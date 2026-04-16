You’ve probably noticed, I’m writing nothing about the transfer portal rumor mill involving UVA Basketball.

That’s because, it’s all rumor mill.

This time last year, Ryan Odom had a 5’10” freshman backup point guard and a scout team; this time this year, it’s the end of the world, per the interwebs and message boards.

News flash: it’s not the end of the world.

The important work has already been done, with Odom filling the hole on his staff with Adrian Autry, the former head coach at Syracuse, and the announced returns of three starters – shooting guard Sam Lewis and bigs Thijs de Ridder and Johann Grunloh – and the 5’10” backup point guard, Chance Mallory.

Those four represent 42.6 points, 18.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 3.6 steals, 3.1 blocks and 98.8 minutes per game – basically, around 50 percent of your production from a team that won 30 games, was 15-3 in the ACC, advanced to the ACC Tournament championship game, got a #3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Looking ahead to the next few weeks, the needs are:

another rim protector to spell Grunloh at the five spot.

one more big, a four, power forward, to play alongside de Ridder and Grunloh.

a veteran point guard with size to complement Mallory the way Mallory and Dallin Hall complemented each other.

complemented each other. shooters – maybe two, with size, and athleticism.

Some of this can be addressed in-house:

Silas Barksdale redshirted this season, but the 6’9” big was a four-star prep recruit.

redshirted this season, but the 6’9” big was a four-star prep recruit. Martin Carrere got limited rotation minutes this season, but I can see him working his way into the rotation, as a tweener – at 6’9”, he can give Odom minutes as a big guard with his mobility and shooting from the perimeter, and with his size, he could play some small-ball four alongside Grunloh.

Relax. It’ll be OK.

I promise.

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