Bitcoin Casinos 2022 – Compare the Best Bitcoin Casinos

Recent statistics show that four percent of online casino transactions are made using cryptocurrencies, of which Bitcoin is the most commonly used coin. We expect to see the aforementioned trend continue, so, in this article, we’ll be looking at the best bitcoin casinos to find out exactly how they work and what’s on offer.

In this guide, find out how to register and play with bitcoin, the legality & safety, the benefits of using bitcoin as a payment method, and specific bonuses and promotions available at the top online bitcoin casinos.

Best Bitcoin Casinos USA in 2022

Our team of expert gamblers has tested out countless online Bitcoin casinos in USA. Whether it be for the number of cryptos accepted, the Bitcoin-specific games available, or the welcome bonus, those featured in the list below are the very best that we have encountered.

Top 10 Best Bitcoin Casinos Online

Since not all online casinos accept cryptocurrencies as a payment method, we’ve listed the best bitcoin casino sites in the USA. The below list highlights specific benefits of each casino, and then we will provide you with a more in-depth review of each of them.

Wild Casino – Our top bitcoin casino offers a $9,000 crypto welcome bonus BetOnline – Up to $1,000 first deposit bonus Bovada – Welcomes players with up to $3,750 Bitcoin welcome bonus Ignition – Great selection of table games and slots MyBookie – High deposit limits & up to $1,000 sign-up bonus Xbet – Wide game selection & low rollover requirements Big Spin – Ongoing crypto bonuses & wide game selection Cafe Casino – Maybe the best bitcoin casino USA for low rollover requirements Las Atlantis – 260% BTC deposit bonus and 60 free spins My B Casino – 200% crypto reload bonus worth up to $2,000

Bitcoin for Online Casinos – Quick Facts

Online casinos offer a wide selection of payment methods. When it comes to choosing your preferred method, it’s important that you have a good understanding of the costs and transaction fees involved.

When choosing your banking options, make it a point that you always check the limitations, transaction speed, processing fees, and if there are any bonuses related to a particular payment method.

Let’s have a look at the most important factors to take into consideration:

Min Deposit: minimum deposits vary depending on each payment method

Max Deposit: maximum deposits also vary between different payment options

Min withdrawal: check the minimum amount you can withdraw before checking out

Max Withdrawal: certain online casinos have capped withdrawal limits

Withdrawal Speed: processing time varies between different payment methods

Fees: some payment methods incur processing fees

Reviews of the Best Bitcoin Casinos

In this section, we will go through the top 5 best bitcoin casinos mentioned in our list. These offshore-based casinos offer a huge range of exciting games to choose from, ongoing promotions, and the best bitcoin casino bonuses you can find online.

1. Wild Casino – No.1 Bitcoin Casino in the US





Wild Casino has a high reputation in the online gaming industry. It’s known for its huge selection of games, cool graphics, easy-to-use platform, and generous bonuses. Wild Casino accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies compared to other online casinos.

New players also get the chance to try out the games through demo play versions. Playing at Wild Casino is safe and secure with great bonuses and promotions to choose from. If you need assistance at any time, you can contact customer support 24/7 via email.

Bonuses & Promotions

Wild Casino offers generous bonuses to players whether they deposit with real cash or bitcoin. It’s currently rewarding players with one of the best bitcoin casino deposit bonuses, up to $9,000.



Wild Casino’s Welcome Bonus:

Bonus amount : 300% bonus of up to $300

Deposits : 150% bonuses up to $1,500 on the next four deposits.

Promo code : CRYPTO300 & CRYPTO150

Rollover : 45x for 300% bonus match & 30x for 150% bonus match

Min deposit : $20

Bonus expiry : 30 days

Game Variety

Wild Casino offers around 400 online casino games. It’s mostly popular for online slot games with cool themes and graphics. Players can also enjoy playing table games like blackjack, roulette, and table poker. For that real casino vibe, you can enjoy the live casino games with real-time online streaming.

Other Banking Options

Wild Casino is one of the best bitcoin casinos accepting USA players that offers the largest selection of payment options. Apart from numerous cryptocurrencies, it also accepts regular payment methods like Visa, Mastercard, and eWallets.



Customer Support

If you get stuck at some point or you have any questions regarding the platform, you can contact Wild Casino via email 24/7. The customer support team is highly efficient and will get back to you with a reply in a short amount of time.

The most likable features: Wide selection of cryptocurrencies accepted

Generous crypto bonuses

VIP rewards

VIP rewards Huge selection of slots

Huge selection of slots 2 live casinos (Red and Black) The least likable features: No sports betting options available

2. BetOnline – Up to $1,000 First Deposit Bonus

BetOnline is one of the top bitcoin casinos for US players. It offers a wide selection of payment methods, including bitcoin among other cryptocurrencies. It’s highly reputable and has been in the industry since 2004, offering around 700 online games.

Players can also enjoy sports betting, poker, betting on horse racing, and e-sports. BetOnline also offers amazing bonuses, ongoing promotions, and sports contests with opportunities to win some big prizes.

Bonuses & Promotions

BetOnline is offering a 100% first deposit bonus match up to $1,000 for bitcoin and other crypto deposits. For ongoing bitcoin and crypto deposits, it’s also offering players a 35% crypto reload bonus and a 5% crypto boost bonus.



BetOnline’s Welcome Bonus:

Bonus amount : 100% bonus of up to $1000 on the first deposit.

Deposits : 35% crypto bonus up to $350 for the following bonuses.

Promo code : CRYPTO100 & CRYPTO35.

Rollover : 14x for 100% bonus & 8x for 35% bonus.

Min deposit : $20.

Bonus expiry : 30 days.

Game Variety

BetOnline is one of the biggest online casinos worldwide which offers over 700 casino games. Players can choose from a wide selection of slot games, table games, roulette, and lottery games. It also offers exciting tournaments and jackpot games with big prizes.

Other Banking Options

BetOnline accepts a wide selection of cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, bitcoin cash, and ethereum. Alternatively, players can choose to deposit and withdraw with Visa, Mastercard, bank transfers, and other secure payment methods.

Customer Support

The customer support is exceptionally good and efficient. BetOnline’s team can answer any questions you might have. Their staff can guide you along any process which might be confusing you to help you have an enjoyable and smooth gaming experience.

The most likable features: One of the top bitcoin casinos in the USA for crypto bonuses

35% crypto reload bonus

35% crypto reload bonus Dedicated poker room

Dedicated poker room Big jackpot prizes The least likable features: Some crypto payment transactions are slow

3. Bovada – Up to $4,500 in Bitcoin Bonuses

Another of our top casinos, Bovada ranks 3rd on the bitcoin casino list. Whether you enjoy playing online casino games, live dealer games, or sports betting, you’ll surely find something to entertain you on this platform. Bovada offers a unique gaming experience thanks to its bitcoin poker and specialty games.

If you prefer playing on your mobile phone, you can download Bovada’s app. It has two different versions for Android and iOS devices. You can also access jackpot games from your phone and try your luck at winning big prizes.

Bonuses & Promotions

Bovada welcomes new players who deposit with bitcoin with a 125% first deposit bonus match up to $1,250. On the following two deposits, players get a 125% match up to $1,250.



Bovada’s Welcome Bonus:

Bonus amount : 125% first deposit bonus up to $1,250

Deposits : 125% match up to $1,250 on the next two deposits

Promo code : BTCCWB1250 & BTC2NDCWB

Rollover : 25x for first deposit & 50x for the next two deposits

Min deposit : $10

Bonus expiry : 6 months

Game Variety

You can find every type of online casino game at Bovada from online slots, to table games, exclusive specialty games, and sports betting. It’s known for its wide selection of poker games, including bitcoin poker and poker tournaments.

Other Banking Options

Players have plenty of payment methods to choose from. You can either deposit with bitcoin among other cryptocurrencies, along with Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and other regular payment methods like eWallets.

Customer Support

In case you need assistance or guidance when using Bovada’s platform, you can contact its highly trained customer support team 24/7 by phone, email, and live chat.

The most likable features: 125% first-time crypto deposit match

125% first-time crypto deposit match Potential for $3,750 deposit match using crpyto at the casino

Potential for $3,750 deposit match using crpyto at the casino Great game selection and longer bonus expiry date

Great game selection and longer bonus expiry date Multiple coins accepted The least likable features: High roll-over requirements.

4. Ignition – A Bitcoin Casino with a Great Selection of Table Games and Slots

Another of the best casinos accepting bitcoin, Ignition has accepted crypto as a payment method for several years. Players who prefer to use alternative payment methods can choose from other regular banking options like Visa, Mastercard, and bank transfers.

If you choose to deposit with bitcoin, Ignition Casino is rewarding players with a 100% deposit match worth up to $1,000 which can be claimed once a week. This casino offers a great selection of table games and slots with around 200 games to choose from.

Bonuses & Promotions

Ignition Casino is a pioneer in the bitcoin industry. Players who have made at least one deposit in the last 90 days can claim a weekly deposit bonus match of 100% up to $1,000. You will see a new code each Monday which you can use to claim this offer.



Ignition Casino’s Welcome Bonus:

Bonus amount : 300% bonus up to $3,000 on first deposits

Deposits : 100% match up to $1,000 weekly on bitcoin deposits

Promo code : No promo code

Rollover : 25x

Min deposit : $20

Bonus expiry : 30 days

Game Variety

Ignition Casino offers over 200 games to choose from. This includes table games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. If you prefer the Vegas casino vibe, you can enjoy their live dealer section with over 40+ games to choose from.

Other Banking Options

Ignition Casino offers a wide selection of payment methods to accommodate all kinds of customers. You can choose to deposit with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies like bitcoin cash and ethereum. Alternatively, you can pay with Visa, Mastercard, or direct bank transfers.



Customer Support

If you have any difficulty or any questions, you can reach out to their Help Center where you can find most of the answers to your questions. If you need further assistance, you can contact their customer support team through a 24/7 live chat or via email.

The most likable features: 300% bitcoin welcome bonus

300% bitcoin welcome bonus Weekly bitcoin bonuses

Weekly bitcoin bonuses Huge selection of poker games

Huge selection of poker games Accepts traditional payment options The least likable features: Not the best optimized site for mobile.

5. MyBookie – An Online Bitcoin Casino with High Deposit Limits & a $1,000 Sign-Up Bonus

MyBookie is one of the new bitcoin casinos launched in 2017 that is gaining a lot of noise in the gaming industry. It offers a high-quality online gaming experience with lots of games to choose from such as online slots, table games, a live casino, and five blackjack games to choose from.

You can participate in the contests they have available and win big prizes with an entry price of as low as $10. MyBookie is quite generous with its players as it is offering a wide range of bonuses like the usual welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions.

Bonuses & Promotions

MyBookie welcomes new joiners who choose bitcoin as their preferred payment method with a 200% match-up bonus that’s worth up to $1,000. You can also benefit from their ongoing promotions such as customer bonuses, rebate rewards, free spins, and referral bonuses.



MyBookie’s Welcome Bonus:

Bonus amount : 200% bonus of up to $1,000

Deposits : 200% bonus match up to $1,000 on the first deposit.

Promo code : INSIDERS

Rollover : 40x

Min deposit : $45

Bonus expiry : 30 days

Game Variety

The online casino offers a great variety of online slots, progressive jackpots, and live casino. You can also find table game players with a wide selection of table game variants namely roulette, poker, and blackjack.

Other Banking Options

Apart from bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, players can choose other payment methods such as Visa, Mastercard, ACH, bank wires, and eChecks.



Customer Support

MyBookie offers two options for customers who would like to contact them. You can either get hold of them through their online form, or you can get on their live chat for immediate assistance.

The most likable features: No fees on bitcoin transactions

No fees on bitcoin transactions $1,000 bitcoin casino welcome bonus

$1,000 bitcoin casino welcome bonus $100 crypto rewards

$100 crypto rewards Large selection of slots titles The least likable features: Fewer table games than other bitcoin casino sites

How Do We Rank Bitcoin Casinos?

When writing our online gaming guides, we always rank casinos depending on a specific set of criteria. We aim to give you an honest and knowledgeable review of what’s out there on the market. With so many casino sites to choose from, it’s not easy to make the right choice.

By providing you with the right information and the best options to choose from, our hope is that you find a good casino match and feel safe and secure when depositing money. Here’s a list of criteria that we took into consideration when ranking the best bitcoin online casinos.

Bonuses

The competition in the online gaming industry is high. All the listed bitcoin casinos offer bonuses and promotions. Whether it’s welcome bonuses, ongoing promotions, or limited offers, we always take into consideration the rollover times, minimum deposits, and expiry dates.

When it comes to bitcoin bonuses, we also check for transaction fees, processing times, and crypto percentage bonus rewards to match up your deposits. Other factors which are important to consider are what kind of games you can play your bonuses on.

Game Offering

Playing at online casinos is about fun and entertainment. So having a wide game selection with high-quality graphics is of utmost importance. When ranking our top bitcoin casinos, we’ve had a look at what kind of games they’re offering and whether any of them are specifically for bitcoin. We also look out for titles with cool themes that are aesthetically pleasing.

Security & Safety

Some players might feel uncomfortable depositing with bitcoin since it’s still relatively new. However, it’s one of the safest and most transparent ways to deposit funds into your account. Our best bitcoin casinos use SSL certificates and are licensed and regulated by reputable jurisdictions.

Support

Having a knowledgeable and efficient customer support team is essential for a high-quality service. Being able to contact the customer service department 24/7 is important and helps players feel reassured. We look out for the opening hours and the different channels of communication provided by each bitcoin casino: phone, email, live chat, etc.

Are Bitcoin Casinos Legal for Players in the US?

Yes, players are allowed to legally play at bitcoin casinos in the US. As long as online gaming is legal in your state, you can play, deposit and withdraw using bitcoin as your payment method.

To deposit with bitcoin, first, you would need to create your digital wallet and buy bitcoin. You can then choose bitcoin as your preferred payment method after you sign up for an account with the bitcoin casino of your choice.

How Safe is Bitcoin as a Payment Method at Casinos?

When depositing money online, you need to feel safe and reassured that your funds are secure and in good hands. Bitcoin is one of the safest payment methods you can choose at any BTC casino as it’s designed on encrypted layers that are attached to the digital currency.

Unlike other payment methods, when you pay with bitcoin, your data is not stored in a centralized hub, which is where data breaches mostly occur. Instead, the information is stored in a crypto wallet, and the blockchain verification system is secure. This makes it very difficult to steal someone’s identity or personal data.

To add a level of security and reassurance, when choosing an online casino with bitcoin, check that it has SSL certificates and that it’s an authorized casino regulated by a regulatory board. You can scroll down to the bottom of the site to find this information.

How to Register & Play: Using Bitcoin at Casinos

The process of signing up and playing at bitcoin casinos is super easy and simple. Here’s a step-by-step guide on what you need to do before you start playing:

Step1: Create a Crypto Wallet

First, you need to download a digital wallet where you can store your bitcoin. There are several legitimate online wallets like Exodus. Upon creating your wallet, you will receive a unique code which is your wallet key. This key code will be used for every deposit and withdrawal at online bitcoin casinos.

Step 2: Convert your Funds

Now you need to convert your funds to bitcoin. Once you create your profile at a crypto betting exchange, input your bank account details and convert your funds to bitcoin.

Step 3: Create your Account

The next step is to create your account on your preferred bitcoin casino. Fill in your personal details and create a secure password. You should receive a confirmation email to confirm your email address.

Step 4: Deposit Funds

Once you’ve created your account, you need to fund your account with bitcoin. Go over to the cashier page and enter the amount you’d like to deposit. Choose bitcoin as your payment method.

Step 5: Copy your Key Code

You should receive a unique key code. Copy this unique address made up of letters and numbers to confirm your deposit. Now go back to your crypto wallet to confirm your deposit. Enter the unique address to confirm your transaction in your crypto wallet.

The funds should go into your account instantly once the deposit is confirmed. You can start enjoying your bitcoin casino experience. Before you start playing, have a look at the welcome bonuses offered and other promotions which might interest you.

Bitcoin Specific Bonus & Promotions at Casinos

All online casinos offer some kind of bonus and promotions. Bitcoin casinos aren’t any different as they offer bitcoin-specific bonuses to encourage players to deposit with bitcoin. Let’s have a look at some bonuses which you can find on some of the best online bitcoin casinos:

Welcome Bonus

Our top bitcoin casinos offer welcome bonuses when depositing with bitcoin. Different bitcoin casinos offer different match-up percentages and wagering requirements to be able to access and withdraw the bonus.

Free Spins Bonus

Currently, the best bitcoin casino no deposit bonus offers are few and far between. However, you can still benefit from free spins when depositing with bitcoin to maximize your chances of winning for free. MyBookie, for example, is offering 50 Free Spins on a minimum deposit of $50 every Wednesday.

Top Up or Reload Bonus

When depositing with bitcoin, the best casinos, like BetOnline, are offering reload bonuses to entice players. So every time you deposit with bitcoin, the casino tops up your account with an additional 35% of the amount you deposited. The maximum bonus per deposit is $350.

Top 3 Benefits of Using Bitcoin at a Casino

Bitcoin casinos are getting more popular worldwide and we expect to see this trend continue. Choosing to pay with bitcoin is a personal choice, however, it’s good to know that there are great benefits when paying with crypto, including:

Fast payouts – We all know how frustrating it can be when you’re waiting for your payout to be processed. Traditional payouts can take between 3 to 10 days, while bitcoin is almost instant as it goes through in just a couple of minutes. Transaction Fees – Payment processing fees vary between different payment methods. When cashing out with bitcoin, online casinos usually don’t impose processing fees. So you would be paying smaller transaction fees just on your digital wallet for each transaction. Anonymity – Privacy is a great benefit when using bitcoin as a payment method as personal details aren’t stored in a centralized hub. This makes the process more secure and private as your transactions won’t be reflected on any of your bank statements.

What Bitcoin Casino to Select – An Individual Choice

When it comes to choosing a bitcoin casino, you’re spoilt for choice. It can feel confusing if you don’t know what to look for and how to narrow down your choices. Here are some important factors to keep in mind when choosing your preferred bitcoin casino:

Priorities: Figure out what you want from the casino first. What would you like best: a good welcome bonus or a huge range of games? Answering this question will help you narrow down your choices and understand which bitcoin casino is the most suitable for you.

Mobile or desktop: Think about when you will play, and what device you will be using. If you are going to spend most of the time playing on your mobile, select a highly rated bitcoin casino for mobile phone use. Some bitcoin casinos have mobile apps or optimized sites for mobile devices.

Reputation: This is always important, and it goes for anything that requires a monetary transaction – pay attention to reviews and reputation. Keep in mind that there will always be some bad casino reviews. But, be mindful if they are excessive or if many of them are recent. Always look for legitimate sites that are licensed and regulated. You can find this information at the bottom of the site.

What is the Best eWallet to Use?

There are many safe and highly reputable wallets to choose from. More or less, they all have the same function, but some of them are better than others. Here’s a list of the best eWallets which you can use at bitcoin casinos:

Exodus – Ideal if you prefer desktop over mobile use with a professional interface for the best bitcoin exchange experience.

Coinbase – One of the biggest and most popular eWallets. Super easy to use, quick and efficient.

Ledger Nano X – Ideal for those who want to access their crypto wallet when offline.

Electrum – Great for low bitcoin fees on transactions.

Bitcoin Glossary – Terms You Need to Know

If you’re new to bitcoin casinos, it can be confusing seeing terms that you don’t understand. To assist with this, below is a list of the most common key terms to know when using bitcoin:

Bitcoin Address – Your unique wallet ID number where your bitcoin is stored. This number is used when depositing and withdrawing.

Bitcoin Wallet – A digital software where you store bitcoin.

Blockchain – A public list of all blocks that have been mined that is fully transparent. You can also keep a copy of your blockchain.

BTC – The symbol for the bitcoin currency.

Coinbase – The first transaction in bitcoin blocks that generates new coins.

Encryption Algorithm – An algorithm that transforms a message into an unreadable message to keep it private and secure. This process cannot be reversed unless someone knows the encryption key.

Ledger – Bitcoin blockchain storage that saves the history of all the transactions.

Miner – Someone who creates blocks to be added to the blockchain. Bitcoin protocol rewards miners by automatically assigning new bitcoins to the miner.

Mining – The process that verifies and adds transactions to a blockchain by using high-powered specialized computing hardware.

Playthrough Rate – Also known as rollover times or wagering requirements. This stipulates how many times a player needs to wager their bonus before they can withdraw it in cash.

Private Key – A key connected to a specific address that allows you to proceed with bitcoin transactions.

Provably Fair – An algorithm that analyses online casinos to ensure that games are fair and not rigged.

QR Code – In the context of bitcoin, this is a scannable code that represents a specific bitcoin address.

RNG (Random Number Generator) – A coding system that ensures that the online casino is fair with random outcomes for players.

RTP (Return To Player) – A percentage of the money that a casino pays back to its players when they win.

The Best Bitcoin Casino in the US is Wild Casino

Choosing our best bitcoin casino wasn’t an easy choice. Wild Casino stood out from the rest as it offers a wide selection of games with over 400 games to choose from, a high-quality platform, and fantastic bonuses with up to $9,000 crypto bonuses alone.

It also offers additional ongoing promotions with a massive range of cryptocurrencies to choose from, along with other regular payment methods. Wild Casino is a highly reputable online casino that ensures an enjoyable and safe gaming experience for everyone who would like to try their luck on bitcoin casinos.