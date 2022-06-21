Best Live Casinos USA 2022 – Play Live Dealer Games Today
Live casinos provide you with the realistic experience found in land-based establishments without the inconvenience of needing to travel or wait for opening hours. In this guide, we’ll be looking at the best live casinos in the country and explaining more great benefits.
Best Live Casinos
The List of the Best Live Casinos in the USA 2022
After carrying out extensive research, our team of experts has found the following 10 sites to be the best live casinos in the USA.
- Wild Casino – Best Live Casino in the USA Overall.
- BetOnline – Provides Live Dealer Games with High Limits.
- Bovada – One of the Best Live Casinos for Mobile Gameplay.
- Ignition – A Top Online Casino for Live Blackjack.
- MyBookie – One of the Best Live Casinos for Super 6 Poker.
- XBet – A Top Provider of Live Baccarat in the US.
- Big Spin – One of the Best Casino Bonus Providers.
- Cafe Casino – Play Live Casino Games Using Cryptocurrencies.
- Las Atlantis – Offers a High-Value Casino Welcome Bonus.
- MyB – One of the Best Live Dealer Casinos Online for Client Support.
Reviews of the Top Five Best Live Casinos
1. Wild Casino – Best Live Casino in the USA Overall
Wild Casino has been selected as the best live dealer casino since, rather than featuring just one platform, this site offers two. Once you’ve registered an account and deposited funds, you’ll be able to choose between a variety of Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, and Super 6 tables provided by Visionary iGaming and FreshDeck Studios.
In addition to offering a high-definition experience where you can play your favorite table games, this casino also supports a wide range of betting limits. Minimum limits for certain tables are set at $1, whilst maximums can exceed $10k. This makes Wild Casino one of the best online live dealer casinos for all types of bankrolls and playing preferences.
Payments are another reason why this casino is ranked as the best live casino in the US. Apart from accepting USD payments through a number of convenient banking options, this platform lets you pay using 15 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash. No matter which currency you use to place a deposit, you’ll be able to claim Wild Casino bonus codes to receive generous bonuses and rewards.
Pros
- Provides live dealer games from two providers
- A great choice of high limit Live Blackjack tables
- Pay in USD or cryptocurrency
- Generous offers and promotions
Cons
- Few live table variants
2. BetOnline – Provides Live Dealer Games with High Limits
BetOnline is a close second to Wild Casino as it too offers a choice between two live dealer casinos online. For the most part, this site mirrors the choice available on the best live casino, offering a great variety of games and wide betting limits to suit any player.
One of the popular features available on many of the featured live games is Bet Behind. If you join a table that is full, or if you don’t wish to play the game directly, you can instead choose to wager on the hand of another player at the table. This option provides a simpler way to play live dealer casino games, as you don’t need to think about the right course of action or strategy.
Another benefit of choosing this casino site is the accessibility of payments. You can fund your account using both USD and crypto, benefitting from high betting limits and BetOnline Casino bonus codes with every deposit.
Pros
- Bet Behind option for most live table games
- Provides live dealer tables from two software developers
- Maximum deposits of $500k with Bitcoin
- Live tables with high betting limits
Cons
- Additional fees to use certain USD payment methods
3. Bovada – One of the Best Live Casinos for Mobile Gameplay
Bovada is a renowned online casino and sportsbook that offers one of the best mobile gambling platforms in the country. This service extends to its live dealer casino in the USA, which you can download for free onto Android and iOS devices. You can also connect to the main website using any mainstream mobile browser, irrespective of your device’s operating system.
This site is also known for providing a great range of bonuses and offers. Before placing your first deposit, you should view our updated list of Bovada promo codes to find one that is suitable for playing at the live dealer online casino. These offers normally include match bonuses, free chips, and other exciting rewards.
The selection of games at this live dealer casino online includes Baccarat, Roulette, and Blackjack. No matter at what time of day or night, you’ll find a choice of tables with varying betting limits to suit your bankroll.
Pros
- Live dealer games available on downloadable apps
- Great choice of live dealer games 24/7
- Accepts USD and crypto payments
- A generous, three part crypto casino welcome package
Cons
- A small welcome bonus for USD payments
4. Ignition – A Top Online Casino for Live Blackjack
Ignition is one of the best Blackjack sites in the US, and this includes Live Blackjack. Depending on the time of day that you play, you’ll sometimes have access to over 30 live dealer tables, each with its own set of betting limits and rules. In fact, apart from the classic version of 21, you’ll also be able to play some of the most popular variants of this game.
Just like all the other best live casinos in the US, Ignition lets you pay using both USD and cryptocurrency. Whilst its payment limits are not as high as those of BetOnline and Wild Casino, it is able to process withdrawals much quicker than the rest. Most payout requests at this live dealer online casino are normally handled within 15 minutes.
As you’re about to place your first deposit, check out the latest Ignition bonus codes to claim a generous welcome offer.
Pros
- Quick payouts for crypto payments
- A great selection of Live Blackjack tables
- Practice playing virtual Blackjack for free
- A mobile-friendly website
Cons
- Few Live Baccarat tables available
5. MyBookie – One of the Best Live Casinos for Super 6 Poker
MyBookie is one of the best live casinos in the US on which to play Super 6 Poker. This live equivalent to video poker gives you a great opportunity to switch between various formats whilst accessing different paytables and odds. Jacks or Better is the most popular format played in Super 6, but you can also switch to Bonus Poker, Bonus Poker Deluxe, and four other versions.
This real live dealer casino also offers a very good choice of other games, including Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat. Different tables are able to accommodate different betting limits, with Gold Tables best-suited for high rollers.
MyBookie is also one of the best Bitcoin casinos in the country for supporting a very good number of cryptocurrencies with variable betting limits. If you do not wish to use crypto on this live dealer online casino, you can opt to pay in USD using convenient and instant methods.
Pros
- Play Live Super 6 Poker
- Great variety of Live Blackjack tables
- Offers bonuses for live dealer games
- Mobile-friendly website
Cons
- Welcome bonus only valid for 14 days
Comparing the Top Live Online Casinos in the USA
|Casino
|Total Number of Games
|Live Games Available
|Software Providers
|Welcome Bonus
|Wild Casino
|250
|Blackjack, roulette, baccarat, Super 6
|Visionary iGaming, Betsoft, FreshDeck Studios, Nucleus Gaming
|250% deposit match up to $1,000
|BetOnline
|150
|Blackjack, roulette, baccarat, Super 6, poker
|Visionary iGaming, Betsoft, FreshDeck Studios, Magma
|100% deposit match up to $1,000
|Bovada
|150
|Blackjack, roulette, baccarat, Super 6, poker
|Visionary iGaming, Rival, RealTime Gaming, Revolver Gaming and Makitone Gaming
|125% deposit match up to $1,250
|Ignition
|150
|Blackjack, roulette, baccarat, Super 6, poker
|Rival Gaming, RealTime Gaming
|150% deposit match for poker and casino (up to $1,500 each)
|MyBookie
|110
|Blackjack, roulette, baccarat, Super 6
|Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, Nucleus Gaming
|150% deposit match up to $750
|XBet
|110
|Blackjack, roulette, baccarat, Super 6
|Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, Nucleus Gaming
|200% deposit match up to $500
|Big Spin
|80
|Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, baccarat, video poker
|Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming
|200% deposit bonus up to $1,000
|Cafe Casino
|150
|Blackjack, roulette, baccarat, Super 6
|Betsoft, Rival Gaming, RealTime Gaming
|350% deposit match up to $2,500
|Las Atlantis
|250
|N/A
|RealTime Gaming
|220% deposit match up to $22,000 + 55 free spins
|MyB
|100
|Blackjack, roulette, baccarat, Super 6
|Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, Nucleus Gaming
|200% deposit match up to $1,000
Choosing the Best Live Dealer Casinos
Range of Games
When choosing the best online live dealer casinos, our team of experts checks the number as well as the variety of games available. Top sites, such as Wild Casino, not only provide 30+ tables, but these cover all popular genres, including Blackjack and Roulette.
Software
The best live dealer casinos partner with reputable brands to offer players a great choice of games. BetOnline, for example, has partnered with both Visionary iGaming and FreshDeck Studios to furnish its live casinos.
Betting Limits
Any live dealer online casino that aims to be the best must be able to accommodate a wide range of table limits, including ones to accommodate high rollers. Bovada, for example, offers different sets of minimum and maximum limits on many of its tables.
VIP Tables
High rollers love to play at the best live online casinos as they are able to accommodate them on exclusive tables with high limits. You can find these tables across our list of the best live casinos, including Big Spin.
Live Dealer Casino Bonuses
We believe that if you’re going to deposit real money on the best live casino you should be rewarded for it. This is why we only feature casino sites such as Cafe Casino, known for offering a generous welcome bonus followed by multiple ongoing offers and loyalty rewards.
Mobile Experience
An ever-greater number of players prefer to play games on mobile-friendly sites. The best live dealer casinos must be able to provide a website that is mobile-optimized. Some sites, such as XBet, go even further, providing downloadable apps for Android and iOS devices.
What are the Benefits of Playing at Live Online Casinos?
When you play games at the best live dealer casinos you get the enjoy the advantages of online casinos and land-based establishments. Live games are hosted by professionally-trained live dealers and are broadcast from studios that are made to look, sound, and feel like real facilities.
Once you decide to play live games, you don’t need to wait until the best live casino sites open. They are open 24/7 and are accessible directly from your computer or mobile device. What’s more, due to the relatively lower costs of operating the best live dealer online casinos, operators are able to provide you with higher-value bonuses and offers.
Games at Live Dealer Casino
Live Blackjack
Live Blackjack is the most popular live dealer online casino game in the US. This game has simple rules and is an ideal table game for beginners. However, mastering this game takes time and practice, and you can learn from other live players by using the Bet Behind option. You can play live 21 on the best live Blackjack sites across the country.
Live Roulette
For centuries, Roulette has been the most popular wheel game at casinos across the globe. Today, European and American Roulette continue to dominate the best live casinos in the US, offering players a fun experience that may include optional racetrack betting.
Live Poker
Poker is a table game that is normally played against other players, but the best online casino live dealer game providers have managed to recreate it into a standalone game. Super 6 Poker allows you to play popular hands whilst competing directly with the dealer.
Live Baccarat
Live Baccarat is another popular table game available at almost all the best best online live dealer casinos. Unlike in other card games where you bet on your own hand, this game allows you to pick between the Banker and the Player.
Live Game Shows
Game shows are becoming increasingly popular at the best online live dealer casinos in Europe, but are still hard to find in the states. These games combine elements of the best live casino online games with TV show experiences, offering great potential payouts in the process
Which are the Best Live Dealer Casino Game Providers in the USA?
Evolution Gaming
Evolution Gaming is renowned for being the world’s leading provider of the best live casino online games. This is one of the first brands that introduced the genre and has remained at the forefront of technological advancements and creative variants.
NetEnt
NetEnt first launched as an online slot creator, but eventually expanded into live dealer online casino games. Thanks, in part, to its stellar reputation, it quickly partnered with top operators, including many of the best online Roulette sites, before being acquired by Evolution.
Playtech
Playtech is another leading provider of live dealer online casino games. This brand is massive and offers a wide variety of casino game genres, including slots and virtual tables. It is particularly good at developing mobile-friendly games, such as the ones found on the best Blackjack apps.
|Casino
|Blackjack Games
|Roulette Games
|Other Games
|Software Providers
|Wild Casino
|10
|4
|4
|Visionary iGaming, Betsoft, FreshDeck Studios, Nucleus Gaming
|BetOnline
|10
|4
|4
|Visionary iGaming, Betsoft, FreshDeck Studios, Magma
|Bovada
|24
|4
|4
|Visionary iGaming, Rival, RealTime Gaming, Revolver Gaming and Makitone Gaming
|Ignition
|24
|4
|4
|Rival Gaming, RealTime Gaming
|MyBookie
|9
|2
|4
|Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, Nucleus Gaming
|XBet
|6
|2
|4
|Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, Nucleus Gaming
|Big Spin
|16
|5
|6
|Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming
|Cafe Casino
|1
|2
|2
|Betsoft, Rival Gaming, RealTime Gaming
|Las Atlantis
|3
|1
|5
|RealTime Gaming
|MyB
|9
|2
|4
|Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, Nucleus Gaming
Live Casino Bonuses and Offers
By joining any of our featured sites, including the best live dealer Roulette online casinos, you’ll be able to claim a variety of rewards.
Here are some of the most popular types of casino bonuses:
Matched Deposit
This type of bonus is common among the best live dealer online casino providers. With this type of offer, your payment will be boosted by a certain percentage, allowing you to play with a higher-value bankroll.
Free Chips
Rather than offer bonus cash, a live dealer online casino might instead offer free chips that you can use on eligible tables. These chips can allow you to participate in live dealer games without risking your own money, but you’ll still have a chance of winning real payouts.
No Deposit Bonus
It is rare to find a live dealer online casino that offers this type of bonus. If you do find it, you’ll get rewarded just for completing a simple task, such as registering a new account. Some of the best live casino sites listed on this guide do offer a referral bonus, which is similar.
|Casino
|Welcome Bonus
|Promo Code
|Wagering Requirement
|Expiration Date
|Wild Casino
|250% deposit match up to $1,000
|WILD250
|35X
|30 days
|BetOnline
|100% deposit match up to $1,000
|BOLCASINO
|30X
|30 days
|Bovada
|125% deposit match up to $1,250
|BTCCWB1250
|25X
|30 days
|Ignition
|150% deposit match for poker and casino (up to $1,500 each)
|No code needed
|50x
|30 days
|MyBookie
|150% deposit match up to $750
|MYB150
|40X
|14 days3
|XBet
|200% deposit match up to $500
|XBC200
|40X
|14 days
|Big Spin
|200% deposit bonus up to $1,000
|BIGSPIN200
|30X
|None
|Cafe Casino
|350% deposit match up to $2,500
|No code needed
|40x
|None
|Las Atlantis
|220% deposit match up to $22,000 + 55 free spins
|SYNERGY
|5x
|None
|MyB
|200% deposit match up to $1,000
|MYBC200
|40X
|None
Playing Mobile Live Dealer Casino Games
You can access any recommended best live casino site directly from your phone using a mainstream web browser. All ten featured sites offer mobile-optimized websites that offer a superb mobile experience.
However, if you’re looking to download casino mobile apps directly onto your phone, we recommend choosing either Bovada or XBet. Both of these providers offer the best live casino apps for Android and iOS devices.
Joining a Live Dealer Casino in the USA
In the following step-by-step tutorial, we’ll show you how easy it is to register an account and start playing on the best live casino, Wild Casino. By joining this site today, you’ll be able to claim a five-part welcome package worth up to $9,000.
Step 1: Create a Wild Casino Account
Visit Wild Casino and click on ‘Join Now’ to start registering your account. Provide the necessary details, including your name, mobile number, and email.
Step 2: Verify Your Email Address
Shortly after completing registration, you should receive an automated email requesting that you confirm your email address is correct. Click on the link in the email to complete this step.
Step 3: Place Your First Deposit
Visit the ‘Cashier’ page and choose your favorite banking option by clicking on the logo. Enter the amount you wish to deposit and add the promo code for your preferred bonus.
As you’re placing your deposit, enter WILD250 to receive your first USD welcome bonus or CRYPTO300 to claim your first Bitcoin bonus.
Step 4: Start Playing Live Dealer Games
Click on ‘Live Casino’ and select between the red and black casinos. Click on a game by selecting the appropriate table limit to get started.
