A Vinton man died from injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Lovers Lane in Bedford County on Thursday.

Jackie Deumont Gray, 88, of Vinton, died at the scene of the 10:26 a.m. crash, according to Virginia State Police.

The report tells us that Gray was driving a 2011 Ford Escape and failed to yield the right-of-way to the driver of a 1997 Honda Accord while making a left turn onto Lovers Lane from Fork Lane.

The 18-year-old male driver of the Honda was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

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