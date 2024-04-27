Countries
#14 Virginia evens series with Boston College with 4-3 win on Friday

Chris Graham
uva logo blue Virginia got the tie-breaking run on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Griff O’Ferrall in the top of the ninth, and Chase Hungate closed things out in the bottom of the ninth in a 4-3 win at Boston College on Friday.

Owen Coady (1-0, 3.77 ERA) got the start, and went four innings, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks.

The bullpen was superb, putting in five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and walking three.

Hungate (6-0, 3.22 ERA) relieved Jay Woolfolk with one out and the bases loaded in the eighth, and got out of the jam with a pair of popouts.

Henry Ford was 2-for-5 at the plate, and Eric Becker produced a two-run triple in his three trips for the ‘Hoos (32-12, 13-10 ACC).

