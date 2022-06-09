Best Online Casino Roulette Sites

Want to play online casino roulette but not sure where to begin? Then our guide to the top casinos in the country is for you!

In it, we’ll cover everything you need to know to start enjoying this iconic gambling game. Topics include the different rule variations, available bonuses and of course, the best sites at which to play online roulette for real money.

The Best Online Roulette Casinos for 2022

Before we dive in too deep, let’s kick things off with our top ten casinos at which to play online roulette for real money.

Wild Casino – Number one choice for online roulette gambling

BetOnline – Play free roulette online with this excellent app

Bovada – Among the top international online roulette sites

Ignition – Lots of generous bonuses to enjoy

MyBookie – Sportsbook with a strong casino offering

XBet – Top site for quick and easy withdrawals

Big Spin – Quality roulette site with a huge friend referral offer

Cafe Casino – High RTP slots, blackjack and roulette games

Las Atlantis – Top roulette casino online for slots lovers

MyB Casino – Excellent customer support staff

Top Online Roulette Site Reviews

Having already revealed the ten best online roulette casinos, it’s now time to look at our favorites a little more closely.

1. Wild Casino – Our top pick for online casino roulette

Our number one rated site for online roulette in the US today is Wild Casino. To start with, they’re one of the best sites if you like cryptocurrency. Aside from a range of crypto-specific bonuses, you can deposit using almost 20 different digital currencies. Not to mention traditional options like Visa, Mastercard and bank wires.

As well as offering several different roulette games, you may enjoy hundreds of other games like baccarat, craps, slots, casino poker and blackjack. Some of these include progressive jackpots which can potentially pay out hundreds of thousands of dollars. But perhaps one of our favorite elements of Wild Casino is the sheer number of promotions.

There are all kinds of rewards available, including reload bonuses and free spins offers. Many of these are further enhanced when you use Bitcoin or other crypto tokens. The welcome package of up to $5,000 is already pretty generous. But if you opt for cryptocurrency deposits, that increases to a massive $9,000!

Pros Enormous signup bonus

Best casino for cryptocurrency

Lots of table games including roulette

Fast payouts Cons No live support

2. BetOnline – Best roulette online casino with sports betting

Although the name reveals that BetOnline started out as a sportsbook, don’t write off their casino product. There are hundreds of the latest video slots to enjoy, as well as blackjack, baccarat and casino poker titles. Whether you prefer traditional games or live dealers, there’s several roulette options to pick from too.

You can play online in a fully responsive mobile version of the BetOnline casino, or download their app. You’ll find that all of your favorite features of the site are present both on mobile and desktop. This includes quality streams and sounds when playing live roulette games.

Finally, BetOnline is one of the most rewarding online casinos around at the moment. Their loyalty program is good, particularly for high rolling VIPs, while their welcome bonus is a fairly generous $3,000. New players should use BOLCASINO when depositing, but don’t forget the 30x wagering requirement.

Pros Nice site design that’s easy to navigate

Complete wagering site with roulette, sportsbook and live casino

Generous welcome package

Quality customer support Cons Missing a few top payment methods

3. Bovada – Internationally respected online roulette casino

One of Bovada’s main selling points is their international reputation for security, prompt payouts and fair games. First off, their casino is packed with the best titles from a variety of trusted suppliers, including Rival Gaming, Betsoft and Realtime Gaming. But they also employ some of the latest security technology to keep your payments protected.

Enjoy American or European roulette games at both the live dealer and old-school casino sites, alongside many other classic titles. Blackjack, slots, craps and more all await you at Bovada, while the low minimum deposits also suit casual gamers.

This is another of the best online roulette casinos for fans of cryptocurrency, thanks mostly to a selection of attractive bonuses. For instance, the Bovada welcome offer is enhanced for players depositing with tokens like Bitcoin. Use the code BTCCWB1250 to pick up a 13% match bonus worth a possible $1,250 with turnover requirements of just 25x.

Pros Globally respected casino

Excellent customer support

Fair minimum deposit limits

Enhanced offers for crypto users Cons No Evolution Gaming products

4. Ignition – Among the top live casino roulette sites

With a license from the Curaçao government, you can be sure that Ignition is a safe place at which to enjoy online roulette. They’re also known to employ the latest on-site security features to look after you. Not to mention some trusted payment options, including a range of cryptocurrency tokens.

This is the place to be for live roulette online casino games, as well as baccarat and blackjack. But aside from the varied game library, you’ll find Ignition to have some of the most generous promotions around. Their friend referral deal is a great way to pick up extra cash, while the loyalty rewards program is one of the best in the USA today.

Finally, a word about the signup offer. New customers can bag up to $3,000 for use at the casino and poker room, with no need to enter a promo code. And the 25x playthrough requirement is more than reasonable.

Pros Wide variety of casino games including roulette

Fast payouts including by Bitcoin

Top VIP rewards program

Loads of bonuses including refer a friend Cons Lacks a casino app

5. MyBookie – Top sportsbook to play roulette online for free

When you think of good online roulette sites, you may not immediately conjure up MyBookie. After all, they’re primarily known as one the country’s better sportsbook sites. But they have recently added a bunch of casino games to their product range, which includes a choice of RNG and live dealer roulette titles.

The variety of deposit and withdrawal options is fairly good at MyBookie, but they also have a reputation for paying out quickly. In addition, both high rollers and casual gamers alike will enjoy the site. That’s thanks to some fair deposit and withdrawal limits and a generous rewards program.

Last but not least, let’s talk about the promotions. Alongside various reload bonuses, cashback rebates and free spins promos, new registrants can bag a 150% match offer worth up to $750. You’ll need to use the promo code MYB150 and there is a 40x turnover requirement attached, so keep that in mind.

Pros Trusted roulette games

Fair deposit limits

Can bet on sports from the same wallet

Plenty of payment options Cons Can’t play Lightning Roulette

Best Roulette Casino Sites Comparison

Still struggling to decide where to play? We’ve summarized the best roulette online casino sites below to give you an at-a-glance guide to their key features.

Roulette Casino Sites No. Of Roulette Games No. Of Live Roulette Games Software Providers Maximum Bet Wild Casino 8 21 Nucleus Gaming, Betsoft, Realtime Gaming $1,000 BetOnline 10 4 Rival Gaming, BetSoft, Realtime Gaming, Digital Gaming Solutions $1,000 Bovada 8 4 Betsoft, Rival Gaming, Realtime Gaming $3,000 Ignition 8 4 Betsoft, Rival Gaming, Realtime Gaming $1,000 MyBookie 5 2 Nucleus Gaming, BetSoft $1,000 XBet 5 2 Nucleus Gaming, BetSoft $1,000 Big Spin 8 4 Betsoft, Rival Gaming, Realtime Gaming $3,000 Cafe Casino 8 4 Betsoft, Rival Gaming, Realtime Gaming $3,000 Las Atlantis 8 4 Betsoft, Rival Gaming, Realtime Gaming $3,000 MyBookie Casino 5 2 Nucleus Gaming, BetSoft $1,000

Is Playing Online Roulette Legal?

The legality of online roulette very much depends upon your location. Many states in the USA have already passed laws permitting internet gambling. Others are currently in the process of doing so.

However, in regions like Georgia, where online casinos are not yet allowed, it’s still possible to enjoy a wager. There are hundreds of offshore gambling sites which accept US-based players. Since they’re regulated by some of the strictest authorities in the industry, you can be sure of a secure experience.

Because these operations are based in different countries, they are not subject to local state laws. This type of loophole allows millions of American residents to enjoy online roulette at some of the world’s biggest casino brands.

How Does Online Roulette Work?

Playing roulette online is really easy. Let’s take a closer look at how it all works.

Rules

In terms of the basic rules, online roulette is no different to a physical wheel in a real casino. Although there are many different types of roulette, which we’ll cover later in this article, the act of playing online makes no difference to the rules.

For instance, you can bet on individual numbers, columns, corners, odd or even and specific colors. The payouts will be consistent whether online or in a land-based casino. On a European wheel, for example, there will always be 37 numbers (1 to 36 and the 0). A single number pays 35 to 1 at an internet casino, just the same as offline.

Limits

As with any other game, betting limits exist to protect the casino. One key difference with online sites is that the highest limits tend to be greater than at a physical casino. And since space isn’t an issue when playing online, you’re guaranteed a seat at the table.

When playing an RNG title online, which uses software rather than a real wheel, the minimum bet allowed is often smaller. That’s simply because there are fewer overheads for an online casino to worry about, such as employing casino staff.

The very best roulette online casino sites make sure to cater to all players, regardless of bankroll. VIP players may benefit from increased betting limits and faster transactions. But casual players should still be able to place small stakes or play free games for fun.

Different Types of Online Roulette

The online casino industry is so competitive, brands always need to find new ways to stand out. That’s why the best roulette casinos host all kinds of weird and wonderful variations of this iconic game. Here are some of the most popular titles.

American Roulette

If we’re talking about the casino game online roulette, most players in the USA will imagine a table with 38 numbers. That’s the classic American roulette wheel: numbers 1 to 36 with two green pockets, 00 and 0.

The house edge is fixed at 5.25% and the rules are no different when playing online to when you play in your local casino.

European Roulette

In Europe though, the standard casino roulette game is missing the 00 pocket. That swings things in favor of the players, reducing the casino’s edge to just 2.70%. Even in the USA, this variation of roulette is becoming increasingly popular, thanks to the increased Return To Player percentage.

French Roulette

Yes France is in Europe, but these guys play with a few slightly different rules. Although it’s still a 37 number wheel with a single 0 pocket, things look even better for the player. That’s due to rules such as “en prison” and “la partage”.

Here, you don’t automatically lose your stake on an even money bet when the ball lands on 0. With “la partage”, half your bet is given back. While “en prison” sees your bet held in place for the next spin, giving an opportunity to win it back.

Immersive Roulette

Evolution Gaming is an award-winning live dealer casino game supplier. Their flagship product is Immersive Roulette, which makes use of several ultra high definition cameras to provide different views of the table.

In addition, you can chat to some gorgeous croupiers and your fellow players while enjoying slow motion replays of the action. You can even toggle background music on and off. This game is perhaps the most popular live dealer roulette wheel online.

Auto Roulette

Since the best online roulette casinos cater to everyone, they know that some players don’t like to have to deal with other people! That’s why they offer an Auto Roulette wheel. It’s a physical wheel, rather than an animated game which some players don’t enjoy. But it requires no human being to spin the ball.

Speed Roulette

If you’re a bit of an action junkie, then Speed Roulette might be the best online roulette game for you. It’s just an ordinary European wheel, but due to the high tempo, you can eke out an extra 50 spins per hour. The whole process of placing a bet through to the ball resting in a pocket is completed in only 25 seconds!

Lightning Roulette

This is another from the Evolution Gaming portfolio and it shook up the online casino landscape upon its release. A winner of multiple awards, including EGR’s Game of the Year in 2018, the game is played on a standard European wheel. However, with each spin, as many as three numbers are hit by a bolt of lightning. This multiples the real money payout by up to 500x!

Instant Roulette

With Instant Roulette, there’s never any need to hurry. That’s because the game actually makes use of 12 different wheels, all of which are staggered. So at any given moment, a ball is about to hit a pocket. As soon as you place your wager, you’re guaranteed an almost instant result.

Live Dealer Roulette Online Casinos

Casino gamers are a superstitious bunch and many don’t trust RNG software. They aren’t happy unless they’re playing at a physical roulette table in a real casino. Well thanks to live dealer games, you can now get that experience streamed into your own home.

There are many other perks to live dealer roulette other than increased credibility though. They tend to offer higher betting limits, plus you really feel like you’re there on the casino floor. You can chat to the dealer and interact with fellow players. There’s just something about the sound of the ball hitting the wheel that’s irresistible.

The very best roulette online casino sites take live dealer games from several of the industry’s finest suppliers. Companies like Evolution Gaming, Betsoft and Pragmatic Play ensure a healthy mix of intriguing game variations.

Roulette Bonuses & Promotions

If you’re looking to open a new account in order to play roulette online, you’ll notice there’s a lot of tempting bonuses around. But the best online roulette gambling sites in the USA also supply their loyal players with plenty of great deals too. Here are some highlights to look out for.

Welcome Bonuses

Since the industry is so competitive, casino brands are always experimenting with attractive signup offers. The most common of which is a match bonus, in which you first need to make a real money deposit. You’ll then be issued casino credits which correspond to a percentage of that amount.

Some of these deals are huge. For instance, the 350% reward for new Cafe Casino players who make their first deposit using Bitcoin.

Existing Player Offers & Loyalty Rewards

There are some sites around which try to lure you in with a generous signup offer, but then abandon you. The top brands know that retaining customers is more important than bringing in new ones, so they will treat you well.

Reload bonuses are common among our recommended casinos, as a thank you for continuing to play. You’ll also find free spins, cashback offers and other rewards if you stick around at a top quality online casino. Most even have a proper loyalty program, which works in a similar way to air miles. The more you spend, the higher your reward tier and the better your bonuses become.

Terms & Conditions

Any online casino offering a bonus will naturally attach a few terms and conditions to make sure they’re protected. Of course, some casinos are much more strict with their rules and we tend to avoid them.

For instance, the fine print usually includes a wager requirement. This is to prevent you from simply withdrawing any bonus funds. A fair amount for a casino to request might be anything from 20x to 40x. But the worst brands push this as high as 60x or even 100x. Always read the T&Cs to avoid disappointment.

Online Roulette Apps

We all love the convenience of having our favorite forms of entertainment on hand thanks to smartphones and tablets. Online casino gaming is certainly no exception, which is why all of the top casinos offer apps.

They’re especially useful for speeding things up, since much of the data required to play is already downloaded. Not only will that make for slick gameplay, but it helps to lower your data usage, which is handy if you’re not on Wi-Fi. What’s more, some casinos even offer specific bonuses for mobile players.

One of our favorite online casino apps for playing roulette is BetOnline. There are over 50 table games in all, including several popular live dealer roulette variations. You’ll find the interface very intuitive, with many secure payment methods to enjoy. Use the code BOLCASINO after registering to pocket a bonus of up to $3,000.

How We Compare the Top Online Roulette Casinos

We’ve talked a lot about our favorite online casino roulette sites, but not so much about how we arrived at the conclusion. Here are the most important criteria which we analyze when assessing casinos.

Choice of Games

All good roulette online casinos need to have plenty of games. Naturally, you’ll want to see European and American roulette as a minimum. But other games, including slots and blackjack, help to keep things fresh.

Roulette Bonuses

The very best roulette online casino sites offer attractive promotions to recruit new players, as well as rewarding faithful customers. Not only do we watch out for the most generous deals, but we investigate the terms and conditions to ensure their fairness.

Free Online Roulette Play

Today’s top online roulette casinos allow you to try their games in demonstration mode. Playing free online roulette is a nice way to learn the rules and test new strategies without risking your hard earned cash.

Betting Limits

Online roulette sites often have a dedicated section for VIP players, since they want to guarantee that their high rollers will get a seat. But the greatest casino brands don’t forget about their bread and butter customers. Lower betting limits are a positive sign, indicating a welcoming casino.

Mobile Roulette Experience

Whether it’s an app or a mobile site designed for use in a browser, gaming on the go is a must have option today. We tend to favor casinos which are designed mobile-first and that offer reliable apps for iOS and Android devices.

Site Security

All of the best roulette casinos understand the risks of cybercrime. That’s why they protect our transactions and personal information with SSL security and other modern technology. We also check every casino’s privacy policy to make sure our data will not be sold on.

How to Start Playing Online Roulette

We’re sure that if you’ve come this far, you’re probably ready to get started. So here’s a quick walkthrough on how to play roulette at the casino, using Wild Casino as an illustration.

Step 1: Choose A Site

Pick out one of our trusted online roulette sites and navigate to the home page. Hit the “Join” link to get started.

Step 2: Open Your Account

A registration form will open and you’ll need to enter a few personal details. It won’t take long, but it’s necessary to give your name, contact details and other basic info for legal reasons.

Step 3: Add Some Cash

You can’t play online roulette for real money without depositing some funds! Hit the cashier, pick out your ideal payment method and load up that new account.

Step 4: Hit The Casino

Next you’ll need to pick a game. You can either visit the live casino if you’d prefer a real wheel, or the regular site to enjoy traditional online casino roulette.

Step 5: Play Online Roulette

Once you’ve found a game that you like the look of, click on it to load it up. That’s it, you’re all set to enjoy playing some online roulette for real money!

Conclusion

That concludes our guide to playing online casino roulette. We’ve talked about the many variations of this classic game, as well as discussing the many bonuses and top online roulette sites.

If you’d like to get started, we’d recommend Wild Casino. Aside from being a secure site with good support and dozens of payment options, you could bag up to $9,000 in welcome bonus funds!

FAQs