Best Online Casinos with Sign-Up Bonuses in USA – July 2022
The gambling industry is hugely competitive, so finding an online casino sign-up bonus has never been easier. Operators offer these bonuses to their new players to try and stand out from the crowd and entice you to open a new account, and here we list the very best bonuses you can currently claim.
By playing with a bonus, you can explore new games, try out strategies and potentially even win some cash without spending your own money. We’ll direct you where to find the best bonuses, review each of these best offshore casinos and give you all the information you need before choosing where you will play.
Editors Pick: The Best Online Casinos for Sign-Up Bonuses
Here we have our pick of the best sites that offer casino welcome bonuses as part of their package. We’ve looked at the bonuses they offer, and the overall service they provide, and these are our current top picks for players.
- Wild Casino – Our top choice of sign-up bonus
- BetOnline – A dedicated crypto bonus of 100%
- Bovada – Three bonuses on offer, all matched to 100%
- Ignition – An excellent low wagering requirement of 25x
- MyBookie – 150% matched bonus, so your reward is larger than your deposit
- XBet – 200% matched bonus gives a double bonus to your deposit value
- BigSpin Casino – A 200% sign-up bonus plus 100% reload bonuses
- Cafe Casino– Exclusive bonus for Bitcoin deposits
- Las Atlantis – A superb 280% dedicated slots sign-up bonus
- MyB Casino – Grab a 200% sign-up bonus plus a 200% crypto reload bonus
Reviews of the Best Online Casinos for Sign-Up Bonuses
We’ve given you our top 10 list, and now we fully explain why we love these offshore casinos and go into more detail about the casino sign-up bonus they each offer. We also highlight their pros and cons and better illustrate why they stand out in a crowded marketplace.
1. Wild Casino – Our top choice of sign-up bonus
Wild Casino have put together an excellent casino signup bonus that allows players to claim up to $5000 across different deposits. So if you are looking for a casino that offers you multiple opportunities to bag a bonus and plenty of time to claim them, this is undoubtedly the best option among those we have looked at.
They offer a wide range of payment methods for players, including Bitcoin, and there are specific offers around crypto deposits too, which is fantastic for those using this mode. Other traditional methods and e-wallets sit alongside this while an excellent customer support team is waiting to help anyone with any problems on the site.
For all the latest bonus codes, check out our Wild Casino Review and Bonus Codes.
Pros:
- Get up to $5000 as a bonus
- Special crypto bonuses are available
- A varied range of payment methods accepted
- First deposit matched to 250%
Cons:
- Bonus offers have a 30-day limit to claim
- The maximum win from the bonus is 10x your bonus amount
2. BetOnline – A dedicated crypto bonus of 100%
Get up to $1000 with your casino sign-up bonus from BetOnline, which you can claim when using any payment method available on the site. In addition, those looking for a crypto casino can get an additional crypto bonus of up to $1000.
The payment methods on BetOnline are varied, which is excellent to see. They work with cryptocurrency and accept many forms, not just Bitcoin, which is a positive for those looking to find crypto variety. A live chat service, a long list of FAQs and a help center are all in place for anyone needing assistance on the site.
Make sure and check out our BetOnline promo codes for all their latest bonus offers.
Pros:
- An additional specific crypto bonus
- $2000 in bonuses available overall
- Wide range of payment methods
- A strong help center and FAQs section to assist new players
Cons:
- Only one chance to claim a welcome bonus if not using crypto
- The maximum standard welcome bonus is $1000, smaller than others available
3. Bovada – Three bonuses, all matched to 100%
The Bovada casino welcome bonus is split across three total deposits, one first deposit offer, and two reload offers. They combine to give you the chance to earn a total of $3000, and all offers are the same – 100% matched and all available up to $1000. This allows you to keep the bonus funds rolling for an extended period, compared to offers that allow you to claim just once.
It should be noted that this offer has two different bonus codes that need to be used when claiming, and all have a 25x wagering requirement, which is lower than some other sites. In addition, payment methods are not as expansive as other sites, but there is a solid selection of crypto alongside card and bank payments.
Overall, Bovada have some awesome promos for players, so make sure you check out the latest Bovada bonus codes.
Pros:
- Three chances to claim – a welcome bonus and two reload bonuses
- 25x wagering requirement across all bonuses
- A wide range of crypto payment options to use
- All bonuses matched to 100%
Cons:
- Payment methods are not as comprehensive as some sites
- Live dealer games and craps do not count towards the wagering requirement
4. Ignition – An excellent low wagering requirement of 25x
The Ignition casino welcome bonus code is available for all players, but their biggest bonuses are undoubtedly reserved for Bitcoin players. The regular offer is 100% matched to $1000, while Bitcoin players get 200% matched up to $2000. On top of this, the Bitcoin reload bonuses for a further $1000 each time make this an excellent casino for crypto bonuses.
A 25x wagering requirement hopefully offers you the chance to claim some winnings at the end of the process. In addition, an excellent live chat service is available for players if you need assistance on the site. Finally, strong crypto options, e-wallets and card payments offer a wide-ranging payment system.
For all the information you’ll need for joining Ignition, check out our Ignition Casino Bonus Codes.
Pros:
- 25x wagering requirement on bonuses
- Fantastic double welcome bonus for Bitcoin players
- Further reloads for those using Bitcoin
- Strong payment options
Cons:
- If not using Bitcoin, the welcome bonus is limited to a max of $1000
- Regular reload offers heavily focused on Bitcoin players
5. MyBookie – 150% matched bonus, so your reward is larger than your deposit
The MyBookie casino sign-up bonus is a 150% matched offer, which means that the bonus amount you receive is greater than the deposit you make. However, the bonus is capped at $750, which makes it smaller than at other sites – to get the total amount, you need to deposit $500 and the offer has a 40x wagering requirement and can only be used once.
In terms of other rewards, there is no reload offer for casino players, just sports, which is disappointing. You have two weeks to fulfil the bonus requirements before it expires, so make sure you keep this in mind when starting. Should you need assistance, MyBookie have an excellent reputation for customer service.
And if you’re looking for the most up-to-date information, check out our MyBookie Casino Bonus Codes.
Pros:
- 150% offer gives a bigger bonus than the deposit amount
- Excellent reputation for customer service
- Simple, one-time bonus easy to use for new players
- Fast payouts
Cons:
- 40x wagering requirement is high
- Bonus must be claimed within two weeks
6. XBet – 200% matched bonus gives a double bonus to your deposit amount
The XBet online casino sign-up bonus is matched at 200%, which is an excellent start for new players. This also means that the amount you deposit will be doubled to give you a huge bonus. This is limited to a maximum of $500, which is smaller than some offers but means you can deposit $250 and get $500 to play with.
On top of this, reload bonuses are available each week – they are again limited to $500 but matched at 50% this time. The casino sign-up bonus has a wagering requirement of 40x, while the reload bonus is 50x. A real positive for new players is the excellent help center, which will guide you through any problems.
For the full lowdon on XBet, take a look at our XBet Casino Bonus Codes.
Pros:
- 200% matched welcome bonus, an excellent start for players
- Further reload bonuses are available each week
- A simple one-time offer, ideal for new players
- Fast crypto payouts
Cons:
- Wagering requirement of 40x is high
7. BigSpin Casino – 200% sign-up bonus plus 100% reload bonuses
The new player offer from BigSpin casino is both big and easy to claim – matched to 200% and available for up to $1000. So your first deposit will see you receive a bonus double the amount of your deposit which is awesome to see. Simply deposit £45 or more to qualify for this offer – a great way to get started with a well-known casino brand.
Elsewhere, further reload bonuses are available, which are matched to 100%, an excellent way to keep getting a great deal while playing. Various crypto options plus card payments are the only way to deposit here, so do bear that in mind when choosing your casino.
Pros:
- Great start with a 200% matched welcome offer
- All deposits over $45 can claim a welcome bonus
- Regular reload bonuses available
- Excellent Customer Support
Cons:
- Limited payment options for players
- Wagering requirement of 40x is high
8. Cafe Casino – Exclusive bonus for Bitcoin deposits
The Cafe Casino offers a standard 100% matched deposit bonus offer of up to $1000. This is a fantastic one-time simple offer – ideal for new and experienced players. On top of this, look out for exclusive Bitcoin deposit offers to further your funds here – this is a casino looking to push Bitcoin players hard. In addition, there are reload bonuses on offer, and while they are available to all players, Bitcoin deposits certainly get them more frequently and are more significant.
The site has an excellent section for new players, full of helpful guides, and there is a live chat feature if you still need assistance. And aside from Bitcoin, various crypto options are also included in the payment methods available here.
Pros:
- A simple and effective 100% up to $1000 offer
- 25x wagering requirement is low
- Further deposit bonuses available, especially for Bitcoin
- Numerous payment methods accepted
Cons:
- Bonus a little smaller than some others
9. Las Atlantis – A superb 280% dedicated slots sign-up bonus
A big bonus is on offer for new players at Las Atlantis. This is a 280% welcome bonus for slots, and across five total deposits, this could give you a massive $14,000 – one of the biggest bonuses you will come across.
The deposits are 280% matched, with the maximum deposit being $100, which gives a bonus of $2800. You can do this five times, and if you max it out on each occasion, you’ll receive the entire $14,000. Unfortunately, payment options on the site are limited, especially for those not using crypto.
Be sure to check out our Las Atlantis casino bonus codes for all their latest sign-up offers.
Pros:
- Get up to $14,000 – one of the biggest offers on the market
- 280% matched, so your bonus will always be much bigger than your deposit
- Claim the bonus a total of five times
- Low minimum deposit amounts to get involved from just $10
Cons:
- The maximum payout on winnings is 30x your deposit
- Payment methods on the site are limited
10. MyB Casino – Grab a 200% sign-up bonus plus a 200% crypto reload bonus
A 200% casino sign-up bonus gets you started perfectly here and is available for up to $1000. So with it being 200%, you will get double your deposit as a bonus if you max it out. Reload bonuses are available afterwards, and if you are using crypto, these are also available at 200%, up to $2000.
There is a 40x wagering requirement attached to the offer, and all deposits that are $45 or more are eligible. Banking options are limited on the site, but if you are using crypto, you have four options for depositing different types of crypto. Should you need any assistance, the MyB support team can help via live chat or email.
Pros:
- Get double your deposit with a 200% casino sign-up bonus
- Good range of reload bonuses, including 200% crypto
- A substantial range of crypto payment options
- Great customer support team
Cons:
- 40x wagering requirement is high
Comparing the Best Online Casino Sign-Up Bonuses
It is essential that you compare each sign-up bonus and see what it offers, and more importantly, if it provides precisely what you are looking for. So here is our comparison table detailing each online casino sign-up bonus and the key features they offer.
|Casino
|
Sign-Up Bonus
|
Bonus Code
|
Wagering
|
Bitcoin Accepted
|
Free Spins
|Wild Casino
|
250% up to $1,000
|
WILD250
|
35x
|
✅
|
✅
|BetOnline
|
100% up to $1,000
|
BOLCASINO
|
30x
|
✅
|
✅
|Bovada
|
100% up to $3,000
|
CAWELCOME100
|
25x
|
✅
|
✅
|Ignition
|
100% up to $2,000
|
N/A
|
25x
|
✅
|
✅
|MyBookie
|
150% up to $750
|
MYB150
|
40x
|
✅
|
✅
|XBet
|
200% up to $500
|
XBC200
|
40x
|
✅
|
✅
|BigSpin
|
200% up to $1,000
|
BIGSPIN200
|
40x
|
✅
|
✅
|Cafe Casino
|
250% up to $1,500
|
N/A
|
25x
|
✅
|
✅
|Las Atlantis
|
280% up to $14,000
|
LASATLANTIS
|
35x
|
✅
|
✅
|MyB Casino
|
200% up to $1,000
|
MYBC200
|
40x
|
✅
|
✅
What is an Online Casino Sign-Up Bonus?
An online casino sign-up bonus is a reward you get when you open an account. These bonuses allow you to explore the site and play free games after joining and depositing. A sign-up bonus can come in different forms – usually as funds from a matched deposit or as free spins on slot games.
The criteria for a great casino bonus are its size, what you need to do to claim it, and the requirements and money you can make from the bonus. Thanks to the competitive nature of the gaming industry, many bonuses are available, and players can choose which one best suits their gambling needs.
What are Sign-up Bonus Codes?
A sign-up bonus code is a specific code you use to claim a casino welcome bonus. These are in place to give you a particular reward, and in some cases, this may be bigger than any regular bonus on offer.
There are two versions – one where the code is automatically entered for you, and another in which you manually enter it. An automatic bonus code will normally provide you with the standard welcome bonus on a site. However, if you find a manual bonus code to enter, you may get an even bigger casino sign-up bonus to play with.
Types of Online Casino Sign-Up Bonuses
There is superb variety if you are looking for the best real money online casinos that come with a free sign-up bonus. Here we will look at the various bonuses available and the important information you need to know about them.
Matched Deposit Bonuses
With a matched deposit casino sign-up bonus, you are given bonus funds based on your deposit. These are matched to a percentage, so look out for that, and they will also have a maximum cap that you need to be aware of.
If you are going to deposit a large amount with your first deposit, this is the best way to get the most funds, especially if you find a bonus that is matched to 100%, which means your bonus amount will be the same value as your deposit.
Free Spins Bonuses
If you get free spins as your online casino sign-up bonus, you can take these and explore the available slots. These are usually fixed, so you will get a set number of free spins to play with when you hit the required deposit amount.
The downside is that they are based around slot games, but if slots are your thing, then these are straightforward casino welcome bonuses for players to enjoy.
No Deposit Bonuses
Many people are looking for the best online casino no deposit sign-up bonuses, which allow you to join a site and receive a bonus without actually making a deposit yourself. These are usually the smallest monetary bonuses available because you are getting them for free, but they are still a great way to explore a new site and see if you like it.
Bitcoin Bonuses
With the rise of crypto in the industry, there are many operators now offering a Bitcoin casino welcome bonus to their players. These offers are specifically for those who deposit using Bitcoin and generally tend to be bigger than the regular welcome bonuses.
What’s the Wagering Requirement of Rollover in a Sign-Up Bonus?
When you use a casino sign-up bonus, you must understand the terms and conditions attached to it, and the biggest of those is the wagering requirement, sometimes known as rollover. This is, in simple terms, is the amount of money you need to wager on the site before you can withdraw the bonus, and it becomes part of your regular funds.
There are two ways this can work, one is where the wagering involves both your deposit and the bonus amount, and the second is where the bonus sum only is part of it.
Example of wagering with deposit & bonus
A $100 deposit with a $100 bonus gives a total of $200 to use as a wagering amount.
The wagering requirement is 20x, which is 20 x $200 = $4000 before bonus funds can be withdrawn.
Example of wagering with bonus only
A $100 deposit with a $100 bonus gives $100 to use as the wagering amount.
The wagering requirement is 20x, which is 20 x $100 = $2000 before bonus funds can be withdrawn.
General Sign-Up Bonus Terms & Conditions
When you receive any casino sign-up bonus, there are of course terms and conditions attached to it, many of which are standard across the industry.
Here are the main rules you can expect to come across.
- The wagering requirement must be met – You must fulfil the requirement before you can withdraw the bonus funds.
- Expiry dates – Look for dates when you have to wager or claim by, some bonuses will run out, and you won’t receive anything if you don’t claim before the date.
- Game restrictions – Look for specific games or game types not part of the wagering requirements. Sometimes, all games will count, but they have different percentages – for example, if playing roulette, only 50% of your stakes may count towards the wagering requirement, not the total amount.
- Payment method restrictions – Some bonuses will only be available if you use a specific payment method, such as Bitcoin.
- Maximum win amount – Some bonuses may have a maximum win amount attached, which means you can only win a maximum amount from your funds – anything above that, you will not receive.
How to Sign Up & Claim a Welcome Bonus
If you are ready to play, you must sign-up with an operator before accessing an online casino sign-up bonus. Here are the four simple steps you need to follow to get started, using the Wild Casino sign-up bonus as an example.
1. Payment Methods
The first step is that you will need to create a wallet for the payment method you are going to use if you need one. Methods such as e-wallets, Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies need this, so get this task out of the way first.
2. Join
Secondly, you have to sign up with an operator. So, head over to Wild Casino and complete the sign-up page to create an account. At this point, you may need to specify which online casino welcome bonus you want to take, so make sure to get the right one.
3. Deposit
Now, it is time to claim the casino sign-up bonus itself. This involves making your first deposit into the account, looking at the requirements to make sure you hit them and remembering that this is a chance to claim a big value bonus, so deposit accordingly, based on what you want to claim and can afford.
4. Play
Finally, the last step is to go and enjoy your experience with the new casino you have chosen. Thanks to your casino sign-up bonus, you can explore the games and different sections on offer, find old favourites such as roulette, unique slots games that you will love plus lots more.
What Makes a Casino Sign-Up Bonus Good or Bad?
Three key elements will determine how good or bad a casino sign-up bonus is for you.
Bonus Percentage
The percentage your bonus is matched to will determine how much you get. You should be looking for 100% here, which means the casino sign-up bonus will match your deposit. To show how important this is, a 100% matched offer gives a $100 bonus for a $100 deposit. However, if it’s only 50%, you get a $50 bonus but still have to deposit $100. But of course, some sites offer a bonus larger than your deposit amount – a 200% matched bonus on a $100 deposit would give you a $200 bonus.
Bonus Wagering
The bonus wagering amount needs to be realistic – otherwise, you will not hit the requirement and lose the bonus. Therefore, we want to see casino welcome bonuses that offer a real chance of hitting the wagering amount rather than those that force constant play and still result in players falling short.
Time Limits
No one likes to be rushed, and we don’t think your casino play should be rushed either. Time limits on bonuses either need to be non-existent or extended, giving players adequate time to work through the wagering requirement rather than running out of time before getting a chance to complete the rollover.
Mobile Casino Sign-Up Bonuses
In the past, we had different bonuses for mobile players and that often led to confusion but that’s not the case anymore, which is great to see. The vast majority of casino welcome bonuses are available to claim across any device, whether on a desktop, on a mobile browser or via an app – all players can get involved the same way.
Best Payment Method for Casino Sign-Up Bonuses
Many sites offer a wide range of payment options to their players. The key for those seeking a casino sign-up bonus is ensuring that the payment method they wish to use is available for the reward they want.
Crypto
With a crypto payment, you can claim the welcome bonus, and many sites also offer a special crypto-only bonus. With a crypto casino sign-up bonus, you can send funds across, play games and be paid out in crypto if you wish. More and more casinos are now accepting crypto as it becomes a more significant part of the industry, which is only likely to continue in the future.
E-wallets
When using an e-wallet payment method, you can keep your personal details secure – all the transactions are done through the virtual wallet. This is great for those who don’t want to send over bank details and card numbers when claiming one of the many best online casino welcome bonuses. Alongside good security, payments in and out are very fast with an e-wallet, as they don’t go through the bank authorization process before being sent.
Regular Payment Methods
If you want to keep things nice and straightforward without opening another financial account, you can use a standard payment method to send funds to your casino account. This includes using a debit or credit card to make the payment or sending a direct transfer from your bank account.
And the Best Online Casino Sign Up Bonus Is….
While conducting our research, the casino sign-up bonus that stood out as being the best to use was the one from Wild Casino. It offers flexibility for players, is available across many payment methods and is an awesome way to get started playing with this top-quality casino.
The Wild Casino has an excellent range of games you can explore using this great bonus. In addition, when you claim, you get 30 days to work through the wagering requirement. Lastly, the fact that the first part of the bonus is 250% matched is a huge positive, meaning you receive more in bonus funds than the value of the deposit you make – great news!