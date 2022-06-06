Best Florida Sports Betting Sites 2022 – FL Online Sportsbooks

By signing up with reputable Florida sports betting sites, you can bet on your favorite teams in a safe and secure environment. The Sunshine State does not currently have any local sportsbooks, however, so you need to visit a sports betting site based overseas.

There is a vast gulf in quality between the best offshore sportsbooks and the rest of the field. This Florida sports betting guide helps you find the diamonds in the rough, steering you towards trustworthy bookies that provide great bonuses, sharp odds, and rapid withdrawals.

Top 10 Florida Sports Betting Sites

We reviewed every online sportsbook that targets bettors in Florida. Most are not worth your time, but we identified 10 reputable sites that provide a strong overall experience:

BetOnline – Best overall Florida sports betting site Xbet – The top Florida sportsbook for beginners Bovada – The FL sportsbook with the most prop bets MyBookie – A popular Florida betting site with quirky novelty markets BetUS –Florida sports betting site with the best bonuses Sportsbetting.ag – Florida sportsbook for high rollers BUSR – Popular Florida betting site for sports and horse racing Everygame – A Florida online sportsbook that covers most games GT Bets – User-friendly mobile betting site for Florida bettors Betanysports – Reduced juice betting lines for Florida sports fans

Timeline: Legal Florida Sports Betting Developments

Florida briefly had a legal – albeit very limited – mobile sports betting market in 2021, but it was quickly deemed unconstitutional by the US District Judge. This timeline highlights some of the key developments:

March 2022 : The NFL suspends Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley for one year for placing bets on the Hard Rock Sportsbook app in Florida.

: The NFL suspends Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley for one year for placing bets on the Hard Rock Sportsbook app in Florida. January 2022 : Lawmakers revealed that they could not get enough signatures together for a referendum on sports betting on the November 2022 ballot.

: Lawmakers revealed that they could not get enough signatures together for a referendum on sports betting on the November 2022 ballot. December 2021 : The Seminole Tribe took its Hard Rock Sportsbook offline this week after failing in an appeal. “Player information and account funds are safe and secure, and the app will remain online for easy withdrawals via all payment methods,” it said.

: The Seminole Tribe took its Hard Rock Sportsbook offline this week after failing in an appeal. “Player information and account funds are safe and secure, and the app will remain online for easy withdrawals via all payment methods,” it said. November 2021 : US District Judge Dabney Friedrich ruled that Governor Ron DeSantis’ deal with the Seminole Tribe violated both the Florida state constitution and the federal Indian Gaming Regulation Act and ordered Hard Rock Sportsbook to cease operations.

: US District Judge Dabney Friedrich ruled that Governor Ron DeSantis’ deal with the Seminole Tribe violated both the Florida state constitution and the federal Indian Gaming Regulation Act and ordered Hard Rock Sportsbook to cease operations. November 2021 : The Seminole Tribe launches its Hard Rock Sportsbook brand in Florida, marking the start of a new era of legal online sports wagering.

: The Seminole Tribe launches its Hard Rock Sportsbook brand in Florida, marking the start of a new era of legal online sports wagering. April 2021: Governor Ron DeSantis signs a new compact with the Seminole Tribe, which is designed to bring mobile sports wagering to Florida. It hands the Seminoles exclusive rights through their Hard Rock Sportsbook brand.

Florida Sportsbook Reviews

There are no locally regulated online sportsbooks in Florida following Judge Friedrich’s ruling, so you need to visit an offshore site.

We have identified five overseas online sports betting sites that offer reliable, expeditious payouts and a strong all-round experience. They all have different areas of expertise, so read our reviews to decide which one is right for you:

1. BetOnline – Best Sports Betting Site in Florida Overall

BetOnline is our top-rated online sportsbook for Florida bettors. Several factors inspired this decision. First, it tends to offer sharper, more attractive odds than its key competitors. It also releases lines quickly, making it popular with sharps. There is a re-bet option too, which essentially means there are no limits to the amount you can bet on a single market.

Second, BetOnline has the smoothest and most sophisticated sports betting platform out of the offshore sportsbooks. It comes with several great features, and it is quick and easy to use. BetOnline also provides rapid payouts via crypto. It covers loads of sports in great detail, and there are extra sections for esports, horse racing, casino, and an online poker room.

BetOnline offers a 100% crypto welcome bonus of up to $1,000. It comes with a 14x rollover requirement, which is high. This sportsbook also charges for credit card deposits, so it has its flaws. However, it is the best all-round option, and it provides lots of additional promos for all customers, along with 24/7 customer support.

2. Xbet – Best Online Betting Site in FL for Beginners

The Xbet FL sportsbook is much simpler and more stripped-back than some of its competition. It is great for newcomers to online betting, as you will not be swamped with too many options but still have access to Florida’s most popular sports betting markets: NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, and UFC. You will also benefit from strong customer service.

The interface looks a little basic compared to BetOnline, but it is quick, user-friendly, and reliable. The 50% up to $500 welcome bonus also comes with a 7x rollover requirement, which is not so burdensome.

3. Bovada – FL Betting Site with Deep Markets & Prop Bets

Bovada provides a compelling alternative to BetOnline. Its software is not quite as polished, the betting limits are lower and the odds are not always as sharp, but it covers more games, it provides far more prop bets and it has a much lower rollover requirement on its welcome bonus. You only need to complete a 5x playthrough requirement on Bovada’s 75% up to $750 bonus.

It is just as quick to pay out as BetOnline, and it has a busier online poker room and a comparable racebook and online casino. Bovada offers fewer additional promos than BetOnline, but it does have a strong loyalty program.

4. MyBookie – Best Florida Betting Site for Entertainment/ Politics Bets

MyBookie is a sister site to Xbet, so it provides an almost identical experience, but with different bonuses. There are higher rollover requirements at MyBookie, but the bonuses are larger and there are more additional promotions.

This is a great destination for anyone in Florida that wants to bet on current events. It takes bets on celebrity news, babies, divorces, and deaths, along with a variety of entertainment markets. MyBookie has a competitive rewards program too.

5. BetUS – Largest Sports Welcome Bonus on Offer in the Sunshine State

This is the ultimate destination for anyone looking for large bonuses. You can claim up to $3,125 in site credit when you sign up for a BetUS account. That includes $2,500 for the sportsbook and $625 for the casino, and you need to deposit $2,500 of your own money to claim the full amount.

The rollover requirements are less taxing than those at BetOnline and several other sites, but higher than those at Bovada and Xbet. BetUS is a strong all-round sportsbook that offers a reasonable selection of betting options on football, basketball, baseball, and hockey games. Its soccer and esports sections have also improved significantly in recent years.

Is Sports Betting Legal in Florida?

You cannot currently access a locally regulated online sportsbook in Florida. Hard Rock Sportsbook briefly offered legal sports betting in the Sunshine State in 2021, but it was mired in controversy.

Governor Ron DeSantis agreed to a compact with the Seminole Tribe, which owns the Hard Rock brand, giving it exclusivity over online sports betting in the state. To clinch the deal, the tribe agreed to give the Florida treasury at least $2.5 billion in revenue over five years.

There were various objections, and US District Judge Dabney Friedrich ruled that the compact violated the state constitution and the federal Indian Gaming Regulation Act. The Seminole Tribe continued to run the sportsbook in Florida after the verdict but then took it offline after an appeal proved unsuccessful.

Some lawmakers now want a referendum on whether sports betting should be legalized, but they could not gain the requisite support. The only option right now is to use an offshore sportsbook such as the sites mentioned above. There are no laws to prevent you from doing so, and the brands we have selected can be relied upon to treat you fairly.

Who can Bet on Sports in Florida?

Any adult in Florida can bet on sports by signing up with a site like BetOnline, Xbet, Bovada, or BetUS. It only takes a couple of minutes to register an account with any one of those online betting sites, and you can then enjoy sports betting, slots, table games, and a racebook all in one place.

How to Bet on Sports in Florida

You can bet on sports in Florida by following these simple steps:

Choose one of the online sportsbooks recommended above, such as BetOnline. Click the link we have issued to visit the site and click the “Register” or “Join Now” button. You will be presented with a registration form. Fill in your details, such as your name, date of birth, and address. You may also need to create a username. Set up a password, agree to the terms of use and privacy policy, and click to send in the form. Most sites approve your account immediately, but you may need to click a link sent to your email address to verify it. If requested, provide a scan of your photo ID to confirm your identity. Make a deposit and claim your sign-up bonus credits. Head to the main sportsbook menu and click on a sport. It will present you with a list of leagues you can bet on. Choose a league and then a game to browse your betting options. Click on any betting option to add it to the bet slip. Type the amount you would like to bet into the designated box. It will inform you of the possible winnings, and you can click to confirm your bet. If it wins, you will receive the money shortly after the game has ended.

When will Florida Sports Betting be Legal?

Florida sports betting will not be legal at a local level any time soon. The Seminole Tribe’s legal case is rumbling on and it has stopped making payments to the state.

DraftKings chief executive Jason Robins said he is confident of getting a question on the ballot for Florida sports betting in 2024, so we are probably looking at 2025 at the earliest for a regulated local industry.

Florida Sports Betting Taxes

Offshore sportsbooks are not covered by federal law and they will not report any winnings you earn to the authorities. In states with regulated, local sports betting markets, bettors are required to declare any net winnings over $600 during a one-year period to the IRS, but that is not an issue in Florida right now.

FL Online Sportsbook Bonuses

Sports betting sites will offer lots of betting bonuses to win your business. These are the main offers you can redeem:

Match Deposit Welcome Bonus

Most online sportsbooks match a proportion of your first deposit with site credit. For example, BetOnline gives you a 100% up to $1,000 bonus and MyBookie gives you 50% up to $1,000. You need to complete a rollover requirement on the deposit bonus funds before cashing out. It is 10x at MyBookie and BetUS, but 7x at Xbet.

No Deposit Bonus

This bonus earns you site credit without requiring a deposit. You can simply sign up and receive bonus funds. However, you will need to complete rollover requirements before potentially earning a cash profit. The sportsbook hopes you will be impressed and stay on as a long-term customer.

Reload Bonus

A reload bonus is issued whenever you top up your account. For example, there is a reload bonus worth up to 50% of your deposit when you fund a BetUS account, while MyBookie offers a 25% reload bonus up to $500.

Free Bets

Some sportsbooks give out free bets to all customers. For example, you will get a $50 free mobile sports bet at BetOnline, and it also offers a free bet for the live betting section. Winnings are paid in site credit with a rollover requirement. Also, look out for odds boosts, referral bonuses, and loyalty programs from Florida sports betting sites.

Betting on Sports in Florida

Florida sports betting sites allow you to wager on teams such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Orlando City SC, and David Beckham-owned Inter Miami.

You can also bet on big college teams like the Gators, along with racing at Gulfstream Park and Tampa Bay Downs, as well as place wagers on entertainment, politics, esports, and all sorts of niche sports. Plus, most of these Florida sports betting sites also have casino and poker sections, so you will never run out of betting options.