Best Real Money Blackjack App 2022

Trying to find the best real money blackjack app specifically for US players? If so, it’s your lucky day! After scouring the internet in search of the best, we’ve put together a list of top 10 casinos that are bound to give you the ultimate mobile gambling experience! So, if you’re curious about the exciting rewards, pros, and cons you can expect at the best blackjack sites then keep reading because we have all the answers to your questions and more right here.

Our Top 10 List of The Best Real Money Blackjack Apps in the US

As promised, here’s a sneak peek at our list of top ten casinos that invite players to enjoy gambling using a web-based blackjack app.

Wild Casino – Our Top-Rated Blackjack Casino App BetOnline – Blackjack App Welcome Offer of up to $3,000 Bovada – Use Bitcoin to Deposit and Enjoy Bigger Blackjack App Rewards Ignition – Enjoy a Real Dealer Blackjack App With Payout Percentages of 99.5% MyBookie – Spread the Word About this Exciting Blackjack App & Claim $200 XBet – Players are Treated to a Reload Bonus of up to $1,000 Every Weekend BigSpin – Make Transactions Using Popular Cryptocurrencies Café Casino – Claim a Whopping Welcome Bonus of up to $6,250 Las Atlantis – Spin the Reels & Win Big With a 165% Slots Bonus MYB Casino – Reload Your Account With Bitcoin & Claim up to $2,000

Reviews of the Top 5 Best Blackjack Apps for Real Money

When you’re trying to find ways to win real money on blackjack apps, the first thing you should consider is the bonus offers. By making sure the blackjack app you choose knows how to reward its players with numerous offers you’ll have loads of ways to rake in those wins.

After taking a closer look at a variety of blackjack apps, we’ve come up with the top 5 we recommend most. Below you’ll find more information about these casinos as well as the thrilling welcome bonuses you can look forward to!

1. Wild Casino – Our Top-Rated Blackjack Casino App

The managers behind Wild Casino have been in the industry since 1991, and when you visit the casino’s site for the first time it’s clear to see that they know exactly what players look for when it comes to providing the ultimate real money blackjack app experience. By using your mobile device to visit this casino’s site you’ll have access to over 15 blackjack games, all of which could be the one to lead you to your next big win!

Not only will you have the opportunity to gamble on the go as a member of Wild Casino, but you’ll also get to do so with a generous welcome bonus. Keep in mind that the blackjack app offer will be spread out over your first two deposits and must be claimed using a bonus code. In order to get your hands on your prize, you will need to wager the bonus plus the deposit amount at least 35x. Visit today and use the Wild Casno bonus code WILD250 to claim a first deposit bonus of 250% up to $1,000 and WILD100 to receive your second, third, fourth, and fifth bonuses of 100% up to $1,000.

Pros: Generous 2-Part Welcome Bonus

Generous 2-Part Welcome Bonus 12+ Cryptocurrencies Accepted

12+ Cryptocurrencies Accepted High Maximum Withdrawal Limits

High Maximum Withdrawal Limits 15+ Thrilling Blackjack Games Cons: Can’t Withdraw Using a Credit Card

2. BetOnline – Blackjack App Welcome Offer of up to $3,000

Looking to kickstart your blackjack app experience in style? If so, BetOnline casino’s exciting welcome offer of up to $3,000 may just be what you’ve been waiting for! The second casino on our list of the best blackjack apps invites US players to claim a three-part welcome bonus using a special promo code.

Once you’re ready to start playing your favorite blackjack game on the app, make your way to the Cashier section, enter the promo code BOLCASINO, and deposit between $25-$1,000. The same code can be used to claim your next two deposits, but before you rush ahead and claim this enticing bonus, make sure that you’ll be able to meet the minimum wagering requirements of 30x the deposit plus the bonus amount within 30 days.

If you’re not too sure about this specific welcome offer, then that’s okay! Because when you make your first deposit using your preferred cryptocurrency you’ll only need to meet a minimum wagering requirement of 14x! After making a deposit using the code CRYPTO100, the clock starts ticking and you’ll have 30 days to meet the requirements.

Pros: 25+ Blackjack App Games

25+ Blackjack App Games Special Crypto Welcome Bonus

Special Crypto Welcome Bonus Two Referral Bonuses up to $200

Two Referral Bonuses up to $200 Excellent Customer Support Cons: Up to 3% Bank Wire Withdrawal Fee

3. Bovada – Use Bitcoin to Deposit and Enjoy Bigger Blackjack App Rewards

If you’re a crypto fan then you’ll be delighted to learn that at Bovada casino, players are not only encouraged to use their preferred crypto when gambling on the Bovada blackjack app but they get extra rewards for doing so! Take the welcome bonuses for example. Sports fans get to amplify their experience when they deposit using Bitcoin. By using the blackjack app code BTCSWB750, they’ll receive $750 which is an impressive 25% more than the standard sports welcome offer.

And if you’re not into sitting in front of the screen and cheering teams to victory but would also like to claim a special crypto bonus then you’re in luck! Classic casino players will have an even better chance of beating the dealer to 21 in any of Bovada’s 40 games with an enticing welcome bonus.

All you need to do is use the code BTCCWB1250 for the first deposit and the code BTC2NDCWB when they make their second and third deposits. Even though you’ll be able to claim up to $3,750 wagering requirements will need to be met before you’ll be able to enjoy your winnings.

Sports fans will need to wager the deposit and bonus amount 5x for sports, 5x for horses, and 30x at the casino. Players who choose to claim the classic Bitcoin casino welcome bonus will need to wager the first deposit 25x whereas the bonus funds plus deposit amount for the second and third bonus will need to be wagered at least 50x.

Pros: 40 Blackjack Games

40 Blackjack Games Special Bitcoin Bonuses

Special Bitcoin Bonuses Excellent Customer Support

Excellent Customer Support Popular US Payment Methods Accepted Cons: 2nd & 3rd Deposits Need to be Wagered 50x

4. Ignition – Enjoy a Real Dealer Blackjack App With Payout Percentages of 99.5%

With real money blackjack app games boasting payout percentages of up to 99.5% it’s probably no surprise that Ignition ended up on our list of top 5 blackjack casino apps for US players. Thanks to its collection of 40 blackjack games, players are spoilt for choice. The best part about this casino is that it allows players who play their games on the real blackjack app to claim an exciting welcome bonus!

Now, you can choose whether you’d like to claim a casino welcome bonus of 100% up to $1,000 plus a poker welcome bonus of 100% up to $1,000 for making your first deposit with a credit card or a casino welcome bonus of 150% up to $1,500 plus 150% up to $1,500 poker welcome bonus for depositing with crypto.

You should note that no matter which offers you decide to claim, wagering requirements will need to be met. Before you’ll be able to withdraw your thrilling win you’ll need to wager the total sum of the amount you deposited plus the bonus funds you received at least 25x.

Pros: Low Wagering Requirements

Low Wagering Requirements 40 Blackjack App Games

40 Blackjack App Games Choose Between x2 Welcome Bonuses

Choose Between x2 Welcome Bonuses Popular Cryptocurrencies Accepted

Popular Cryptocurrencies Accepted Page Full of Crypto Rewards Cons: Site is Only Available in 2 Languages

5. MyBookie – Spread the Word About this Exciting Blackjack App & Claim $200

Last but not least on our list of top 5 best blackjack apps is MyBookie! What if we told you that at this casino, you’ll be able to enjoy more time at the blackjack table simply for spreading the word about your favorite real money blackjack app? That’s right, every time you get a friend to deposit at least $100 you’ll receive $200 in bonus funds. But wait, it gets better!

New players who claim the casino welcome bonus will enjoy loads of blackjack games with even more funds that they expected to play with, at no extra cost! Simply make a minimum deposit of $45 and use the promo code MYB150 and you’ll be treated to an offer of 150% up to $750. However, before you’ll be able to request a withdrawal, make sure you’ve met the minimum wagering requirement of 40x the bonus amount received.

Pros: 150% Casino Welcome Bonus

150% Casino Welcome Bonus $200 Referral Bonus

$200 Referral Bonus 30+ Thrilling Blackjack App Games

30+ Thrilling Blackjack App Games Games are Powered by Quality Game Providers Cons: Welcome Bonus Triggered by a Minimum of $45

Comparing the Top Real Money Blackjack Apps on Our List

Not every blackjack app you come across will offer the same number of animated blackjack games, live dealer blackjack games, and maximum bet limits. This is why it’s important to compare the different sites before deciding which one to settle on. To help you get started we’ve put together a little more information about the blackjack apps on our top ten list.

Blackjack Casino Total Number of Animated Blackjack Games Total Number of Live Blackjack Games Software Providers Max Bet Limit Wild Casino 12 7 BetSoft, Nucleus Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios $5,000 BetOnline 18 8 Visionary iGaming, Concept Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios, Magma, Betsoft $2,000 Bovada 8 32 Rival Gaming, Revolver Gaming, Visionary iGaming $2,500 Ignition 8 32 Real Time Gaming, Rival Gaming $5,000 MyBookie 25 9 Rival Gaming, Betsoft, Visionary iGaming $1,000 XBet 19 9 Visionary iGaming, Concept Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios, Magma $1,000 BigSpin 16 9 Betsoft, Fresh Deck Studios, Concept Gaming, Visionary iGaming, Magma $1,000 Café Casino 8 2 Makitone Gaming, Rival Gaming, Real Time Gaming $1,000 Las Atlantis 3 2 Real Time Gaming $1,000 MYB Casino 18 8 Concept Gaming, Betsoft, Fresh Deck Studios, Magma, Visionary iGaming $1,000

Find Out If It’s Truly Legal to Play Real Money Blackjack Online

Let’s imagine you’ve stumbled across an exciting real money blackjack app with stacks of bonuses, blackjack games, and tournaments. However, you find yourself hesitating because you’re not too sure if it’s legal to take part in online gambling in the US.

The good news is that even though there are only a handful of states that allow their residents to gamble on a real money blackjack app, including Delaware, New Jersey, and Michigan if your state prohibits people from registering at online casinos there are ways around it.

Even though the casinos on our list openly welcome all US players, certain people may find themselves being blocked from creating an account. That doesn’t mean that you need to miss out on all of the fun though!

By using a trusted VPN to hide your location, you’ll get to gamble undercover. And if you use untraceable cryptocurrencies to make transactions as well you never have to worry about creating a direct link between you and your favorite blackjack app.

Enjoy Real Money Live Dealer Blackjack Using the Best Apps

When you’re looking for the best real money blackjack app there are a few things you should take into consideration. Does the casino reward players for using the blackjack app? How many games are available and, most importantly, are US players invited to register? These are just a few of the many points we take into consideration when trying to determine which blackjack app to recommend to fellow players in the US gambling community.

For example, when you take a look at the best blackjack app on our list, Wild Casino, you’ll find that there are 13 exciting rewards just waiting to be claimed, over 15 blackjack games on offer, and a range of payment methods that are popular in the US.

A Closer Look at Real Money Blackjack Apps vs Free Blackjack Apps

Not every blackjack app you come across will offer all of their blackjack games in demo mode, however, whether or not you can play for free mostly depends on the type of blackjack game you choose. For example, if you’d like to enjoy a few rounds of animated blackjack, then you’ll more than likely be able to play for free in demo mode. This is great because you’ll get to try out the different variants before deciding which one you’d like to place real money bets on.

But if you’re looking to enjoy live casino games then you’ll find that real money will have to be spent in order to win real money, unless you manage to find a no deposit bonus that gives you free credits that can be used to wager and win on your blackjack app of choice.

Best iPhone Blackjack Apps

iOS devices are known for having excellent operating systems that make gambling on the best blackjack app for real money just as pleasant as it would be if you decided to gamble on a computer instead. Because Apple products have become increasingly popular in the US over the last few years, many casinos have ensured that their web-based apps are compatible with a range of different mobile phones and iPads.

So, if you have an iOS device and would like to gamble on the go using any of the blackjack apps we’ve recommended then you’re in for a real treat! All of the games that can be found on the websites are available on your mobile and the websites have been designed to fit your screen, making it easier than ever for you to enjoy blackjack online.

Although you won’t always be able to download them directly from the app store, all you have to do is visit the official website using your device and you’re ready to rumble!

Best Android Blackjack Apps

Although Android users will also be able to win real money using web-based blackjack apps, there are players out there who’d prefer to not go through the trouble of making their way to their preferred blackjack app using their browser.

If the blackjack app you’d like to register at doesn’t allow players to download it directly from the app store then you’ll be pleased to know that you’ll get to keep your favorite blackjack games at the tip of your fingers wherever you go by simply creating a home screen shortcut.

This is done by using your Android device to visit the casino’s site, click on the menu at the bottom-right part of your screen, click on Add Page To, select Home Screen, Add, and there you have it! Your casino’s logo will now be visible on your device’s home screen and you’ll be able to win real money on a number of exciting blackjack apps.

Steps On How to Play Online Real Money Blackjack for US Players

So, by now you’re probably itching to dive right in and explore all that’s on offer at a real money blackjack app. This is why we’ve made it even easier by providing a set of step-by-step instructions on how to register at our number one recommended blackjack app, Wild Casino!

Step 1: Visit the Site and Register

Make your way to the Wild Casino Official Website and Click the Join Now button. Fill in the pop-up form. Ensure that all the information you enter matches the documentation you will need to provide when the time comes to withdraw your real money blackjack app win.

Step 2: Go to the Cashier Page

After providing the real money blackjack app with your information and clicking the Create Account button your account is now set up and it’s time to make your first deposit. Start by clicking on the Balance option at the top of the page and then click Deposit Now.

Step 3: Make a Deposits

Decide whether you’d like to use crypto, credit card, Echeck, or Altcoins to fund your real money blackjack app account. Now, enter the relevant payment information, and how much you’d like to deposit. Enter a bonus code if you have one, and click the Deposit button at the bottom.

Step 4: Play Your Favorite Games

Your deposit amount should reflect immediately. This means you’re ready to claim your bonus and start enjoying exciting games on the best real money blackjack app in the US.

What We Have to Say About the Best Blackjack App in the US

Wild Casino is hands down the best real money blackjack app out there for a number of reasons. There are loads of ways to claim exciting rewards and a variety of animated and live games all of which can be enjoyed on the site’s blackjack app. Use this casino’s generous two-part welcome bonus to boost your bankroll, make deposits using your preferred crypto and enjoy high withdrawal limits. Don’t just take our word for it, check out Wild Casino today and find out exactly why it deserves the number one spot on our best blackjack apps list.

FAQs