Interesting tidbit about the latest news in the Sixth District Democratic primary race, which has Tom Perriello naming Lily Franklin as his campaign manager.

The campaign manager for Perriello’s rival for the nomination, Beth Macy, is Morgan Pavelka.

Pavelka was on the campaign team for Franklin, as the deputy campaign manager, last year, as Franklin worked to flip a Southwest Virginia House of Delegates seat.

Huh.

“There’s nobody I would trust more to run this campaign, because Lily is dedicated to giving hardworking families across the Blue Ridge a fair shot, and she knows how to win,” Perriello said. “She knows that families around here deserve more from Congress than jacked up prices and rural healthcare cuts. I know that no one will work harder for our region to get a real voice in Congress.”

I mean, can’t argue – Franklin, a former high school math teacher, unseated MAGA Del. Chris Obenshain in the 41st District, which represents portions of Montgomery County and Roanoke County, beating Obenshain by a healthy 6.7-point margin.

Before running for office, Franklin had served as a deputy campaign manager for Josh Throneburg’s Fifth District congressional campaign, as chief of staff for Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul, and as a regional political director for the Kamala Harris/Tim Walz presidential campaign.

“I love my home. I love the people and getting to fight for these communities where Tom and I grew up,” said Franklin. “We believe that everyone deserves a chance to build a good life here, to have hard work rewarded, to be part of a strong community, and to feel like they’re leaving the next generation something better than what came before. That’s why I fight so hard for this community, and why I want to get Tom elected – because we already know that Tom will deliver for our region and put people over politics.”