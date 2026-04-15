The Aware Foundation is highlighting a missing persons case in Campbell County.

Dakota Wayne Gray, 33, was last seen on April 10 in Campbell County. Authorities believe his disappearance involves circumstances that could threaten his physical safety.

Gray was last seen on foot wearing blue jeans and a peach shirt.

Family and law enforcement are asking for the public’s help.

If you have any information about Dakota’s whereabouts, contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574 or call 911 immediately.











