Update: Sunday, 1:31 p.m. Lakenna Terry has been located and is safe, per a report from Lynchburg Police.

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First report: Sunday, 10:03 p.m. The Lynchburg Police Department received a report of a missing and endangered person just before midnight Saturday night.

Lakenna Terry, 47, was last seen around 11 a.m. on Saturday in the 1300 block of Fillmore Street, per the LPD.

Terry is described as 5’4” tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, pink and grey pants featuring the word “LOVE”, and possibly slippers.

She is considered endangered due to a medical condition.

Lynchburg Police officers are actively searching for Terry at this time. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Brown at (434) 455-6132 or the Lynchburg Police Department non-emergency number at (434) 847-1602.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900, online at p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

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