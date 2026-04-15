MLB Today: O’s fall in getaway day matinee to D’backs

Jeremiah Jackson homered again, but Arizona relievers retired the final 11 Baltimore hitters in order, and the Diamondbacks scored three runs in the top of the 10th in an 8-5 win on Wednesday in Camden Yards.

Jackson (.340 BA/.949 OPS in 2026) is 9-for-16 with three homers and seven RBIs in his last four games.

Kyle Bradish got a no-decision in the start for the O’s (9-9), giving up four runs on eight hits in six innings of work, striking out four and walking one.

Tonight: Nats face Pirates in Game 3 of four-game set

Details

First pitch : 6:40 p.m. ET

: 6:40 p.m. ET Broadcast: MLB.TV

Pitching probables

WAS: Jake Irvin (1-1, 7.07 ERA, 1.50 WHIP)

(1-1, 7.07 ERA, 1.50 WHIP) PIT: Mason Montgomery (1-0, 6.14 ERA, 1.91 WHIP)

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