Best Offshore Casinos for US Players 2022

Best Offshore Casinos

Online casinos are not available in such a widespread number across the United States of America. And that is because there are only certain states which have legalized casino gaming online. This is why offshore casino sites provide an alternative option for those players residing in states without any legal in-state options. And if you are based in one of those U.S. states and you’re in search of an offshore internet casino, then you’re in the right place. We’ve got a complete guide towards the best offshore casinos for you to check out and find the perfect platform to sign up to.



The Best Offshore Casinos List 2022

While there are many offshore real money casinos available to join, not all of them provide a top-quality, enjoyable and safe experience. That’s why it is important that you ensure that the offshore casino you sign up to not only caters to you and your gaming needs, but offers a secure, fair site to become a part of. And to assist you with finding one of these, we have put together a list of the best real money offshore casinos for you to check out.

Wild Casino – Large, inviting welcome bonus offer

BetOnline – Provides online casino, poker and sports betting

Bovada– High withdrawal limits

Ignition Casino – Large choice of games in the lobby

MyBookie Casino – Wide range of bonus options

XBet Casino – Accepts numerous cryptocurrencies

Big Spin Casino – Strong choice of table games and video poker

Café Casino – Unique selection of games in lobby

Las Atlantis – Newer, exciting online casino

MYB Casino – Fantastic welcome offer

Best Offshore Casino Sites Reviewed

To give you a bit more detail regarding each of the recommended offshore internet casinos, we have put together some small reviews of the top five in our list. Here, you can find out extra, insightful information about what they offer, the games on hand, their overall user experience, and more.

Wild Casino – A Long-Running, Offshore Casino with an Excellent Welcome Offer

The Wild Casino first started operating back in 1991, meaning that if you’re the type of player who enjoys long-running platforms, this is an ideal option to select. Signing up for an account at this casino will allow you to take steps towards claiming the welcome bonus, which exists as a total of up to $5,000 across your first five deposits (or up to $9,000 if you’re depositing via cryptocurrency). You need to use the promo code of WILD250 for the first deposit bonus, providing 250% up to $1,000, while WILD100 should be used on the proceeding four deposits for 100% up to $1,000. A minimum deposit of $20 is required, and you need to complete 35x wagering requirements before withdrawing.

Wild Casino also supports a multitude of payment methods, including various digital currencies. The website is designed in a wonderful, easy-to-use way, and it incorporates games from brands like Betsoft, Dragon Gaming and Nucleus Gaming, amongst others.

What We Like: Fantastic, long-running casino site

Fantastic, long-running casino site Excellent welcome bonus, which increases for crypto users

Excellent welcome bonus, which increases for crypto users Live dealer content available to play

Live dealer content available to play Ideal selection of payment methods to use

Ideal selection of payment methods to use Compatible with Android and iOS devices What We Don’t: Some withdrawal methods come with high fees attached

BetOnline Casino – For Offshore Casino Gambling with Sports Betting and Poker

BetOnline is another long-running online gambling site, and it encompasses casino games as well as poker and sports betting. It has a fascinating range of promotional offers, including a $3,000 casino bonus, split across your first three deposits. Just be sure to use the promo code of BOLCASINO when depositing to receive it. That offer comes with wagering requirements of 30x attached to each bonus.

This casino is known for being very Bitcoin-friendly too, ensuring that those who possess the digital currency can deposit and play easily. Alongside the standard casino games in the lobby, there are various live dealer options to access from impressive software developer Fresh Deck Studios. And if you ever require any support while playing at BetOnline, you can seek it out on a 24/7 basis.

What We Like: Bitcoin-friendly casino platform

Bitcoin-friendly casino platform Great choice of live dealer casino games

Great choice of live dealer casino games 24/7 customer support via live chat

24/7 customer support via live chat Ideal website design

Ideal website design Inviting welcome offer What We Don’t: Has much more of a focus on the sports betting section of its site

Bovada Casino – Ideal Offshore Online Casino for Bitcoin Users

Bovada is already quite well-known across the United States, as it has been one of the most consistent when it comes to providing online gambling opportunities to residents of the country. And it has added to the various options that it provides throguhout the years, bolstering its lobby most recently with inviting live dealer possibilities. Something that has always remained steadfast at the casino has been its dedication to high-quality customer service, too.

Joining this offshore internet casino will allow you to also benefit from a welcome offer of up to $3,000 (or $3,750 if you use Bitcoin to deposit). That bonus spreads out across your initial three deposits made, with codes CAWELCOME100 and BV2NDCWB being required for the first deposit and then second and third, respectively. A wagering requirement of 25x needs completing before you can withdraw at Bovada, too.

What We Like: Provides excellent live dealer casino games

Provides excellent live dealer casino games Fantastic customer support

Fantastic customer support Ideal Bitcoin support

Ideal Bitcoin support Enjoyable, massive bonus opportunities

Enjoyable, massive bonus opportunities High withdrawal limit in place What We Don’t: Operates without a visible gambling license

Ignition Casino – For Gamers Who Want Offshore Casinos with Many Games

The best part about becoming a member of the Ignition Casino site is that you can experience various games from multiple developers. They include options from brands like Real Time Gaming, Rival Gaming, Betsoft, Spinomenal, Revolver Gaming, and others. Therefore, within the casino’s lobby, you will find that multiple slots, table games, video poker options and more are on hand. Ignition has grown considerably in popularity since it started operating in 2016, and it possesses an official license from Curacao.

You can claim up to £3,000 when you start depositing at the casino as well. You need to transfer funds via a cryptocurrency for this maximum amount, otherwise, it is a maximum of $2,000. The difference with the Ignition welcome offer is that you get 150% up to $1,500 for each of the casino and poker sections (or 100% up to $1,000 for depositing via credit card). This welcome reward comes with wagering requirements of 25x to complete.

What We Like: Simple, effective and clean site design

Simple, effective and clean site design Supports Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

Supports Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies Great choice of games to play

Great choice of games to play Excellent special offers on hand

Excellent special offers on hand Achievable wagering requirements What We Don’t: Some payment methods come with withdrawal fees

MyBookie Casino – The Best Offshore Online Casino for Extensive Promotions

MyBookie has a very welcoming website for you to experience when you first visit it. And that atmosphere remains as you continue registering, depositing and playing the games on hand. It has a great choice of promotions that you can take advantage of when you are registered too, starting with the welcome offer that is available. That reward exists as a 150% bonus up to $750 on your first deposit, and this comes with wagering requirements of 40x attached to it. Promotions are also available for sports betting members, too.

The MyBookie casino is very much a Betsoft-dedicated platform, meaning that you will see the developer’s games highlighted throughout. That’s not a bad thing though, because Betsoft is one of the best at what it does. The casino also provides players with 24/7 customer support, and it allows transactions to take place via card or cryptocurrencies.

What We Like: Offers 24/7 customer support

Offers 24/7 customer support Nice choice of Betsoft casino games

Nice choice of Betsoft casino games Excellent range of special offers

Excellent range of special offers Provides live dealer games alongside

Provides live dealer games alongside Fast payouts What We Don’t: You can only access the live chat function after signing up

Top Offshore Casinos for USA Compared

If you’re unsure about which offshore casino site to join, then we recommend taking a look at the table we have put together below. This provides an insight into what each of them offers in terms of their games, welcome bonuses, payment methods and more. You can then compare and contrast them to find the perfect platform for you.

Casino Total Games Game Types Software Providers Welcome Bonus Payment Methods Wild Casino 500 + Slots, Table Games, Blackjack, Live Dealer, Video Poker, Specialty Games Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, Magma, Dragon Gaming, Platipus, Concept Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios, Nucleus Gaming 1st Deposit: 250% up to $1,000 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th Deposits: 100% up to $1,000 Bitcoin, Altcoins, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Visa, Person to Person, Money Order, Bank Wire Transfer, Cashiers Check BetOnline 500+ Table Games, Slots, Live Dealer, Video Poker, Specialty Games Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, Concept Gaming, Woohoo, Dragon Gaming, Magma, Fresh Deck Studios, FlipLuck Games, Digital Gaming Solutions 100% up to $1,000 on First Three Deposits Bitcoin, Altcoins, American Express, Visa, Mastercard, Discover, MoneyGram, Person to Person, Bank Wire Transfer, Money Order Bovada 500+ Blackjack, Table Games, Jackpots, Slots, Roulette, Live Dealer Real Time Gaming, Rival Gaming, Spinomenal, Revolver Gaming 1st Deposit: 100% up to $1,000 2nd and 3rd Deposits: 100% up to $1,000 Bitcoin, Altcoins, Visa, Mastercard, MatchPay, Zelle Ignition Casino 500+ Live Dealer, Jackpots, Slots, Table Games, Blackjack, Specialty Games, Video Poker Real Time Gaming, Rival Gaming, Betsoft, Spinomenal, Woohoo, Genesis Gaming, Revolver Gaming, Qora Games, Radi8 200% up to $2,000 Bitcoin, Altcoins, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Voucher MyBookie 200+ Slots, Blackjack, Live Dealer, Table Games, Jackpots, Video Poker Betsoft 150% up to $750 Bitcoin, Visa, Mastercard, Altcoins, Person to Person XBet 200+ Live Dealer, Table Games, 3D Slots, Slots, Video Poker, Specialty Games Betsoft 200% up to $500 Bitcoin, Altcoins, MoneyGram, Visa, Mastercard Big Spin Casino 300+ Live Dealer, Table Games, 3D Slots, Slots, Video Poker, Specialty Games Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, Concept Gaming 200% up to $1,000 Mastercard, Bitcoin, Person to Person, Visa, Altcoins Café Casino 500+ Slots, Blackjack, Table Games, Specialty Games, Video Poker, Jackpots, Live Dealer Rival Gaming, Real Time Gaming, Spinomenal, Genesis Gaming, Woohoo, Revolver Gaming, Radi8 350% up to $2,500 Bitcoin, Altcoins, Visa, Mastercard, American Express Las Atlantis 200+ Slots, Video Poker, Table Games, Blackjack, Specialty Games Real Time Gaming, Visionary iGaming 280% up to $14,000 spread across first five deposits Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Altcoins, Flexepin, Neosurf MYB Casino 300+ Live Dealer, Table Games, 3D Slots, Slots, Video Poker, Specialty Games Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, Concept Gaming, Visionary iGaming 200% up to $1,000 Mastercard, Bitcoin, Person to Person, Visa, Altcoins

What Are Offshore Casinos?

Offshore casinos are essentially what they sound like – casinos that are based offshore. So, rather than having a base within the United States of America, the servers for the casino, the website, its support team and so on are based elsewhere. There is no specific place that all casino operators congregate to provide these sites. Therefore, they can be located in different countries, although many of them need to be based in the same place as the gambling license that they possess comes from.

An offshore casino presents players with an alternate route to take when there are no online casinos found within their location. Therefore, offshore real money casinos of this nature present an option for players to utilize when it comes to enjoying online casino games. Offshore casinos therefore operate outside of the laws of your state and/or country, and when it comes to online gambling, they can often provide a safer option to go for when compared with those found within.

Are Offshore Casinos Legal in the US?

It would be commonplace for people to ask if offshore casinos are operating legally or if they are part of criminal activity. The truth of the matter is that these sites providing offshore casino gambling are not illegal at all. Instead, they provide legal casino gaming to masses of people – at least, the ones that we recommend do. There are no federal laws in the United States of America that prohibit residents of the country from joining or placing bets on the games at an offshore casino.

Some states do have their own laws regarding gambling in general, and this usually covers the entirety of gambling, including poker, sports betting, bingo and everything else, rather than just casinos. So, while it is ideal to check into the laws surrounding gambling within your particular U.S. state, offshore casino sites will remain as an accessible and legal way to enjoy your favorite online games.

How to Choose Safe and Secure Offshore Casino Sites

As with anything that you’re not fully informed on, it is important to take your time and consider all options when it comes to engaging in offshore casino gaming. Selecting a safe and secure platform should be one of the first considerations that you make, because the protection of your data is paramount to having an enjoyable time.

Fortunately, the real money offshore casinos that we have recommended to you here are all 100% reliable, trustworthy and fair. We have reviewed them all for you and have played at the casino ourselves to ensure that they do indeed adhere to all necessary player protection protocols. Therefore, choosing one of the sites that we have suggested serves as an ideal way of making sure that you are playing games at a secure offshore gambling platform.

If you want to go about things by yourself, choosing a platform that caters to your casino needs is not difficult. It just requires you to consider various features. This includes making sure it is either licensed or noted as highly reputable by players, checking into the privacy policies and terms and conditions available, ensuring that transactions occur in encrypted format, and more.

How We Choose the Best Real Money Offshore Casinos

When determining a collection of the most recommended casinos, we have a few features that we look out for to ensure we’re recommending the very best options. Offshore online casinos should always provide you with an inviting and safe environment, but here are some of the other features that we sought out when creating our list.

Game Variety

Regardless of the type of casino you’re accessing, you always want to be able to play a great choice of games. And this is definitely something that we look out for when recommending sites. This means you should be able to access online slots, table games, video poker, live dealer options, and more.

Bonuses

Joining an online casino also often comes with bonus rewards and other promotions to claim. We like to make sure you have something beneficial to claim, so you will find a variety of special offers at the offshore internet casinos recommended here.

Software

We always seek out top-quality software casino platforms, as you want both quantity and quality from a game lobby. Big offshore providers exist, with Betsoft serving many of the platforms we have recommended.

Live Dealer Tables

Today’s casino gaming world has welcomed live dealer content into the fold, and players love getting to experience a land-based casino game directly from home or from a mobile device. We always want to ensure you have the chance of playing such games as well, which is why the majority of offshore online casinos in our recommended list feature live dealer tables.

Betting Limits

Different players have different bankrolls and prefer placing a variety of wagers on games. VIP and high roller tables are therefore a necessity for many people, which can be found at the selection of casinos we recommend. And when it comes to those with lower bankrolls, tables with smaller limits can also be accessed.

VIP Tables

VIP tables aren’t always available at casino sites, but they can frequently be located at offshore casinos online. These provide VIP players with the chance to go all out with their funds, if they so wish. And when it comes to our recommended sites, we always try to locate those platforms with the opportunity for VIP tables to be played at.

Mobile Experience

It is also the case that many people prefer playing casino games and getting the entire casino experience by using their mobile devices. In this case, a top-quality mobile experience should be possible, resulting in an enjoyable time for players. The sites recommended here all offer such a mobile experience.

Offshore Casino Games

Offshore casino gambling is an enjoyable activity, and this is because numerous casino games can be found at the sites. Game diversity is something that all platforms should strive for, and this means a variety of categories within their respective lobbies. Have a look at some of the games that can be found at offshore casinos online.

Slots

Everyone loves a good spin of a slot machine’s reels every now and then, and there is such a range of genres involved in them. Slots come with their own exciting inbuilt special features to trigger during gameplay, and with different developers creating the games, you’re sure to have a diverse experience when playing them. Get stuck in with your bets, spin the reels and wait for a winning outcome.

Blackjack

The game of blackjack is frequently associated with casinos, being one of the premier table games to access. You need to try and get as close to 21 with the cards dealt out to you, but be wary, because going over that total will see you go bust. Different variations of blackjack will also introduce you to extra side bets and other perks.

Roulette

If you have ever pictured a casino in your head, you will also likely see roulette come into view. The spinning wheel and its betting table may look quite daunting to some people, but it’s one of the most exciting casino games to play. American roulette exists at all of the sites we have recommended, and some of them even offer European and French roulette alongside.

Video Poker

What do you get when you merge online slots with poker hands? Video poker, of course! These simple games provide a unique alternative to the norm, with some of the best return to player rates alongside. Simply make up the best kind of poker hand you possibly can with the cards that are dealt out on the machine.

Baccarat

Making up the primary triad of table games alongside roulette and blackjack, choosing to play baccarat will allow you to bet on your hand, the dealer hand or a tie outcome. It’s pretty much as simple as that. Baccarat may sometimes slip behind its table game siblings in terms of popularity at online casinos, but it’s always a good one to check out.

Live Casino Games

If you want an experience akin to visiting a land-based casino and sitting down at a table, then the live dealer sections of our recommended offshore gaming sites are the way to go. High-definition streaming of blackjack, roulette, baccarat and more can be found this way, with physical dealers controlling the flow of the games. Often times they can prove to be more enjoyable than their standard RNG counterparts.

Bonuses and Free Spins at Offshore Casinos

Receiving special bonus offers and free spins rewards at online casinos of any type is always a highlight. And just because you may end up joining an offshore casino, this doesn’t mean you have to miss out on being the recipient of such promotions. So, what types of casino bonuses can you receive when you join such sites?

Deposit Match Bonuses

Often provided as welcome bonus offers to newcomers, deposit match bonus rewards do precisely what they say – match your deposit with bonus funds. There will usually be a maximum bonus amount associated with such, so if a reward says 100% up to $1,000, then you can receive $1,000 at a maximum if you deposit $1,000.

Free Spins

Anyone who has a love for spinning the reels of slot machines will love receiving free spins rewards. These reward you with a number of spins for free on one or more specified slot games.

No Deposit Bonus

While quite rare, you may also be able to receive a bonus without even depositing beforehand. Such perks are usually provided to players who have completed their registration and verification. No deposit bonuses are usually small amounts of say around $10, giving you the chance to test the games within the lobby for a short time.

Cashback

If you don’t want to receive bonus funds or free spins rewards, then you may have the option of benefitting from a cashback offer instead. This takes your net losses for the week and then gives you a percentage of such back. Cashback funds are able to be withdrawn instantly, if you so wish, having no wagering requirements attached to them like bonuses do.

Bonus Terms and Conditions

Whatever type of bonus or reward is being provided at your chosen casino, there will always be terms and conditions associated with them. It is vital that you read these, as a way of knowing what you’re getting involved in. Terms and conditions will inform you of any wagering requirements that you need to complete before you can make a withdrawal from the casino, for a start. They will also highlight any games that you cannot use bonus funds on, what the minimum required deposit is to receive the offer, the maximum bet you can place while a bonus is active on your account, and more.

Casino Welcome Bonus Promo Code? Wagering Validity Period Wild Casino 1st Deposit: 250% up to $1,000 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th Deposits: 100% up to $1,000 1st Deposit: WILD250 Next Four Deposits: WILD100 35x deposit + bonus amount 30 days BetOnline 100% up to $1,000 on First Three Deposits BOLCASINO 30x deposit + bonus amount 30 days Bovada 1st Deposit: 125% up to $1,250 2nd and 3rd Deposits: 125% up to $1,250 1st Deposit: BTCCWB1250 Next Two Deposits: BTC2NDCWB 1st Deposit: 25x bonus amount Next Two Deposits: 50x bonus amount 30 days Ignition Casino 100% up to $1,000 Casino Welcome + 100% up to $1,000 Poker Welcome N/A 25x bonus amount N/A MyBookie 150% up to $750 MYB150 40x bonus amount 14 days XBet 200% up to $500 XBC200 40x bonus amount 14 days Big Spin Casino 200% up to $1,000 BIGSPIN200 40x deposit + bonus amount 15 days Café Casino 250% up to $1,500 N/A 40x bonus amount N/A Las Atlantis 280% up to $14,000 Across First 5 Deposits LASATLANTIS 35x deposit + bonus amount N/A MYB Casino 200% up to $1,000 MYBC200 40x bonus amount and 1x deposit amount 14 days

Offshore Casinos Deposits & Withdrawals

Making a deposit into your chosen offshore gaming site account is one of the first processes you will need to undertake after signing up. This will allow you to engage in real money casino gameplay. Different casinos support different payment methods, giving players the chance to utilize one that they find preferable. Transactions shouldn’t take longer than a couple of minutes to complete, simply requiring you to enter some details regarding the payment method you want to use and the amount you wish to deposit. It’s also key to enter any required bonus code on the cashier page as well.

While various traditional payment methods are often available to make use of, it is also the case that all of the casinos we recommend offer the chance to deposit via cryptocurrencies. This covers Bitcoin and often covers altcoins as well, such as Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and others. Cryptocurrencies offer highly secure and speedy banking options for both deposits and withdrawals.

Speaking of withdrawals, you need to ensure that when you are intending to request such, you have completed any necessary bonus wagering requirements. Casinos will also have minimum and maximum deposit and withdrawal amounts associated with them, so be sure you’re aware of such before you proceed with requesting an amount.

Here are some popular payment methods that are supported at various offshore casinos:

Bitcoin

Altcoins (Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether etc.)

Credit and Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard, Discover, American Express etc.)

Person to Person

Bank Wire Transfer

MoneyGram

Cashiers Check

Money Order

Supported Payment Methods of Recommended Offshore Casino Sites

Casino Accepted Methods Deposit Fees? Withdrawal Fees? Withdrawal Speed Wild Casino Bitcoin, Altcoins, Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Person to Person, Money Order, Cashiers Check None Between $45 and 3% for a bank wire. Between $50 and 3% for Check by Courier. Between $26 and $51 for Person to Person. 1 hour – 15 business days. BetOnline Bitcoin, Altcoins, Credit/Debit Card, Person to Person, Money Order, Bank Wire Transfer None Between $26 and $51 for Person to Person. $80 for a Money Order. Between $45 and 3% for a Bank Wire Transfer. Between $50 and 3% for a Check by Courier. Between 24 hours and 15 business days. Bovada Bitcoin, Altcoins, Credit/Debit Card, MatchPay, Zelle Potential charges for credit card use. One free non-Bitcoin withdrawal every 90 days, and a fee of $100 on subsequent ones. Between 24 hours and 15 business days. Ignition Casino Bitcoin, Altcoins, Credit/Debit Card Credit Card: 15.9% or higher, depending upon the card in use. None Between 24 hours and 15 business days. MyBookie Credit/Debit Card, Bitcoin, Altcoins, Person to Person Mastercard: 4.9% Visa: 6% Between $15 and $35 for a Bank Wire Transfer. Between 24 hours and 7 business days. XBet Credit/Debit Card, Person to Person, Bitcoin, Altcoins, MoneyGram Mastercard: 4.9% Visa: 6% American Express: 6% Between $5 and $15 for eCheck. Between $75 and $160 for a Bank Wire Transfer. Between 2 and 10 business days. Big Spin Casino Credit/Debit Card, Bitcoin, Altcoins, Person to Person None One free payout per month up to $500. Between 2 and 7 business days. Café Casino Bitcoin, Altcoins, Credit/Debit Card Potential charges for credit card use. $75 for Check by Courier. One free withdrawal per month by Visa Debit, and a fee of $50 on subsequent ones. Between 24 hours and 7 business days. Las Atlantis Credit/Debit Card, Bitcoin, Altcoins, Neosurf None None Up to 5 business days. MYB Casino Bitcoin, Altcoins, Credit/Debit Card, Person to Person None One free payout per month up to $500. Between 2 and 7 business days.

How to Get Started at an Offshore Casino

If you’re interested in joining an offshore casino site, then you need to know how to go about becoming a member and getting involved with depositing etc. So, take a look at this step-by-step guide to completing such.

Step One: Register for an Account

The first process you need to go through is to sign up for an account at your chosen casino. We’re utilizing Wild Casino for this example, but the process is generally the same at all casinos. You’ll see a ‘Join’ button on the homepage and then be required to fill out certain information about yourself. This includes your name, address, password, and more.

Step Two: Verify Your Account

You will then be sent a welcome email from the casino, which has a verification link included in it. You need to click on that link in order to verify that you are the person who has signed up and that this is your accurate email address. After doing so, your account will be activated.

Step Three: Make a Deposit

Once verified, you can proceed with depositing funds into your casino account. This requires you to choose your preferred payment method, with all options being displayed to you clearly. You’ll also be asked to choose an amount to transfer into your casino account, and there will be a space for you to enter any required bonus code, too. Deposit limits will also be highlighted on the cashier page.

Step Four: Find a Game and Start Playing

With funds in your account, you can now visit the game lobby and navigate through the different categories. From there, you can choose a game to play, load it up and change the bet around accordingly.

Bottom Line

So, as you can see, playing online casino games at an offshore site is not a difficult or bad thing to do. It serves as a prime opportunity for those who have no other possibilities available to them. Offshore casinos provide excellent bonus rewards, exciting games, a variety of payment methods, and more for you to benefit from. So, take a look at those involved in our recommended list and sign up for an entertaining experience.

FAQs