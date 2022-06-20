Best Betting Apps In The USA 2022

With so many mobile sportsbooks in the US, it can be difficult to pick the best betting apps from the rest. In this guide, we’ll help you to find the top mobile gambling sites based on your preferences. Keep reading to learn about the different types of sport betting apps and how to claim generous sign-up bonuses right now.

Our team of sportsbook experts has researched hundreds of platforms and found these 10 to be the best betting apps in the country right now. You can join any of these mobile sites directly from your browser in just a couple of steps.

BetOnline – The Best Sports Betting App Overall. XBet – One of the Best Mobile Sportsbooks for Beginners. MyBookie – One of the Best Real Money Betting Apps for Promos. BetUS – A Top Provider of Live Mobile Betting. Bovada – One of the Best Betting Apps for Sports on Android Devices. Sportsbetting.ag – Bet on Sports and Claim Free Bets. BUSR – A Top US Horse Racing Betting App. Everygame – One of the Best Soccer Betting Apps. BetAnySports – A Top Mobile Sportsbook for Customer Support. JazzSports – One of the Best Mobile Sportsbooks for Crypto Payments.

Reviews of the Top 5 Best USA Betting Apps

1. BetOnline – The Best Sports Betting App Overall

BetOnline is a high-ranking sportsbook and casino in the US and is currently also the best betting app. In operation for over 25 years, this renowned and highly-respected platform offers one of the greatest varieties of sports and offers a comprehensive range of tools and resources.

The BetOnline app is available on all modern mobile devices, irrespective of the operating system. Rather than providing downloadable apps, the operator has decided to develop a single, mobile-optimized website. By connecting to this website using your mobile browser, you’ll enjoy a responsive experience where all options and markets fit perfectly into your screen.

The variety of available sports and markets at BetOnline is truly satisfying. This is one of the best NFL betting sites and offers some of the earliest odds and bonuses for this championship. You can also find betting markets for niche sports, such as surfing and darts.

For these and all other sports, BetOnline offers numerous bonuses and offers that you can redeem as either a new or existing player.

Pros Markets for 22+ sports and other events

Markets for 22+ sports and other events Accepts deposits of up to $500k with Bitcoin

Accepts deposits of up to $500k with Bitcoin Accepts USD and crypto payments

Accepts USD and crypto payments 24/7 live chat support Cons No mobile app

2. XBet – One of the Best Mobile Sportsbooks for Beginners

XBet is one of the country’s best sports betting apps for newbies, as it offers an intuitive and user-friendly design that is very easy to use. Placing your first online sports bet with this platform is a breeze, and you can accomplish this in just a couple of taps.

The app’s developers have used a minimalist design that loads very quickly and does not offer too many distractions.

To help you navigate through the app, XBet offers a selection of shortcuts to some of the hottest championships. Once you launch the app, you’ll find quick links to markets for golf, soccer, NHL, NASCAR, and tennis. This site is also one of the best UFC betting sites in the country, and also offers early and competitive odds for Boxing and MMA events.

You can access XBet using either its mobile-friendly website or by downloading dedicated apps for Android and iOS devices. No matter which option you choose, you’ll find the full range of sporting markets along with great offers and promotions.

Pros Offers a downloadable app for Android and iOS

Offers a downloadable app for Android and iOS Mobile-friendly website

Mobile-friendly website Great boxing odds

Great boxing odds Fast-loading mobile app Cons Offers a relatively small welcome bonus

3. MyBookie – One of the Best Real Money Betting Apps for Promos

MyBookie is one of the best betting apps for offers and promotions. This site lets you wager on over 20 sports and eSports and provides you with a variety of bonuses to increase your betting budget. These offers change frequently, but normally include a number of different reload offers, free bets, and sometimes, even no deposit bonuses.

Once you launch the MyBookie betting app, you’ll be able to access your favorite sports markets in just a couple of taps. The site offers a number of quick links to popular sports, including horse racing, F1, and tennis. For each event, the site categorizes available markets into featured, live, and top bets.

If you’re looking for an even more thrilling sports betting experience, MyBookie invites you to join one of the frequent contests that are open to all registered players. These competitions require you to place eligible bets and offer high-value prize pools that are shared among users who top the leaderboard.

Pros Frequent contests for sports betting

Frequent contests for sports betting A mobile-optimized main website

A mobile-optimized main website A great selection of welcome and ongoing bonuses

A great selection of welcome and ongoing bonuses Refer a friend to get a no deposit bonus Cons Relatively low maximum payment limits

4. BetUS – A Top Provider of Live Mobile Betting

All the best sport betting apps featured in this guide offer both pre-game and in-play markets. BetUS excels in providing the greatest selections of live betting markets, covering both national and international competitions across over 20 sports and events.

All live bets are available on a separate page of the sports betting app, and you can browse through current and upcoming in-play markets for the forthcoming week.

Beyond live bets, this high-ranking online sportsbook in California and Texas offers an extensive selection of pre-game markets with several useful tools and resources. One of the more innovative features is BetUS TV, a free online streaming channel where you can get the latest commentary and analysis of upcoming matchups and tournaments.

Another reason why BetUS is considered to be one of the best betting apps for sports is its dedicated racebook featuring all major races from across the US, the UK, and other nations. Just like for all other sports, you’ll be able to take advantage of competitive odds and a variety of player bonuses and offers.

5. Bovada – One of the Best Betting Apps for Sports on Android Devices

Bovada is the second platform on this list to offer dedicated Android and iOS apps that you can download for free. Just like XBet, this operator also provides a mobile-optimized website that is accessible across operating systems and devices. This means that no matter which OS your mobile device uses, you’ll be able to access all the sports markets and features of this renowned sportsbook.

Once you register your Bovada account, you’ll be able to place your first deposit using either USD or cryptocurrency. As one of the best Bitcoin sportsbooks in the country, this platform provides you with higher-value rewards whenever you pay using BTC or any other supported cryptocurrency.

Apart from offering one of the best selections of traditional sports, Bovada is also home to all major eSports. Just like with other sports, you’ll be able to place both pre-game and in-play bets on CS:GO, LoL, DOTA 2, FIFA, and a host of other popular sports.

Whether you’re betting on traditional sports or eSports, you can claim a variety of Bovada promo codes to boost the value of your payments.

Pros Bet on 22+ sports and eSports

Bet on 22+ sports and eSports Mobile-friendly website

Mobile-friendly website Android and iOS apps available

Android and iOS apps available Pay in crypto to claim higher-value bonuses Cons Not available in all US states

Comparing the Best US Betting Apps

With so many great features available in the best betting apps, it can be tricky to pick the best ones for you. The table below can help you compare key features and bonuses to help you find your ideal sports betting app.

Betting App Welcome Bonus Bonus Code iOS Compatible Android Compatible Features BetOnline 50% deposit match up to $1,000 BOL1000 ✅ ✅ Sportsbook, live betting, live streaming, racebook, casino, poker, esports, tournaments (PGA Predictor, NFL Draft Predictor, many more) XBet 50% deposit match up to $500 XBET50 ✅ ✅ Sportsbook, racebook, casino, live betting, NCAAB tournaments MyBookie 50% deposit match up to $1,000 MYB50 ✅ ✅ Sportsbook, live betting, racebook, casino, live dealer, tournaments (Survivor, Squares, My Bracket) BetUS 125% deposit match up to $2,500 JOIN125 ✅ ✅ Sportsbook, live betting, racebook, casino, BetUS-TV, Locker Room (picks & predictions), VIP program, tournaments (Parlay Challenge, Betting Squares + free to play tournaments) Bovada 75% deposit match up to $750 BTCSWB750 ✅ ✅ Sportsbook, live streaming, racebook, casino, live dealer, poker Sportsbetting.ag 50% deposit match up to $1,000 SB1000 ✅ ✅ Sportsbook, live betting, racebook, casino, live casino, poker, esports, contests, tournaments (UFC Predictor + many more) BUSR 100% deposit match up to $1,00 SPORTS100FP ✅ ✅ Sportsbook, racebook, live betting, casino Everygame 100% deposit match up to $750 3XBOOST250 ✅ ✅ Sportsbook, live betting, classic casino, red casino, poker room BetAnySports 60% up to $1,000 Not required ✅ ✅ Sportsbook, live streaming, racebook, casino, live dealer, poker JazzSports 50% up to $1,000 JAZZ50 ✅ ✅ Sportsbook, live streaming, racebook, casino, live dealer, poker

Choosing the Best Betting Apps USA

Several criteria are considered for our team of experts to determine which platforms deserve to rank among the best online betting apps. Here are some of the most important ones.

Safety and Security

Any platform that will be considered the best sports betting app must be able to provide player safety and security. One of the best ways to check this is to view available payment methods and operating licenses. MyBookie, for example, has the approval of several credit card issuers and holds an operating license issued by the Government of Curacao.

User Friendliness

The best online betting apps need to be easy to use and offer intuitive interfaces. XBet scores particularly high for such features, providing a minimalist design and the ability to place bets with just a few taps. Moreover, as one of the best basketball betting apps, XBet also provides shortcuts to popular tournaments, including the NBA.

Special Features

The best new betting apps provide a range of innovative and useful features that allow you to make the most out of your sports betting experience. Bovada, for example, offers US players a powerful prop builder that allows you to create tailor-made prob bets both ahead of the matchup and whilst it’s being played out.

Customer Support

When you join any of the best sports betting apps featured on this page, you’ll have the constant support of the customer service team at your fingertips. Most of these platforms, including Sportsbetting.ag, provide customer service 24/7, either via live chat or telephone. You’ll also be able to get instant information directly from help centers and FAQ pages.

Range of Markets

To make the most out of your betting experience, the best sports betting apps offer a massive collection of sport competitions, both local and foreign. In addition, for each even, top sites, such as BetOnline, provide a comprehensive range of markets. This is one of the reasons why this sportsbook is considered to be one of the top Super Bowl betting apps in the US.

Competitive Odds

In addition to offering an extensive range of markets and sports, the best online betting apps are able to provide early and competitive odds for you to bet on. BetUS, for example, is one of the top soccer betting apps for this reason, as it provides odds on USL, Premier League, Champions League, and other world-famous competitions.

Bonus and Offers

An important feature that is common among all the best betting apps featured on this site is the availability of both welcome and ongoing bonuses. Top real money betting apps, such as BUSR, not only offer an extensive choice of generous bonuses but also provide specific offers for top sports, such as horse racing.

Betting Apps Live Betting and Streaming

The best betting apps featured across this guide let you wager on live matches as they’re playing out on the field. These markets are unique in that they feature odds that update in real-time. Every time a goal is scored, a player is injured, or something else happens on the field, this is instantly reflected in the in-play odds.

Many US players, especially ones that use basketball betting apps, opt to bet on live games to take advantage of new circumstances. For example, if a team looked strong in pre-game markets but is failing to deliver on the ground, it could be a good idea to take advantage of great odds on its opponent.

Another important feature of in-play markets is the availability to cash out early. This option is available on eligible markets and lets you close a bet before the end of the game. In this way, you can maximize your profits for correct predictions or minimize losses if things aren’t going the way you envisaged. The best cash out sportsbooks in the US offer this option on a wide variety of bets and markets.

In addition to providing you with in-play markets, some of the best betting apps also stream a selection of matches live, in high definition. This means that you’ll be able to watch the action unfold for free, just by fulfilling the sportsbook’s streaming requirements.

Betting App Available Markets Live Streaming BetOnline Aussie rules, baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, cricket, cycling, darts, esports, entertainment, football, golf, handball, hockey, MMA, motorsports, Olympics, politics, rugby, snooker, soccer, softball, stock market, swimming, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, wrestling Yes XBet Aussie rules, baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, cricket, darts, esports, football, golf, handball, hockey, MMA, motorsports, Olympics, politics, rugby, snooker, soccer, softball, stock market, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, wrestling No MyBookie Aussie rules, baseball, basketball, boxing, cricket, darts, esports, football, golf, hockey, horse racing, MMA, motorsports, Olympics, politics, rugby, soccer, table tennis, tennis, volleyball No BetUS Aussie rules, baseball, basketball, bowling, boxing, cricket, cycling, darts, entertainment, esports, football, futsal, golf, handball, hockey, horses, motorsports, numbers game, Olympics, politics, rugby, snooker, soccer, stock market, surfing, table tennis, tennis, UFC/MMA, volleyball No Bovada Aussie rules, baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, cricket, darts, entertainment, esports, football, futsal, Gaelic games, golf, handball, hockey, horses, motorsports, numbers game, Olympics, politics, rugby, snooker, soccer, table tennis, tennis, UFC/MMA, volleyball, winter sports Yes Sportsbetting.ag Aussie rules, badminton, baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, cricket, cycling, darts, esports, entertainment, football, golf, handball, hockey, horse racing, MMA, motorsports, Olympics, soccer, stock market, tennis, volleyball No BUSR Aussie rules, baseball, basketball, esports, entertainment, football, fighting, golf, hockey, horse racing, Olympics, soccer, tennis No Everygame Aussie rules, baseball, basketball, boxing/UFC, cricket, cycling, darts, esports, football, golf, handball, hockey, horses, motorsports, Olympics, rugby, snooker, soccer, stock market, table tennis, tennis, volleyball No BetAnySports Aussie rules, badminton, baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, cricket, cycling, darts, esports, entertainment, football, golf, handball, hockey, horse racing, MMA, motorsports, Olympics, soccer, stock market, tennis, volleyball No JazzSports Aussie rules, badminton, baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, cricket, cycling, darts, esports, entertainment, football, golf, handball, hockey, horse racing, MMA, motorsports, Olympics, soccer, stock market, tennis, volleyball No

Deposits and Withdrawals with the Best Betting Apps

When you join any of the best betting apps featured in this guide, you’ll be able to access a wide variety of deposit and withdrawal options. Here are the most popular types of payment methods available:

Traditional Options

Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and payment vouchers remain some of the most popular types of banking options on the best sports betting apps. These options are familiar and normally provide instant transfers in a safe and convenient manner.

However, they may not always be available for either deposits or withdrawals, so you might need to opt for an alternative option.

eWallets

Top eWallets, such as ecoPayz, Skrill, and PayPal, are a popular payment option for US players. Unfortunately, due to the high costs associated with supporting this option, many of the best sport betting apps prefer not to accept it.

If you do use a site that accepts eWallets, you should check whether bonuses and offers are still applicable for this payment method.

Crypto

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and other top cryptocurrencies are quickly becoming the payment method of choice among thousands of US players. Apart from offering quick deposits and withdrawals, these currencies normally activate higher payment limits and lower transfer costs.

Moreover, when you opt to pay with cryptocurrency on the best betting apps, you will often be offered a higher-value bonus.

Sports Betting Apps Payment Methods

In the table below, you’ll be able to view all the major payment methods available on the country’s best sport betting apps:

Betting App Payment Methods Pay-out Time BetOnline Credit card, debit card, Skrill, Neteller, wire transfer, money order, Bitcoin 48 hours+ XBet Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, money order, Bitcoin 24 – 48 hours+ MyBookie Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum 48 hours+ BetUS Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum 24 – 48 hours+ Bovada Credit card, debit card, MatchPay, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin 24 – 48 hours+ Sportsbetting.ag Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, money order, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Stellar 48 hours+ BUSR Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash 48 hours+ Everygame Credit card, debit card, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin 48 hours+ BetAnySports Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, eChecks, bank transfer 48 hours+ JazzSports Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, DASH, Player2Player, Skrill 48 hours+

iPhone Sports Betting Apps

No matter whether you’re using an iPhone or iPad, you’ll be able to bet on your favorite sports using any of the featured sports betting apps.

According to our experts who have tested each site on iOS devices, XBet is one of the best sports betting apps for iPhone. The platform offers a perfectly-designed interface that offers intuitive navigation and fast-loading pages. Moreover, the app has a clean and minimalist design with plenty of useful shortcuts.

Android Sports Betting Apps

The best betting apps featured in this guide are all accessible from Android devices. No matter if you use a smartphone or tablet, you’ll be able to take advantage of sports betting bonuses and competitive odds.

The overall best betting apps for Android devices are provided by Bovada and BetOnline. Whilst Bovada offers downloadable apps, both mobile-friendly sites are able to provide a superb user experience to Android users.

Betting App Bonuses and Offers

When you join any of our recommended betting apps, you’ll be able to claim welcome and ongoing rewards. These can come in various shapes and sizes, but the below represent the most popular types of sportsbook bonuses.

Match Deposit

Most sportsbooks, including the best soccer betting apps, will match the value of your deposit by a certain percentage, and provide it to you in the form of bonus cash. A 100% match bonus, for example, will instantly double the value of your payment, allowing you to place twice as many sports bets.

Free Bets

The majority of the best betting apps featured in this guide will provide existing users with some of the best free bets in the country. By taking advantage of this bonus, you’ll be able to wager on eligible sports and markets without risking your own funds. You’ll also be able to withdraw winning payouts once you’ve fulfilled the relevant terms.

Loyalty Bonuses

Several of the best sports betting apps in the US reward your loyalty by providing you with points for every real money wager. Once you’ve collected a sufficient number of points, you can redeem them for bonuses and gifts, including free bets or event invitations. In addition, you’ll also climb through the different loyalty club levels and benefit from a superior customer experience.

Top Sports at the Best Betting Apps

Here are some of the most popular sports available on the best betting apps:

Football

Football is undoubtedly one of the country’s favorite sport. The NFL attracts millions of viewers from across the world and culminates in the highly-anticipated Super Bowl. Throughout the season, as well as during the pre-season, you’ll be able to browse through a vast selection of markets, taking advantage of odd boosts and other promotions.

Baseball

No US platform can be considered among the best betting apps if it does not provide extensive markets for baseball. It’s not enough to offer MLB markets, as minor league baseball is also extremely popular. In the run-up to the start of the season, top betting apps compete with one another by offering futures markets, including the outright winner.

Basketball

The best basketball betting apps offer both pre-season and in-season markets for NBA and other top championships. You’ll be able to place a variety of bets, including standard moneyline, total points, and spreads. Top platforms also offer exotic markets and parlay builders, enhancing your betting experience with better odds and higher potential payouts.

Golf

Golf enjoys a strong following across the US, so the best sports betting apps compete to provide the best choice of odds and markets. By joining any of our recommended sites, you’ll be able to bet on the Masters, the US Open, the PGA Championship, and several other popular golfing tournaments.

Soccer

The best soccer betting apps provide pre-game and in-play markets for both men’s and women’s professional football tournaments. This sport offers one of the greatest varieties of markets as well as competitions, providing you with the ability to bet on the US, European, and global soccer tournaments.

Joining the Best Sports Betting App

To help you join one of the best betting apps in the US, we’ve created the following step-by-step tutorial. In this example, we’re using BetOnline since it’s the best app overall and offers new players a welcome bonus worth up to $1,000.

Step 1: Registration

Visit the BetOnline website using your mobile browser and tap on ‘Join’ to get started. Enter your personal information and follow the on-screen instructions to complete registration.

Step 2: Verification

You will receive an automated email from BetOnline to verify your email address. Tap on the link to confirm this information. You will also be asked to verify your other details by providing valid documentation.

Step 3: Payment

Visit the cashier page and select your favorite payment method. Enter the amount you wish to deposit and follow the on-screen instructions to complete your payment. Enter promo code BOL1000 to activate your sportsbook welcome bonus.

Step 4: Sports Betting

Once you’ve completed your first deposit, you can tap on ‘Sports’ to view the entire list of pre-game and in-play sports betting markets available. Tap on your favorite sport and browse through the available competitions and markets. You simply need to tap on a market and select the value of your wager to complete your first mobile sports bet.

Downloading Sports Betting Apps

iOS Sports Betting Apps

To download the best sports betting apps onto your iOS device, all you need to do is:

Tap the App Store icon on your iPhone or iPad home screen. Input the name of the desired app in the search bar and tap it to select it. You may be prompted to “Sign In” to complete the download. Once the app downloads, the sportsbook icon should be visible on your home screen.

Android Sports Betting Apps

Follow these simple steps to download a sports betting app onto your Android device:

Select the Google PlayStore app on the home screen. Search for the sports betting app that you wish to download. Tap the sportsbook app to begin the download. As soon as the download is complete, the app should be visible on your home screen.

Creating a Betting App from a Mobile Sportsbook

If a mobile sportsbook does not offer a downloadable app, it is possible for you to create something similar.

Step 1: Click on the Browser Menu

Visit the BetOnline website using your mobile browser and click on the highlighted button.

Step 2: Add to Home Screen

Click on the option ‘Add to Home Screen’ to instantly create a BetOnline website shortcut to your existing mobile apps.

Step 3: Confirm the Shortcut

Once you’ve completed the first two steps, you’ll be asked to confirm the shortcut. You can also shorten the name of the app to make it fit better.

The Best Sports Betting App in the US

Join BetOnline today to benefit from all the perks and features provided by this top-rated betting app. Sign-up today to receive a 50% match bonus worth up to $1,000. Enter promo code BOL1000 to activate your offer.

