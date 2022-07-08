Bovada Poker Review 2022 – Claim a $500 Bonus
Sign up at Bovada and enter the promo code “PWB500” for a 100% welcome bonus and claim up to $500. Then, check out the massive poker tournaments and the unique features that Bovada brings to the poker table. Since the poker room is based offshore, it is easily accessible from anywhere within the US.
On this page, we will provide a complete rundown of the Bovada bonuses and a full review of the poker room. Discover details on the range of poker games you can expect to play and how the network performs for each of those games.
How to Claim your Poker Bonus with the Bovada Bonus Code
Use the guide below to claim the Bovada Poker welcome bonus. You can use the bonus code “PWB500” to claim up to $500 in bonus cash.
- Open an account with Bovada by clicking the “Join” button.
- Enter your personal information to create your account.
- Login to your account and head to the online cashier.
- Choose from the payment options and select your deposit amount.
- Enter the Bovada poker bonus code “PWB500” to claim up to $500.
Bovada Poker Bonuses
The table below highlights all the promotions that are running on Bovada that can be used on the poker client. Bovada has a dedicated poker bonus, which we would recommend for players who are solely playing in the poker room.
|Bonus Type
|What You Get
|Bonus Code
|Claim
|Poker Welcome Bonus
|100% bonus up to $500
|PWB500
|Claim Here
|Refer-a-Friend Bonus
|200% bonus up to $200
|N/A
|Claim Here
Bovada has one of the highest-rated online casinos that we’ve tested and also includes a sportsbook, which they are arguably best known for. Check out the Bovada promo codes for more bonuses.
Bovada Poker Welcome Bonus Terms & Conditions
The bonus is a 100% match on your opening deposit of $20 or more and to trigger this you need to use the Bovada poker bonus code “PWB500” when you make your deposit.
Once the bonus has been applied to your account you will be able to release it in increments of $5 for every 150 reward points that you earn. Reward points can be claimed by playing real money games and are based on the amount that you contribute to the rake at each game you play.
The bonus will be live for 30 days and any remaining bonus after this time will be forfeited. To give you some context on how frequently you claim reward points, for every $1 in rake that you make at cash games or tournaments, you get 15 reward points. For Sit and Go’s, this number is reduced, and you get just 1.5 points for every $1 spent.
Bovada Online Poker Review (4.5/5)
Bovada poker has improved a lot over the last few years and even though it’s not the best product that we’ve tested, it’s still up there as one of the top offshore casinos.
The poker lobby is something that takes a little getting used to, but once familiar, you’re able to jump about between games with relative ease. The table design is basic but clean and this does allow for ease of use when it comes to playing multiple tables.
All games at Bovada are anonymous, so there is no tracking with any HUDs. It includes a nice range of table features as well, with customizable decks, tables, color schemes, sounds and animations.
The highlight is the network, PaiWangLuo, which has massive traffic and is also one of the softest that we’ve tested. Bovada Poker makes up a huge chunk of this network and they get a lot of carryover from both sports and casinos, meaning the games can play incredibly soft.
Pros:
- Network is very soft, making games profitable
- Easy to play multiple tables thanks to the design
- Huge range of online cash games for NL Hold’em
- Access via mobile poker site for Android and iOS
- Features like anonymous tables and rabbit cam
Cons:
- Not many poker bonuses
- Poker lobby is a little dull
- Not able to pick specific tables
Bovada Cash Games (4.5/5)
Cash games at Bovada are some of the most popular games on the site. The games are some of the better ones that we’ve tested, but this is a result of the poker network more than Bovada Poker, which we will discuss more later in this article.
Games include Texas Hold’em, Omaha, and Omaha Hi/Lo. You can choose between 6-max and full ring games, but sadly there are no heads-up tables at any of the stakes.
It’s worth noting that cash games come with a “practice mode” where you can play for free with play money chips. If you’re new to online poker, this is a must-use to learn how the games work.
One of the most recent additions from the cash game section is Zone Poker. This is where you move tables after each hand for a much faster gameplay, which requires a specific Bovada Zone Poker strategy.
|Poker Game
|Min. Stakes
|Max. Stakes
|No-Limit Hold’em
|$0.02/$0.05
|$10/$20
|Fixed-Limit Hold’em
|$0.05/$0.10
|$30/$60
|Omaha Hi/Lo Pot-Limit
|$0.02/$0.05
|$10/$20
|Omaha Pot-Limit
|$0.02/$0.05
|$10/$20
Bovada Poker Tournaments (4.6/5)
The tournament section is another strength for Bovada Poker and it’s able to offer games that are both hosted on their network, as well as exclusive games for users of Bovada.
Given that there are so many games running at any given time, the inclusion of the filter at the top of the tournament section is a massive benefit. Having the ability to cut down huge numbers of games that are likely of no interest keeps the lobby looking sharp and tidy.
In terms of games, it’s the same options as you get from cash, with Texas Hold’em, Omaha, and Omaha Hi/Lo. Games start from as little as $0.55, plus you also get a range of freerolls as well.
The biggest games on the site have buy-ins of up to $1,000. The three top Bovada Poker tournaments are:
- Monthly Milly Super Duper HR Tune Up – $150k GTD – $1,000 Buy-in
- Monthly Milly – $1,000,000 GTD – $500 Buy-in
- $100,000 Guaranteed High Roller – $300 Buy-in
The range of tournaments includes:
$2 in Weekly Guarantees
This series is the biggest on the network and includes various poker tournaments for all sizes. The daily schedule with guaranteed tournaments is easily accessible from the lobby. Most of the events are for No-Limit Texas Hold’em.
Satellites
Satellites are basically feeder tournaments where you win tickets to bigger events. The Monthly Milly has a load of these running all the time and you can get in for as little as $55, which comes with guaranteed seats.
Knockouts
Knockouts run pretty much every night and are all the same process with a $75 buy-in, $5,000 guaranteed prize pool, and $15 for each player that you knock out. There’s also a slightly larger event where you can get access to a $15,000 GTD and $25 per KO with a $125 buy-in.
Bovada Sit & Go (4.3/5)
Sit and Go games are accessible on Bovada Poker, although we would add that traffic is not as strong as both cash and tournaments. That’s not to say that you won’t get a game, but it’s not as easy if you’re looking to multi-table and there are likely better options if this is your thing.
The games that are there are very good. You get access to Hold’em, Omaha and Omaha Hi/Lo, with games starting from as little as $0.55 and right up to $200 for the high roller games. You’ve got a good range of versions to choose from, with single-table, multi-table, qualifiers, and knockouts all available.
|Poker Game
|Buy-in
|Max. players
|No-Limit Hold’em
|$0.55 – $200
|2-9
|Fixed-Limit Hold’em
|$5 – $25
|6
|Omaha HI/Lo Pot-Limit
|$1 – $100
|2-9
|Omaha Pot-Limit
|$1 – $100
|2-9
Bovada Poker Network (4.6/5)
Bovada is hosted on the PaiWangLuo Poker Network (PWLPN) and it’s widely regarded as one of the biggest in the United States. The network is owned by Bovada, and it was formerly known as the Bodog Network, which was Bovada’s name prior to the rebrand.
The software includes a range of features, with anonymous tables being the highlight for most players. Anonymous tables keep an even playing field for almost all games that you play. Playing against “regular” players is not as noticeable, which means games seem a little more accessible as a result.
The table design is simple, but it functions extremely well. It’s one of the best when it comes to usability for multi-tabling, with the opportunity to play up to six tables at any one time. The only gripe that we have is that you need to jump back to the lobby to change table settings and you can’t see the changes until you then move back to the table.
To make sure that you don’t miss a hand while doing this, utilize some of the play money games that you can access throughout the poker to get your table settings right before you jump on to real money games.
Finally, the software can be accessed on both a live play and download basis. The Bovada Poker download option is available for both Mac and Windows computers.
They function in the same way for the most part, but the download option will allow you direct access to sports and casino games from within the lobby. You could argue that having the pop-out tables is easier to use on the downloaded client, but this is going to come down to personal preference as they are both very good.
Bovada Poker App & Mobile Site (4.7/5)
The Bovada Poker app can be accessed on both Android and iOS devices. There is no dedicated app, but you can open the mobile site by visiting the poker room on your mobile browser.
It’s got the feel of the online poker room which has then been converted into the mobile version. For the most part, it’s been rendered to mobile incredibly well and you have access to all the real money games from the Bovada mobile poker site.
For us, we found that the poker room works best on tablets. We’ve tested on several screen sizes and the bigger screen size that you get with the tablet version makes it a lot more usable. That’s not to say it’s bad on mobile phones, but if you’re wanting to play more than one table, the smaller screen does become harder to manage.
Bovada Poker Deposits & Withdrawals (4.8/5)
Larger online poker rooms generally cater to more payment options, and this is very much the case with Bovada. You have a solid range of options to choose from and the fees are low, with fast processing.
Deposit options include Visa, Mastercard, and American Express as your base of cards that you can use. Transactions start from just $20 but are capped at $1,000 for each deposit. If you’re wanting to deposit significantly more than this, we recommend that you contact customer support and they will be able to advise you of the best options.
As alternative payment methods, you’ve got a range of crypto payments, such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. For this, you need to link your Bitcoin wallet to the Bovada poker room and you can do this by scanning the QR code once you select the coin of choice.
Withdrawal methods are a little more limited, with the only options being Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, USD Tether, Check by Courier, and Vouchers. The only time you will have to pay a fee is when you order more than one check within a 90-day period, otherwise, all transactions are free.
|Payment Method
|Deposits
|Withdrawals
|Payout Speed
|Visa
|✅
|❌
|N/A
|Mastercard
|✅
|❌
|N/A
|American Express
|✅
|❌
|N/A
|Bitcoin
|✅
|✅
|1-3 days
|Bitcoin Cash
|✅
|✅
|1-3 days
|Litecoin
|✅
|✅
|1-3 days
|Vouchers
|✅
|✅
|1-3 days
|MatchPay
|✅
|❌
|N/A
|Zelle
|✅
|❌
|N/A
|Ethereum
|✅
|✅
|1-3 Days
Bovada Poker Security & Safety (4.8/5)
Bovada Poker holds its license in Curacao and has done for many years now. Their reference number of the license is 144943 and if you need more information on this, you can find it on the Curacao eGaming website.
Part of their licensing protocol means that they need to ensure that players’ data and funds are safe. For this, they have a fully encrypted website which also filters down into the mobile poker room as well. They use external audit companies to make sure things are running as they should be.
Bovada also works with anti-money laundering software that can detect suspicious transactions and even play at the table. Given that the poker room is fully anonymous, this makes it even harder to launder on the site, but they still have a team that operates around the clock to keep players safe.
Bovada Poker HUD and Anonymity
As we’ve mentioned previously, tables at Bovada are fully anonymous and there is no way of knowing which players you are playing with. When you’re seated at a table you are simply given a number that will change as you get up and move tables.
This is one of the reasons why the games are as good as they are, as more experienced poker players like to get reads from their opponents and gather stats, usually from the use of a HUD (Heads Up Display).
Speaking of HUDs, given that games are anonymous, the use of a poker HUD at Bovada is pretty much pointless. However, there is software that you can use with Bovada Poker, but as soon as you leave that table, the stats are deemed useless.
Bovada Customer Support (3.5/5)
Bovada Poker has a brilliant help center and it’s here where you’re going to get answers to a huge range of queries and questions that people ask daily. This isn’t just exclusive to poker and covers all the Bovada gambling packages, such as sports, casinos, live dealer games and poker.
We would guess that around 80% of queries will be covered in the help center, but if not, there are ways that you can speak directly with the Bovada team. It’s not all that easy to find how you contact them and you must use the search function for “contact” and then choose “no” on the page about contacting Bovada when prompted at the bottom about “did you find what you were looking for?”.
Once here, you get access to an online email form, a live chat link, and directions back to the Bovada community.
- 24/7 customer support
- Live chat available
- Email: [email protected]
- Phone: N/A
- FAQs section
How to Sign Up & Claim a Welcome Bonus at Bovada
Use the guide below to learn how to sign up for a Bovada poker account and how to claim the Bovada poker welcome bonus
Step 1 – Register Your Bovada Account
Click on this link to head to the Bovada site. Then click on the “Join” button found in the top right corner. You will need to enter your personal information and account details to register your account.
Step 2 – Bovada Poker Login and Deposit
Once your account has been set up, head to the poker page on the Bovada site. You will need to click on the three horizontal lines in the top right and then on the “Deposit” button to make your first deposit.
Step 3 – Enter Bovada Bonus Code
Within the deposit box will be a bonus code box. You will only see this once your account has been verified, so make sure you do this first. Enter the Bovada poker promo code “PWB500” to claim up to $500 in bonus cash.
Step 4 – Download/Open the Poker Room
You can now access the poker room via download or you can access via your browser. They both offer the same games and within the download version you can even access the sports and casino section as well.
Step 5 – Enter the Lobby
Enter the lobby and choose the game you want to play. Pick the stakes and then take your seat. By default, you won’t automatically be seated (you can change this in the settings) so you then need to click on the “Take your seat” button to sit down.