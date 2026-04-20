I like the new hire announced on Monday by UVA Basketball coach Aaron Roussell, who just named former Florida head coach Kelly Rae Finley to his staff as the associate head coach.

Finley was fired in March after wrapping her fourth straight season without an NCAA Tournament bid, but, she is known in the business as an ace recruiter.

“Kelly is someone I’ve admired for a long time. She has exceptional integrity and is genuine in how she goes about her relationships,” Roussell said. “She’s a superstar recruiter with a relentless work ethic. Our relationship predates either one of us being in this business, and she’s always been someone I’ve leaned on for guidance.”

This hire comes on the heels of four staff additions announced by Roussell this past Friday.

Roussell is bringing on Darren Guensch, who spent the past season as an assistant at Virginia Tech, along with Ariel Stephenson and AJ Wahl, who were assistants on Roussell’s staff at Richmond.

One other addition: Alex Louin, who will split duties as an assistant coach and director of operations.

Louin also worked on Roussell’s Richmond staff.

Guensch coached with Roussell at Richmond for three seasons (2020-2022), and one season at Bucknell (2019).

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