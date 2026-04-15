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Harrisonburg: Man driving stolen vehicle crashes, taken into custody

Chris Graham
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Photo: © justoomm/stock.adobe.com

A Harrisonburg man is now in custody after crashing a vehicle that had been reported stolen over the weekend.

Leonardo Aleman, 26, of Harrisonburg, was apprehended on Wednesday after a brief search following the accident behind the Warsaw Avenue Parking Garage on the campus of James Madison University.

According to Harrisonburg Police, officers got an alert just before noon from a Flock automated license plate reader that a vehicle that had been reported stolen from The Mill apartment complex over the weekend was traveling through the city.

Officers located the vehicle, a black Acura, traveling northbound on North Main Street.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it continued north at a high rate of speed and eluded officers before turning onto Warsaw Avenue.

The vehicle struck a curb and a tree behind the Warsaw Avenue Parking Garage, and Aleman fled the area before officers arrived.

After a brief search, Aleman was located near the railroad tracks on Maryland Avenue and taken into custody.

One female passenger in the vehicle was also detained.

Her identity was not released.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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