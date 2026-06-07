A state trooper in Northern Virginia took a few minutes out from working radar late Friday night to rescue a 4-week-old kitten that was wandering on Interstate 395 in the vicinity of the King Street exit.

An eagle-eyed passing motorist alerted Virginia State Police to the kitten at 11:54 p.m. Friday night.

A trooper located the kitten, and drove the precious cargo to a nearby animal hospital, where the little furball was given food, water and care, and from all accounts, it’s happily ever after for all involved.

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