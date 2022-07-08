Bitcoin Poker Guide – Best Bitcoin Poker Sites 2022
Bitcoin poker is becoming increasingly popular, not only in the US but all across the globe. There are 34 million US residents who own cryptocurrency, and 106 million people who own Bitcoin worldwide. Online casinos saw this growing trend as a great opportunity for business, and introduced Bitcoin as a payment method to tap into the crypto market.
In this guide, we will cover the best Bitcoin poker sites, benefits of playing poker with Bitcoin, how to sign up for an account, variations of BTC poker online, and an overview of how blockchain poker works. After reading this guide, you will have learned all you need to know.
Best Crypto Poker Sites
- BetOnline – Our top choice of Bitcoin poker sites in the US.
- XBet – Highly reputable Bitcoin poker providers & cool graphics.
- Bovada – Generous bonuses, poker room & tournaments.
- MyBookie – Cool mobile site to play Bitcoin poker on the go.
- BetUS – Bitcoin casino bonuses of up to $5,000 and plenty of poker games.
- SportsBetting.ag – Exciting Bitcoin poker jackpot tables and poker room.
- BUSR – Attractive promotions for online Bitcoin poker players online.
- Everygame – Variety of Bitcoin poker tables and a recreational poker room.
- Betanysports.eu – Great rebate and bonuses for video poker and other games.
- Jazz – Vegas poker vibe and low rollover requirements for casino bonuses.
Reviews of the Best Crypto Poker Sites
Our review includes the top 5 online poker Bitcoin casinos available for players in the United States. Let’s have a look at each casino’s unique features, bonuses and promotions, different variations, and poker tournaments.
1. BetOnline – Our Top Choice of Bitcoin Poker Sites
BetOnline ranks first in our list of top Bitcoin poker sites. This online casino has its own dedicated poker room with cutting-edge software where you can wager and win big. Some of their most popular Bitcoin poker games are Texas Hold’em, Caribbean Stud, Omaha, and Caribbean Hold’em.
Players who sign up with BetOnline can enjoy over 30 table games, weekly tournaments and fantastic Bitcoin bonuses and promotions. This highly reputable online casino has been a pioneer in the industry for over 20 years. From a myriad of games to choose from, to diverse banking options, and regular promotions, BetOnline offers a world-class poker and online gaming experience.
Bonuses & Promotions
- Use NEWBOL promo code to claim 100% first deposit poker bonus up to $1,000.
- Use CRYPTO100 promo code to claim 100% welcome bonus on your first crypto deposit up to $1,000.
If you want more information about BetOnline’s bonuses, here’s a guide including all BetOnline promo codes with the latest updates.
Game Selection
BetOnline offers over 17 Bitcoin casino poker games, over 28 video poker games, and also a poker room. You can also enjoy participating in multiple tournaments with prize pools amounting up to $150,000.
Customer Support
If you have any questions, you can scroll to the bottom of the site and you can find an FAQ section, a help center, a live chat button, and also details with their email address and contact number. BetOnline has a dedicated customer support team available to you 24/7.
Banking Options
BetOnline offers players the opportunity to play poker after depositing with Bitcoin and other cryptos, like Ethereum and Litecoin. Alternatively, you can choose other regular payment methods like Visa, American Express, Mastercard, and Discover.
Crypto Withdrawals Bitcoin ✅ Bitcoin Cash ✅ Ethereum ✅ Litecoin ✅ Ripple ✅ Stellar ✅
Fees
Deposits
Min Deposit
Max Deposit
$0
✅
$20
$500,000
$0
✅
$20
$100,000
$0
✅
$50
$100,000
$0
✅
$20
$100,000
$0
✅
$20
$100,000
$0
✅
$20
$100,000
Crypto
Withdrawals
Bitcoin
✅
Bitcoin Cash
✅
Ethereum
✅
Litecoin
✅
Ripple
✅
Stellar
✅
Pros:
- Generous poker Bitcoin bonus
- Poker tournaments & promotions
- Designated Bitcoin poker app
- No deposit fees with Bitcoin
- Quick processing for payments
Cons:
- High minimum deposits on some methods
2. XBet – Highly Reputable Bitcoin Poker Providers & Cool Graphics
XBet is one of the most user-friendly online Bitcoin poker sites available to players in the US. It has its own sportsbook and other real money online casino games, like slots, jackpot slots, roulette, blackjack, and many others.
The primary software provider for XBet is Betsoft, one of the most well-known providers for high quality graphics and mobile casino games. XBet offers fantastic bonus offers to new players and existing customers along with contests and other ongoing promotions.
Bonuses & Promotions
- Use promo code XBC200 to claim a 200% welcome bonus on your first deposit, up to $500.
- Use promo code XB50 to claim a casino reload bonus and you’ll receive a match of 50% of your deposit, up to $500.
Game Selection
XBet online casino offers a diverse selection of games to choose from with over 180 slot games. Even though the video poker selection has only three titles, you’ll still have an enjoyable Bitcoin poker experience with high-quality games to play.
Customer Support
You can reach XBet’s customer support team 24/7 via multiple channels, including live chat, email, and by phone. They also have an informative help center which can be found on the top right corner of the site.
Banking Options
XBet offers a good selection of payment methods including Bitcoin, other cryptos, and regular payment methods like Mastercard and Visa.
Crypto Withdrawals Bitcoin ✅ Bitcoin Cash ❌ Ethereum ✅ Litecoin ✅ Ripple ❌ Stellar ❌
Fees
Deposits
Min Deposit
Max Deposit
$0
✅
$20
N/A
$0
✅
$20
N/A
$0
✅
$20
N/A
$0
✅
$20
N/A
N/A
❌
N/A
N/A
N/A
❌
N/A
N/A
Crypto
Withdrawals
Bitcoin
✅
Bitcoin Cash
❌
Ethereum
✅
Litecoin
✅
Ripple
❌
Stellar
❌
Pros:
- High quality casino games
- Diverse selection of bonuses
- Low rollover requirements
- Quick payouts via Bitcoin
Cons:
- Limited payment methods available
- Low amount of poker games
3. Bovada – Generous Bonuses, Poker Room & Tournaments
Bovada has lots to offer in terms of bonuses, ongoing promotions, and game selection with a wide variety of poker games. Which is why we chose Bovada as one of the top 5 best Bitcoin poker sites. Players can participate in hot tournaments and jackpot poker games with the chance to win massive prizes.
This online casino has a great reputation across all major online gaming communities. Bovada also has its own sportsbook, racebook, poker room, and mobile poker app. If you enjoy playing at online casinos on your mobile phone, here’s a guide about the best real money casino apps for players in the USA.
Bonuses & Promotions
- Use promo code PWB500 to claim a 100% poker welcome bonus up to $500.
- Use promo code BTCCWB1250 to claim a 125% casino welcome bonus on your first Bitcoin deposit.
Game Selection
When it comes to playing Bitcoin poker, Bovada offers a diverse selection of exciting games. You can also find several poker tournaments and jackpot poker, along with other classic online casino games.
Customer Support
Bovada has an excellent help center with lots of questions and answers about several topics. Moreover, if you need to speak with their customer support team, you can contact them by phone, email, and chat.
Banking Options
From Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, to regular payment methods such as Visa, Mastercard, and PayPal, Bovada offers a wide range of banking options with safe and secure transactions.
Crypto Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Ethereum ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌
Fees
Deposits
Min Deposit
Max Deposit
Withdrawals
$0
✅
$10
$5,000
✅
$0
✅
$10
$5,000
✅
$0
✅
$10
$5,000
Litecoin
$0
✅
$10
$5,000
Ripple
N/A
❌
N/A
N/A
Stellar
N/A
❌
N/A
N/A
Crypto
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Cash
Ethereum
✅
✅
❌
❌
Pros:
- Generous 100% poker welcome bonus
- Myriad of poker games & tournaments
- Fast payout times for BTC withdrawals
- No deposit fees on the gaming platform
- Mobile poker available on iOS & Android
Cons:
- High withdrawal fees for some methods
4. MyBookie – Mobile Site Optimized to Play Bitcoin Poker
MyBookie offers a wide selection of casino poker games and players who enjoy Bitcoin poker on Android or iOS will surely apreciate the highly optimized platform. You’ll also find plenty of other casino games to entertain yourself with, like blackjack, roulette, slots, baccarat, and more. Furthermore, MyBookie offers video poker and some of their most famous Bitcoin poker games are Jacks or Better, Deuces Wild, and Joker Poker.
This online casino knows how to treat its customers with attractive bonuses for both new joiners and existing customers. The casino welcome bonus is significant, but you will have to clear it by playing slots. Only some poker games contribute 10% for the 40x wagering requirement.
Bonuses & Promotions
- Use promo code MYB150 to claim a 150% welcome bonus up to $750.
- Use promo code 200CASH to claim 10% on your first deposit up to $200.
Game Selection
At MyBookie Online Casino, you can find some of the best Bitcoin poker games with a chance to win massive jackpots. Apart from a fantastic selection of video poker, you can also find some of the best Bitcoin slots, which add to the high quality and enjoyable gaming experience.
Customer Support
If you have any questions, you can have a look at their help center where you might find all the answers. In case you’re not satisfied or you haven’t found what you’re looking for, you can start a live chat with their customer support team. Alternatively, you can use their contact form.
Banking Options
MyBookie accepts Bitcoin and several other cryptos as payment methods, and also regular banking options like Visa and Mastercard. The minimum deposits are a bit high for the regular payment methods. However, as you can see in the table below, the minimum deposits with cryptos are quite low.
Crypto Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Ethereum ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌
Fees
Deposits
Min Deposit
Max Deposit
Withdrawals
$0
✅
$20
N/A
✅
$0
✅
$20
N/A
✅
$0
✅
$20
N/A
Litecoin
$0
✅
$20
N/A
Ripple
N/A
❌
N/A
N/A
Stellar
N/A
❌
N/A
N/A
Crypto
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Cash
Ethereum
✅
✅
❌
❌
Pros:
- Attractive bonuses and promotions
- Wide selection of video poker games
- Great mobile site for poker on the go
- Has its own sportsbook and contests
Cons:
- Minimum deposit of $45 for credit cards
- Low variety of traditional payment methods
5. BetUS – Massive Bitcoin Bonuses and Fun Poker Games
We are impressed with the high quality Bitcoin poker games available at BetUS. If you want to give the games a try before you play for real money, BetUS allows players to play for fun to familiarize themselves with the game features.
BetUS is a pioneer in the industry of online casinos and it also offers fantastic bonuses and promotions. You can also enjoy playing video poker on your mobile phone as they have an optimized site for phone devices.
Bonuses & Promotions
- Use promo code CAS250 to claim a 250% welcome bonus on your first crypto deposit, up to $5,000.
- Use promo code CAS150 to claim a 150% welcome bonus on your first deposit by any method, up to $3,000.
Check out the other BetUS promo codes for extra offers and bonuses.
Game Selection
Although BetUS doesn’t have an online poker room, its casino section features a large library of games. You can find a great range of Bitcoin poker games here, including Let It Ride, Keep Em Poker, 3 Card Poker, Caribbean Stud Poker, and Pai Gow Poker. The lobby also has a video poker section with the top variations, such as Aces and Eights, Jacks or Better, Deuces Wild, and Double Bonus.
Customer Support
To contact the customer support team at BetUS, scroll to the bottom of the page and click the circular blue button to open a live chat. You can also contact them via email, contact form, or phone for immediate assistance.
Banking Options
BetUS accepts Bitcoin and a few other cryptos for deposits and withdrawals with quick payouts. It also accepts other payment methods like Visa, Mastercard, and American Express.
Crypto Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Ethereum ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌
Fees
Deposits
Min Deposit
Max Deposit
Withdrawals
$0
✅
$10
$50,000
✅
$0
✅
$10
$100,000
✅
$0
✅
$10
$100,000
Litecoin
$0
✅
$10
$100,000
Ripple
N/A
❌
N/A
N/A
Stellar
N/A
❌
N/A
N/A
Crypto
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Cash
Ethereum
✅
✅
❌
❌
Pros:
- Massive welcome bonus package
- Low bonus rollover requirements
- Wide variety of video poker games
- Big Bitcoin & other crypto bonuses
- 24/7 customer support by live chat
Cons:
- Doesn’t have a poker room
- Bonuses expire in 14 days
Comparison of the Best Bitcoin Poker Sites
Let’s compare the top 10 picks for the best Bitcoin poker sites. In the table below, we’ve included the types of poker games available, crypto payment methods accepted, and unique deposit bonuses.
Casino BetOnline XBet Bovada 100% Poker Welcome Bonus up to $500 MyBookie 250% Welcome Bonus up to $5,000 SportsBetting.ag 100% Welcome Casino Crypto Bonus up to $1,500 125% Welcome Bonus up to $1,000 15% Cash Rebate on Losses 200% Welcome Casino Bonus up to $2,000
Poker Games
Crypto Deposits
Crypto Withdrawals
Unique Crypto Deposit Bonus
Texas Hold’em, Omaha, Poker Room, Let It Ride, Tri Card Poker, Caribbean Poker, Oasis Poker, Pai Gow Poker, Caribbean Stud, Video Poker
Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Stellar, Tether, Dogecoin, Cardano, and more
Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Stellar, Tether, Dogecoin, Cardano, and more
100% First Deposit Crypto Bonus Up to $1,000
Caribbean Poker, Ride’m Poker, Pai Gow Poker, Video Poker
Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
200% Welcome Bonus up to $500
Tri Card Poker, Caribbean Hold’em, Let ‘Em Ride, Poker Room, Video Poker
Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether
Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin
Triple Edge Poker, Caribbean Poker, Oasis Poker, Bonus Poker
Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin
Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin
150% Welcome Bonus up to $750
BetUS
Let It Ride Poker, Three Card Poker, Pai Gow Poker, Mississippi Stud Poker, Crazy Poker, Caribbean Stud Poker, Video Poker
Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin
Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin
Texas Hold’em, Omaha, Poker Room, Let It Ride, Tri Card Poker, Caribbean Poker, Oasis Poker, Pai Gow Poker, Caribbean Stud, Video Poker
Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Stellar, Tether, Dogecoin, Cardano, and more
Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Stellar, Tether, Dogecoin, Cardano, and more
100% First Deposit Poker Bonus up to $1,000
BUSR
Ride’m Poker, Caribbean Poker, Oasis Poker, Video Poker, Triple Edge Poker, Oasis Poker
Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin
Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin
Everygame
Video Poker, Poker Room, Caribbean Hold’em Poker, Caribbean Stud Poker
Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin
Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin
Betanysports.eu
Video Poker, Caribbean Poker, Ride’m Poker, Triple Edge Poker, Oasis Poker
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
Jazz
Caribbean Poker, Ride’m Poker, Pai Gow Poker, Video Poker
Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin
Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin
Casino
BetOnline
XBet
Bovada
100% Poker Welcome Bonus up to $500
MyBookie
250% Welcome Bonus up to $5,000
SportsBetting.ag
100% Welcome Casino Crypto Bonus up to $1,500
125% Welcome Bonus up to $1,000
15% Cash Rebate on Losses
200% Welcome Casino Bonus up to $2,000
Why Play Poker with Bitcoin?
The use of digital currency is becoming increasingly popular. Bitcoin and other cryptos are being used for a diverse selection of services and online gambling is following this trend. More online casinos are accepting Bitcoin with attractive bonuses as an incentive for players to deposit. Ethereum online casinos are also on the rise.
Playing poker with cryptocurrencies comes with several benefits especially at offshore casinos. The sign up process with Bitcoin casinos is easy and simple, and you can expect faster payouts and instant deposits with no or minimal transaction fees.
Is Online Poker With Bitcoin Legal in the US?
Yes, playing online poker with Bitcoin is legal. US residents can play at local and offshore casinos as long as it’s legal in your state to play at online casinos. Rules and regulations are often updated so it’s good to keep informed with the latest information.
Both onshore and offshore casinos have to abide by the regulations of the country which they’re licensed out of. This makes it more safe and secure for players to play at online casinos to ensure fair play and prevent scams as well as fraudulent activity. The advantage that offshore poker networks provide is that they are available nation-wide. The player pool isn’t limited to one or a few states.
Do You Have to Pay Taxes on Bitcoin Winnings?
Yes, just like any other income, assets, and profit, your Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies need to be declared and taxed accordingly. Digital currencies and winnings from online casinos are considered as ‘property’ for tax purposes in the USA.
The same way that stocks like gold and other online investments are taxed, you need to declare your Bitcoin and other crypto winnings to the IRS. Earnings received from certain activities including online gambling are treated as additional income, therefore are subject to income tax. The federal income tax is of 24% and then you add another 2-6% state tax. Some states however, don’t have a local income tax. For example, Washington online gambling doesn’t include a state tax.
How to Sign up & Play Poker With Bitcoin
Signing up for an account to play poker with Bitcoin is easy and simple. We will walk you through the process step by step to make it easier for new players to register for an account and start having some fun at poker sites that accept Bitcoin.
Step 1: Create a Bitcoin Wallet
The first thing you need to get started is creating a Bitcoin wallet. Some of the mostly used digital wallets are Coinbase, Luno, and Exodus. Once you create your account you’ll receive a unique key code which will be used when depositing or withdrawing your Bitcoin from an online casino.
Step 2: Convert Funds to Cryptocurrency
Now that you have your digital wallet, you need to convert your dollars into Bitcoin. You’ll be required to input your banking details, choose Bitcoin, or any other crypto you want to exchange your dollars to, and click convert. Confirm the transaction with your unique key code and the funds will be sent to your account.
Step 3: Sign Up at Your Preferred Bitcoin Poker Site
Head over to your favorite Bitcoin poker site to create an account. Click on the “Join Now” button and fill in your details on the registration form. Create a unique password and you shall receive a confirmation email. Click confirm to finalize the sign-up process.
Step 4: Make Your First Deposit
It’s time to fund your online casino account so you can start playing Bitcoin poker. Click on the “Banking” option and head over to the cashier page to deposit your money. Remember to add any promo code to claim your welcome bonus. Choose your preferred payment method and the amount of money you would like to deposit.
Step 5: Play Bitcoin Poker
You’re all set up and you can start playing online poker and have some fun. Our best Bitcoin poker site BetOnline is offering a 100% crypto bonus on your first bitcoin or any other crypto deposit up to $1,000. Keep an eye out for any other ongoing promotions and generous bonuses which you can benefit from.
Variations of Poker Online
There’s a huge range of BTC poker games you can play at online casinos. Some of the most famous ones are Texas Hold’em and Omaha. Let’s have a look at the main two categories of online poker which you can find:
Poker Against Other Players
Here’s an example of a Bitcoin poker room where you will be playing against other players at our top listed poker site – BetOnline. The classic Bitcoin Texas Holdem remains the most popular poker game online. Omaha is another variation which gives you more options to make the best possible hand.
New players usually start from Hold’em and when they feel more confident, they move on to Omaha and apply their skills with a similar strategy for winning. The top poker rooms offer an array of cash game tables at different stakes and poker tournaments in various formats. Knockout, bounty, re-buy, and other events come with something unique for more excitement.
Poker Against the Casino
The other type of poker played online is where you will be playing against the house, instead of other players. You can find a wide selection of casino poker games like Caribbean Poker, Oasis Poker, Pai Gow Poker, Triple Edge Poker, and more. There are also video poker options, such as Deuces Wild, Jacks or Better, and Aces & Faces.
Bitcoin casino poker is similar to online blackjack as the games have a set RTP so you can still win big money. Video poker is played very similar to a casino-game environment where you have set paytables against the house.
Advantages of Bitcoin Poker Sites
Bitcoin poker is becoming quite popular due to several key factors. As a result online casinos continue to invest more time and energy into creating innovative games, crypto bonuses, and promotions as an incentive for players to deposit with crypto. Here are three main advantages of playing poker with Bitcoin at online casinos:
Anonymity
One of the main advantages of Bitcoin poker sites is the privacy that you get as you have the opportunity to play anonymously. The online casino doesn’t keep a record of your transactions and they won’t be reflected on your bank statements. All your transactions are done via blockchain technology and the minimum limits are low at the best $10 deposit casinos.
Payout Fees
Funding your account with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies comes with no or minimal deposit fees. Moreover, you pay the lowest payout fees of any online transaction when cashing out your winnings. Most Bitcoin withdrawals at the top casinos are completely free.
No Third-Party Intervention
The whole point of digital currencies is to have a fully decentralized system that bypasses third-party interventions. All transactions are recorded on the blockchain, which is a distributed public ledger that is safe and transparent. So, your crypto poker transaction records cannot be accessed by banking institutions, which means that they cannot keep track of your incoming and outgoing payments.
The Best Crypto Poker Site
BetOnline makes it to the top of our list of the best Bitcoin poker sites available for US residents. With 30+ tables to choose from, exciting crypto bonus offers and promotions, jackpot tournaments, and a high-quality platform, BetOnline offers something for everyone.
New players get to benefit from a 100% welcome bonus on their first crypto deposit up to $1,000 or a 100% first deposit poker bonus up to $1,000. Go ahead and test out your Bitcoin poker bonus on a diverse range of different tables, like Texas Hold’em, Caribbean Stud, and Omaha. You’ll surely enjoy one of the best Bitcoin poker experiences you can have.