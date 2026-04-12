A Virginia school bus driver has been charged with following too closely after a crash on Thursday morning in Franklin County.

The school bus driver’s name has not been released.

The 33-year-old school bush driver struck a stopped Honda Accord in the rear on April 9 at 7:32 a.m. The crash occurred on Route 122, just south of Burnt Chimney Road.

The 29-year-old driver and 43-year-old passenger of the vehicle struck by the bus were transported to a local medical facility for injuries received in the crash.

There were no injuries for occupants of the bus, according to Virginia State Police.

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