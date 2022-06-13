West Virginia Sports Betting Guide – Compare the Best West Virginia Sportsbooks

The best West Virginia sports betting sites provide sharp odds, large bonuses, a wealth of betting options, and same-day payouts. They allow you to bet on the West Virginia Mountaineers, the Marshall Thundering Herd, and hundreds of pro sports teams in a secure online environment.

There are six local sportsbooks in The Mountain State. However, they are limited in the betting options they can provide. Hence, most West Virginians stick to high-quality offshore sportsbooks, as they offer superior betting markets and odds. Still, it is important to find legit, trustworthy WV betting sites, and this guide can steer you in the right direction.

After analyzing the pros and cons of the many US sportsbooks available to American bettors, our team of sports gambling experts concluded that those featured in the table below are at the top of the list.

The Best Sportsbooks in West Virginia

We reviewed every leading sportsbook targeting West Virginians in detail before arriving at our list of the top 10. These sites have all been paying customers in full and on time for many years. They are legit, reputable, and trustworthy.

These are the top 10 West Virginia betting sites right now:

BetOnline – Best all-round West Virginia sports betting site Bovada – WV betting site with the most prop bets BetUS – Leading West Virginia sportsbook for bonuses MyBookie – Top West Virginia betting site for novelty wagers XBet – One of the best West Virginia sports betting sites for newcomers Sportsbetting.ag – Best West Virginia sportsbook for esports bettors Everygame – Best West Virginia sportsbook for betting on worldwide leagues GTBets – Reduced juice sportsbook in West Virginia BetNow – Best West Virginia mobile betting site BUSR – Excellent all-round crypto betting site for WV players

These sites are based offshore. That allows them to accept bets on events such as politics, entertainment, esports, poker tournaments, and so on, which is not possible at local operators like FanDuel and DraftKings.

Timeline: Legal West Virginia Sports Betting Developments

Efforts to legalize sports betting in West Virginia gained momentum when senators passed a bill called S 415 back in February 2018. The following week, it went up for a full House vote, and representatives approved it on a 77-22 vote.

This bill landed on Governor Jim Justice’s desk, and he allowed it to pass into law without his signature in March 2018. Two months later, the Supreme Court overturned a federal sports betting ban, and West Virginia lawmakers began preparing for a legal sports betting industry.

The first in-person sportsbooks launched in August 2018. The first online sportsbook, BetLucky, hit the market in December that year, but it was taken offline three months later following a supplier dispute. FanDuel and DraftKings launched online in August 2019, and West Virginians have been able to bet via mobile apps ever since.

These are the recent developments:

May 23, 2022 – Sports betting and online casino gaming handle increased 74% year-on-year to reach $316.5 million in April, according to new West Virginia Lottery Commission figures.

– Sports betting and online casino gaming handle increased 74% year-on-year to reach $316.5 million in April, according to new West Virginia Lottery Commission figures. May 11, 2022 – A Malta-based company called EveryMatrix gained a license to supply West Virginia betting sites.

– A Malta-based company called EveryMatrix gained a license to supply West Virginia betting sites. April 11, 2022 – The West Virginia sports betting handled increased 24.8% month-on-month to reach $61.5 million, while online casino gaming climbed to $285.4 million.

– The West Virginia sports betting handled increased 24.8% month-on-month to reach $61.5 million, while online casino gaming climbed to $285.4 million. March 25, 2022 – Neighboring Kentucky moved closer to legalizing sports betting when the House approved a bill.

– Neighboring Kentucky moved closer to legalizing sports betting when the House approved a bill. February 21, 2022 – Lawmakers in the Mountain State introduced a bill seeking to legalize esports betting.

The Best Betting Sportsbooks in West Virginia Reviewed

The top five sports betting sites in West Virginia have different areas in which they specialize. For example, Bovada is the best site for prop bets and BetUS provides the largest bonuses. Check out our reviews of the top five West Virginia sportsbooks to find the site that best fits your needs:

1. BetOnline – Best All-round West Virginia Sportsbook

BetOnline is a very strong option for West Virginia bettors. It generally provides more appealing odds than local sportsbooks and its offshore rivals. This site is quick to publish its lines, which makes it a popular destination for sharps.

In 2020, BetOnline was given a major software upgrade. The interface is now very polished and sophisticated, so it can easily go toe-to-toe with the likes of FanDuel and DraftKings. However, it also takes bets on esports, politics, entertainment, and other categories, which they cannot offer.

New customers will receive a 100% welcome bonus worth up to $1,000, along with a series of free bets. You will also enjoy same-day crypto payouts if you sign up with BetOnline, and you will gain access to a very broad selection of betting options. The only downside is that it charges fees on credit card deposits, so anyone using this site should deposit via crypto or a P2P transfer.

2. Bovada – WV Betting Site with the Most Prop Bets

Bovada is the top West Virginia betting site for variety. It takes bets on dozens of sports, from football and basketball to futsal and darts. You can also bet on virtual sports, number games, esports, entertainment, and politics.

You will find more than 100 bet types on big games at Bovada. If you cannot find a market you are interested in, just use the “What’s ya Wager?” feature, and the team will price it up for you. There is a customized prop builder too, which further broadens your options.

The betting limits at Bovada are often lower than those at BetOnline, it offers fewer promos, and its welcome bonus – a 75% deposit match up to $750 – is smaller. However, it comes with a lower rollover requirement. Bovada also delivers same-day payouts, it has a clean interface and it has the busiest poker room in West Virginia, along with a casino and racebook.

3. BetUS – Leading West Virginia Sportsbook for Bonuses

BetUS is the best sportsbook in West Virginia for bonuses. You will receive up to $3,125 in bonus funds when you sign up for an account, including $2,500 for the sportsbook and $625 for the casino. There are lots of alternative packages too. Most of the bonuses come with large rollover requirements. However, if you are confident in your abilities as a bettor, this is a great option.

This site is known as “America’s favorite sportsbook.” It has made a lot of improvements over the past few years, and it is now one of the best betting sites West Virginia players can access. It provides a lot of content, including picks and analysis via the BetUS TV section, and it is a great option for esports, so we recommend you check BetUS out today.

4. MyBookie – Top West Virginia Betting Site for Novelty Wagers

What will Elon Musk do with Twitter? Who will Amber Heard get engaged to next? These are the sort of novelty markets you can bet on at MyBookie. Incidentally, Musk is the +1000 outsider in the Amber Heard engagement market, sandwiched – if you will – between Cara Delavigne and Bradley Cooper.

These markets are great fun, but MyBookie is also a serious sportsbook. It provides almost as many prop bets as Bovada, the odds are strong and the interface is simple. New customers receive a 50% welcome bonus worth up to $1,000, which comes with a 10x rollover requirement. You can alternatively claim a 10% cash welcome bonus up to $200, which has just a 1x rollover. We recommend that.

5. XBet – Strong West Virginia Sportsbook for Newcomers

XBet and MyBookie are sister sites, owned by the same company. They provide the same odds and markets, deposit and withdrawal methods, and so on. They are both very easy to navigate, so we recommend them for beginners.

The only notable difference is the bonuses. XBet offers a 50% sign-up bonus worth up to $500, which is smaller, but it only has a 7x rollover requirement.

Sportsbooks in West Virginia Compared

This chart allows you to quickly compare the key attributes of the leading West Virginia betting sites. They all offer a racebook and casino, while BetOnline and Bovada also have online poker rooms.

Sportsbook Sign-Up Bonus Promo Code Available Markets Payment Methods BetOnline 100% up to $1,000 BOL1000 Aussie Rules, badminton, baseball, football, golf, and more Credit card, debit card, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin Bovada 75% up to $750 BTCSWB750 Basketball, baseball, football, golf, soccer, tennis, and more Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple BetUS 125% up to $3,125 JOIN125 Basketball, baseball, ice hockey, football, motorsports, and more Credit card, bank wire, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin MyBookie 50% up to $1,000 MYB50 Basketball, boxing, esports, horse racing, soccer, and more Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum XBet 100% up to $500 XB100 NFL, baseball, ice hockey, tennis, and more Visa, Mastercard, AmEx, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Skrill

How to Bet on Sports in West Virginia

It has never been easier to bet on sports in West Virginia. Just follow the seven steps laid out below:

Select the West Virginia sports betting site that most appeals to you, such as BetOnline. Click the link provided to visit the site and click the “Join” button. This will bring up the sportsbook registration form. You will need to provide some basic personal details. You must also set up a password and provide an email address, which will serve as your login details. Check the box to accept the terms of the site, and then click to send in your registration form. Most accounts are approved straight away. You may need to click a link sent to your email address to verify it or enter a code. Some sites request ID for their KYC checks too. Fund your West Virginia sports betting account using a credit card, debit card, eWallet, bank or P2P transfer, wire transfer, or crypto. The funds should arrive immediately via most methods, and within around 15 minutes if you use crypto. Click on one of the sports displayed on the main menu and select a league and a game to bet on. Browse the betting options and click on one. It will then be added to your bet slip. Type in the amount you would like to bet. The slip will tell you the potential winnings. Click to place the bet. If it wins you will be paid out after the event.

Who can Bet on Sports in West Virginia

Any adults in West Virginia can bet on sports via a mobile device, tablet, laptop, or desktop. If you are located in The Mountain State, you can place bets there. You do not need to be a resident to place wagers on sports in West Virginia.

Local sportsbook apps will require you to turn on location services in your phone settings to verify that you are located within state lines when placing bets. That is not an issue at sites like BetOnline, Bovada, and BetUS, as they accept customers from all states.

Tax on Sports Betting Winnings in West Virginia

You will need to pay tax if you earn more than $600 in net profit from sports betting in West Virginia over a year. If that is the case, you can fill in IRS Form W-2G to declare your net winnings.

Payment Methods available at West Virginia Betting Sites

You will typically find a long list of payment methods at West Virginia sports betting sites. These are the most common methods:

Crypto Betting Options

Bitcoin is a great option if you want to send funds to a betting site based overseas. It easily crosses international borders without requiring any middlemen, so it is quick, cheap, efficient, and secure. Sportsbooks like receiving Bitcoin, as it saves them time and money, so most of them reward you with better bonuses if you use it.

Lots of altcoins are accepted at sites like BetOnline too. The most commonly accepted cryptocurrencies at West Virginia sportsbooks are Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ether, while many of them accept stablecoins such as USDC and Tether, plus smaller altcoins. Your deposit will be converted to USD when it arrives, so you do not need to concern yourself with fluctuating crypto prices.

eWallet Betting Options

Skrill and Neteller are the most common eWallets accepted at West Virginia betting sites. They act as a middleman between the bettor’s bank account and the sportsbook. PayPal is also accepted at some sites, along with smaller providers such as MuchBetter and ecoPayz.

You do not need to enter card details on web forms, so many bettors find eWallets secure and convenient. However, some sites do not offer bonuses if you use an eWallet, so it is worth checking before making a payment.

Traditional Payment Methods at West Virginia Betting Sites

Most West Virginia betting sites will accept Visa and MasterCard. Some may also accept Discover or American Express. Just check to see if a sportsbook charges credit card deposit fees, as they can erode your long-term winning margins.

Some of the other traditional payment methods include direct bank transfers and wire transfers. A wire transfer to an online sportsbook can be a little slow and expensive, but the limits are high and it is very secure, so this is the preferred method of many high-rollers.

Bonuses available at West Virginia Sportsbooks

Each West Virginia sportsbook will offer a sign-up bonus as an incentive to choose that site ahead of its rivals. Most of them will then provide you with a selection of ongoing bonuses to convince you to remain loyal to the brand. These are the main bonus types available:

Match Deposit Sign-Up Bonus

This is the most common form of welcome bonus. West Virginia sports betting sites will match a percentage of your first deposit with bonus credits. For example, BetOnline offers a 100% bonus of up to $1,000. You then need to complete a rollover requirement before cashing out any winnings remaining.

No Deposit Bonus

This is a rare type of welcome bonus. The sportsbook will simply give you bonus credits, allowing you to test drive the site risk-free. You need to complete high rollover requirements on the bonus credits, but you can cash out a profit if you succeed. The sportsbook hopes you will stay on as a loyal customer.

Reload Bonus

This will reward you with bonus funds every time you top up your account balance, from your second deposit onwards. A reload bonus is generally smaller than the sign-up bonus at a West Virginia sportsbook, but it is still appealing.

Additional Promotions

Additional promotions include free bets, odds boosts, parlay boosts, parlay insurance, rebates, prize draws, and contests. Many WV betting sites also run loyalty programs.

Popular Sports to Bet on in West Virginia

Sites like Bovada and BetOnline allow West Virginians to bet on more than 20 different sports, and they cover lots of worldwide tournaments. These are the most popular leagues in West Virginia:

NFL

The NFL is the main attraction at West Virginia sportsbooks. From September to February each year, you can bet on every single regular season and postseason game. You will also find a long list of futures bet types, allowing you to speculate on the Super Bowl winner, the NFL MVP, and so on.

The main bet types on NFL games include point spreads, totals, and moneylines. You can move the line to create alternate spreads and totals, but it is only worth doing so in certain circumstances. There are loads of props and same game parlay combos available on NBA games, and you can also bet on parlays, round robins, reverse bets, if bets, teasers, and pleasers.

NCAA Football

College football is very popular in The Mountain State. You will be able to bet on every game featuring the West Virginia Mountaineers, the Marshall Thundering Herd, and other big teams at sites like BetOnline, BetUS, and Bovada.

They release the NCAA football lines early and provide competitive odds. You can also bet in-play on college football games, allowing you to watch the early stages and make strong wagering decisions.

NBA

West Virginia sportsbooks handle more bets on the NBA than any other league. The games come in thick and fast during the long NBA season, providing you with plenty of opportunities to turn your pro basketball knowledge into a profit.

If you are looking for hundreds of prop bets on games featuring teams like the Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers, Bovada is a great choice. You can also look out for odds boosts when the NBA Finals are underway.

MLB

Baseball is another popular sport among West Virginia bettors. Many people in West Virginia cheer for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but there are also lots of Washington Nations fans to the east of the state.

You can sign up for accounts with a few different West Virginia sportsbooks to ensure you get the best MLB lines each week. Popular bets include run lines, moneylines, total runs lines, listed pitchers, innings bets, and Grand Salamis.

NHL

NHL bettors can place wagers on every game of the regular season and the Stanley Cup playoffs at West Virginia sportsbooks. BetOnline is a great option for hockey bettors, as it provides reduced juice NHL lines.

You can also bet on a variety of European pro hockey leagues, but most West Virginia bettors will stick to the NHL and popular local franchises like the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins.

NCAA Basketball

March Madness is the busiest time of the year for West Virginia sportsbooks. No rules are preventing West Virginians from placing bets on in-state college teams, so you can back local heroes to the hilt if they make it to the NCAA Tournament.

You can bet on college hoops throughout the regular season, but it goes into overdrive during March and early April. Look out for exciting bracket contests launched by WV betting sites at this time of year.

Golf

Golf fans can choose from an exciting selection of bet types at West Virginia sportsbooks. You can bet on the winner of a tournament, a top-5 finish, a top-10 finish, and so on, but they go much deeper than that.

For example, you can wager on individual head-to-head matchups and 3-ball groups, or you can predict the top American, top European, and top Asian, or bet on whether there will be an albatross or a hole-in-one, along with many more pre-tournament and in-play markets.

Horse Racing

Sites like BetOnline, Bovada, BetUS, and MyBookie allow you to bet on horse racing and sports in one place. That is not the case with the onshore operators, so you will need to download a sportsbook app and then sign up for a racebook app account with another company.

It is a lot more convenient to just create an account with an elite, offshore site like BetOnline, as you can then bet on American and international thoroughbred and harness racing along with sports, casino games, esports, and poker tournaments on one desktop or mobile site.

DFS

FanDuel and DraftKings both offer Daily Fantasy Sports tournaments in West Virginia. They cover a wide selection of sports and leagues, from the NFL to NASCAR.

Live Betting with West Virginia Sports Betting Sites

The best West Virginia betting sites allow you to continue placing wagers on games and sporting events after they have started. Bovada stands out by offering a huge selection of in-play betting markets, and the odds are regularly updated until the end of the game.

The top sportsbooks will keep you updated with stats and play-by-play. Some of them offer live streaming of esports events via Twitch plugins too. They make it easy for you to get your bets on rapidly before the odds change.

You can bet in-play on NFL, NCAAF, NBA, NCAAB, MLB, NHL, and soccer games, along with tennis matches, UFC bouts, golf tournaments, NASCAR races, and many smaller sporting events. This is beneficial because you can watch the games, figure out what sort of shape the teams and players are in, and then bet from a strong position.

Bets that are Illegal in West Virginia

Sportsbooks regulated by the West Virginia Lottery Commission are not permitted to accept bets on politics, entertainment, and esports. That means you cannot bet on US elections, the Oscars, and big CS:GO or League of Legends tournaments.

Some of the locally licensed operators have launched online casinos, but their ranges are very limited due to supply constraints. They cannot offer live dealer games and they do not host online poker rooms. They do not take bets on horse racing either, so you would need to download a separate app for that.

It is a lot quicker, easier, and more convenient to sign up for an account with a reputable, high-quality offshore site like BetOnline or Bovada. They take bets on all the categories mentioned above, and you can earn loyalty points on all of your wagers.

Comparing West Virginia Sports Betting with Neighboring States

The region’s regulatory landscape is shifting continually. This is how West Virginia’s betting laws compare with neighboring states.

Virginia

Virginia permits sports betting, but online casino gaming and poker are outlawed. Poker is allowed in West Virginia, but only if the tournaments consist solely of players based in the state. The relatively small population size has deterred locally licensed operators from launching poker rooms.

There are more sportsbooks in Virginia than in West Virginia, but the market is not as mature yet, having rolled out legal sports betting in January 2021.

Kentucky

Most forms of online betting are illegal at a local level in Kentucky. It does not allow online sportsbooks, casinos, or poker rooms, although online racebooks are legal and TwinSpires is based in the state.

Some people head over the border from Kentucky to place bets at West Virginia sportsbook and casino apps. However, it is easier and cheaper to simply sign up with an offshore site and place bets at home in Kentucky.

Ohio

Ohio has legalized online and retail sports betting, but the first sportsbooks have not yet been cleared to launch. The deadline given was January 1, 2023, but it remains to be seen if that will be met.

The law does not allow for online casino gaming or poker. There are lots of retail casinos and racinos in the state, and they will be the master licensees for the sports betting industry.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania also permits online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and racing. It is one of the only states to do so, along with West Virginia, New Jersey, Michigan, and Connecticut.

The online gambling market in Pennsylvania is far larger than West Virginia’s. However, it has a similar number of operators, as high tax rates have deterred many companies from launching in the Keystone State.

Maryland

Maryland is in a similar boat to Ohio: it has legalized online sports betting, but the first operators have not yet gained regulatory approval to launch. However, retail sportsbooks have now opened their doors.

Casino gaming and poker are not permitted in Maryland. Racing is allowed – after all, Maryland is the home of Pimlico, which hosts the Preakness Stakes each year – so you can use apps like TwinSpires and TVG, but you will have to look offshore for sports bets, slots, table games, live dealer games, poker, esports, politics and entertainment wagering.

Casinos with Sports Betting in West Virginia

All four of West Virginia’s land-based casinos now offer retail sports betting. These are the details of where to find them:

Casino Address Opening Hours The Casino Club at The Greenbrier 300 W. Main Street, White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986 Variable Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV 25414 9 a.m. to 4 a.m. Mardi Gras Casino and Resort 1 Greyhound Drive, Nitro, WV 25313 9 a.m. to 4 a.m. Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack, and Resort 1420 Mountaineer Cir, New Cumberland, WV 26047 9 a.m. to 4 a.m. Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack 1 S Stone St, Wheeling, WV 26003 9 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Best West Virginia Betting Site 2022

BetOnline is the best sportsbook for bettors in West Virginia right now. It offers ultra-competitive odds on a ton of betting markets. They are laid out on a very slick interface, which is powerful and reliable, and it pays out quicker than any other site in the Mountain State.

If you register with BetOnline, you can unlock up to $1,000 in bonus funds. It will also give you a $50 free mobile bet, a $25 free live bet, and a $25 prop bet, plus reload bonuses, reduced juice on NHL and odds boosts. Sign up today to take advantage of these offers.