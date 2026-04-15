Home UVA Athletics is losing an important guy, Tyler Jones, to an ACC rival
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UVA Athletics is losing an important guy, Tyler Jones, to an ACC rival

Chris Graham
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tyler jones uva football
UVA Football general manager Tyler Jones. Photo: UVA Athletics

Tyler Jones, the wunderkind who was put in charge of overhauling the approach of UVA Athletics toward money, is leaving for a job at Stanford.

At least the timing of this isn’t as bad as it could be, with a couple of months to try to get somebody in place for the start of the next academic sports year in July.

But still, it stings, losing Jones, whose titles at UVA Athletics included the basic, deputy athletics director, and the sensational, chief strategy officer, and the specific, general manager of the UVA Football program.

If you didn’t know the name Tyler Jones, you know what he was responsible for – the infusion of cash into UVA Football, and the construction of a front office resembling that of an NFL franchise, which used the money to great effect in a magical 2025 season that saw Virginia go from a 5-7 season in 2024 to 11 wins in a 2025 campaign that included an appearance in the ACC Championship Game.

ICYMI: Tyler Jones archives

Jones isn’t a UVA lifer – his undergrad and graduate degrees are from Eastern Michigan, and he worked jobs in sports administration at his alma mater, then Ohio State, Cleveland State and Northwestern before Carla Williams hired him at UVA in 2023.

I’m looking at his new job at Stanford as a step up for him professionally – he will be the athletics program’s chief operating officer.

Really the only logical move from there is to be a Power 4 AD at some point in the next few years.

Gotta take that job, if a Stanford is offering it to you.

Nobody is irreplaceable, but Tyler Jones was an important cog in the UVA Athletics machine.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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