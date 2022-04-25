Top favorite horses for the 2022 Kentucky Derby

The famous annual Kentucky Derby is one of the things horse race fans look forward to since it is the only time they can see the derby lineup that prepared this competition the most. For this year’s 2022 Kentucky Derby, there are horses that you must check out.

White Abarrio

White Abarrio is an active colt making headlines because of his recent events. Furthermore, he was bred by Spendthrift Farm, LLC. His current jockey is the Multiple Graded Stakes Winning Jockey, Tyler Gaffalione. So far, White Abarrio has already made two starts and two firsts for this year alone and already has $731,600 earnings.

As a relatively new horse, White Abarrio is doing well. Additionally, his highest equibase speed figure is 102.

Charge It

This young colt’s jockey is Luis Saez, who has also won several awards. On the other hand, Charge It is a three-year-old colt with several starts and firsts. He has a total record of three starts, one first and two seconds.

Charge It’s highest equibase speed is at 103. If trained properly, Charge It can break new records. Concerning this, he will be prepared by Todd A. Pletcher. He can be one of the tvg top contenders for kentucky derby if all things go well.

Forbidden Kingdom

Another active three-year-old colt on this list is the Forbidden Kingdom. He is the offspring of the retired horse, American Pharoah, who used to be a great horse that completed almost all of his remaining races in the first place.

Springhouse Farm bred the Forbidden Kingdom, and its current owners are MyRacehorse and Spendthrift Farm LLC. He has a total of $434,500 earnings so far and already has six starts, three firsts, and one second and third in his record.

Tiz the Bomb

Another horse bred by Spendthrift Farm, LLC is this young colt, Tiz the Bomb. Also, he got his name from his pedigree Hit It A Bomb and Tiz The Key. His total career earnings reach more than a million dollars, and he is already dominating various derbies this year.

In 2022, Tiz the Bomb already has three starts and two firsts, totaling eight starts and five firsts record for his career. His jockey is Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., and Kenneth G. McPeek will train him. Also, Tiz the Bomb’s highest equibase speed figure is 109, which is relatively higher than the average.

Messier

Bred by the Sam-Son Farm, this young colt has won several games this year. So far, he already has two stars and one first, totaling $270,000 earnings. That makes six starts, three firsts, and three seconds for his overall career statistics.

Messier’s highest equibase speed figure is 107. With this achiever of a colt in the lineup, you can look forward to the most exhilarating Kentucky derby lineup this year.

Cyberknife

Kenneth L. Ramsey bred Cyberknife, and Sarah K. Ramsey is also the one who bred the multimillionaire horse, Kitten’s Joy. Furthermore, Cyberknife’s pedigree is Gun Runner and Awesome Flower. His jockey is Florent Geroux, who already has more than a thousand starts.

This year alone, Cyberknife already made $785,000 with three starts and two firsts. Also, his highest equibase speed figure is at 100. The future is bright for this young colt.

Pioneer of Medina

International Equities Holding, Inc. bred the Pioneer of Medina, and his jockey is Tyer Gaffalione. This colt already has three starts and one first this year, which totals his career statistics to six starts and two firsts.

Moreover, Pioneer of Medina has a recorded Highest equibase speed Figure of 96, which is not bad for horse racing. His pedigree is now deceased Pioneer of the Nile and a currently active Mare, Lights of Medina.

Zozos

This relatively new colt, bred by Barry Vutzow and Joni Butzow, only has three starts, two firsts, and one recorded second. If he continues to play and stay healthy, he will surely grow into an even bigger figure. His highest equibase speed figure record is 94.

Moreover, his pedigree is the Munnings and Papa’s Forest, who are okay horses during their time. In preparation for the Kentucky Derby, Zozos will be trained by Brad H. Cox, and his jockey is Florent Geroux.

Barber Road

Barber Road already has a record of four starts, three seconds place, and one record third this 2022. His breeder was Susan Forrester and Judy Curry, and his jockey for the Kentucky derby is Reylu Guttierrez, who has also won in different events.

He will also get trained by John Alexander Ortiz. Barber Road’s recorded highest equibase speed figure is 96, and his earnings so far total $650,720 overall.

Emmanuel

Emmanuel is already earning money with his three starts, one first and thirds places for this year alone. It totals $130,300 so far. Also, his highest equibase speed figure is 98, which can be considered slightly above the average number. Helen K. Groves Revocable Trust bred him, and Emmanuel will be partnering with jockey Luis Saez. Todd A. Pletcher also trains Emmanuel.

Final thoughts

Looking through the young cots, everyone is capable of topping, but only a few are considered the best. It is getting relatively harder to choose, especially with these favorites. The Kentucky Derby will surely be a memorable horse racing event again this year.

Story by Jara Jones

