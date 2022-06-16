Best High Payout Casino USA 2022
If you’re looking to find the best high payout casino, this article is for you. In this guide, we cover everything there is to know about payouts from online casinos, from what games offer the highest payouts to what an RTP is.
We also rank and review the top online casinos that provide high payouts, making it easier for you to find the one that meets your needs. So, keep reading to find out which sites topped our list and where to find exciting promos.
Best High Payout Casinos
The Best High Payout Casinos USA 2022
Before we take a closer look at games and RTPs, let’s review our experts’ best high payout casino list:
- Wild Casino– The Best Overall High Payout Online Casino
- BetOnline– Top Online Casino for High Rollers
- Bovada – Best Free Casino App with High Payout Options
- Ignition – A High-Paying Casino with an Excellent Live Dealer Suite
- MyBookie – Best Casino for Low Wagering Requirements
- XBet – Excellent Site for Low Minimum Withdrawals
- BigSpin – Impressive High Paying Casino for Beginners
- Cafe Casino – A High-Paying Casino with a Great Loyalty Program
- Las Atlantis – Exceptional High-Paying Casino with Free Slots
- MyB Casino – A Top Casino for Free Payouts
Best High Payout Online Casinos Reviewed
When it comes to the best online casino fast payout reviews in Canada, you won’t find better than those offered below:
1. Wild Casino – The Best Overall High Payout Online Casino
When looking for an exceptional high payout casino, we suggest starting with Wild Casino. In addition to providing over 15 different banking options, the site features high maximum payment limits, particularly for cryptocurrency. As a result, the casino ranks as one of the best Bitcoin casinos.
When it comes to game selection, Wild Casino doesn’t disappoint. Instead, it offers over 240 unique slots, nearly 100 table games, and several high-quality live dealer games.
Although Wild Casino only launched in 2017, the relatively new site makes an impression through several other features. While it doesn’t provide a sportsbook, it is known for offering new and existing players an assortment of exciting promotions. In addition to several matched deposit bonuses and welcome promos, players can also find referral and slots rewards to enjoy. Further, accessing these bonuses is simple by using Wild Casino promo codes.
2. BetOnline – Top Online Casino for High Rollers
Without a doubt, BetOnline is one of the best online casinos in the USA. In addition to a license from Panama, the casino, launched over 20 years ago, provides players with an extensive selection of betting markets, including a sportsbook and casino.
When browsing the casino, gamers will find nearly 500 games to enjoy, including table games and unique slots. Further, BetOnline has an impressive dedicated poker suite, where players can participate in tournaments with prizes exceeding $1 million. In addition, BetOnline ranks as one of the best high roller casinos, making it easy for bettors to increase their stakes and payouts. For instance, players can withdraw up to $100,000 in a single payment when using cryptocurrency. Further, these payouts are quick and hassle-free.
Another impressive feature of this high payout casino is the promotions on offer. When using one of the BetOnline bonus codes, players can unlock exciting rewards to boost their bankrolls. In addition to match deposits and sports promos, players can also find referral bonuses and boosters.
3. Bovada – Best Free Casino App with High Payout Options
Undoubtedly one of the top Curacao casinos, Bovada comes with more than an exceptional reputation, providing players with several features that will have them coming back for more.
Firstly, the site provides players with a sportsbook, ranked as one of the best UFC betting sites in the US. In addition, Bovada puts forth an exceptional casino packed with table games, slots, and a fantastic live dealer suite. Further, Bovada hosts no-limit poker tournaments, where players can bet tens of thousands of dollars on a single hand should they wish.
When it comes to banking options, Bovada accepts a few, including credit cards like Visa, cryptocurrency, and e-Wallets like PayPal. Additionally, Bovada doesn’t limit Bitcoin withdrawals.
Whether you want to gamble from home or on the go, Bovada makes it easy by providing a downloadable app compatible with iOS and Android devices. So if you wish to raise your stakes using a computer or mobile device, you can.
Finally, this high payout casino offers players several Bovada bonus codes that allow them to unlock a selection of fantastic promos, from welcome matched deposits to the best free spins promos.
4. Ignition – A High-Paying Casino with an Excellent Live Dealer Suite
Another fantastic high payout casino online is Ignition. Despite only launching in 2016, the site has grown to offer players hundreds of high-quality casino games, created in partnership with leading software developers like RTG and Rival Gaming. Further, Ignition ranks as one of the best live casinos in the USA, featuring a live dealer suite with over 36 games for players to discover, including baccarat and blackjack. Additionally, it is one of the best online casinos for live roulette.
When it comes to banking options, Ignition provides a few, including Neteller, Skrill, cryptocurrency, and credit cards. While most sites take their time processing withdrawals, Ignition is relatively speedy, processing most in 15 minutes.
Lastly, players won’t need Ignition promo codes for the site’s welcome match deposit bonus. However, they can also take advantage of one of the site’s other rewards, like the referral bonus or poker promo.
5. MyBookie – Best Casino for Low Wagering Requirements
When considering a high payout casino that also offers a sportsbook, try MyBookie. In addition to providing one of the best NFL betting sites, MyBookie offers several other fantastic sports markets. However, if you’re here for casino games, you’re in luck, as MyBookie provides over 250 exciting options. As a result, gamers can find high payout games like slots, roulette, and blackjack.
While MyBookie doesn’t offer a downloadable app, developers have optimized the site, ensuring it functions as seamlessly on mobile devices as on computers. As a result, gamers can gamble on the go and even make deposits and withdrawals.
Whether you’re looking for a welcome match deposit bonus, a reload promo, sports or cash rewards, or free spin promotions, MyBookie is the site to visit. When using MyBookie promo codes, players can unlock various exciting options to boost their bankrolls.
Top High Payout Casinos Online USA Comparison
When comparing the offerings of each high payout casino in, a table proves helpful. So, we created the one below just for you. As a result, you can quickly review the withdrawal methods, payout times, and minimum withdrawal amounts.
What Does The Payout Percentage Mean?
When looking for the best high payout casino, an important aspect to consider is the return-to-player (RTP) or the payout percentage. In this case, the payout percentage refers to the return a player can expect from a particular casino game they have played over an extended amount of time. For instance, if you play on a slot with an RTP of 98%, if you place a $100 wager on the game, you can expect to earn $98 back.
While land-based and online casinos offer payout percentages for all their games, it is essential to note that the RTPs provided by online casinos are more favorable than those found at land-based gambling establishments. Further, casinos can choose whether they want to apply an individual RTP to each game or opt for a set sitewide RTP.
How we Select the Best High Payout Online Casinos
When looking for an online casino with a high payout, there are several criteria our experts consider helping them select only the best options. So, look below for more info on what some of these criteria include:
Games and Software
Besides determining whether an online casino provides high payouts, our experts also consider the game selection a site offers. As a result, a leading high payout casino features a diverse game selection and regularly updates its offerings with new and exciting options.
Further, the best online casinos work with top software developers like RTG, BetSoft, Rival Gaming, and NucleusGaming to create their games. As a result, each offering is of the highest quality and glitch-free.
Lastly, these online casinos include high payout casino games with high overall RTPs.
Jackpots/VIP Programs
Another aspect to consider when searching for a high payout casino is the jackpots and VIP programs provided. For example, online casinos with smaller jackpots usually pay out more frequently. So, while those million-dollar jackpots grab your attention, the chances of winning it big with them are small. Additionally, consider a casino with a VIP program if you want to increase your payout amounts and speed. Since most online casinos provide VIP members with faster payouts and higher maximum withdrawals.
Mobile App Experience
Besides the payouts, the mobile experience a site provides is important. Although some casinos offer downloadable apps compatible with various devices, not all do. So, if you use a high payout casino that doesn’t have an app, ensure that it is optimized to function seamlessly on your mobile devices. However, should you use an app, ensure it provides the same functionality and ability to deposit and withdraw funds as the website.
Payments
Without a doubt, a high-quality online casino should have several banking options available for players to use. Further, the options should be diverse and include methods like credit cards, debit cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrency, bank wire transfers, and eCheck. Besides offering the best online casino payment methods, check that the site offers low minimum deposits and withdrawals and that the maximum withdrawal limit is suitable. While many high payout casinos often don’t cap withdrawals, some do for specific withdrawal methods, making it essential always to check first. Lastly, keep the payout time in mind – the faster the payout, the better.
Security
Finally, always take security into account. Firstly, ensure the high payout casino provides safe banking options like e-wallets and cryptocurrencies, known for their high level of fraud protection.
Then, a site using SSL encryption is always your best bet since it safeguards a player’s personal and banking information from hackers, making it safe to deposit and withdraw large sums.
Lastly, an online casino with a license (American or offshore) provides a more secure option. Since a license comes with regulations that protect a player’s best interests, you can be sure that the payouts are fast and consistent.
Best Casino Games With Highest Payouts
Generally, the payout percentages for each game vary depending on the casino. However, a casino with a high payout percentage on a game may not provide the best gaming experience. As a result, considering whether the site offers high-quality games for real money is essential. So, let’s review the best high payout casino games and their average payout percentages:
Slots
Besides offering instant rewards and easy fun, slots typically come with a higher average RTP of 92-98%. For instance, NetENT’s Jackpot 6000 has an RTP of 98.8%, while White Rabbit Megaways features an RTP of 97,77%. Further, players can play these slots for real money, and since leading software developers create them, you will find they’re high quality.
Roulette
Undoubtedly, one of the most popular table games is roulette. In addition to being relatively straightforward to play, the game comes in several variations, including American, European, and French Roulette. Since American Roulette is a little more challenging, it has a lower payout percentage of 94-95%, thanks to the double zero. However, French Roulette has the best paying RTP with an average of 98.65%, while European Roulette follows behind with an average RTP of 97.30%. So, to play French Roulette, head to BetOnline.
Blackjack
Besides roulette, blackjack is another favored table game that sees players attempting to get their hand to 21 or as close as possible before the dealer does. Because table games typically have a higher RTP, you’ll find blackjack has an average RTP of 99%, making it a high-paying casino game. So, for the best blackjack casino, visit BetOnline.
Poker
Poker is another popular card game and takes on several variations like Deuces Wild, Texas Hold’em, Stud, and Draw. Generally, Video Poker has the highest average RTP of 99.5%, making it popular among real-money players. Further, many high payout casinos like BetOnline and Bovada provide high-paying poker tournaments with prizes exceeding $1 million.
Live Dealer Games
When it comes to Live Dealer games, players will find they offer the same high payout percentages as online card games. For instance, live Blackjack has an average RTP of 99%, while live Roulette has a base percentage of 97.30%. Further, live Poker has an average RTP of 99.5%. So, as you can see, the RTP for these games’ live versions is typically the same as those for the video versions. However, where live dealer games differ is in their style. In this case, the high payout casino live-streams table games as they play out in real-time. Further, players can compete by conversing with the dealer over live chat and can play against other real gamers or dealers.
High Payout Casino Bonuses
Generally, a high payout casino worth visiting will provide some of the best casino bonuses. So, let’s compare those offered by our top ten sites:
Casino
Bonus
Promo Code
Wagering Requirement
Wild Casino
250% deposit match up to $1,000 on first deposit
WILD250
35X
BetOnline
100% deposit match up to $1,000
BOLCASINO
30X
Bovada
125% deposit match up to $1,250
BTCCWB1250
25X
Ignition
150% deposit match for poker and casino (up to $1,500 each)
No Code Required
25X
MyBookie
150% match deposit up to $750
MYB150
40X
XBet
200% deposit match up to $500
XBC200
40X
Big Spin
200% deposit match up to $1,000
BIGSPIN200
30X
Cafe Casino
250% deposit match up to $1,500
No Code Required
40X
Las Atlantis
280% Slots Bonus (Up to $14,000)
LASATLANTIS
35X
MYB
200% deposit bonus up to $1,000
MYBC200
40X
Payments Methods For The Fastest and Best Casino Payouts
When choosing the best high payout casino, first looking at the banking options and the maximum deposits and withdrawals attached to each is essential. Since individual casinos apply different limits, ensuring you know what these are will help in the long run. For instance, there is no point in playing at a Bitcoin casino with a high payout chance only to find it has a low maximum withdrawal amount.
Generally, cryptocurrency comes with a higher withdrawal limit, and in some cases, like at Bovada, there is no withdrawal limit. However, other banking methods like credit cards or bank wire typically have a lower withdrawal limit. But this is usually due to measures imposed by the banks to prevent fraud. So, let’s look below at the limits set by our high payout casinos:
VIP Withdrawals
When looking at the loyalty or VIP program offered by a leading high payout casino, players will find that, in most cases, they can access several benefits. Further, some of these perks often include faster payouts and increased withdrawal limits. Since the player visits the casino frequently, the site has all their relevant information on file, making it simpler for the online casino to process withdrawal requests from that player efficiently. Additionally, withdrawal requests for VIP players usually move to the top of the clearance pile, so instead of taking 24 hours to process, they do so within an hour or two.
How to Get Fast Casino Payouts
When looking for a fast payout at a high payout casino, a few tips and tricks will help you out:
Avoid Requesting Payouts on the Weekend
Generally, a high payout casino won’t clear or process payout requests over the weekend, with many stipulating this in their FAQs. So, suppose a withdrawal method typically takes 24 hours for approval and another 24 hours to clear. In that case, players requesting a payout on a Saturday for that method will need to wait until Monday for the casino to review their request and will only receive their funds on Wednesday at the soonest.
Choose the Best Withdrawal Method
Another thing players will find about high payout casinos is that each has a different processing time for the different withdrawal options. For example, while a crypto or e-wallet withdrawal may clear instantly, a card withdrawal can take up to three working days and bank transfers even longer at nine days. So, if you want your money pronto, choose the payment method that best suits this need.
Verify Your Account When Your First Set It Up
Before a player can make a withdrawal from a high payout casino, they must verify their account. Since verification can sometimes take up to 24 hours, we suggest doing this as soon as you sign up and create your online account. As a result, you won’t need to hassle with this when it comes time to make a withdrawal. Nor will you end up having to wait even longer to receive your payout.
How to Play at a High Payout Online Casino
While playing at a high payout casino is relatively straightforward, doing so at first may seem challenging. But, by following the quick steps below, players can easily navigate these casinos.
1. Signing Up for an Account
Firstly, launch the Wild Casino website, navigate to the orange “Join Now” button and click it. Thereafter, fill in your information on the “create account” page that opens before hitting the “Create Account” button.
2. Account Verification
Unlike most other online casinos, Wild Casino doesn’t require players to verify their accounts straight away. As a result, once you have completed the sign-up, you can access your account immediately. However, to save you time making withdrawals, we suggest verifying your account as soon as possible, by clicking the link in the email Wild Casino will have sent you.
3. Make Your Initial Deposit and Add in the Promo Code
While you won’t need to do an account verification, you’ll need to deposit funds into your Wild Casino account to play. First, click the “Cashier” tab on the home screen before selecting “Deposit” and choosing your preferred payment method from the menu. Then fill in your relevant bonus code into the box provided. Finally, make your deposit and complete your payment.
4. Choosing a Game and Placing Your First Bet
Finally, you can start playing. So, browse the casino games and choose a game you want to wager on by clicking it. Then fill in your wager value on the bet slip before clicking “Place Bet.”
Best High Payout Casino USA
While you will find more than one excellent high payout casino on our experts’ list, a particular site stands out for its exceptional offering. In addition to high payout limits, and exceptional RTPs on its games, Wild Casino has some exciting promos up for grabs.
So, don’t miss out. Instead, sign up with Wild Casino and enjoy the high payouts the site has to offer.
