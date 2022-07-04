New Jersey Sports Betting Guide – Compare the Best New Jersey Sportsbooks
New Jersey first legalised sports betting in 2012. However, there was no major expansion until after the overturning of PASPA (1992) in May 2018. Since then, New Jersey sports betting has seen significant growth. This guide lists the best offshore sites for NJ online sports betting and describes payments and bonuses.
NJ Betting Sites
List of the Best Sports Betting Sites in New Jersey
Citizens of New Jersey can download over 20 dedicated legal betting apps. However, they can also visit the following offshore sportsbooks. So, we have identified the top 10 and explained the reasoning behind the current standings:
- BetOnline – The best site for New Jersey sports betting
- XBet – Leading bookie for pre-game odds
- MyBookie – Excellent sportsbook for live betting
- BetUS – Good destination for cash out betting
- Bovada – Top bookie for futures and props
- Sportsbetting.ag – Excellent place for bonuses and ongoing benefits
- BUSR – Extensive NFL betting markets
- Everygame – Top sports betting site for NHL
- Betanysports – Prime MLB betting site
- Jazz – Premier soccer betting sportsbook
Legal Developments in New Jersey Sports Betting
NJ online sports betting was a hot issue in the state several years before the repeal of the 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) in May 2018. Here is a timeline of the key events in the move towards legal online sports betting in New Jersey:
- January 1, 1993: PASPA was implemented and was in effect a federal ban on sports betting. The following four states were exempt as they already had regulated sports betting, but not including New Jersey: Oregon, Montana, Nevada and Delaware.
- 2011: Voter referendum decides in favour of NJ online sports betting.
- 2012: New Jersey made sports betting technically legal but without any growth.
- 2012 to 2018: The state had to deal with lawsuits from the NCAA, NBA, NFL, and NHL, opposing sports betting on their games.
- May 2018: PASPA was nullified by the US Supreme Court, to facilitate legal sports betting.
- June 2018: Online gambling became legal in New Jersey with some restrictions.
- 2021: Second referendum votes against betting on college sporting events.
- June 2018 to July 2022: Significant growth in the number of NJ sports betting apps, legally licensed and regulated to offer New Jersey sports betting.
It has been predicted that there could be more legal sportsbooks in NJ by the end of 2022. In any case, expansion in state online sports betting should continue.
Reviews of the Best New Jersey Sports Betting Sites
We’ll now provide more information about the top 10 legal offshore desktop and mobile sites for NJ online sports betting:
1.BetOnline – The best site for New Jersey sports betting
BetOnline has earned the top position in the rankings due to the overall quality of its sports betting service. The site and mobile app bring together over 20 sports in pre-game, in-play and futures betting. There is a standalone racebook option and betting on Esports.
There are betonline promo codes, complemented by ongoing offers for current players. The BetOnline website has been well-designed and is easy to navigate. Overall, these features make the brand the best offshore sportsbook for NJ sports betting online.
Pros:
- Extensive betting on more than 20 sports.
- Live interface with cash out.
- Several payment methods.
- Good customer support measures.
Cons:
- Absence of Live Chat.
- Relatively high banking fees.
2. XBet – Leading bookie for pre-game odds
XBet scores highly with regards the scope of the pre-game service. In particular, players can place numerous wagers before the action begins on games in the NFL, NHL, MLB and NBA. The pre-match tennis and soccer is product is also strong.
The brand offers a dedicated racebook, covering meetings in the United States, the UK and Ireland and other racing jurisdictions. The site also covers major Esports, including League of Legends, Counter Strike and Overwatch.
Pros:
- Excellent pre-game service.
- Many US sports markets.
- Standalone racebook.
- Good selection of Esports.
Cons:
- Low value welcome bonus.
- No live streaming of major leagues.
3. MyBookie – Excellent sportsbook for live betting
If live betting is your thing, then MyBookie is one of the best offshore destinations for placing wagers as the action unfolds. The in-play calendar includes fixtures in football, hockey, basketball and baseball. In addition, the cash out facility means you can close a bet before the final outcome.
The website features betting on 20 sports before an event. There is also a good selection of futures markets, such as the winner of the Superbowl, Stanley Cup, NBA Championships and World Series. The MyBookie promo codes can be used to claim the casino welcome bonus.
Pros:
- Excellent live betting platform.
- Cash out option during a live game.
- Futures on major championships and titles.
- Transparent first deposit bonus.
Cons:
- No overseas greyhound racing.
- Payments can take up to 10 days.
4. BetUS – Great sportsbook for cash out betting
BetUS allows live bettors to take some of the winnings or limit the loss through cash out betting, which is a key strength. New Jersey sports betting players can implement this option across the main US betting sports and tennis and soccer.
The sign up bonus is achievable within the time frames and there are good bonus options for registered players. The horse racing lobby includes meetings in the US and overseas fixtures. Also, there are several Esports competitions, including franchised leagues and tournaments.
Pros:
- Cash out betting during live game.
- Good selection of pre-game odds.
- Easy to claim welcome bonus.
- Standalone racebook.
Cons:
- Limited payments.
- Delayed payouts using some providers.
5. Bovada – Top bookie for futures and props.
Bovada features an outstanding range of futures markets and team and player props. That means you can bet on the outright winner of leagues, conferences and championships in the main North American college and pro sports. There are also competitive markets for the winners of MLS.
At the time of this review, Bovada covered 22 sports and a wide selection of markets. The brand has effective processes in place for customer care, responsible gambling and banking. The Bovada promo code is used to activate the sign up bonus.
Pros:
- Decent futures betting service.
- Variety of team and player props.
- Good customer support measures.
- Generous match deposit bonus.
Cons:
- Website design not the best.
- Relatively expensive credit card payments.
6. Sportsbetting.ag – Excellent place for bonuses and ongoing benefits
New players at Sportsbetting.ag can activate a match deposit welcome bonus that is transparent. The sportsbook also features loyalty benefits, some of which are no deposit bonuses. The desktop and mobile site includes betting on almost 30 sports, a high total for New Jersey online betting.
There is also a racebook with meetings in thoroughbred and harness racing. The racing lobby offers betting on fixtures in the United States and other parts of the world. There is an Esports betting service, covering leagues in the main genres, such as Counter Strike and League of Legends.
Pros:
- Achievable sign up offer within the timeframes.
- Ongoing bonuses for existing players.
- Dedicated racing lobby.
- Good coverage of Esports.
Cons:
- No banking using e-Wallets.
- Payout delays up to 7 days.
7. BUSR – Extensive NFL betting markets
BUSR operator is a good site to visit for betting on American Football in general and the NFL in particular. Bettors can place wagers on the divisions, both conferences and the outright winner of the NFL Superbowl. The site offers many team and player props for the NFL deciding game.
BUSR also provides good value in the odds for hockey, basketball and baseball. Players can choose from over 20 betting sports in total but at the time of the review, there was no live streaming. There are promo codes to activate the bonus.
Pros:
- First class NFL betting service.
- Outright winner markets for college sports.
- Live game interface with main betting sports.
- Cash out option during live events.
Cons:
- Welcome bonus match % could be higher.
- Lack of live streamed events.
8. Everygame – Top sports betting site for NHL.
The NHL is given excellent coverage at the Everygame sportsbook. Hockey bettors can place wagers on games and leagues from the first week of the season to the final match in the Stanley Cup. The site is very strong for post regular season team and player props, such goals and assists.
The site also offers good odds for pro games in football, basketball and baseball. There is also betting on global sports, like soccer, tennis, golf and motor racing. Additionally, the brand provides odds for Esports and horse racing. There are also Everygame promo codes.
Pros:
- Premier site for NHL betting.
- Numerous props for major hockey matches.
- Good coverage of global sports.
- Decent standard of customer care.
Cons:
- Welcome bonus could be more generous.
- No dedicated downloadable app.
9. Betanysports – Prime MLB betting site
Betanysports offers a comprehensive service for Major League Baseball. The outright betting for the World Series appears at the start of the regular season. That means players can place bets on the winners of the championship and qualifiers well in advance of the post-season.
The site’s racebook features betting on fixtures in the United States and meetings from around the world, including the UK and Ireland and Dubai. Players with Betanysports can also bet on Esports, in pre-game and live markets. The Betanysports promo codes activate the welcome bonus.
Pros:
- Top bookie for MLB.
- Futures on divisions and championships.
- Extensive horse racing service.
- Markets for popular Esports.
Cons:
- Not the easiest site to navigate.
- No live streaming of major events.
10. Jazz – Premier soccer betting sportsbook
We would expect an offshore site serving the NJ sports betting market to offer a good service for the four main professional sports in the United States. The markets for American Football, hockey, baseball and basketball are fine but the soccer betting is at an excellent level.
Jazz also features a lobby for betting on horse racing. The service is enhanced by a regular rebate on bets on thoroughbred racing. However, players cannot place wagers on lines for Esports, though they could be introduced at some stage.
Pros:
- Excellent site for soccer betting.
- Futures for college and pro sports.
- Standalone lobby for horse racing.
- Fantasy and handicapping contests.
Cons:
- Limited number of betting sports.
- No markets for Esports.
Comparing Sportsbooks in New Jersey
The table below compares sportsbooks for New Jersey online betting:
Sportsbook
Sign-Up Bonus
Bonus Code
Sports to Bet On
Live Betting
Live Streaming
BetOnline
100% up to $1,000
BOL1000
21
✅
❌
XBet
100% match up to $500
XB100
23
✅
❌
MyBookie
50% match up to $1,000
MYB50
23
✅
✅
BetUS
125% up to $3,125
JOIN125
19
✅
❌
Bovada
75% up to $750
BTCSWB750
22
✅
✅
Sportsbetting.ag
50% up to $1,000
SB1000
26
✅
❌
BUSR
100% up to $1,000
SPORTS100FP
22
✅
❌
Everygame
100% up to $150
SB1000
18
✅
❌
BetAnySports
60% up to $1,000
N/A
20
✅
❌
Jazz
50% up to $1,000
JAZZ50
18
✅
❌
Is Sports Betting Legal in New Jersey?
Technically, New Jersey sports betting became legal in 2012. However, the state legislators faced opposition from college and pro leagues. Therefore, there was very little activity until the overturning of PASPA (1992) came into force in 2018.
Almost immediately, New Jersey formerly legalised sports betting which now takes place at racetracks, casinos and online. Major US and UK operators are legally licensed to accept sports bets from individuals residing in the state who enjoy NJ sports betting online.
At the time of this review, the state accommodates 24 legal sportsbooks, in addition to our top 10 offshore legal operations. There has been massive growth in internet gambling and licenses are issued by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.
Who can Legally Bet on Sports in New Jersey?
The legal age for betting on sports in New Jersey is 21.
How to Bet on Sports Online in New Jersey
Here is a step-by-step guide to NJ online sports betting with BetOnline:
Step 1. Register with Sportsbook
Click the ‘Join’ button on the BetOnline home page to begin registration.
Step 2: Verify Details
Having navigated to the registration screens, you enter personal details, specify a unique Password, fill the optional promo field and submit an application.
Step 3: Deposit Betting Funds
As a new player, you have to make a deposit into the account using one of the payment methods and providers.
Step 4: Place Bets
Finally, you make your selection and click on the odds to activate the Bet Slip and place the bet.
Previous Sports Betting Bills in New Jersey
The New Jersey Assembly Bill 4111 of June 2018 made sports betting legal at specified racetracks and casinos and online 30 days later. However, in January 2012 the Governor of New Jersey had signed for legal sports betting in the state. This followed a successful Bill a year earlier that permitted residents of the state aged 21 and older to bet online.
However, despite sports betting being technically legal, there were no major developments until the repealing of PASPA (1992) in May 2018. New Jersey acted quickly and Bill 4111 was implemented the following month. Even so, citizens of the state cannot bet online on college matches involving NJ teams but that could change.
Tax on Sports Betting Winnings in New Jersey
New Jersey sports betting tax on winnings over $600 or 300 or more times the bet is fixed at 24%. The amount can be kept by the operator or paid annually as Gross Income Tax in line with an individual’s tax return.
Payment Methods Available at New Jersey Betting Sites
Users can deposit betting funds at New Jersey betting sites using the following methods and providers:
Crypto Betting Options
Some new Jersey betting sites accept cryptocurrencies as a banking method. Transactions are generally instant so players have immediate access to betting funds. The most popular include Bitcoin betting, Ethereum and Litecoin.
eWallet Betting Options
Depositing with eWallets is quick and convenient as card or bank details are only entered once. The most common providers are PayPal, Skrill and Neteller.
Traditional Payment Methods
Traditional payment methods include debit and credit cards and bank wire transfer. Some sportsbooks will also accept checks from major banks which also facilitate transfers. Visa, Mastercard and American Express cards are accepted by New Jersey sports betting brands.
Bonuses Available at New Jersey Sports Betting Sites
Users of sports betting sites for New Jersey can enjoy the benefits of the following types of bonus:
Match Deposit Bonuses
The value of this type of bonus is linked to the qualifying deposit. So, with a 100% match deposit bonus, the deposit and bonus are for the same value. Bonuses of this nature are usually credited as part of the new customer offer at the top 10 betting sites for NJ.
Match Bet Bonuses
In this category, the bonus equates to the value of the first bet. Hence, once a customer has made a deposit and placed the first bet, sportsbooks credit the account with betting funds that are for the same amount as the stake for the qualifying bet.
No Deposit Bonuses
Offshore NJ online sports betting sites feature ongoing promotions that do not require a bonus. Existing players receive a no deposit bonus as a loyalty benefit. Examples include cashback covering a specific period and enhanced odds for a sport or event.
Free Bets
Free bets are usually awarded to current players and are not related to a qualifying deposit or bet. They are generally sport or event specific and have a fixed value. Any winnings from sportsbook free bets do not include the free bet stake.
Popular Sports For Betting in New Jersey
Residents of New Jersey enjoy pro and college sports so here we look at the teams that have their home field or arena in the state:
NFL in New Jersey
The New York Giants and New York Jets both play their NFL home matches at the MetLife Stadium in the New York Metropolitan area of New Jersey. The Giants have won four Superbowls, from 1986 to 2011, while the Jets won their only championship under the current format in 1968.
NBA in New Jersey
New Jersey does have not a representative in the NBA but two teams in the state compete in basketball minor leagues.
MLB in New Jersey
There is no New Jersey-based franchise that plays MLB games in the state. However, five semi-pro teams compete in minor baseball leagues.
NHL in New Jersey
The New Jersey Devils play in the NHL at the Prudential Centre in Newark. The Devils won the Stanley Cup in 1995, 2000 and 2003.
NCAA Football in New Jersey
Rutgers and Princetown play in the NCAA 1 football league.
NCAA Basketball in New Jersey
Seton Hall, Rutgers and Princetown play in the NCAA 1 basketball league.
Golf in New Jersey
There have 11 major championships in golf in the State of New Jersey. Between 1954 and 2016, the Lower Course at Baltusrol hosted two PGA Championships (2005, winner Phil Mickelson and 2016, winner Jimmy Walkers) and four US Opens (1954, winner Ed Furgol, 1967 and 1980, winner Jack Nicklaus and 1993, winner Lee Janzen).
Willie Anderson won the US Open in 1903 at Baltusrol, George Sargent won the same championship at Eaglewood in 1909 and Jerome Travers was the US Open Champion at Baltusrol in 1915. Tony Manero won the US Open on the Upper Course at Baltusrol in 1936 and Sam Snead won the PGA Championship at Seaview Country Club in 1942.
Horse Racing in New Jersey
There are three horse racing tracks in New Jersey. Monmouth Park and Freehold Raceway stage harness racing while thoroughbred racing takes place at Meadowlands.
DFS in New Jersey
Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) betting apps are legal in New Jersey.
Live Betting with New Jersey Sports Betting Sites
Live betting is a feature of all the top 10 sites for NJ online sports betting. Each sportsbook offers in-play games across the four pro sports in North America and global sports, such as tennis, Formula 1 and golf. Players can implement the cash out option to take known winnings or limit the loss.
Bookies take down live betting after key events. These include a Touchdown in football, Home Run in baseball, goal in hockey and three-point score or Timeout in basketball. Each sportsbook display the latest odds after a short delay.
However, BetOnline is the best offshore bookie serving the New Jersey market for live betting.
How New Jersey Sports Betting Compares to its Neighbouring States
The states that border New Jersey are at different stages in the full implementation of online sports betting. Here is the position in July, 2022 with the following neighbouring states:
New York sports betting has only been allowed online since January, 2022. The state legislators realised the benefits as residents crossed the border into New Jersey to enjoy the freedom of mobile betting. New York state lost a huge amount of tax revenues by delaying this move for over three years.
Delaware is one of the four states that was exempt from PASPA as there was regulated sports betting before the 1992 Act. However, the state was the first to make changes after the Supreme Court revoked the Act and now allows single-game bets in person at three retail locations.
Pennsylvania introduced retail sports betting in June 2018 and digital wagering on sports the following year. The total handle is the third highest, after Nevada and New Jersey. However, the regulatory body has limited the number of licenses to 14 but that could change in the future.
Casinos with Sports Betting in New Jersey
Here are top 5 casinos for sports betting in New Jersey:
Ocean Resort
- Sportsbook: Caesars
- Address: 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
- Opening hours: 24 hours
Bally’s
- Sportsbook: FanDuel
- Address: 190 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
- Opening hours: 24 hours
Golden Nugget
- Sportsbook: The Sportsbook
- Address: 600 Huron Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
- Opening hours: 24 hours
Tropicana
- Sportsbook: Caesars
- Address: Caesars: 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
- Opening hours: 24 hours
Hard Rock
- Sportsbook: Hard Rock
- Address: 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
- Opening hours: 24 hours
The Best Sports Betting Site for New Jersey
After a review of the top 10 betting sites for New Jersey, BetOnline is our top pick for sports betting in New Jersey. The bookie offers great bonuses for new and existing customers, as well as a well designed site that is easy to use. Sign up to BetOnline and claim your welcome bonus!