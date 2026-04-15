A Harrisonburg man is now in custody after crashing a vehicle that had been reported stolen over the weekend.

Leonardo Aleman, 26, of Harrisonburg, was apprehended on Wednesday after a brief search following the accident behind the Warsaw Avenue Parking Garage on the campus of James Madison University.

According to Harrisonburg Police, officers got an alert just before noon from a Flock automated license plate reader that a vehicle that had been reported stolen from The Mill apartment complex over the weekend was traveling through the city.

Officers located the vehicle, a black Acura, traveling northbound on North Main Street.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it continued north at a high rate of speed and eluded officers before turning onto Warsaw Avenue.

The vehicle struck a curb and a tree behind the Warsaw Avenue Parking Garage, and Aleman fled the area before officers arrived.

After a brief search, Aleman was located near the railroad tracks on Maryland Avenue and taken into custody.

One female passenger in the vehicle was also detained.

Her identity was not released.

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