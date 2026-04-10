The stepfather of a Spotsylvania County teen reported missing in 2015 after missing a flight has been arrested on multiple child sex charges.

James Branton was arrested on Friday, and faces charges dating to 2006, including two counts each of child cruelty, indecent exposure of a child, custodial indecent liberties and aggravated sexual battery.

It is suspected that among the victims in the case is Katelin Akens, who was 19 when she failed to make a flight from Reagan Airport to Arizona on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015.

Family members had originally said that Branton dropped Akens off at Springfield Mall to catch a ride to the airport.

Her luggage was found scattered on the road near the Fredericksburg city limits two days later.

The Aware Foundation requests that anyone with information in the Katelin Akens disappearance to contact them at (800) 928-5822 or (540) 582-5822.