Two troopers and a K-9 dog were injured on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County when a vehicle lost control and struck two police vehicles on Tuesday.

Both troopers were sent to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. They have been treated and released, according to Virginia State Police. The K-9 dog was taken to a local veterinarian for evaluation.

VSP did not report any injuries to the driver of the passenger vehicle and has not released the driver’s name.

The crash occurred April 14 at 1:29 p.m. when a Virginia State Police sergeant and a K-9 trooper were stopped in a crossover along I-81 near the 262 mile marker. The passing vehicle reportedly lost control before the crash.

The driver will be charged with reckless driving, according to a preliminary investigation.

Three witnesses who stopped at the scene provided critical assistance, including helping remove the K-9 dog from the vehicle and preventing a potential fire involving one of the vehicles, according to VSP.

The crash remains under investigation.

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