Best Ethereum Casinos in the USA 2022

Ethereum is continuing to soar in value and it is one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies in the world. Cryptocurrencies have become more of a go-to option for US casino players and in this guide, we will highlight the best Ethereum casinos to use.

We will also explain what we look for out in the top Ethereum casinos and draw attention to the types of bonuses they offer.

The Best Ethereum Casinos for 2022

After some deliberation, we have decided the following 10 operators are the best Ethereum casinos in the USA. They are user-friendly and they serve up tons of slots and table games.

Wild Casino – The best overall online Ethereum casino

– BetOnline – Among the best Ethereum casinos for mobile betting

Bovada – One of the finest Ethereum online casinos for live blackjack and roulette

Ignition – Excellent US Ethereum casino that specializes in slots

MyBookie – Deemed one of the best Ethereum casinos for welcome bonuses

XBet – Great Ethereum-based casino for ongoing promotions

BigSpin – Licensed and regulated Ethereum casino

Cafe Casino – Can play with loyalty rewards

Las Atlantis Casino – Great Ethereum casino for high rollers

MyB Casino – User-friendly Ethereum casino

Best Ethereum Casinos USA Reviewed

Now that you have seen what made our list of best Ethereum casinos, let’s see what makes them so special. Some of these are also the best US online blackjack casinos for real money.

1. Wild Casino – The best overall online Ethereum casino

Wild Casino ranked top for US Ethereum casinos for various reasons. The operator is very flexible when it comes to payment options, and ETH is one of 15 cryptocurrencies accepted by this online casino, Wild Casino is also one of the best Litecoin casinos around.

While the minimum deposit amount is quite high using ETH ($50), you can access lower minimum values if you prefer to pay using Bitcoin or other coins. With each deposit, you can use Wild Casino bonus codes to boost the value of your payment.

Withdrawals via Ethereum have a minimum limit of $300 and a maximum limit of $100,000 per payment.

By depositing funds using Ethereum, Wild Casino will reward you with a special, $9,000 crypto deposit. This consists of a five-part welcome package, starting with a 300% match bonus of up to $3,000 on your first payment. You can then claim four match bonuses, each of 150% up to $1,500.

Once you have signed up for Wild Casino, you can continue to receive higher-value rewards when you pay using ETH rather than USD. These include reload bonuses, free spins, and monthly raffles.

Pros

Competitive welcome bonus Can receive high-value rewards with ETH

Can receive high-value rewards with ETH 20+ Blackjack tables available

20+ Blackjack tables available 200+ casino games Cons ETH minimum limits higher than other cryptocurrencies

Ethereum Bonus Wager Requirement Minimum Deposit Payout Time 300% deposit match up to $3,000 45x $50 Up to 1 day

2. BetOnline – Among the best Ethereum casinos for mobile betting

BetOnline is one of the most respected US Ethereum casinos, although it doubles up as a sportsbook and it is one of the best online sports betting sites in California. For over 20 years, BetOnline has developed a reputation for being a secure site and it is great for mobile betting.

This casino is a pioneer as it became one of the first to start accepting ETH payments. The minimum deposit here with ETH is $50, while the maximum deposit limit is $100,000. There are no fees for deposits and withdrawals, and transfers are quick and secure.

Also, BetOnline is excellent when it comes to customer service. New and existing users will be able to chat with the support team via the 24/7 live chat facility and this is available in various languages.

Oh, and the welcome bonus is pretty spectacular too. When making your first BetOnline deposit, you will need to enter the promo code BOLCASINO. This will unlock a 100% match bonus worth up to $1,000.

Once you have finished this bonus off, you can claim a further two 100% match deposit offers, each $1,000 in value.

Pros

Mobile optimized website Has an excellent sportsbook

Has an excellent sportsbook ETH welcome package worth $3,000

ETH welcome package worth $3,000 Hundreds of casino games available Cons No mobile app available

Ethereum Bonus Wager Requirement Minimum Deposit Payout Time 300% deposit match up to $3,000 45x $50 Up to 1 day

3. Bovada – One of the finest Ethereum online casinos for live blackjack and roulette

We couldn’t have a suggested list of Ethereum casinos in the USA to play at without including Bovada. Although you may think of Bovada as more of a sportsbook, it holds its own when it comes to casino options and it is one of the best online casino roulette sites. You will find seven different versions of blackjack and there are over 130 slot games to play.

Bovada also has a casino app that is available for Android and iOS users, and it works superbly for playing poker games. The app is very responsive and user-friendly and we didn’t experience any buffering issues.

Perhaps the payout time is slightly slower compared to other ETH casinos, as it can take up to 3 days for payments to be processed, and you will need to make a minimum deposit of $50 if using ETH.

However, the casino bonus at Bovada is worth getting your hands on. You can unlock up to $3,750 in bonuses with the first part being a 125% deposit match up to $1,250. Typically, slots and specialty games will contribute the most wagering requirements wise to this offer.

Pros

Generous Ethereum welcome bonus Excellent customer support

Excellent customer support Superb casino mobile app

Superb casino mobile app Plenty of slot options Cons Payout times slower compared to other sites

Ethereum Bonus Wager Requirement Minimum Deposit Payout Time 125% deposit match up to $1,250 25x $50 Up to 3 days

4. Ignition – Excellent US Ethereum casino that specialize in slots

Ignition is a powerful Ethereum casino that are specialists when it comes to slots. Yes, they have collaborated with some of the leading software developers in the business to delight its players.

Responsible for several successful online gambling sites, Ignition boasts a separate Poker platform and some of the best crypto rewards in the country.

By paying with Ethereum on Ignition, you’ll be able to make high deposit amounts. The minimum ETH deposit limit is $50, whereas the maximum limit is $5,000. With every deposit that you make, using Ignition bonus codes, this will trigger match bonuses, free spins, or Poker chips.

Withdrawals with Ethereum vary between $50 and $9,500 in size, however, there are no fees passed on and payout times are quite quick.

The current Ignition welcome bonus is very healthy as it comprises a 150% match deposit bonus worth up to $3,000. This offer is split equally between casino games and Poker and it showcases everything great that this Ethereum casino has to offer.

After exhausting the new player bonus at Ignition, you can continue to claim higher-value ETH bonuses. These will include weekly boosts, Poker freerolls, and monthly giveaways.

Pros

$3,000 welcome bonus Can withdraw up to $9,500 in ETH

Can withdraw up to $9,500 in ETH Low wagering requirements for bonus

Low wagering requirements for bonus Specialize in slots Cons Part of your welcome bonus must be used on poker

Ethereum Bonus Wager Requirement Minimum Deposit Payout Time 150% deposit match up to $3,000 25x $50 Up to 1 day

5. MyBookie – Deemed one of the best Ethereum casinos for welcome bonuses

Rounding up our top 5 best Ethereum casinos is MyBookie. The site is rather inviting from a design perspective and once you have entered the casino lobby, you will find 5 different types of blackjack as well as a variety of live dealer games.

There’s also a new games section, which details all the latest slot releases, so if you want to venture from the normal titles, then you can do so here.

MyBookie is conducive for mobile betting, and as you would expect from a top-class operator, the site utilizes all the latest SSL (Secure Socket Layer) measures to protect its customers while online and it is one of the best West Virginia online casinos.

There are daily tournaments run and there is a Refer a Friends bonus section where you will get a 200% matched deposit bonus worth up to $200 when you refer a friend for the first time and this offer can be used for an unlimited number of times.

At MyBookie, the welcome bonus is worth exploring as it consists of a 150% deposit match worth up to $750. You just need to enter the code MYB150 at the cashier, but it has 40x wagering requirements and you will have to make a minimum deposit of $45.

Pros

Refer a Friends offer Strong welcome bonus

Strong welcome bonus Good variety of blackjack titles

Good variety of blackjack titles Excellent mobile betting platform Cons Could have more slots games

Ethereum Bonus Wager Requirement Minimum Deposit Payout Time 150% deposit match up to $750 40x $45 Up to 1 day

Comparing the Best Ethereum Casinos

Our handy table shows how the top Ethereum casinos in our list compare when we assess them across key features, such as games available in their roster of titles.

Ethereum Casino Welcome Bonus Games Available Minimum ETH deposit Payout Time Wild Casino 300% deposit match up to $3,000 Slots, table games, live casino, Bingo, Keno $50 Up to 1 day BetOnline 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Slots, table games, live casino, Poker $50 Up to 1 day Bovada 125% deposit match up to $1,250 Slots, table games, live casino, Bingo, Keno, Poker $50 Up to 3 days Ignition 150% deposit match up to $3,000 Slots, table games, live casino, Bingo, Poker $50 Up to 1 day MyBookie 150% deposit match up to $750 Slots, table games, roulette, poker $45 Up to 1 day XBet 200% deposit match up to $500 Slots, table games, live casino, Keno $20 Up to 3 days BigSpin 200% welcome bonus up to $1,000 Blackjack, roulette, slots, baccarat, Super 6 $20 1-2 days Cafe Casino 350% deposit match up to $2,500 Slots, table games, live casino, Bingo, Keno, Poker $50 Up to 3 days Las Atlantis 220% deposit bonus up to $22,000 + 55 free spins Slots, table games, poker $20 Up to 3 days MyB Casino 220% deposit bonus up to $1,000 Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, keno $20 1-2 days

How We Select the Best Ethereum Casinos

Here are some key factors you should weigh up before deciding which US Ethereum casinos to play at.

Secure Ethereum Payments

The best Ethereum casinos will be safe platforms as they will be licensed and regulated. Top operators, such as Bovada, BetOnline and Ignition will go further to protect user accounts with extra layers of security.

Fast Deposits & Withdrawals

One of the advantages of using an Ethereum platform over more traditional payment options, is that withdrawals via crypto are generally faster. With most ETH betting sites, payments can be processed within three days.

Ethereum Bonuses & Promotions

All our featured operators will have excellent promotions, such as matched deposits. However, you will see Ethereum casinos offering free spins on slots to make your time worthwhile.

Low Ethereum Banking Fees

Paying with Ethereum can also be cheaper for the player, especially if the alternative is a credit card or eWallet. ETH fees will vary depending on how busy the blockchain or network is.

Fair Deposit & Withdrawal Limits

Visa and MasterCard casinos will generally have to comply with strict deposit limits. However, Ethereum has more reasonable limits that will suit players of all budgets and bankrolls.

Wide Range of Ethereum Betting Markets

With ETH, you can access a wide range of games. The best online Ethereum casinos, including Wild Casino and XBet, will have hundreds of online slots, table games, and specialty titles in their library.

Good Betting Features & Resources

The best Ethereum casinos will provide additional resources to help players. Ignition and other top live dealer casinos will provide dedicated Poker platforms where you can learn how to play the game and participate in ongoing tournaments.

Benefits of Using an Ethereum Casino

There are a few advantages of using Ethereum casinos in the USA to register an account.

Fast Withdrawals

The best Ethereum casinos will facilitate fast withdrawals. They will be quicker than standard USD payments and online operators will adhere to strict protocols to ensure players will receive their funds safely.

Decentralized Network

With cryptocurrencies, they have no central authority. US Dollars are controlled by the Federal Reserve, which manages their value and supply. Ethereum works outside of state control, so its value is derived from the market.

Moreover, some of the compliance checks that must be carried out on USD transactions do not exist for ETH.

Anonymous Deposits

If you pay with your credit card at mobile casinos, your card issuer would be able to view your casino transaction history. This may cause issues if you apply for a loan or mortgage. But by paying with ETH, you can bypass these checks as the currency is anonymous, so there is no way of connecting a transaction with a name.

Ethereum Casino Bonuses

You can be assured that the best Ethereum casinos in the USA will be complete with some fabulous bonuses. We have outlined some of the most popular bonus types available.

Matched Bonuses

A match deposit is one of the most popular casino bonuses available. This reward boosts the value of your payment by a percentage based on the value of your deposit. This means that you’ll enjoy a higher bankroll that you would be able to use on slots and other eligible games. At Wild Casino, for example, you can get a 300% deposit match worth up to $3,000.

Free Spins

Ethereum casino free spins are provided to new and existing players in a variety of ways. In some cases, you can claim them as part of a welcome package or ongoing offer. BetOnline may reward this when a new slot is released.

No Deposit Bonuses

An Ethereum casino no deposit bonus does not require you to make a payment to get rewarded. Instead, you will need to complete a task, such as verifying your account or referring a friend. At Bovada, for example, you can get up to $275 if you refer a friend and more money is awarded to those using cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum Casino Welcome Bonus Promo Code Wagering Requirement Wild Casino 300% deposit match up to $3,000 CRYPTO300 45x BetOnline 100% deposit match up to $1,000 BOLCASINO 30x Bovada 125% deposit match up to $1,250 BTCCWB1250 25x Ignition 150% deposit match up to $3,000 Not required 25x MyBookie 150% deposit match up to $750 MYB150 40x XBet 200% deposit match up to $500 XBC200 40x BigSpin 200% deposit bonus up to $1,000 Not required 40x Cafe Casino 350% deposit match up to $2,500 CCBTCVIP 35x Las Atlantis 220% deposit bonus up to $22,000 + 55 free spins SYNERGY 35x MyB Casino 200% up to $1000 MYBC200 40x

Are Ethereum Casinos Legal in the US?

All of the Ethereum casinos we have referred to in this guide are based offshore, so they will fall outside of the parameters of state laws. Although your state may not have legalized online casinos, you shouldn’t have a problem registering an account with new Ethereum casinos.

Ethereum Casino Apps

Playing at the best Ethereum casinos means that you will have access to platforms either through the main website or through gambling apps. Whilst some casinos offer downloadable Android or iOS apps, others provide a mobile-optimized website that is accessible from all mainstream operating systems.

Choosing the best ETH casino apps will let you play your favorite online slots, table games, and live casino titles instantly. You’ll also be able to highlight or bookmark your top games and store them in your favorites section for easy access.

What’s even better, is that some top Ethereum casinos will also have push notifications installed on their app, so you will be informed of the latest promotions or releases. This includes Wild Casino and XBet and they are among the best Florida online casinos.

New Ethereum Casinos

With Ethereum’s popularity on the rise, more casino operators are accepting this payment option. Some of the best new Ethereum casinos, including Cafe Casino will try and encourage players to pay using this method.

If you become one of them, you’ll benefit from high-value rewards, fast payouts, and a superb customer experience.

Where to Buy Ethereum for Gambling

If you want to play at the best Ethereum casinos, you will need to know where to get the coin. Fortunately, these can be done quickly and conveniently at cryptocurrency exchanges.

There are hundreds of cryptocurrency exchanges in operation, but just like offshore betting sites, not all are safe and reputable. It is important to choose trustworthy platforms that protect your details and funds.

eToro is one of the world’s best cryptocurrency exchanges. Apart from being user-friendly, it allows you to buy and sell Ethereum instantly using a variety of payment methods. These include credit cards, eWallets, and mobile payments.

To use Ethereum at online casinos, eToro can offer you a free online wallet. Once you purchase ETH on this exchange, the funds will be automatically stored in your ETH wallet. You can then transfer them directly to one of our recommended Ethereum casinos.

How to Get Started with an Ethereum Casino

So, if you want to know how to get started at an Ethereum casino, we have illustrated the sign-up process using Wild Casino, which came out on top in our list of best Ethereum casinos.

Step 1: Get an Ethereum Wallet

Visit the eToro website and click on ‘Get Started’ to create your account. Enter your personal information as required and follow the on-screen instructions to complete registration.

Step 2: Buy Ethereum

You can now fund your eToro account. You can use a variety of payment methods, including Visa and PayPal. Whilst USD will be automatically set as your default currency, you can choose to deposit in any other supported fiat currency.

After completing the steps, enter the amount of ETH you wish to purchase. Click on ‘Open Trade’ to complete the transaction.

Step 3: Create a Wild Casino account

Visit the Wild Casino website and click on ‘Join Now’. You will be asked to fill in a form with your basic details, including an email address and mobile number.

To verify your email address, click on the link provided by the Wild Casino team.

Step 4: Deposit Funds

Visit the casino’s cashier page and select the Ethereum logo from the Altcoins section. Enter the amount you wish to deposit and the appropriate promo code.

Click on ‘Deposit Now’ and you will be presented with a QR code. You will then need to go into your eToro ETH wallet and select Ethereum before entering the amount you wish to spend. You will need to confirm your deposit amount at Wild Casino.

Step 5: Start Betting

Once your Ethereum transfer is complete, you will be able to start betting. You can visit Wild Casino’s lobby and select your favorite games.

Whenever you place a wager, your ETH balance will be converted to the game’s base currency.

Conclusion

Ethereum is starting to take shape and some of the best Ethereum casinos are now available for US residents. With fast withdrawals and high limits, ETH offers more flexibility to players.

But you should certainly consider joining Wild Casino. If you sign up today, then you’ll receive a 300% match bonus worth up to $3,000. Enter promo code CRYPTO300 to activate this offer.

FAQs