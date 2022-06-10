New York Online Casinos – Compare The Best Real Money Online Casinos In NY

New York online casinos are a great place to play hundreds of exciting slots and immersive table games. Even though the state itself does not license these platforms, residents can sign-up to a multitude of sites. In this guide, we’ll introduce you to the best New York casinos.

Reviews of the Best New York Online Casinos

1. Wild Casino – One of the Best New York Online Casinos Overall

Wild Casino is one of the best online casinos in NY thanks to its overall superb user experience. As we will explain later on in this guide, you can join this casino in just four steps and begin playing hundreds of slots, table games, and specialty titles.

Moreover, this NY casino offers a choice between two live casinos, providing you with an exceptional choice of Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, and Super 6 tables hosted by live dealers.

One of the key characteristics of this casino that makes it rather unique is its collection of specialty titles. These include Keno and numerous instant win games. You can also find several that feature either a progressive or standalone jackpot.

When you first join this casino, you’ll be able to choose between a crypto and USD welcome package. Both packages provide you with a match bonus across your first five deposits. The maximum value of the crypto bonus is $9,000, and you begin claiming it today by entering promo code CRYPTO300 with your first deposit. In this way, you’ll receive a 300% match of up to $3,000.

The wagering requirement for this offer is 35x, but if you would like to view other offers before making up your mind, we recommend checking out our Wild Casino bonus codes guide.

2. BetOnline – Join this Online Casino in NY and Play In Blackjack Tournaments

BetOnline is a feature-rich online casino in NY that offers some of the best Blackjack tournaments in the state. You’ll be able to join most of these competitions just as soon as you register an account and place your first deposit. By participating, you’ll have a chance of winning one of the prizes from a pool that has a value of $1 million per month.

Like all other New York online casinos on this list, the BetOnline website is mobile-optimized. As a result, the combination of high-value Blackjack tournaments and mobile friendliness have resulted in this casino ranking among the best Blackjack apps in the country.

It’s not just Blackjack that BetOnline does exceedingly well, however. Beyond this and other table games, the casino is home to hundreds of slots, including ones with a daily or progressive jackpot. These are powered by several top brands, including Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, and Genesis Gaming.

By joining BetOnline today, you’ll be able to claim one of several welcome offers. One of the more popular ones for casino games doubles the value of your first three payments by up to $1,000 each. To claim this offer, simply enter promo code BOLCASINO. The applicable wagering requirement for each bonus is 30x.

3. Bovada – One of the Best Mobile Casinos in New York

Bovada is a popular online casino in NY for players who prefer to play on their phone or tablet. This operator offers dedicated mobile apps for Android and iOS devices, along with a mobile-optimized website that is accessible from all mainstream operating systems, including Windows. This means that no matter whether you download the app or access the website from your mobile browser, you’ll be able to enjoy a seamless and entertaining experience, wherever you are.

The selection of games available at Bovada is immense. There are hundreds of virtual casino games, including slots and table games. The site is also home to a great variety of live casino games featuring a range of betting limits. This is one of the reasons why Bovada is one of the best Roulette casinos in the country.

In addition, Bovada also offers a dedicated Poker platform where you can play this popular card game and participate in frequent tournaments. What’s more, you can claim generous bonuses that you can use exclusively on this game.

Before you do that, however, you may wish to claim your Bovada welcome bonus. There are several to choose from, such as the 125% crypto match bonus of up to $1,250. You can claim this reward by entering promo code BTCCWB1250. The applicable wagering requirement is 50x.

4. Ignition – A Top Online Poker Platform in NY

Ignition is another highly-rated online casino in NY that offers a separate page entirely dedicated to Poker. On this platform, you’ll be able to master the game and play Poker for free or with real money. You’ll also be able to participate in frequent tournaments, including ones with mega prize pools.

You can access the Ignition Poker platform directly from the mobile-friendly website or by downloading the desktop app for your computer.

In addition to scoring highly for its Poker services, Ignition is one of the best New York online casinos for slots. By partnering with RealTime Gaming, Rival Gaming, and other creative developers, it offers hundreds of games. These feature a wide variety of themes, game mechanics, and payouts, and are very easy and entertaining to play.

As a New York resident, Ignition offers you a choice between two welcome offers. If you make a first deposit using USD, you’ll receive a 100% match bonus of up to $2,000. On the other hand, a crypto deposit will make you eligible for a 150% match bonus of up to $3,000. Both bonuses are split equally between casino games and Poker, and each has a wagering requirement of 25x.

5. MyBookie – One of the Best New York Online Casinos for Referral Bonuses

All the New York online casinos featured in this guide offer a variety of welcome and ongoing bonuses. Some, like MyBookie, also provide no deposit rewards. In the case of this casino, this offer will reward you if you successfully refer your friends. When you do, you’ll receive a 200% match of their deposits up to $200 per referral.

This New York online casino no deposit bonus is not the only reward awaiting you at MyBookie. The casino offers a range of other offers and promotions across both its games and sports betting markets. These include reload bonuses, free spins, and rebates, and are all available to you just as soon as you register an account.

With your first deposit, MyBookie will provide you with a superb, 150% match bonus of up to $1,000. This offer can be activated with promo code MYB100 and is available for both USD and crypto payments. The wagering requirement for this offer is 40x.

Once you’ve completed your first deposit and received your MyBookie welcome bonus, you’ll be able to play hundreds of slots, including Betsoft’s 3D collection. You can also join a variety of live dealer tables or play jackpot slots if you’re in the mood for big prizes.

Comparing the Best New York Online Casinos

The online casinos in New York that we’ve featured in this guide offer a great range of games and bonuses. The following table outlines these top characteristics to help you pick your favorite ones easily.

New York Casinos Games Available Number of Games Software Providers Payment Method Welcome Bonus Wager Requirement Wild Casino Slots, blackjack, craps, roulette, poker, baccarat, live casino 250+ Fresh Deck Studios, Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming VISA, MasterCard, American Express, PayPal, Discover, Person to Person, Bank Wire, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, USD Coin 250% deposit match up to $1,000 on first deposit 35X BetOnline Roulette, slots, blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat, progressive jackpots, live casino, sports betting 491 Magma, BetSoft, Fresh Deck Studios, Concept Gaming, Visionary iGaming VISA, MasterCard, Person to Person, Dogecoin, eCheck, Wire Transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000 30X Bovada Slots, roulette, blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat, progressive jackpots, live casino, sports betting 200+ Visionary iGaming, RealTime Gaming, Rival, Revolver Gaming VISA, MasterCard, American Express, PayPal, MatchPay, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin 125% deposit match up to $1,250 25X Ignition Slots, blackjack, roulette, craps, baccarat, poker, live casino, progressive jackpots, virtual sports 200+ Rival Gaming, RealTime Gaming Visa, MasterCard, American Express, PayPal, Zelle, MatchPay, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum 150% Deposit match up to $1,500 25X MyBookie Slots, blackjack, roulette, craps, baccarat, poker, live casino, progressive jackpots 200+ Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, Rival Gaming Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum 150% deposit match up to $750 40x XBet Slots, roulette, blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat, live casino, sports betting 200+ Magma, Fresh Deck Studios, BetSoft, Concept Gaming, Visionary iGaming Credit card, Debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin 200% deposit match up to $500 40X Big Spin Slots, roulette, blackjack, roulette, craps, poker, baccarat, live casino 213 BetSoft, Concept Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios, Visionary iGaming, Magma Credit card, Debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple 200% deposit match up to $1,000 30X Cafe Casino Slots, roulette, blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat, progressive jackpots, live casino 300+ RealTime Gaming, Rival, Makitone Gaming Credit card, Debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum 250% deposit match up to $1,500 40X Las Atlantis Slots, roulette, blackjack, poker, baccarat, progressive jackpots 250+ RealTime Gaming Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Neosurf, PayID 220% up to $22,000 + 55 free spins 35x MYB Slots, roulette, blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat, live casino, sports betting 200+ BetSoft, Concept Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios, Visionary iGaming, Magma Credit card, Debit card, Wire Transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin 200% deposit bonus up to $1,000 40X

Playing at Online Casinos in New York

All you need to start playing at an online casino in NY is a computer or mobile device and a stable Internet connection. The state’s legal gambling age is 18 years, though this rises to 21 in land-based establishments that serve alcohol.

Joining a New York Online Casino

It only takes a few minutes to join an online casino in NY. In the following tutorial, we’ll show you how it’s done on Wild Casino. This top-rated platform offers a great choice of games and a welcome package worth up to $9,000.

Step 1: Register an Account

Visit Wild Casino and click on ‘Join Now’ to start registering your account. Provide the necessary details, including your name, mobile number, and email.

Step 2: Verify Your Address

Shortly after completing registration, you should receive an automated email requesting that you confirm your email address is correct. Click on the link in the email to complete this step.

Step 3: Complete a Deposit

Visit the ‘Cashier’ page and choose your favorite banking option by clicking on the logo. Enter the amount you wish to deposit and add the promo code for your preferred bonus.

As you’re placing your deposit, enter WILD250 to receive your first USD welcome bonus or CRYPTO300 to claim your first Bitcoin bonus.

Step 4: Play Casino Games

Visit the Wild Casino lobby and browse through the different game categories offered by the best New York online casino. Click on a game to launch it and follow the on-screen instructions to start playing.

A Timeline of New York Casino Laws

Here is a brief timeline of key moments in the history of New York casino regulation:

2013 – Four commercial casinos are legally allowed to operate in Upstate following the introduction of a specific law.

Four commercial casinos are legally allowed to operate in Upstate following the introduction of a specific law. 2001 – Video Lottery Terminals are allowed at racetracks, transforming them into racinos. This year also sees the approval of numerous Indian casinos on tribal land.

Video Lottery Terminals are allowed at racetracks, transforming them into racinos. This year also sees the approval of numerous Indian casinos on tribal land. 1967 – The New York Lottery is launched.

Are Online Casinos Legal in New York State?

As we’re writing this guide on New York online casinos, there is no law that permits operators to be based or licensed in the State. This means that the only way to play slots and table games is to either visit a land-based facility or join an offshore casino, such as Wild Casino or BetOnline.

Offshore sites are online casinos in NY that are not based in the state. Instead, these operators are located abroad, but are still able to accept residents just like land-based New York casinos.

When will New York Online Casinos Become Legal?

Efforts are being made by legislators to enact NY casino legislation. There is currently one bill in discussion, and if passed, would lead to online Poker becoming legal in the State. Bill SB412 is sponsored by the chairman of the Racing Committee, Sen. Joseph Addabbo.

It is unclear what sort of support this bill has, and when voting on it will take place. As the session winds down in 2022, it is likely that no vote will be taken until at least 2023.

In the meantime, if you’re looking for a land-based casino in New York City or elsewhere in the State, you should check out the following options:

Casinos in Upstate New York

Here are the main casinos in New York State that are located Upstate:

Del Lago Resort and Casino (Commercial; Tyre)

Jake’s 58 Hotel & Casino (Commercial; Islandia)

Resorts World Catskills (Commercial; Kiamesha Lake)

Rivers Casino & Resort (Commercial; Schenectady)

Tioga Downs & Casino (Commercial; Nichols)

Batavia Downs Casino (Racino; Batavia)

Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway (Racino; Yonkers)

The Fairgrounds Gaming (Racino; Hamburg)

Finger Lakes Gaming and Race Track (Racino; Farmington)

Monticello Gaming & Raceway (Racino; Monticello)

Resorts World Casino (Racino; New York City)

Saratoga Casino and Raceway (Racino; Saratoga Springs)

Vernon Downs & Casino (Racino; Vernon)

Indian Casinos in South New York

If you live further south, you may instead wish to visit one of these casinos in New York State:

Akwesasne Mohawk Casino (Hogansburg)

Lakeside Entertainment (Union Spring)

Mohawk Bingo Palace and Casino (Akwesasne)

Point Place Casino (Bridgeport)

Seneca Allegany Casino (Salamanca)

Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino (Buffalo)

Seneca Gaming and Entertainment Irving (Irving)

Seneca Gaming and Entertainment Oil Spring (Cuba)

Seneca Gaming and Entertainment Salamanca (Salamanca)

Seneca Niagara Casino (Niagara Falls)

Turning Stone Resort & Casino (Verona)

Yellow Brick Road Casino (Chittenango)

Tax Payable on New York Online Casino Winnings

As of 2021, the maximum tax rate of all income, including NY casino winnings, has gone up from 8.82% to 9.65%. However, this is the maximum rate, and most residents would need to pay less. In addition, a federal tax rate of 24% applies to all winnings over a certain threshold.

New York Casino Deposits and Withdrawals

Using any of our recommended New York online casinos will give you the opportunity to pay with instant and safe banking options. Here are some of the most popular ones:

Cryptocurrencies

There are numerous benefits to funding your account with cryptocurrency. By using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and other coins, you’ll benefit from low cost and quick transfers and, in many cases, you’ll also be able to receive a higher-value bonus.

All our featured sites let you pay using cryptocurrency, but the best Dogecoin casinos in New York are Wild Casino and BetOnline.

eWallets

By using popular eWallets, including PayPal, Skrill, and ecoPayz, you’ll benefit from instant deposits and very quick payouts. However, since this payment method is expensive for casino operators to accept, it is harder to find sites that support it.

Other Payment Methods

There are several other ways to deposit and withdraw funds in your New York casino account using USD. Debit/credit cards, bank transfers, and payment vouchers are commonly accepted as deposit methods, but some would not be available for withdrawals.

Some of the best Mastercard casinos in New York are Las Atlantis and Cafe Casino. If you’re looking for Visa casinos in New York we recommend Bovada and Ignition.

New York Online Casino Bonuses

If you live in New York and are 18 years or over, you would likely be eligible to claim a variety of bonuses provided by online casinos in NY. Here are some of the most popular ones:

Matched Deposits

The vast majority of featured New York online casinos offer this bonus as part of their welcome or ongoing rewards. A Matched deposit bonus will increase the value of your payment by a certain percentage and up to a maximum cap. You can use your bonus on online slots, table games, and other eligible genres.

Free Spins

There are many different opportunities to claim free spins from New York casinos. This bonus is normally limited to just one or a handful of eligible slots and gives you a great opportunity to play the game without risking your own funds. In most cases, you’ll be able to withdraw any payouts once you’ve fulfilled the relevant terms, though the value of this bonus is normally capped.

No Deposit Bonus

Getting rewarded even if you didn’t place a deposit is not uncommon for the best New York online casinos. A no deposit bonus can come in several forms and is normally provided when you complete a simple task, such as registering an account or referring your friends. The bonuses offered may include free spins, match bonuses, or even loyalty points.

Popular Casino Games in New York

When you join any of our featured New York online casinos, you’ll get access to hundreds of fun and safe games. These are provided by top developers, including Betsoft, RealTime Gaming, and Rival Gaming, and are normally split into the following categories:

New York Casino Slots

You can enjoy playing hundreds of slots at online casinos in NY. These games are easy to play and are designed using the latest technologies and game mechanics. Moreover, they feature an incredible range of themes, including aquatic, space, legends, and fantasy. Among the great choices are many that accept wagers starting at $0.10 per spin.

New York Table Games

Pull up a chair and join hundreds of virtual tables to play all the classic games, including Baccarat, Roulette, and Poker. Develop your skills and strategy and take on new and exciting challenges by trying one of the many variants, featuring better odds, faster rounds, or optional side bets. Many of these variants are available on the best Blackjack sites in the country.

New York Live Casinos

Even the best virtual NY online casino is not able to recreate the atmosphere of land-based casinos in New York State. However, with the introduction of live dealer tables, you’ll find it harder to tell the difference. Play a variety of Blackjack, Roulette, and other table games whilst you interact with other players and watch a professional dealer host the game in real-time.

Comparing New York Online Casino Laws with other States

Whilst Indian and commercial casinos in New York State are the only ones that can obtain an operating license from the State, it’s natural to wonder how such laws are treated in other US states.

Traveling south of casinos in New York State, we find that Florida online casinos face similar obstacles to those in the Empire State.

Similar laws are also present on the west coast, with California online casinos not permitted to be based or licensed in the state.

Join the Best Casino in New York

It only takes a few minutes to sign-up to Wild Casino. Once you do, you’ll enjoy all the benefits provided by the best online casino in New York. These include a great variety of games and generous welcome bonuses.

The most popular new player bonus available at this casino in New York is a 300% crypto match bonus worth up to $3,000. Enter promo code CRYPTO300 to activate this offer.

