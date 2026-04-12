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Franklin County: School bus driver strikes vehicle, two injured in crash

Crystal Graham
Published date:
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A Virginia school bus driver has been charged with following too closely after a crash on Thursday morning in Franklin County.

The school bus driver’s name has not been released.

The 33-year-old school bush driver struck a stopped Honda Accord in the rear on April 9 at 7:32 a.m. The crash occurred on Route 122, just south of Burnt Chimney Road.

The 29-year-old driver and 43-year-old passenger of the vehicle struck by the bus were transported to a local medical facility for injuries received in the crash.

There were no injuries for occupants of the bus, according to Virginia State Police.

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Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, Crystal Graham has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of "Virginia Tonight," a nightly TV news show, both broadcast on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television. You can reach her at [email protected]

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