Home UVA Basketball: Roussell fleshes out coaching staff, with former Power 5 head coach as key hire
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UVA Basketball: Roussell fleshes out coaching staff, with former Power 5 head coach as key hire

Chris Graham
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aaron roussell
Aaron Roussell. Photo: UVA Athletics

I like the new hire announced on Monday by UVA Basketball coach Aaron Roussell, who just named former Florida head coach Kelly Rae Finley to his staff as the associate head coach.

Finley was fired in March after wrapping her fourth straight season without an NCAA Tournament bid, but, she is known in the business as an ace recruiter.

“Kelly is someone I’ve admired for a long time. She has exceptional integrity and is genuine in how she goes about her relationships,” Roussell said. “She’s a superstar recruiter with a relentless work ethic. Our relationship predates either one of us being in this business, and she’s always been someone I’ve leaned on for guidance.”

This hire comes on the heels of four staff additions announced by Roussell this past Friday.

Roussell is bringing on Darren Guensch, who spent the past season as an assistant at Virginia Tech, along with Ariel Stephenson and AJ Wahl, who were assistants on Roussell’s staff at Richmond.

One other addition: Alex Louin, who will split duties as an assistant coach and director of operations.

Louin also worked on Roussell’s Richmond staff.

Guensch coached with Roussell at Richmond for three seasons (2020-2022), and one season at Bucknell (2019).

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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