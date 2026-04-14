A Crimora man was shot and killed by a family member early Tuesday morning, and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, after detaining and questioning the shooter, and establishing the facts of what happened, released the shooter, though authorities did not release the shooter’s name.

No, this isn’t weird at all.

“This was an isolated incident between family members, and unfortunately ended tragically,” said Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

Well, that sure is good to hear.

A guy is dead, but it was an “isolated incident,” so the fact that the sheriff’s office let the shooter go home isn’t something that should concern the rest of us.

The ACSO did ID the victim – Tony Edward Dooms, 59, of Crimora.

The shooting, as we reported earlier, was called in to 911 at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday.

When deputies arrived on location, on Crimora Station Road, they found an adult male, Mr. Dooms, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Per a press release from the ACSO, the investigation revealed that Dooms had an argument with another male family member, who shot into the vehicle that Dooms was driving, striking Dooms multiple times.

You can apparently do this in Augusta County these days, have the ACSO establish all of this as the facts of the matter, and then just go home.

It’s safe to say that the shooter isn’t Black or Latino.











