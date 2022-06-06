West Virginia Online Casinos – Compare the Best Real Money Online Casinos In WV

Start playing your favorite online slots and table games at the best online casinos in West Virginia. Our team of iGaming experts has been busy testing and analyzing hundreds of sites and has now created our exclusive list of the best West Virginia Casinos.

Keep reading to view the full list and find the current sign-up bonuses on offer. In this guide, we’ll also provide you with a list of land-based casinos in West Virginia that are open and explain how you can fund your online account instantly.

The Best Online Casinos in West Virginia

Here are the top 10 best online casinos in West Virginia. You can join one or more of these in just a few minutes and claim generous welcome and ongoing rewards.

Wild Casino – One of the Best Casinos in West Virginia Overall. BetOnline – A Top Online Casino for High Rollers. Bovada – Play Your Favorite Casino Games on Mobile. Ignition – One of the Best Casinos in West Virginia for Poker. MyBookie – Claim a Variety of Ongoing Casino Bonuses. XBet – One of the Best Best West Virginia Online Casinos for Beginners. BigSpin – A Top Provider of 3D Online Slots in WV. Cafe Casino – Collect Loyalty Points by Playing Online Casino Games. Las Atlantis – One of the Highest-Value Welcome Bonuses in West Virginia. MyB Casino – One of the Best Casinos in West Virginia for Live Tables.

Reviews of the Best West Virginia Online Casinos

1. Wild Casino – One of the Best Casinos in West Virginia Overall

Wild Casino has been ranked at the top of the list of the best online casinos in West Virginia as it excels in offering a superb user experience in a safe and fair environment. This online casino offers hundreds of exciting games that include slots, table games, and specialty titles. These are powered by renowned brands, including Betsoft and Nucleus Gaming.

With a Wild Casino account, you’ll also be able to join a variety of live dealer tables across two live casinos. These are provided by Visionary iGaming and FreshDeck Studios and offer a vast range of live Blackjack, live Roulette, live Baccarat, and live Super 6 tables. You can also find several high roller tables with betting limits of $10,000 or more.

Wild Casino is a major cryptocurrency platform in West Virginia and lets you pay using any of the 15 supported coins and tokens. You can also use USD if you prefer, though limits are lower and fees are higher.

By joining Wild Casino today, you’ll be able to choose one of two welcome offers. The crypto welcome package provides you with a four-part bonus worth up to $9,000. It begins with a 300% match of your first payment of up to $3,000. The wagering requirement for this bonus is 45x and you can activate it with promo code CRYPTO300.

Visit Wild Casino

Pros

Hundreds of exciting slots

Two live casinos to choose from

High limits for crypto payments

A generous crypto welcome package

Cons

A relatively small Poker selection

2. BetOnline – A Top Online Casino for High Rollers

BetOnline is a powerful gambling platform that is not only one of the best casinos in West Virginia but also one of the top sportsbooks in the State. This site supports payments in both USD and cryptocurrencies and accepts deposits of up to $500k with Bitcoin. There are also several other features of this operator that cater especially to high rollers.

Across its collection of hundreds of casino games, BetOnline offers numerous high-limit tables and slots. You can find the majority of these high roller tables in the live casino section. Here, you’ll have the opportunity to select your favorite game and table, and then proceed to find a suitable betting limit range.

The variety of high-limit slots includes several different themes, game mechanics, and potential payouts. One feature which is common between them, however, is that they accept maximum bets of $100 or more per spin.

With BetOnline, you can claim a three-part welcome package worth up to $3,000. For each of your first three payments, this online casino will reward you with a 100% match of up to $1,000. To claim this offer, enter promo code BOLCASINO with your deposits. The wagering requirement for this bonus is 30x.

Visit BetOnline Casino

Pros

Deposits of up to $500k with Bitcoin

Great selection of high limit slots and tables

A reputable and respected platform

Includes a fully-fledged sportsbook

Cons

USD payouts can be slow

3. Bovada – Play Your Favorite Casino Games on Mobile

Bovada is one of the best West Virginia online casinos for mobile gameplay as it offers both Android and iOS apps. These apps are designed to offer a fast-loading and seamless experience that allows you to play your favorite games in just a couple of taps.

In addition, this casino also offers a mobile-optimized website that is accessible across operating systems and devices.

Featuring games by Betsoft and Real Time Gaming, Bovada brings you two of the best game providers in the country. In addition to these, you’ll also find slots and table games powered by Rival Gaming and other smaller providers.

The site also includes a dedicated live casino page as well as a stand-alone Poker platform. Both of these allow you to play your favorite table games whilst also being able to participate in tournaments and claim generous bonuses.

One of the first Bovada offers that you can take advantage of today provides you with a maximum bonus of $3,750. This Bitcoin welcome offer is split across your first three deposits. By entering promo code BTCCWB1250, you’ll be able to claim your first 125% match deposit of up to $1,250. The wagering requirement for this bonus is 50x.

Visit Bovada Casino

Pros

Android and iOS casino apps are available

Hundreds of great games by Betsoft and RTG

Online Poker tournaments with high-value prizes

Live tables with varying betting limits

Cons

The USD welcome bonus is significantly smaller

4. Ignition – One of the Best Casinos in West Virginia for Poker

Ignition is a sister site of Bovada and offers many similar features. It is one of the best casinos in West Virginia for online Poker and provides a dedicated platform where you can learn how to play the game, improve your skills, and participate in ongoing tournaments. There are also special bonuses that you can use just for Poker.

This site loves Poker so much that it included it as part of its welcome bonus. When you join Ignition, you’ll be able to choose between a USD or crypto offer. The Bitcoin bonus rewards your first payment with a 150% match of up to $1,500 on casino games and an equal value bonus that you can use exclusively on Poker.

No promo code is required to activate this bonus. The relevant wagering requirement is 25x.

Beyond Poker, Ignition offers one of the largest numbers of games among all casinos in West Virginia. It also features Virtual Sports, a casino game that mimics real sports. Through them, you can bet on football, horse races, and other sports and receive great payouts if your bet wins. You can also watch the action unfold in HD since virtual races or matches only last a few minutes.

Visit Ignition

Pros

A dedicated Poker platform

Generous welcome bonuses

Offers virtual sports betting

Hundreds of slots and table games

Cons

No mobile Poker app is available

5. MyBookie – Claim a Variety of Ongoing Casino Bonuses

MyBookie is a renowned sportsbook as well as one of the best casinos in West Virginia. It forms part of a group that is responsible for several successful sites, and this is evident across the platform. From offering 24/7 live chat support to supporting a variety of convenient USD and crypto payment methods, you’ll be treated as a valued customer from the moment you sign-up.

When you do, MyBookie will instantly reward you with the first bonus. You’ll be able to claim a 150% match bonus of up to $750 to use on eligible online casino games. To receive this offer, enter promo code MYB150 with your first payment. The applicable wagering requirement is 40x.

Once you’ve exhausted your MyBookie welcome bonus, you’ll be able to claim a variety of ongoing offers. Throughout the week, this online casino provides rebates, free spins, and other casino bonuses. You can also receive a special no deposit bonus when you successfully refer MyBookie to a friend.

In addition to some of the best player rewards, with a MyBookie account, you’ll be able to look forward to playing a vast choice of games, including hundreds of Betsoft slots. These include numerous 3D games as well as progressive jackpot games with exciting mega prizes.

Visit MyBookie Casino

Pros

Generous sign-up bonus

Weekly casino offers for registered users

Mobile-friendly website

Games by Betsoft and other top providers

Cons

A relatively high wagering requirement

Comparing the Best West Virginia Online Casinos

With so many great features and bonuses available, it can be difficult to decide which casinos in West Virginia you should join. The following comparison table could help you make your choice.

West Virginia Casinos Games Available Number of Games Software Providers Payment Method Welcome Bonus Wager Requirement Wild Casino Slots, blackjack, craps, roulette, poker, baccarat, live casino 250+ Fresh Deck Studios, Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming VISA, MasterCard, American Express, PayPal, Discover, Person to Person, Bank Wire, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, USD Coin 250% deposit match up to $1,000 on first deposit 35X BetOnline Roulette, slots, blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat, progressive jackpots, live casino, sports betting 491 Magma, BetSoft, Fresh Deck Studios, Concept Gaming, Visionary iGaming VISA, MasterCard, Person to Person, Dogecoin, eCheck, Wire Transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000 30X Bovada Slots, roulette, blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat, progressive jackpots, live casino, sports betting 200+ Visionary iGaming, RealTime Gaming, Rival, Revolver Gaming VISA, MasterCard, American Express, PayPal, MatchPay, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin 125% deposit match up to $1,250 25X Ignition Slots, blackjack, roulette, craps, baccarat, poker, live casino, progressive jackpots, virtual sports 200+ Rival Gaming, RealTime Gaming Visa, MasterCard, American Express, PayPal, Zelle, MatchPay, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum 150% Deposit match up to $1,500 25X MyBookie Slots, blackjack, roulette, craps, baccarat, poker, live casino, progressive jackpots 200+ Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, Rival Gaming Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum 150% deposit match up to $750 40x XBet Slots, roulette, blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat, live casino, sports betting 200+ Magma, Fresh Deck Studios, BetSoft, Concept Gaming, Visionary iGaming Credit card, Debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin 200% deposit match up to $500 40X Big Spin Slots, roulette, blackjack, roulette, craps, poker, baccarat, live casino 213 BetSoft, Concept Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios, Visionary iGaming, Magma Credit card, Debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple 200% deposit match up to $1,000 30X Cafe Casino Slots, roulette, blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat, progressive jackpots, live casino 300+ RealTime Gaming, Rival, Makitone Gaming Credit card, Debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum 250% deposit match up to $1,500 40X Las Atlantis Slots, roulette, blackjack, poker, baccarat, progressive jackpots 250+ RealTime Gaming Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Neosurf, PayID 220% up to $22,000 + 55 free spins 35x MYB Slots, roulette, blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat, live casino, sports betting 200+ BetSoft, Concept Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios, Visionary iGaming, Magma Credit card, Debit card, Wire Transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin 200% deposit bonus up to $1,000 40X

How can I play at a West Virginia Online Casino?

With West Virginia casinos open to residents of the state, the main requirement for you to join and play at any of our featured sites is to be 21 years or older. This is the state’s minimum gambling age.

Joining an Online Casino in West Virginia

In the following step-by-step tutorial, we’ll show you how to join one of the best casinos in West Virginia. We’re using Wild Casino in this example, but all sites are equally user-friendly.

By joining Wild Casino today, you can claim a USD welcome package of up to $5,000.

Step 1: Create a Wild Casino Account

Visit Wild Casino and click on ‘Join Now’ to start registering your account. Provide the necessary details, including your name, mobile number, and email.

Step 2: Verify Your Email Address

You should receive an automated email to verify your email address. Click on the link found within this email to complete this step.

Step 3: Place Your First Deposit

Visit the ‘Cashier’ page and choose your favorite banking option by clicking on the logo. Enter the amount you wish to deposit and add the promo code for your preferred bonus.

As you’re placing your deposit, enter WILD250 to receive your first USD welcome bonus or CRYPTO300 to claim your first Bitcoin bonus.

Step 4: Start Playing an Online Casino Game

Visit the Wild Casino lobby and browse through the different game categories to find your favorite. Click on a game to launch it and follow the on-screen instructions to start playing.

A Timeline of West Virginia Casino Laws

Here are some of the most significant moments in the state’s casino legislation:

2019 – Online gambling casinos in West Virginia are legally allowed to operate following the passing of Bill HB 2934.

2018 – Sports betting is permitted through the passing of Bill H 2751.

2009 – Table games are allowed at licensed land-based casinos following a second referendum.

2007 – Land-based casinos are legally allowed to operate in the state.

Are Online Casinos Legal in West Virginia?

Yes, following legislation passed in 2019, online casinos in West Virginia are free to accept residents and offer them a variety of games with real money prizes. Even as casinos in West Virginia are reopening following lockdowns, online sites remain the popular and most convenient option, with thousands of players logging in each week.

Land-Based Casinos in Charleston West Virginia

If you were to look at a West Virginia casinos map, you won’t find any licensed establishments in Charleston. The closest facility, the Mardi Gras Casino and Resort, is located 14 miles west, in Nitro. Residents of this city have found offshore casinos, such as Wild Casino, to be a better alternative.

Land-based Casinos in Wheeling West Virginia

The number of casinos on a West Virginia map centered on Wheeling is disappointingly small. Only one facility exists, and this is the Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack. With such a limited choice, residents in and around Wheeling prefer to join offshore casinos, such as BetOnline or Bovada.

Historical Online Casino Bills in West Virginia

Here is an overview of the two most significant bills that introduced casinos in West Virginia:

2007

Senate Bill SCR 66: Passed

House Bill SCR 66: Passed

2019

Senate Bill HB 2934: Passed

House Bill HB 2934: Passed

Tax Payable on West Virginia Onlin e Casino Winnings

Winnings from casino gambling in the state are considered to be subject to income tax. This means that, as a resident, you would be liable to pay between 2% and 5.75%. You will also need to pay federal tax, and this is always 24% once your winnings surpass a certain threshold.

West Virginia Casino Deposits and Withdrawals

There are many fast and convenient ways to deposit and withdraw funds from any of our featured online casinos in West Virginia.

These are some of the most popular payment methods available:

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and other cryptocurrencies offer a popular and easy way to deposit and withdraw from a casino. This payment method is accepted across all 10 of the casinos in West Virginia picked by our experts.

By paying with crypto, you can often benefit from higher-value bonuses and quicker payout times. In many cases, casinos will not charge any additional fees for such currencies, whereas USD withdrawals may be subject to additional charges.

The best Bitcoin casinos in West Virginia are Wild Casino and Bovada, whereas the best Ethereum casinos in West Virginia are BetOnline and MyBookie.

eWallets

This payment method was one of the first to offer online casino players an instant way to deposit and a quick way to withdraw funds. Today, eWallets remain a popular choice, but since they’re expensive for a casino to accept, they are becoming increasingly difficult to find.

When you pay using eWallets, you can benefit from a secure and mobile-friendly payment method. Moreover, this banking option offers instant payout times once a withdrawal is approved by an online casino.

PayPal casinos in West Virginia include Bovada and Ignition. If you’re looking for the best Neteller casino in West Virginia, we recommend BetOnline.

Other Payment Methods

Traditional banking options, including debit/credit cards, bank transfers, and payment vouchers remain popular amongst residents of West Virginia. All these payment methods are familiar and user-friendly, and you likely use them regularly to shop online.

The majority of these payment options provide instant deposits, but may not be available to withdraw your funds. This means that you would need to opt for an alternative payout option, and this could end up causing you some delay to receive your funds.

Some of the best credit card casinos in West Virginia include MyBookie and XBet. If you’re looking specifically for the best Visa casinos in West Virginia, we recommend Bovada and Las Atlantis.

West Virginia Online Casino Bonuses

When you join any of our featured casinos in West Virginia, you’ll be able to claim generous bonuses and offers.

These are some of the more popular ones:

Free Spins

You can use free spins to play eligible online slots without risking your own funds. This bonus is offered by some sites as part of your welcome package, whilst others provide it either as an ongoing offer, a loyalty reward, or a no deposit bonus.

Matched Deposits

All 10 casinos in West Virginia featured on this page will offer you a matched deposit bonus when you register a new account. This reward tops up the value of your payment by a certain percentage, up to a certain maximum amount.

No Deposit Bonus

Most casino offers and promotions are subject to you placing a deposit or a real money wager. A no deposit bonus, however, is a gift that you can receive for completing another type of task, such as completing your account registration or referring a friend.

Popular Casino Games in West Virginia

When you join any of our recommended casinos in West Virginia, you’ll have a choice of hundreds of exciting games. These can be split into several categories, and the following are some of the most popular ones.

West Virginia Casino Slots

Online slots are the most popular genre of casino games in the state. There are thousands of different games available, each featuring its own theme, game mechanics, and potential payouts.

This category of casino games can be further split into classic and video slots, as well as standard or jackpot slots. All our featured sites offer these varieties, but Cafe Casino has one of the greatest selections of progressive jackpot games.

West Virginia Table Games

From Blackjack to Roulette, Craps to Poker, table games are an extremely popular category of casino games in West Virginia. All our featured sites offer a very good selection of these games. In many cases, you’ll also be able to play virtual versions of these games for free to help you practice.

In addition to playing the classic versions of major table games, our casinos in West Virginia, including BetOnline, are also able to provide a selection of variants. These games are based on the classics but feature additional surprises, such as better odds, optional side bets, or faster gameplay.

West Virginia Live Casinos

Live dealer games offer you an exceptional opportunity to immerse yourself in an ultra-realistic Vegas experience. Broadcast live from professional studios that are made to look and feel like a real casino, and featuring a professionally-trained dealer, these games are the closest you can get to a land-based casino without ever leaving your home.

Wild Casino and MyBookie are two of the best live casinos in West Virginia. On them, you can play a variety of games, including live Blackjack, live Roulette, and live Baccarat.

Comparing West Virginia Online Casino Laws with its Neighbors

As of 2019, casinos in West Virginia have legislators backing to operate freely and without hassle. It’s natural to wonder whether neighboring states provide residents and operators with the same level of freedom.

Looking at the northwest, Ohio online casinos are not as fortunate as those in WV. As yet, no laws have passed that permit online casino gambling, though online sports betting has become legal as of 2021.

Pennsylvania online gambling laws, meanwhile, are in line with West Virginia’s. Casino gambling and sports betting are both allowed in an online setting, following the most recent law passed in 2017.

Whilst Maryland sportsbooks are allowed to operate online following the passing of a law in 2021, online casinos are not allowed to operate in the state. This means that residents need to travel to West Virginia or connect to offshore casino sites.

A List of West Virginia Land-Based Casinos

If you’d like to visit one of the land-based casinos in West Virginia, you’ll find this list useful.

West Virginia Casinos Address Opening Hours Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races 750 Hollywood Dr, Charles Town All day Mardi Gras Casino & Resort 1 Greyhound Dr, Cross Lanes 9.00 am – 4.00 am Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort 1420 Mountaineer Cir, New Cumberland 9.00 am – 4.00 am Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack 1 S Stone St, Wheeling 9.00 am – 4.00 am The Greenbrier 101 W Main St, White Sulphur Springs All day

Join the Best Casino in West Virginia

After reading through this guide you should have a much better understanding of West Virginia online casino laws and sites. All 10 featured sites offer a great experience and a collection of superb bonuses, but if you still haven’t made up your mind, we recommend starting with Wild Casino.

When you join Wild Casino, you’ll have the opportunity to choose between a USD or crypto welcome bonus. The USD offer has a maximum value of $5,000, whilst the crypto bonus can reach $9,000.

Enter WILD250 to receive the first part of your USD welcome bonus or CRYPTO300 to claim your Wild Casino crypto offer today.

Visit Wild Casino

FAQs

Have West Virginia casinos reopened? Yes, all licensed casinos in West Virginia have now reopened. Moreover, the best online casinos in the state have never closed, and continue to welcome new players from the state with generous sign-up bonuses. At Wild Casino, for example, you can receive up to $9,000 in cash bonuses.

When will West Virginia land-based casinos be open? Following lockdown rules, all casinos in West Virginia have the go-ahead to reopen. However, if you’re looking for a quick way to play slots and table games, you can join any of our featured online casino sites.

How many licensed land-based casinos are located in West Virginia? There are currently five licensed facilities in the State. For a better and more convenient choice, we recommend checking out any of the 10 best casinos in West Virginia, including Wild Casino, as it’s offering new players a welcome bonus worth up to $9,000.

Which are the casinos in West Virginia? There are several licensed land-based casinos as well as hundreds of online casinos in West Virginia. You can find the best ones in this guide. They include Wild Casino and BetOnline.