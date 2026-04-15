Home MLB Today: O’s fall in getaway day matinee to D’backs
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MLB Today: O’s fall in getaway day matinee to D’backs

Chris Graham
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Jeremiah Jackson homered again, but Arizona relievers retired the final 11 Baltimore hitters in order, and the Diamondbacks scored three runs in the top of the 10th in an 8-5 win on Wednesday in Camden Yards.

Jackson (.340 BA/.949 OPS in 2026) is 9-for-16 with three homers and seven RBIs in his last four games.

Kyle Bradish got a no-decision in the start for the O’s (9-9), giving up four runs on eight hits in six innings of work, striking out four and walking one.

Tonight: Nats face Pirates in Game 3 of four-game set

Details

  • First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Broadcast: MLB.TV

Pitching probables

  • WAS: Jake Irvin (1-1, 7.07 ERA, 1.50 WHIP)
  • PIT: Mason Montgomery (1-0, 6.14 ERA, 1.91 WHIP)

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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