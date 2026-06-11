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Home Yes, Virginia, still in a drought: 7.5 inches of rain behind, with summer heat upon us
Virginia

Yes, Virginia, still in a drought: 7.5 inches of rain behind, with summer heat upon us

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
drought update
Source: Virginia DEQ

No surprise here, that the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is telling us today that it is continuing the existing drought advisory statuses for pretty much the entire state.

Per DEQ, all of Virginia is in a drought warning, with the exception of Isle of Wight County, and the cities of Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk and Virginia Beach, which remain in a drought watch.

Today’s update tells us that groundwater levels in 13 of the state’s 24 monitoring wells remain below the 10th percentile for this time of the year, and that long-term outlooks for groundwater levels remain a concern and will take a prolonged period of rainfall to recover.

Average statewide precipitation is approximately 7.5 inches below normal
for the water year, which began on Oct. 1.

Without prolonged periods of rainfall, the drought will worsen as temperatures rise and rates of evapotranspiration increase.

Worsening conditions could cause the drought advisory to be upgraded from warning to emergency status in some localities – which could trigger water restrictions.

Additional information on the current drought status is available on the DEQ Drought webpage and Drought Dashboard, which includes interactive data on stream gages, groundwater wells, soil moisture, and precipitation.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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