Home Campbell County: Authorities searching for missing man who may be in danger
State News

Campbell County: Authorities searching for missing man who may be in danger

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
dakota wayne gray
Dakota Wayne Gray. Photo: The Aware Foundation

The Aware Foundation is highlighting a missing persons case in Campbell County.

Dakota Wayne Gray, 33, was last seen on April 10 in Campbell County. Authorities believe his disappearance involves circumstances that could threaten his physical safety.

Gray was last seen on foot wearing blue jeans and a peach shirt.

Family and law enforcement are asking for the public’s help.

If you have any information about Dakota’s whereabouts, contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574 or call 911 immediately.





Support AFP


Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Spotlight

1 Poor traffic planning by UVA casts pall over Luke Combs ‘My Kinda Saturday Night’ show
2 A local Kroger store banned a woman of color: Was it racial discrimination?
3 UVA Basketball: Everything you need to know about the dismissal of Coach Mox, what’s next
4 Split deepens in Perriello-Macy Sixth District primary race with new hire
5 UVA Football: The Chandler Morris legal situation played out as well as it could have

Latest News

northern virginia
Politics

Podcast: What’s at stake in the April 21 redistricting referendum

Chris Graham
chris graham uva basketball 2025
Etc.

Russini-gate: Are we making too much of how journalism is done?

Chris Graham

I think we’re reading too much into the Dianna Russini kerfuffle that led to the longtime ESPN and The Athletic star journo’s abrupt resignation on Tuesday. Like it or not, this is the way journalism is done. And let me clarify: I don’t mean, it’s done via whatever element of inappropriate romance might be involved...

uva football acc championship game
Football

UVA Football: A look at the roster, needs heading into the spring game

Chris Graham

If you want to get a glimpse of the 2026 UVA Football team for yourself as spring practice wraps up, you’re going to need to head out to Scott Stadium in person on Saturday.

virginia 10-1 map
Politics

Analysis: Looking at turnout data to forecast April 21 referendum

Chris Graham
baseball richmond flying squirrels
Baseball

Richmond Flying Squirrels extend winning streak to franchise-record nine games

Chris Graham
valley league baseball
Baseball

UVA Baseball: Ninth-ranked ‘Hoos strand 16 in frustrating 6-2 loss to VCU

Chris Graham
golf
Etc.

UVA Golf: Second-ranked ‘Hoos win 2026 Lewis Chitengwa Memorial

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status