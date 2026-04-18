Richmond: Two more face charges in Feb. 21 double-murder in Shockoe Bottom

Richmond Police have two more people in custody in connection with a Feb. 21 double-homicide in Shockoe Bottom.

Antoine Hockaday II, 27, of Henrico County, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact in a murder.

Xavier Thomas, 27, of Petersburg, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon.

Last month, three people – Drevon Jackson-Brown, 25, Carlos Johnson Jr., 26, and Shaquan Morris, 22, all of Henrico County – were charged with first-degree murder and related charges in the shooting, which was reported at 2:47 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 21, on North 18th Street.

Genesis Jones, 23, of Petersburg, was found down and unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional officers arrived and found an adult male, Dominic Jackson, 42, of Henrico County, down and unresponsive. He had also suffered apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to Jones and Jackson, seven other adults were shot and transported to local hospitals.

Jackson-Brown and Johnson, among those facing murder charges, are two of those who were shot.

Anyone with further information about these shootings is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sgt. M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

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