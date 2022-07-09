Online Gambling in Ohio – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at OH Gambling Sites
With more than $2 billion in revenue in 2021, Ohio is one of the best gambling states in the country. Ohio online gambling sites offer residents everything from comprehensive sportsbooks to live dealer casino games.
But are they legal? Our experts provide the latest in Ohio gambling laws and all the details on where to find the biggest bonuses in Ohio. Read on to learn everything you need to know to enjoy online gambling in the Buckeye State.
List of the Best Online Gambling Ohio Sites
Below you’ll find ten of the absolute best online gambling sites in Ohio. These platforms are based offshore and provide a level of gaming that land-based operations struggle to compete with.
Reviews of the Best Ohio Online Gambling Sites
We don’t think it’s good enough to just tell you which the best online gambling sites in Ohio are. No, instead we’ve provided easy-to-digest reviews of every single one that made our top 10 list. These casinos and sportsbooks are based offshore and provide plenty of exciting gambling products to Ohio residents.
-
BetOnline – No.1 Ohio Gambling Site
BetOnline has been an industry leader for more than 20 years and is a go-to brand for both sports betting and casino gaming in the US. The sportsbook is feature-packed with unique betting options for horse racing and loads of exciting prop bets for traditional sports. BetOnline offers free contest for major tournaments and the prize pools can be in excess of $10,000.
The casino platform offers huge jackpot slots – some worth hundreds of thousands of dollars – and the poker section features a mobile poker app for iOS and Android devices. You can nab boosted parlay odds regularly and choose from more than a dozen banking options. Using a BetOnline Casino promo code will let players claim large bonuses and help increase the winnings.
Pros:
- Great sports betting features
- Daily online poker cash games
- 15+ cryptocurrency options
- Low crypto minimum payouts
Cons:
- Dated web design
- High bank card fees
-
XBet – Fast In-Play Online Gambling in Ohio
XBet is a sleek and simple gambling platform that is more about functionality than it is about looking visually appealing – not that it looks awful. This platform is a serious performer with a live betting performance that is unparalleled. The odds are refreshed instantly and can be bet on just as quickly. The casino is well-rounded and offers a selection of 3D slots, table games, and video poker machines.
XBet provides some of the best security in the industry with a Curacao license and 256-bit SSL encryption. The bonuses using an XBet Casino promo code are generous and can even multiply the starting bankroll. Plus, the wagering requirements are low since the 40x rate only applies on the bonus amount. Banking options are fairly limited, with only four cryptocurrencies, bank cards, and Person to Person available.
Pros:
- Excellent online security levels
- Responsive in-play betting site
- Low-fee sports betting contests
- Low crypto deposit minimums
Cons:
- Not the biggest casino library
- $45 bank card minimum deposit
-
MyBookie – Unique Sports Betting Markets for Ohio
This online casino and sportsbook has a lot in common with XBet but it appears the traders put some effort into more niche sports such as surfing, WWE, Aussie rules, and several winter sports. The prop builder is a comprehensive platform which makes sense because the number of player props at MyBookie is seriously impressive.
MyBookie’s casino section doesn’t offer that many games but it’s a great companion product if you enjoy a bit of casino on the side with your sports betting. A MyBookie Casino promo code can be used to nab different offers each month and the refer-a-friend bonus is unlimited. Banking at MyBookie comes down to bank cards, crypto, and Person to Person, where almost all deposits are instant.
Pros:
- Bet on the WWE and other sports
- Unique special wagers section
- Unlimited refer-a-friend bonuses
- Low bonus rollover requirements
Cons:
- High bank card minimum deposits
- Only has a few payment options
-
BetUS – Watch Analysis Videos on BetUS TV for OH Sports
BetUS offers both a sportsbook and online casino, but it’s the sportsbook that we liked the most. The odds are seriously competitive across a vast range of sports. We recommend BetUS for serious bettors as the lines are often better than most competitors. The interface takes a bit of getting used to, but it fits well on different devices.
Sports bettors will love the BetUS TV platform where they can get free match previews, post-game analysis, and expert tips via video. Banking options are standard and include a mix of crypto and traditional payment methods. It is the only developer to process withdrawals seven days a week, allowing for quick payouts at all times. High rollers will enjoy BetUS with table games offering max bets between $200 and $500.
Pros:
- Competitive sports betting odds
- Exclusive betting tournaments
- Post and pre-match video analysis
- $10 minimum crypto deposits
Cons:
- Welcome bonus expires in 14 days
- Crypto daily payout limit of $5,000
-
Bovada – Excellent Horse Racing Odds for Gambling in Ohio
Bovada is a highly trusted brand in the US and known for two things – a diverse sportsbook with valuable odds and one of the best poker platforms in the US. Players can claim a bonus for sports betting with the right Bovada promo code and then benefit from reload deals every week. The racebook is particularly handy, especially if you really know your racing. You’ll usually find valuable odds on underdogs.
There are expensive fees for credit card transactions and you’ll basically need to be a crypto user to get the most out of Bovada. The live chat feature provided some of the quickest response times we’ve ever tested and the agents are all well-trained.
Pros:
- Valuable horse racing odds
- Dedicated poker section
- Great reputation in the US
- Excellent Bitcoin bonuses
Cons:
- High credit card fees
- Sluggish desktop page
-
SportsBetting.ag – Free Sports Gambling Contests with Big Prizes in Ohio
A no-fuss operator that trades dazzling looks for a serious gambling platform, SportsBetting.ag has just about everything you could ask for in an Ohio online gambling site. It offers in-play betting for esports and even provides live streams of the events. If you like prop bets, SportsBetting.ag is the ticket with a great range of game and player props covering most sports.
We did like the numerous free contests available on the sportsbook. The casino has everything from live gaming to a dedicated poker room, and 3D table games with side bets and special bonuses. This operator supports over a dozen cryptocurrencies but unfortunately, you can’t withdraw using a bank card.
Pros:
- Great sports contests
- Regular reload bonuses
- Esports live streaming
- Over a dozen crypto options
Cons:
- No bank card withdrawals
- Outdated website design
-
BUSR – Get Horse Racing Rebates in Ohio
BUSR is a little rough around the edges upon first glance, but don’t let the web design fool you – this online gambling site in Ohio has tons to offer. First off, BUSR promo codes are in abundance with loads of bonuses available each week. The gambling platform has a lot of products as well, with a racebook and sportsbook offering racing rebates and excellent NCAA odds.
The casino features more than 200 games, including a live casino and a mixture of 3D slots and jackpot games. Payouts are among the slowest in the US with crypto withdrawals needing about 3 days to land in your wallet when it should not take longer than 48 hours.
Pros:
- Large number of ongoing offers
- Crypto boosted bonuses
- Free Bitcoin withdrawals
- Great horse racing rebates
Cons:
- $15-$35 wire transfer withdrawal fees
- Design appears cluttered on mobile
-
Everygame – Progressive Jackpots Worth Over $100K for OH Players
Everygame has compartmentalized all of its gambling products, so you don’t even need to see the sportsbook if you don’t care for sports betting. From the homepage, users can choose to play at the Classic Casino, Poker platform, Casino Red site, or access the sportsbook and live betting sections. Each of these sections are almost like their own websites.
The sportsbook offers live betting and special offers, while a dedicated poker section lets players access big tournaments and play on anonymous tables. You can find several progressive jackpot slots with some prizes rising to over $100,000. Another unique feature of Everygame is the casino tournaments that include daily keno competitions and blackjack cash games.
Pros:
- Multiple product pages
- Progressive jackpot slots
- Anonymous poker tables
- Downloadable poker software
Cons:
- Platforms may confuse new players
- 24/7 live chat customer support
-
Betanysports – Helpful Prop Builder for Custom Parlays
Betanysports is a rather simplistic-looking gambling platform with plenty of exciting features. Sports bettors will enjoy the Prop Builder, which can help users build custom parlays. There are even different levels of lines which provide a variety of ways to bet on live sports and gives experienced bettors a chance to find more value.
There are multiple casinos too, with the Diamond Casino offering classic table games and a 3D Casino that provides advanced slots and tables games with cinematic visuals. The live casino is a little small with only a handful of live blackjack, roulette, and baccarat games.
However, Betanysports is an expensive operator to receive a payout from. Sure, Bitcoin payouts are free of charge, but all other methods range from $30 to $100 for a withdrawal.
Pros:
- Handy Prop Builder tool
- Great in-play sports odds
- Racebook+ for track odds
- Mobile casino table games
Cons:
- High withdrawal fees on some methods
- $50 credit card deposit minimum
-
Jazz – Daily Bonuses on Offer All Week for OH Online Gambling
Jazz looks quite vacant at first glance. That’s because you’ll need to sign up to see the full offerings, which include more than 400 casino games. Jazz has a large collection of table games with a ton of variety. The sportsbook is weak when compared to the bigger bookies in terms of international coverage but the prop betting coverage for US sports is certainly an asset.
The cashier features the classic range of banking methods for Ohio online gambling. Players can deposit using cards or opt for crypto payments. Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dash are all supported here. During our tests, Jazz was one of the strongest mobile performers, but the desktop page often failed to load correctly.
Pros:
- Accepts the big crypto coins
- Good range of trusted providers
- More than 400 casino games
- Top mobile gambling performer
Cons:
- Poor withdrawal processes
- Strong payout limitations
Comparing the Best Ohio Online Gambling Sites
To make it easier to decide on a new Ohio online gambling site, we’ve compared our top 10 operators based on available gambling products.
Is Online Gambling Legal in Ohio?
Unlike some states that have yet to even consider the online realm, there are online gambling laws in Ohio. Online gambling is legal in Ohio, but only certain in certain forms. Online Ohio sports betting was legalized in 2021 and horse racing betting online is also authorized. This means bettors can choose to bet on US-based sportsbooks like DraftKings or BetMGM, and horse racing platforms like TVG.
Online casino gaming is still unauthorized, however. This extends to online poker sites based in the US.
Although, residents can instead choose to gamble at offshore gambling sites. These operators do not fall under US jurisdiction and offer many gambling products to Ohio residents. Offshore casinos fall into a tricky legal gray area – residents are not authorized to use these sites but no player has ever been stopped from doing so.
Who can Gamble Online in Ohio?
Very little is needed to register an account at most online gambling sites, but some important documentation is required if you intend on ever receiving a payout. Bettors need to pass a verification procedure which requires some form of government ID, such as a passport, and proof of residence, like a recent utility bill.
You also need to be of legal age to gamble in Ohio. The legal online gambling age in Ohio is 18 for horse racing betting and 21 for casino gaming and sports betting.
Types of Online Gambling Sites
Offshore gambling sites in Ohio can be rather diverse. Some sites may be dedicated to a single gambling product, such as sports betting, while others offer multiple sections for online casino gaming, poker action and sports gambling. We detail the types of online gambling sites you’ll find in Ohio here:
Sports Gambling Sites
Offshore sports gambling sites in Ohio let residents bet on sports from the US and from around the world. You’ll be able to access a vast range of markets for both in-play and pre-match events. In-play betting allows bettors to wager on matches as they unfold live, while prop bets cover various aspects of an individual match.
Horse Gambling Sites
Ohio residents have two options for betting on horse racing online – offshore gambling sites with dedicated racebooks or specialty online horse racing websites like TVG. TVG offers live streaming and pari-mutual horse racing while some offshore racebooks may even offer fixed odds racing. We also found that offshore racebooks have a lot more races throughout the day.
Esports Gambling Sites
Esports gambling is incredibly popular in the US and most offshore sportsbooks will offer markets across numerous games, including Valorant, League of Legends, and CS:GO betting. Some of the best Ohio online gambling sites will even offer in-play betting of live esports events like the Pinnacle Cup.
Casino Gambling Sites
Online casinos not only rival the best land-based casinos in the world, they very often beat them. The tables are almost always available and the game variety is so diverse. Besides casino classics like one-deck blackjack, you can play unique variants with different rules. You’ll also find hundreds of 3-reel and 5-reel slots.
Poker Gambling Sites
Several of the best Ohio online gambling sites offer dedicated poker platforms. This is a section of the website that has daily tournaments and cash games, as well as major poker events and exclusive bonuses. The best Bitcoin poker sites offer Hold’em and Omaha poker and some even have separate poker apps for mobile and PC.
Lottery Gambling Sites
Most offshore sites offering online gambling in Ohio will also provide a range of lottery games. More often than not, this will either be some form of keno or bingo. Some of the best operators have a range of scratch card games and other unique titles like Space Invaders. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to buy local lottery tickets at any of these gambling platforms.
How to Register with Gambling Sites in Ohio
Ohio online gambling platforms have made it so easy to get started at playing your favorite casino games or betting on the biggest matches of the year. Using BetOnline as our example, we’ve provided a 5-step guide to signing up for the very first time.
Step 1: Join Now
Registering an account at BetOnline is simple and starts with hitting the “Join” button from the homepage.
Step 2: Enter Your Details
Next, you’ll need to provide your basic information in the boxes provided on the web form. This is all simple stuff, such as your name, phone number, and date of birth. Create your password and continue.
Step 3: Grab a Promo Code
You can double-check what bonuses are available from the promotions section ahead of time. You’ll be looking for the rollover requirement, the promo code, and any other important details. Thankfully, in most cases, the promo code will be accessible from the deposit page anyway.
Step 4: Complete a Deposit
Your welcome offer will require a deposit and you can’t bet without any funds either. Head to the cashier section and choose a payment method from the options available. Nominate a deposit amount – pay attention to the minimum amount required for your bonus – and follow the prompts in the payment gateway to complete the deposit.
Step 5: Play Time!
You’re done! Most deposits should be processed instantly and you can now freely roam BetOnline and search for your favorite gambling product.
Payment Methods Available at Ohio Gambling Sites
Online gambling in Ohio uses real money. This means you’ll not only need to deposit funds to play, but you’ll want to receive the most convenient payout possible too. To perform these transactions, real money Ohio online gambling sites support several safe and trusted payment methods.
Crypto Betting Options
The best Bitcoin betting sites also support a number of other popular cryptocurrencies, like Litecoin and Ethereum. Cryptocurrencies leverage advanced blockchain technology to provide an irrefutable payment method boasting instant deposits and withdrawals in less than 48 hours.
eWallet Betting Options
If there was ever a payment method tailor-made for gambling, it would be an eWallet. These digital payment services act much like a bank account. You can make instant deposits and fast withdrawals with a single account. However, this method does appear to be waning in the US market. Most offshore online gambling sites don’t use eWallets anymore.
Traditional Payment Methods
For those who don’t want to adopt new technologies, you can still use your debit and credit card to place deposits at most online Ohio gambling sites. For withdrawals, traditionalists will likely need to rely on wire transfers, as many operators won’t offer card withdrawals. The downside is that bank transfers can take as much as 15 days to complete. Some operators can charge rather excessive fees for using traditional payment methods as well.
Gambling Bonuses Available in Ohio
Quite possibly the biggest advantage online gambling sites have over land-based ones is the bonuses on offer. Players can pick up welcome offers worth upwards of $3,000 in bonus funds in some cases. Moreover, there are always a few existing customers offers to take advantage of as well.
Match Deposit Bonuses
This is the most common bonus type offered by the best offshore online gambling sites in OH. In fact, almost every welcome bonus will be a match deposit bonus. This offer sees the operator match your deposit with an amount of bonus funds.
For example, a 100% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 would see an $800 deposit net another $800 in bonus funds. Players will then play through the bonus money before they even touch their real funds.
No Deposit Bonuses
The holy grail of bonuses and quite a rare offer, the no deposit bonus requires no funding from the player to claim. You’ll either receive a small amount of bonus money – typically with a maximum win limitation or wager requirement – or it could be a free spins offer.
These days, you’re more likely to see this offer in a VIP or loyalty program than in the promotions section.
Free Bets
This is an offer exclusive to sports betting. A free bet is a bonus in which the operator fronts the cost of a small wager. This wager will usually be around $5–$10 and you’ll only keep the profits if it’s a winner. The stake is returned to the bookie. Everygame has several free bet bonuses running every month.
Free Spins
Free spins are almost the casino equivalent of a free bet. This offer is a set number of free spins in selected slot games. In most cases, the offer will be for a handful of selected slots, rather than the whole casino. The wagering requirement normally applies on the winnings obtained from the bonus spins.
You can typically find these promotions offered each month and it’s a very common bonus in an operator’s VIP or loyalty program. A free spins bonus could range from as little as 10 spins to as much as 200+. MyBookie’s Free Spin Wednesdays promotion gives players 50 free spins for a $50 deposit.
Loyalty Programs
Ohio online gambling sites like to reward players that play often. How they reward these players is generally through a VIP or loyalty program. Players can opt-in and start earning points towards rewards simply by playing casino games or betting on sports.
The rewards available will often vary but can range from faster payout times to free spins and match deposit offers.
Who Regulates Online Gambling in Ohio?
Take a close look at online gambling laws in Ohio and you’ll see that anything and everything related to gambling is regulated by the Ohio Casino Control Commission. This commission is responsible for authorizing licenses for online sportsbooks and, should the state legalize online casino gaming, there is little doubt it would regulate that market also.
The Ohio Lottery Commission also funds several services to assist with responsible gambling. Most notably, the OMHAS Recovery Services and the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline. The helpline is toll-free and available 24 hours a day.
Tax on Gambling Winnings in Ohio
According to gambling laws in Ohio, residents do have to pay taxes on winnings. The federal government and the state of Ohio consider all gambling winnings to be taxable – no matter the size. At a land-based casino, if you win $5,000 or more, the casino will withhold 24% of those winnings for federal tax purposes.
The casino will also provide a special tax form for smaller wins. However, offshore operators will not file with the IRS since they are outside US jurisdiction. This doesn’t mean you are exempt from disclosing your winnings since offshore winnings are still considered taxable for US residents.
Ohio Gambling Apps & Mobile Sites
Offshore gambling sites are all highly mobile optimized. The sites don’t offer actual apps, but the mobile pages can easily match the desktop pages. All the same content as the desktop online gambling platform will be available, including in-play betting, live casino gaming, and the ability to make deposits and withdrawals.
In Ohio, online sports betting is easily accessible from mobile devices thanks to the optimized platforms. You can connect from your iPhone or Android device, sign in, and continue betting from where you left off at home.
Online Gambling Sites vs Land-Based Gambling Facilities in Ohio
Online gambling won’t ever replace the real deal since there truly is something to be said about the lights, sounds, and atmosphere of a serious land-based casino. However, Ohio online gambling sites have several distinct advantages over land-based gambling and we break them down in a handy pros and cons list below.
Pros:
- More casino game variety online
- Accessible from anywhere in Ohio
- Offers lucrative gambling bonuses
- Numerous secure payment methods
- You can always find an open table
Cons:
- Online casinos are not legal yet
- Not regulated in the US
- Lacks the casino atmosphere
Best Gambling Sites Software Providers
The best Ohio online casinos can have over 400 games, but they don’t develop them. This is left to innovative software providers that create, produce, and manage online casino games, including slots, table games, video poker, keno, and the live casino. We provide a quick rundown of five of the biggest software providers for online gambling in Ohio.
Visionary iGaming
If you like to bet on live casino games with a dealer, then you’ll be getting familiar with Visionary iGaming. Based in San Jose, Costa Rica, Visionary has been involved with live casino gaming since 2005. You’ll find most offshore Ohio online gambling sites, including BetOnline, power their live casino with Visionary iGaming.
Betsoft
We’re pretty sure it’s almost impossible to find a top Ohio gambling site that doesn’t feature a whole heap of Betsoft titles. One of the biggest software providers for operators in the US market, Betsoft builds online slots and table games. The slot offering these days look like great imitations of products offered by even bigger providers.
Nucleus Gaming
As a renowned provider of slots and table games, many of the best Ohio real money online gambling sites offer Nucleus titles. Their table games offerings are particularly noteworthy with multiple poker and blackjack variants. More than just a classic slot provider, Nucleus offers numerous 3D slots with varying themes.
Realtime Gaming
These guys have been around since 1998 and currently offer hundreds of online casino games. Those chasing the biggest prizes will be interested in the progressive jackpots with some reaching up to $1 million. Realtime Gaming is provider you’ll find at vairous online gambling sites, at least with a few games.
Flipluck
Flipluck might not be as well known as the likes of NetEnt or Betsoft, but their games make up a considerable portion of the US market. They provide slots and table games but it’s the instant win games that are the real showcase. Lottery-style games – mostly scratch cards – offered by Flipluck are incredibly vibrant and interactive.
Tips on How to Stay Safe When Gambling Online in Ohio
Thankfully, all the operators in our best Ohio gambling sites list are fully licensed and have been rigorously tested for safety and security. That doesn’t mean there aren’t a few things you can do as a player to keep yourself safe when gambling online.
1. Gamble Responsibly
This means settling on a bankroll and not exceeding that amount. Never bet more than you can afford to lose. Gambling responsibly also means that you won’t go chasing any losses and that you always stick to a betting strategy. If you ever feel like you are beginning to gamble irresponsibly, stop playing for a while and return later.
2. Check for a License
Always make sure the gambling site you are choosing to play at is licensed. This is easy enough to check since operators will promote which license they hold and you can then easily check with the regulator to confirm the legitimacy of the site. Never gamble at an unlicensed casino or sportsbook.
3. Consider the Law
Remember that betting at an offshore gambling site is not legal in Ohio yet. It is still possible to play at these sites and no resident has had any issues doing so, but it is unlawful. If doing so makes you feel unsafe while gambling, then it may be best to stick to US-based sports betting and land-based casinos for now.
4. Secure Your Connection
Make sure you are connected to a stable and strong internet connection. This may be your cell provider’s 4G or 5G network, or a home WiFi. Casino websites are very well built and will usually be able to handle a bet during a lost connection. However, these things can go wrong and you may lose out on a winning hand if you’re connection drops at the wrong time.
5. Be Smart
Just be sensible and use your best judgement. If a bonus from a bookie drops into your mailbox, think twice before clicking any links. Do your research about a casino game before attempting to bet for the first time and be respectful when using the chat feature of any live casino game.
How Ohio Online Gambling Compares to its Neighboring States
Since the state legalized gambling about 15 years ago, Ohio has some progressive laws and appears to be quick to adapt to the online landscape. The state was among the first jurisdictions to jump on the legalization of online sports betting and has no problems with online horse racing betting.
However, to the west of Ohio, you’ll find one of the most progressive gambling states in Pennsylvania – the state has legalized online casino gambling and residents can access popular online poker sites and major US casinos. The best Pennsylvania online casinos are definitely worth checking out.
It is a good sign to see that four of the five border states offer some form of legal online gambling.
Gambling Facilities in Ohio
Before 2009, you couldn’t find a single casino in Ohio. That all changed with a constitutional amendment that authorized a single casino in each of the four largest cities of Ohio. Besides the four land-based casinos, there are also several racinos that offer thousands of lottery terminals but no table games.
Hollywood Casino Columbus
- Address: 200 Georgesville Rd, Columbus, Ohio
- Opening Hours: 24 hours
Acting as the only Vegas-style casino in Columbus, Hollywood Casino offers a truly dazzling experience. You’ll never run out of games to play either with more than 1,900 slots, 34 poker tables, and 65 other gaming tables.
Jack Cleveland Casino
- Address: 100 Public Square, Cleveland, Ohio
- Opening Hours: 24 hours
Located in downtown Cleveland, Jack Cleveland Casino launched in 2012 and is the first casino to open in Ohio. Jack Cleveland Casino is a behemoth of a venue with 89 table games, a 30-table WSOP poker room, and almost 2,000 gaming machines.
Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati
- Address: 1000 Broadway Street, Cincinnati, Ohio
- Opening hours: 24 hours
This casino opened in 2013 and has gone through several name changes and re-brandings. In 2019, Jack Cincinnati Casino was rebranded as the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati. The 100,000-square-foot hotel and casino features around 2,000 slots, 85 table games, and a WSOP poker room with 31 tables.
Hollywood Casino Toledo
- Address: 1968 Miami Street, Toledo, Ohio
- Opening hours: 24 hours
The closest thing you’ll get to Vegas in Toledo is the Hollywood Casino. Boasting more than 2,000 slot games, over 60 gaming tables, and a 20-table poker room, this Hollywood Casino has everything a casino gamer will ever need. Players will get a fine view of the Maumee River and the unique gaming terrace features 227 slots and 4 table games.
Miami Valley Gaming
- Address: 6000 SR Lebanon, Turtlecreek Township, Ohio
- Opening hours: 24 hours
Miami Valley Gaming is one of the biggest racinos in Ohio. The harness racing track replaced Lebanon Raceway and today boasts 2,300 video lottery terminals. You can also enjoy simulcast betting here, 7 days a week and seasonal live racing 5 days a week.
The Best Online Gambling Site in Ohio
With loads of casino games, an incredibly comprehensive sportsbook, and a truly outstanding reputation, BetOnline is the best Ohio online gambling site. Our rigorous tests saw this operator come out on top in almost every one of our strict metrics. Arguably the biggest advantage to joining BetOnline is that you have access to everything with one account. The platform has sports betting, casino games, and poker.
We also liked the secure banking system that has over 15 crypto deposit options, along with traditional payment methods. Plus, your first deposit comes with a significant bonus of your choice for any of the mentioned online gambling sections. After winning, cashing out is also very simple and the support team can help out if needed.