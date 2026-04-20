Home Richmond Police release identity of man who drowned in James River on Saturday
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Richmond Police release identity of man who drowned in James River on Saturday

Chris Graham
Published date:
richmond virginia
Photo: © REC and ROLL/stock.adobe.com

Richmond Police have identified the male who died in the apparent drowning in the James River on Saturday as Pramanik Rukunuzzaman, 21, of Henrico County.

The incident was reported at 5:11 p.m. on Saturday in the 500 block of Tredegar Street.

The RPD Swift Water Rescue located the adult male, Rukunuzzaman, in the river and transported him to the north bank to attempt life-saving measures.

Rukunuzzaman was transported to a local hospital, where on Saturday he succumbed to his injury.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives with the RPD Major Crimes division are continuing to investigate this incident, but at this time it is being investigated as an accidental drowning.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 app may also be used.

All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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