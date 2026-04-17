Home Bedford County: Vinton man dies from injuries in Thursday morning crash
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Bedford County: Vinton man dies from injuries in Thursday morning crash

Chris Graham
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A Vinton man died from injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Lovers Lane in Bedford County on Thursday.

Jackie Deumont Gray, 88, of Vinton, died at the scene of the 10:26 a.m. crash, according to Virginia State Police.

The report tells us that Gray was driving a 2011 Ford Escape and failed to yield the right-of-way to the driver of a 1997 Honda Accord while making a left turn onto Lovers Lane from Fork Lane.

The 18-year-old male driver of the Honda was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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