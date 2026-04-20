Chip Roy, a fellow 1994 UVA alum and Texas carpetbagger, and a leading MAGA bigot in Congress, has introduced legislation named for Zohran Mamdani that would empower the feds to remove brown-skinned people whose ideologies White folks don’t like.

Literally styled The Mamdani Act, the bill would make individuals inadmissible to the U.S. if they advocate for or are affiliated the likes of Chinese communism, Marxism, Islamic fundamentalism.

The legislation would also allow federal judges to denaturalize and deport citizens linked to so-called “totalitarian” parties, though the MAGA Republican Party is not on that list somehow.

“Why do we continue to import people who hate us?” Roy, a native of Maryland who grew up in Loudoun County, so, fake Texan there, told Breitbart. “Not just for the last six years, but for the last 60 years, our immigration system has been cynically used to disadvantage American workers’ competitiveness in favor of mass-importing the Third World.”

Texas is disadvantaged having guys like Chip Roy who grew up in the DMV worshipping Ronald Reagan moving there to steal their gerrymandered congressional seats.

Regarding Mamdani, Roy apparently didn’t get the memo, that the boss man has a man crush on the freshman New York City mayor.

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