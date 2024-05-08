Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Matt Gaetz will be in Charlottesville on Thursday to campaign for Bob Good
Politics, US & World

Matt Gaetz will be in Charlottesville on Thursday to campaign for Bob Good

Chris Graham
Published date:
matt gaetz
(© lev radin – Shutterstock)

Congressman Bob Good, in a tough battle for the Republican nomination in the Fifth House District, seems to think having Matt Gaetz campaign for him will somehow be a help.

Gaetz, still under a cloud from allegations that he was involved in the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old, will appear at a rally at First Free Coffee Bar in Charlottesville from 6-8 p.m.

The House Ethics Committee has reopened its investigation into the sex-trafficking allegation against Gaetz, who is in his fourth term representing Florida in the U.S. House.

The U.S. Department of Justice decided in 2023 not to pursue criminal charges against Gaetz, because of issues with the credibility of two witnesses central to the case.

The Ethics Committee has reportedly reached out to the alleged victim in the case in its new investigation, which could be a game-changer.

Thing here is, having a guy with a past steeped in alleged sex crimes campaigning for you is likely to get you over with the MAGA base of the Republican Party, given that faction’s deep reverence for disgraced ex-president Donald Trump, who is currently facing 88 criminal charges, 34 in the trial ongoing right now in a New York court involving hush-money payments to a porn actress with whom he had a one-night stand.

Good can use whatever help he can get. He has been basically excommunicated from TrumpWorld because he made the mistake of endorsing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president last year, an unpardonable sin that netted him a primary challenger, State Sen. John McGuire, who is running in the primary on the basis of the claim that he’s the Trumpier of the two.

We’re six weeks out from the June 18 primary, and McGuire is holding his own in the money race. According to information from the Virginia Public Access Project, he had raised just under half a million dollars for his campaign as of the most recent required finance report on March 31.

Good had raised more than $850,000 for his re-election as of that March 31 reporting deadline.

I’m imagining that they’ve both hauled in significantly more since March 31, given the frequency of the TV ads on the local channels and on local cable.

I’m also imagining that photos and B-roll from this Good-Gaetz event at the coffee shop in Charlottesville will show up in an ad or two from the McGuire side in the coming weeks.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Severe weather in Virginia could cause flooding downpours, hail, damaging wind gusts, tornado
2 Matt Gaetz will be in Charlottesville on Thursday to campaign for Bob Good
3 Waynesboro School Board needs to hold administrators to account for WHS football hire
4 How much did the new Virginia NIL law factor into UVA Basketball transfer recruiting?
5 UVA Athletics is making me FOIA the details of Tony Bennett’s contract status

Latest News

housing tiny home carbon footprint green home concept
Economy, Local

Breaking it down: Virginia receives $55 million to improve affordable housing units

Crystal Graham
child teen abuse
Politics, Virginia

Virginia sexual, domestic violence Action Alliance ‘deeply disappointed’ in AG Miyares for lawsuit

Rebecca Barnabi

Virginia’s leading voice on sexual and domestic violence rebukes AG Jason Miyares for his lawsuit against LGBTQ+ student survivors. 

Augusta County
Arts & Media, Local, Politics, Schools

Augusta County, trying to ban artwork in a closed-door discussion, still doesn’t get it

Chris Graham

Two members of the Augusta County School Board tried to get the board to remove a piece of artwork that they found “offensive” from a weekend high school art show.

Health, Local

‘Definitely powerful’: Sentara RMH Medical celebrates Blessing of the Hands of nurses

Rebecca Barnabi
bobby henderson
Local, Politics

He’s back: Bobby Henderson eyes at-large seat on Waynesboro City Council in November

Crystal Graham
college basketball money NIL
Sports

How much did the new Virginia NIL law factor into UVA Basketball transfer recruiting?

Chris Graham
Arts & Media, Politics, Virginia

Fourth District 2024 Congressional Art Competition winners announced

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status