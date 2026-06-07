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Home Update: Lynchburg Police locate woman reported missing on Saturday
Virginia

Update: Lynchburg Police locate woman reported missing on Saturday

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
Lakenna Terry
Lakenna Terry. Photo: Lynchburg Police Department

Update: Sunday, 1:31 p.m. Lakenna Terry has been located and is safe, per a report from Lynchburg Police.

***

First report: Sunday, 10:03 p.m. The Lynchburg Police Department received a report of a missing and endangered person just before midnight Saturday night.

Lakenna Terry, 47, was last seen around 11 a.m. on Saturday in the 1300 block of Fillmore Street, per the LPD.

Terry is described as 5’4” tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, pink and grey pants featuring the word “LOVE”, and possibly slippers.

She is considered endangered due to a medical condition.

Lynchburg Police officers are actively searching for Terry at this time. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Brown at (434) 455-6132 or the Lynchburg Police Department non-emergency number at (434) 847-1602.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900, online at p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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