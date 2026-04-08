UVA Football coach Tony Elliott has signed a contract extension that tethers him to Virginia through the 2030 season, so, basically, a three-year extension.

His initial contract, dating to when he was hired in December 2021, was set to expire on May 31, 2028, six months after the end of the 2027 season.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Tony Elliott continue to lead our football program,” Athletics Director Carla Williams said, in a statement featured in a press release from UVA Athletics that went out on Wednesday.

“His commitment to the values of the University of Virginia and his commitment to developing the whole person through football have been a blessing,” Williams said. “His vision of building the model program has never wavered, despite extraordinary adversity.

“The future is bright for UVA Football, and we’re excited to continue this work together,” Williams said.

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UVA Athletics, predictably, didn’t release details related to the extension – base salary, supplemental compensation, buyout terms – with the announcement that went out on Wednesday.

We’ve submitted a FOIA request to get the details; I’m hoping they don’t make us wait the full five working days to get this one back, but, not holding my breath.

So, one issue is, lack of transparency, which is nothing new with UVA Athletics.

My other issue: what took so long?

Elliott is coming off an 11-win season, which included an ACC Championship Game appearance, and the ’Hoos were thisclose to winning their way into the College Football Playoff.

The work on the transfer portal in the offseason has me thinking Virginia will be a player in the ACC again in 2026.

I’m still wondering here about the status of Elliott’s three top assistants – offensive coordinator Des Kitchings, defensive coordinator John Rudzinski, special teams coordinator Keith Gaither.

Each signed extensions in the December 2023-January 2024 window running through March 31, 2026.

They’re still on the job, with the program in the midst of its 2026 spring practice session, so they’re either independent contractors, or they signed extensions.

I have another FOIA request in on that.

Funny to think that, this time last year, I was writing in depth about what it would cost to cut bait on Elliott if the 2025 season didn’t work out, after his first three teams went 3-7, 3-9 and 5-7.

That’s what $35 million in NIL and revenue-sharing for roster construction can do for a program.

“I want to thank Carla and the administration for their support of this football program,” Elliott said, in a statement in the press release. “I also want to recognize that we are not in the position that we are without the loyalty of this staff and the buy-in from our scholar-athletes past and present. The commitment to football at the University of Virginia is real and palpable throughout our building. I’m proud of the foundation that we have laid and excited for what we can do together in the years to come.”

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