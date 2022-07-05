Bitcoin Blackjack: How to Play, Rules, Strategy Explained
Millions of people now use Bitcoin and when you understand just how beneficial this popular crypto can be, it’s easy to see why! Here we go into detail about the benefits of using this crypto to play online blackjack games, the strategies you can use to increase your Bitcoin blackjack odds, and which casinos are the best for crypto gamblers online!
List of the Best Bitcoin Blackjack Sites Online
As promised, here’s our list of the best Bitcoin online blackjack casino sites you should check out the next time you’re on the hunt for the most rewarding crypto sites for players in the USA.
- Wild Casino – The Best Bitcoin Blackjack Casino Online
- BetOnline – Generous Bitcoin Bonus Offers
- Bovada – Exclusive Bitcoin Membership Benefits
- Ignition – One of the Best Bitcoin Blackjack Mobile Apps
- Cloudbet – Hundreds of Exciting Casino Games
- XBet – Numerous Virtual Blackjack Table Games
- BCGame – Over 40 Blackjack Mobile Games
- Mbit – Best Bitcoin Deposit Match Bonuses
- LuckyBlock – Excellent Crypto Prize Giveaways
- PuntCasino – Loads of Rewards for Crypto Gamblers
Reviews of the Best Bitcoin Blackjack Casinos
We decided to review the best Bitcoin blackjack casinos on our list to find out whether or not they can truly be considered the best out there. Below you’ll find all of the information we uncovered about the best offshore casinos to help you determine which one you’d like to try out first!
1. Wild Casino – The Best Bitcoin Blackjack Casino Online
Wild Casino boasts a range of excellent gambling opportunities for Bitcoin users who love to play blackjack casino games online, all of which can be enjoyed on both desktops and mobile devices. Not only will you get to kickstart your fun with excellent bonus offers but crypto gamblers get to unlock even bigger and better rewards simply for using Bitcoin to play online casino blackjack!
This is the best casino for gamblers who are looking to test out excellent strategies that could end up paying out big! Just remember that this site may require players to use specific Wild Casino bonus codes so be sure to check out the terms and conditions page or contact the helpful customer support for more information on what you need to do to start raking in those rewards!
2. BetOnline – Generous Bitcoin Bonus Offers
If you’ve been looking for an online casino that offers a variety of blackjack games that can be enjoyed using Bitcoin then you might want to check out BetOnline casino. At this online site, you’ll find that using crypto like bitcoin is not only accepted but rewarded. And when you choose to use a special crypto BetOnline promo code to make a deposit, you’ll get to enjoy your favorite casino games with even better rewards compared to what you’d get using fiat currencies.
The customer support team at BetOnline is exceptional and if ever you need assistance you’ll find that the replies are prompt and helpful. One of the many features you’ll love about BetOnline’s Bitcoin blackjack casino section is the fact that everything that can be enjoyed on the online desktop version can also be enjoyed on the go using a variety of mobile devices.
3. Bovada – Exclusive Bitcoin Membership Benefits
Excitement awaits all blackjack fans looking to wager and with BTC. Because this site makes an effort to accommodate crypto gamblers, you’ll find that by making deposits using Bitcoin you’ll unlock a much bigger welcome package, 25% more than the average sports welcome bonus and even a Bitcoin referral bonus that scores you some major points when your friend makes their first Bitcoin deposit. Remember to check out the Bovada bonus codes, terms and conditions of each bonus you’d like to claim so you don’t accidentally miss out on getting those free funds!
Bovada Casino has made sure that players who love to play virtual blackjack games using Bitcoin will have access to exciting variations and those who prefer to jump right into live Bitcoin blackjack will be treated to a long list of excellent titles on the site’s Live Dealer page. If you have any questions about these games or would simply like a recommendation, reach out to Bovada’s customer support 24/7 via live chat where responses are instant, or if you’re happy to wait approximately 48 hours then send your request through via email.
4. Ignition – One of the Best Bitcoin Blackjack Mobile Apps
This online casino has put in a great deal of effort to ensure that players get to enjoy the ultimate gambling experience. There are loads of bonuses that could be triggered by Ignition casino bonus codes. There’s a rewarding hourly jackpot, dozens of casino games, online poker tournaments, and loads more.
What makes this site even better is that its selection of virtual BTC blackjack games and live Bitcoin blackjack games can be enjoyed on a number of devices including Android and iOS, making it one of the best real money blackjack apps in the USA. All of Ignition’s features are designed to make finding your way from one game to another as easy as pie and by registering at this casino you’ll have access to all of your favorite games within seconds no matter where you are.
If you have questions about this Bitcoin blackjack app you’ll be pleased to know that the customer support team has all been well-trained to offer only the best service. The responses may take a little longer compared to other casinos with email responses being provided in approximately 72 hours and live chat taking 5-7 minutes to connect players to an agent. However, at least you’ll know that when you do get a reply that you’ll get the help you need.
5. Cloudbet – Hundreds of Exciting Casino Games
Known as one of the best online casinos for Bitcoin fans to play blackjack online, Cloudbet has clearly designed its site with crypto fans in mind. By making a deposit and withdrawal using Bitcoin at this site, you’ll benefit from excellent 24/7 customer support, withdrawals that take only a few minutes to process, hundreds of casino games including classic slots and both virtual and live blackjack variations. Of course, crypto sports bettors won’t be disappointed either as CloudBet is considered one of the best Bitcoin betting sites for sports fans!
By visiting this casino site on either our mobile device or desktop computer you’ll find that by scrolling to the bottom of the page you will find a Bitcoin Blackjack option. Clicking on this will present you with a page of live blackjack options with RTPs that reach as high as 99.29%! Just note that before you start working your way to an exciting win, make sure that you claim the right bonus with your first deposit by using the CloudBet bonus code attached to the terms and conditions.
6. XBet – Numerous Virtual Blackjack Table Games
XBet casino quickly became the go-to for many gamblers and when crypto started blowing up in the USA, many sites like XBet decided to start catering to players who preferred using crypto instead of the classic casino payment methods like credit cards and bank transfers. So, even though there might not be as many special crypto rewards at this casino, you will still be able to claim excellent bonus offers by making a Bitcoin deposit and who knows, you might even be able to test out the casino for free using an XBet no deposit bonus code so be sure to keep an eye out for the latest promo code rewards!
This casino also boasts a wide selection of blackjack variations to keep you entertained for hours. The best thing about XBet is that there are always new and exciting casino contests to take part in, all of which could have you walking away with some great wins! Mobile gamblers also have loads to look forward to as the site has been optimized for mobile use, meaning that you’ll gain access to exceptional customer support, rewarding online casino bonuses, and a range of blackjack games no matter where you are.
7. BCGame – Over 40 Blackjack Mobile Games
This casino is the perfect gambling solution for players who love a site that is well organized, colorful, and full of ways to gamble and win online! BCGame has a Promotions page filled with exciting offers that could be what you need to beat the dealer in Bitcoin casino blackjack! There’s a rewarding VIP program, excellent customer support, and best of all over 40 blackjack games that can be enjoyed on the BCGame mobile app. Players will be able to switch between the classic casino site and the sportsbook which is filled with gambling opportunities that will excite almost every sports fan in the USA.
Both its selection of virtual online Bitcoin blackjack and live dealer casino games are powered by some of the industry’s leading developers. This means that whether you like to gamble on the go or like to sit at your desktop and enjoy the best casino games, you’re in for a real treat at BCGame! Just remember that before you make your deposit you should check out the promotions page to make sure you’re aware of any BCGame bonus codes you might need to claim the exciting welcome offer.
8. MBit – Best Bitcoin Deposit Match Bonuses
When you first visit the Mbit casino site you’ll find that it proudly states that it’s the best crypto casino of choice for thousands of adventure-seekers. And when you start exploring the site, its range of games, and rewarding bonuses it’s quite easy to believe! Not only does this casino offer one of the best Bitcoin deposit match bonuses available online but it also has a loyalty program aimed at helping you enjoy your gambling fun to the max!
By playing your favorite blackjack casino games using Bitcoin, you’ll receive excellent prizes for every milestone you reach. This could help you unlock bonuses like free spins, daily cashback, exclusive weekly reloads and much more! If you’d like to ask questions about this rewarding BTC blackjack casino then contact customer support via live chat where you’ll receive the answers you need within 1 minute! Just remember to check out the promotions page before making your BTC deposit as you might have to use a specific Mbit casino bonus code to successfully claim your reward.
9. LuckyBlock – Excellent Crypto Prize Giveaways
LuckyBlock is an online lottery site built on the Binance Smart Chain and offers USA players the opportunity to walk away with some pretty impressive wins. Those who decide to purchase LBlock, its own cryptocurrency, will participate in exciting prize draws with additional tickets being available for purchase for just $5 through the site’s iOS and Android app.
If you’d like to get in on the action, you’ll be pleased to know that players are able to purchase LBLock using fiat currencies directly from the site. Keep in mind that in order to do this you will need a wallet connected to BSC Mainnet – instructions on how to do this can also be found on the official LuckyBlock website.
This might not be your standard online casino site, however, the rewards you could enjoy by participating in these lottery-style draws could end up being bigger and better than what you’d expect. Not only could you walk away with a life-changing sum of money, but when you purchase your ticket you’ll also be presented with four charities to donate to.
This means you’ll be able to impact people’s lives from around the world while still standing the chance to win massive cash prizes. What makes this site’s token even better is the fact that payouts are instant, there are no transaction fees and token holders receive rewards from every jackpot! Visit the official LuckyBlock website today and who knows, you could be the next big winner!
10. PuntCasino – Loads of Rewards for Crypto Gamblers
This is one of the most rewarding crypto casinos online, especially for blackjack fans looking to make the most out of each Bitcoin deposit. Not only is there a generous welcome offer but also a daily reward for both standard casino players and crypto high rollers! Simply use the PuntCasino bonus code that can be found on the promotions page, make the minimum deposit and you’re ready to go!
The excellent games are also compatible with loads of mobile devices, transactions are processed quickly, and customer support has clearly been trained to handle any situation you may come across at this casino. The only reason it found itself at number 10 on the list is because although players can enjoy virtual blackjack online, there are no live dealer Bitcoin blackjack options available at this casino.
Comparing Bitcoin Blackjack Casinos
Here we take a closer look at the exciting rewards and games players have to look forward to at the best Bitcoin blackjack casinos online to show you exactly what you have to look forward to!
Casino
Bitcoin Bonus
Blackjack Variants
Live Blackjack
# Games
Wild Casino
Up to $9,000
10+
✅
400+
BetOnline
100% up to $1,000
17+
✅
150+
Bovada
Up to $3,750
8+
✅
300+
Ignition
Up to $3,000
8+
✅
100+
Cloudbet
Up to 5 BTC
9+
✅
400+
XBet
Up to $500
16+
✅
210+
BCGames
Up to 180%
40+
✅
5,500+
MBit
110% up to 1 BTC + 300 Free Spins
18+
✅
6,000+
LuckyBlock
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
PuntCasino
150% + 500 Free Spins
2+
❌
150+
What is Bitcoin Blackjack?
Also known as 21, Bitcoin casino blackjack is a casino game that is said to have originated during the 1960s in France where it’s known as Vingt-et-Un. In a classic game of blackjack, a dealer uses a deck of 52 cards, however, they will often use multiple decks with 312 cards (the six-deck game) being the most popular.
At live casinos online, players will be able to enjoy blackjack by making Bitcoin deposits, which at the right casino, could end up providing you with even more funds to enjoy. The objective of the game is simple as all you need to do is beat the dealer by scoring points closest to 21 without exceeding the 21 mark.
Because blackjack has been extremely popular for many years, there have been loads of excellent strategies developed to help players increase their odds of getting a big win at some of the best high payout casinos.
Is it Legal to Play Blackjack With Bitcoin in the US?
There are loads of excellent offshore casinos that not only accept Bitcoin but also reward players for using the popular crypto which means if you’re a blackjack fan, you could be in for a real treat when you register at the casinos on our list!
Many players have found themselves wondering about whether or not it’s legal to use Bitcoin to play online games like blackjack and if you’re one of them then we’ve got good news for you! Bitcoin became legal in the US in June 2021 along with other developed countries. However, the IRS says that general tax rules that apply to property transactions also apply to virtual currency transactions as crypto like Bitcoin is seen as property. So, be sure to check out the official IRS website if you have any questions regarding tax on casino crypto transactions.
How to Sign Up & Play Bitcoin Blackjack
If you’re ready to test your skills on BTC blackjack then there’s no better place to start than at Wild Casino! Here we’ve provided a set of easy-to-follow instructions to help you get started at the number one Bitcoin blackjack site on our list.
Step 1: Create Your Wallet
The first thing you’re going to need to do is create a wallet if you don’t already have one. The good news is that creating a Bitcoin wallet is extremely easy and all you need to do is install software on your device. There are loads of wallets out there, though, so make sure you do a little research on which are recommended. Once you’ve done that and purchased your Bitcoin head on over to the Wild Casino site and click ‘Join Now‘.
Step 2: Enter your Information
Now, it’s time to enter details that will make up your profile at Wild Casino so be sure that areas like your date of birth and full name are filled out correctly so you don’t run into any issues when the time comes to withdraw your funds.
Step 3: Make a Deposit and Claim Your Welcome Bonus
Find your way to the deposits page where you’ll see transaction limits for Bitcoin right at the top. Click Deposit Now and enter your details. Keep in mind that there’s a special bonus for those who deposit with Bitcoin to play online blackjack. This can be found on the casino’s Promotions page.
Step 4: Start Enjoying Exciting Bitcoin Blackjack Games!
Go to the casino’s lobby and click on the Blackjack tab. Choose any of the exciting games here or head on over to the Live Casino to try out live dealer Bitcoin blackjack.
The Benefits of Using Bitcoin for Blackjack
By using Bitcoin to enjoy BTC blackjack you’ll unlock a range of perks! Here we take you through a few of the many reasons players in the USA have chosen to gamble using this popular crypto.
Fast Transactions with Bitcoin
Have you ever noticed that Bitcoin offers the quickest processing times at online casinos? This is because it’s decentralized and money is sent directly to the receiver, cutting out the third party completely. This is why compared to other common casino payment methods Bitcoin gives you the chance to claim your blackjack winnings within a few hours!
Bitcoin Welcome Offers
Lately, we’ve seen more and more online casinos that have been offering crypto gamblers the chance to make deposits using BTC and claim much larger welcome bonuses than what’s available to players that opt for classic casino payment methods. As more people start using BTC to play online blackjack the better the casino rewards become as they’re constantly competing to provide the best offer for crypto gamblers.
Anonymity
If you’d like to gamble anonymously then Bitcoin is certainly the method for you. When creating your wallet itself, you won’t need to provide any personal data and will be able to manage your Bitcoin without any interface.
More and more casinos are starting to cater to gamblers that would like to play excellent blackjack games under cover. This is why some crypto sites will not ask you to provide documentation to withdraw your winnings with Bitcoin, some might even let you skip right over the registration process and let you play Bitcoin blackjack straight away.
How to Play Blackjack With Bitcoin
Because Bitcoin will often allow players to make much bigger deposits when compared to other methods, it’s the best option for high rollers looking to spend big and win big playing blackjack. Here we go through everything you need to know about how to play blackjack.
Blackjack Odds
When you play Bitcoin blackjack online, the probability is determined by how many decks of cards are used. For example, with a game that’s played with only one 52-deck card your probability of landing blackjack is 4.83% whereas if you’d played a blackjack game that makes use of two decks you’d see a slight decrease in probability, but not as much as you’d expect as it would only drop to 4.78%.
Of course, your hand value will also affect your odds of busting. For example, if you have a hand value of 11 or lower the probability of you busting with your next hit is 0%. If your hand value is 14, the probability increases to 58% and if it’s 18 you’re looking at a 77% chance of going over 21 and busting. This is important to consider before playing blackjack.
General Rules of Blackjack Online
You’ll notice that when it comes to online Bitcoin blackjack the rules will vary depending on the specific game variant you decide to play. Below we’ve listed a set of general rules followed by most blackjack games online.
- Each deck consists of 52 cards and a max of eight decks can be used on the table.
- Cards 2 to 10 will hold their numerical value.
- Ace cards can count as 11 or 1.
- Face cards count as 10.
- You need to accumulate enough points to get as close to 21 as possible.
- 21 is the maximum value you can get without busting.
- A blackjack outranks all other hands and consists of an ace and a face card.
- The dealer will give two cards to each player once all the bets are on the table.
- After dealing two cards, the dealer will take two for the house.
- If the dealer’s face-up card is an ace you will be offered to place an insurance bet.
- If the house lands a blackjack, all bets are lost with the exception of the insurance.
- If the card revealed by the dealer is not an ace, the dealer will give players the chance to hit, double, stand, split or surrender starting from the players at the left side of the table.
- After every player has had a turn, the dealer will turn the card that was face down. If the total value of the cards is 16 or less the dealer will draw another card.
- The dealer’s hand and players’ hands are then compared and paid out according to the pay table.
Strategy for Bitcoin Blackjack
Throughout the ages, players have been coming up with some creative ways to beat the dealer in blackjack like Paul Pierre Levy, for example. Many believe that this French mathematician was the first to introduce the Martingale strategy which is based on the theory that fortunes can be turned around by one good bet/trade.
Others believe that the strategy was invented in the 1930s by French citizen Jean Ville or British casino owner John Henry Martindale. No matter the origin of this gambling strategy, it all works the same way when it comes to Bitcoin blackjack. To show you how to use it the next time you gamble online we’ve provided details about using the Martingale strategy below.
How to Apply the Martingale Strategy in Blackjack
The Martingale strategy works by doubling every losing bet you make. For example, let’s say you’ve placed a blackjack bet worth $10 in BTC and you lose. Using this strategy means your next bet should be $20 and if you lose again, you’ll need to bet $40. This goes on until you win a hand.
When you do win, the system’s mathematics dictate that there will be a profit unit of 1. A single unit refers to the size of your initial bet. Using the example above, if you lose three hands in a row, you would bet $80 next, which makes the overall exposure $150. By winning the next hand you’ll receive $160 which will leave you with a profit of $10.
Variants of Blackjack for Bitcoin Users
As we’ve briefly mentioned, there are numerous variations of Bitcoin black jack. Here we take a look at some of the more popular games as well as the way each game progresses.
Spanish 21
Unlike many of the other blackjack variants, the desk used in Spanish 21 consists of no 10s. If you’ve practiced card counting during blackjack games before then you’ll know that the fewer cards with the value of 10 in a deck, the better the advantage to the dealer. So, compared to classic blackjack played with Bitcoin, in Spanish 21 you’ll be starting off with a lower chance of winning the hand.
Blackjack Switch
This variant may have only been recently introduced, however, it’s still managed to become a casino favorite for many online players in the USA. The main difference in this game is that instead of one hand, you’ll play two. You’ll also be able to improve your hands by switching cards between your two hands.
Even though this Bitcoin blackjack game certainly offers a major advantage to players, the rules seem to be aimed at providing an added advantage for the dealer as well. For example, in Blackjack Switch, if the dealer lands a total value of 22 it’s not considered a bust but a push against the players that haven’t busted or landed 21.
European Blackjack
The key difference you can expect when playing European blackjack is the way the cards are dealt. Usually, everyone receives two cards to start, including the dealer who will lay one card face up and the other face down. But in this Bitcoin blackjack variant, each player will only receive one card and only after all the players at the table have completed their hands will a second card be dealt.
Because there’s a chance that the dealer could land a blackjack, the way the cards are dealt in this game make it difficult to double and split. The rest of the rules regarding splitting and doubling in this game also make it that much harder for players to get a win. When compared to other Bitcoin blackjack games, European blackjack has a much lower overall payback rate.
Vegas Strip Blackjack
This variation is almost exactly the same as classic blackjack. This means that you can expect most of the rules to remain the same. However, in Vegas Strip blackjack the dealer is allowed to peek only if the face-up card is an Ace whereas other blackjack games allow dealers to peek if their up card is either an ace, a 10, or a face card.
The house edge for this Bitcoin blackjack game lies between 0.35% and 0.36% which is a lot lower than what you’d find playing classic blackjack where the house edge is between 0.5%. Another key difference is that Vegas Strip uses only 4 decks compared to classic American blackjack which uses 8.
Bonuses & Promotions for Bitcoin Blackjack
The best way for Bitcoin blackjack casinos to catch the attention of Bitcoin gamblers looking for the most rewarding experience is by offering special bonus offers that can only be claimed by depositing with Bitcoin. Here we take a look at these types of offers to show you why so many players have decided to play exciting blackjack casino games using Bitcoin.
Welcome Bonus
Online casinos know that one of the first things players look at is the welcome offer that’s up for grabs for Bitcoin blackjack players. This is why crypto casinos are forever trying to outdo one another in terms of rewards and competitive wagering requirements in an effort to capture your attention.
Top Up or Reload Bonus
The best Bitcoin blackjack casinos will not only have the best welcome offers but also exciting casino reload bonus offers that will have you coming back for more! These rewards could be anything from zero wagering bonuses and/or a healthy deposit match.
No Deposit Bonuses
Now, these bonuses are known to be some of the rarest Bitcoin blackjack bonus offers online, however, just because they may be hard to find doesn’t mean they’re not around! For example, casinos may offer players the chance to claim a no deposit bonus if they choose to switch their preferred payment method to Bitcoin.
Bitcoin Live Blackjack
If you’ve ever played blackjack at a land-based casino before then you’ll be pleased to find that live blackjack online offers an extremely similar experience. These games take place in world-class studios and are streamed using the best HD cameras. You’ll be able to interact with your live dealer as you progress through the game and thanks to the multiple variations available online, you’ll get to try out a number of different unique Bitcoin blackjack casino games.
Bitcoin Blackjack on Mobile Devices
These days you’ll find that the online casinos available to blackjack players have all been designed with busy gamblers in mind. Each game that can be accessed on the desktop versions is also available on the mobile casino app, making it a lot more convenient for those who find themselves too busy to spend time playing casino games on a desktop.
What makes the mobile blackjack experience better than the desktop version is the fact that there are casinos out there that will offer excellent rewards for making Bitcoin deposits on the best real money casino apps. This allows you to not only benefit from using Bitcoin to gamble online but also gives you the chance to claim even better rewards for making mobile casino payments using BTC.
Best Bitcoin Wallet for Blackjack
The best Bitcoin casino sites for blackjack in the USA can’t be enjoyed without a wallet which is why we’ve decided to provide a little more information about three popular crypto wallets to help you decide which one is the best Bitcoin wallet for blackjack gambling.
Blockstream Green
Led by Adam Back, Blockstream has been around since 2014 and is known today as one of the safest Bitcoin wallets out there. This digital wallet integrates the latest security measures that protect players’ funds, however, it’s up to you whether or not you choose to use these features to your advantage. For example, in order to create a wallet, you will need to create a pin code for the downloaded app and copy down the seed phrase.
Users who decide to use this wallet will also be able to add an extra layer of security by setting up two-factor authentication and using either Tor or a proxy server to make online deposits and withdrawals. When it comes to fees with this wallet, you get to decide what to pay. However, the less you pay, the longer the transactions will take so be sure to weigh out the pros and cons. Below you’ll find the three custom processing times you’ll be able to choose from when using this Bitcoin wallet.
- Custom Processing Times for Fee Levels
- Fast: Within 30 Minutes
- Medium: Within 2 Hour
- Slow: Within 4 Hours
BRD Wallet
This Bitcoin wallet is great for mobile Android and iOS mobile gamblers especially because players won’t find the wallet difficult to navigate thanks to its easy-to-use interface. Using BRD, you won’t be placing your coins in BRD’s control as it’s considered a non-custodial wallet. There are players out there with loads of experience using different digital wallets and if you’re on to live by the mantra “not your keys, not your coins” you’ll love that BRD will satisfy this saying to the max.
No personal information is disclosed and you won’t need to set up an account with BRD. With that being said, you will be given a 12-word seed phrase that can be used to recover your account if needed. When it comes to fees you can expect when using this wallet, as of June 7th 2019, Bitcoin users have been able to customize their fees in a similar way to Blockstream Green. With BRD, the fee will also vary depending on a number of factors such as traffic on the crypto network. However, before you authorize your transaction the fee will be displayed. The three options are:
- Custom Processing Times for Fee Levels
- Economy: 1-24 Hours
- Regular: 10-60 Minutes
- Priority: 10-30 Minutes
Edge (Used to be AirBitz)
Features such as zero-knowledge encryption, decentralized access, and HD address rotation are a few of the main reasons players have chosen to use Edge. New crypto gamblers looking for a wallet will be able to create their account using only a username, password, and PIN. USA players will be able to purchase Bitcoin using credit cards which will then be transferred directly into your wallet.
Although making deposits and withdrawals using Edge, you will still need to pay what’s called a network/mining fee. 100% of this fee is paid to the network miners that secure and process your transaction. The fee will vary depending on a number of things, however, the main factors that will influence it are the traffic of the entire network and how much Bitcoin you’d like to send. The good news is that you get to determine the fee you pay by adjusting the processing times.
- Custom Processing Times for Fee Levels
- High Fee: 3 Block Target (Within 30 Minutes)
- Standard Fee: 5-30 Block Target (Between 50 Minutes & 5 Hours)
- Low Fee: 200 Block Target (Up to 33 Hours)
And the Best Online Casino for Bitcoin Blackjack is…
After taking a closer look at the top ten sites recommended for blackjack players who want to wager and win with Bitcoin in the USA, we’re pleased to say that Wild Casino has it all from thrilling rewards tailored to Bitcoin gamblers to excellent blackjack games with exceptional RTPs.
If you’ve been trying to find the best blackjack games to enjoy using your preferred currency and would like to enjoy even bigger and better rewards online then we definitely recommend registering at Wild Casino the next time you decide to beat the dealer to 21!