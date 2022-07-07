Maine Sports Betting Guide – Compare the Best Maine Sportsbooks
Maine sports betting isn’t on the start line yet but recent developments suggest that things could change soon. In this article we will give you a detailed overview of the sports betting landscape in Maine by running through the best sportsbooks, and show you how to collect lucrative bonuses. Read on to find out more.
Maine Sports Betting Sites
List of the Best Sports Betting Sites in Maine
Maine is brimming with sports betting options for residents. The operators featured in our top 10 list are among the best offshore sportsbooks in the US, so scroll down to see the results.
- BetOnline – Best overall site for Maine sports betting
- XBet – Popular Maine online sports betting site for depositing with crypto
- MyBookie – Great sports betting in Maine site for news and tips
- BetUS – Top Maine sports betting 2022 operator for bonuses
- Bovada – Superb mobile app for sports betting in Maine
- Sportsbetting.ag – Reputable site for customer service
- BUSR – Reliable horse racing site
- Everygame – A sports betting mecca for Maine residents
- BetAnySports – Good site for making prop-style bets
- Jazz – Decent racebook with competitive odds
Timeline: Maine Legal Sports Betting Developments
Recent news has suggested that Maine sports betting is on the cusp of being rolled out. Our timeline charts the key moments in the attempts to bring about sports betting in Maine.
- 2018 – PASPA (Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act) is repealed.
- 2019 – The first Maine sports betting bill (LD 553) to allow in-person betting and online sports betting in Maine is approved.
- 2020 – Governor Janet Mills blocks the Maine sports betting bill L.D. 553, claiming it wasn’t in the best interest of the state’s residents.
- 2021 – A new bill, LD 552 is drafted and passed by the House and Senate, however, a tethering requirement is not fulfilled, meaning it will be tabled again in 2022.
- 2022: Gov. Mills signs the sports betting bill LD 585 into law, meaning the bill will go into effect on July 31, 2022.
Reviews of the Best Maine Sports Betting Sites
Maine is home to some of the best online sportsbooks in the US. We have tested the following operators across several key areas, such as quality of their mobile betting platform and the sports they have on their roster.
1. BetOnline – Best overall site for Maine sports betting
BetOnline merits the top spot as the best Maine sports betting site. The bookie is stacked with plenty of markets and sports so. whether you are a basketball, martial arts, baseball, or soccer fan, there will be something here for you. If you prefer to bet on the go then, as far as mobile sports betting options go, BetOnline performs well too.
Markets are widely advertised for player futures, such as who will be named NBA MVP of the Year for the 2021/22 season. There are over 20 sports markets you can bet on, including tennis, swimming, rugby, badminton, and more. The betting slip is also interactive and easy to use.
BetOnline also handles a wide range of payment methods, such as credit and debit cards. You can also deposit and withdraw using the best cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.
The BetOnline promo code is worth tapping into, although it may not be as competitive as other sites. However, BetOnline players will be impressed with the quick processing of withdrawals.
Pros:
- Excellent live betting platform
- Good for making prop bets
- Offers a good range of cryptocurrencies
- Extensive range of sports markets
Cons:
- No official mobile betting app
2. XBet – Popular Maine online sports betting site for depositing with crypto
XBet is a good choice for those looking for Maine sports betting options. This platform is best suited for futures wagers, so you can bet on who will be the NFC division winners in the NFL, or who will be crowned World Series champions.
In-play betting is big at XBet. You will be able to wager on the match as the action unfolds. Generally, there are more than a dozen prop bets per game, and there is a fairly extensive range of markets for eSports, most notably CS:GO.
This Maine sports betting site also has a dedicated horse racing section. Here, you can make both pre-race, and in-play horse racing bets. Existing customers are usually rewarded with rebates of up to 7%.
While the welcome bonus is small, you wouldn’t want to overlook it and you will need to enter the XBet promo code at the cashier.
You can fund your account with a variety of methods, including MasterCard, VISA, Bitcoin, and Litecoin. Wire transfers and check payments are not listed on the website, but this may be arranged through the operator’s support team.
Pros:
- User-friendly sportsbook
- Quick payouts
- Great for making cryptocurrencies
- Good for in-play betting
Cons:
- No official mobile betting app
3. MyBookie – Great sports betting in Maine site for news and tips
MyBookie is another offshore sportsbook that holds sway in the Maine sports betting arena. The MyBookie promo code is generous for new players and it is a trusted source of information for news and tips. Once you join, you will be able to bet with confidence.
For mobile betting, MyBookie has a brilliant app that supports Apple and Android devices. Within that, you will also find a live streaming platform, so you can watch your favorite teams on the move.
In terms of sports, you can find an array of sporting disciplines, such as baseball, basketball, golf, football, tennis, ice hockey, squash, MMA/martial arts, Formula 1, and more, are very well represented within this Maine sportsbook. You won’t have issues finding appropriate betting lines, such as totals, moneylines, spreads, and parlays across all sports.
MasterCard/VISA, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, BitcoinCash, and Ripple are among the supported payment methods at MyBookie. Typically, the minimum deposit limit varies from $20 for cryptos up to $100 for P2P transfers.
Pros:
- Fabulous iOS and Android betting apps
- Strong range of betting lines
- Authoritative site for news and tips
- Wide range of sports coverage
Cons:
- Deposit limits could be higher
4. BetUS – Top Maine sports betting 2022 operator for bonuses
BetUS continues to be a big hitter in Maine, and with over 25 years of experience in the field, it has a few tricks up its sleeve. Firstly, BetUS packs a punch with its monster bonuses, so you can use the BetUS promo code upon signing up.
BetUS’ coverage of sports is very comprehensive, and this entails everything from soccer, NBA, and MLB through to tennis and cycling. The site is very user-friendly, and you can locate your preferred markets in just a few clicks.
The app is very responsive and aesthetically pleasing from a design perspective. You won’t experience buffering issues, and you can fill in a betting slip seamlessly while on the move.
At BetUS, you can deposit and withdraw using credit cards, cash transfers, bank wires, and cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum. If you’re worried about providing your credit card information through an online form, you can fund your account via telephone by calling 1-888-51-BetUS (23887).
Pros:
- Last-minute bets feature
- Amazing welcome bonus
- Can place bets via phone
- Mobile app available
Cons:
- Rollover requirements for welcome bonus
5. Bovada – Superb mobile app for sports betting in Maine
For sports betting in Maine, Bovada shouldn’t be overlooked. Bovada is fabulous for live betting, and it also has an HD-quality live stream, so you won’t miss a single moment of the action while on the go. You can customize your bets with the prop builder function, and it is one of the best sports betting apps around.
Bovada has no shortage of sports to wager on, including the NBA, NFL, and MLB. You will also be able to bet on a selection of niche sports, such as snooker and handball.
You can access the Bovada bonus code with little hassle and it is one of the most competitive we have found.
Making deposits and withdrawals are very straightforward too. Accounts can be funded using Bitcoin Cash or Litecoin, and payments are usually processed within a matter of hours.
Pros:
- Large number of sports markets
- Superb mobile app
- 24/7 customer support
- Live streaming available
Cons:
- No email support
6. Sportsbetting.ag – Reputable site for customer service
While its simplistic design may suggest this is a basic site, Sportsbetting.ag is anything but. For filling in your betting slip, you will find tons of futures if you like to take a long-term view with your predictions.
Sportsbetting.ag has a racebook and there are plenty of lines for other sports, such as golf and hockey. Also, Sportsbetting.ag has a solid Esports library, with CS:GO, League of Legends, and Dota 2 among the most popular titles you can wager on. You can stream live matches from the biggest tournaments across the world.
Sportsbetting.ag accepts a wide range of crypto payments, including Bitcoin, Ripple, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Typically, you will need to deposit a minimum of $20 and the maximum amount usually imposed is $100,000. The Sportsbetting.ag promo code for new players shouldn’t be scoffed at either.
On the support side of things, Sportsbetting.ag ranks well. There is a live chat facility at Sportsbetting.ag, so if you run into any difficulties online, you can speak to a bot and they will be able to tackle any queries immediately.
Pros:
- Rewarding bonus
- Re-bet feature
- Wide range of crypto options
- Decent range of soccer lines
Cons:
- Sportsbook needs modernizing
7. BUSR – Reliable horse racing site
BUSR also doubles up as one of the best offshore casinos, and ME residents will be pleased with the sports betting product. The sports coverage extends to college football, and if you are a motorsports fan, you will find regular lines for NASCAR and Formula 1.
There is also a healthy dose of Esports options, so if you like LoL, or CS:GO, you will find plenty of pre-match and in-play lines.
If you like to bet with crypto, then the BUSR promo code will be to your liking. There is also a Refer your Friends section, where you can benefit from great rewards if you convince a friend to join the site.
BUSR is also widely considered one of the best racebooks. There is a full schedule for all the graded races for both thoroughbred and harness races in the US and across Europe.
And BUSR provides strong customer support. There is an extensive FAQs section, as well as a contact form, phone number, and live chat facility if you want to speak to a member of the team.
Pros:
- Fabulous horse racing site
- Bitcoin accepted
- Healthy range of Esports options
- Good site for customer support options
Cons:
- Small range of payment methods for deposits
8. Everygame – A sports betting mecca for Maine residents
Everygame continues to make strides, so you can expect to find a wide range of sports to wager on. This includes mainstream options, such as soccer, NFL, and NBA, but also more niche sports, such as Aussie Rules and table tennis.
Esports are well represented at Everygame as you will notice markets for CS:GO and Dota 2. Like the main sports library, this will be separated into outright lines and top bets.
There is also a neat section entitled Hottest Bets, which draws the bettors’ attention to some of the most insightful picks outlined by Everygame.
Depositing is also straightforward at Everygame and you will have access to the latest e-wallets and cryptocurrencies. Skrill, Neteller, and ecoPayz are among the accepted options and you can also access support 24/7 should you need it.
The Everygame bonus code for new players is also quite tasty and with customer support available 24/7, it makes wagering at this Maine sports betting site fun.
Pros:
- Politics and entertainment markets
- Bitcoin accepted
- Great range of Esports lines
- Host of ongoing promotions
Cons:
- Smaller welcome bonus compared to other sites
9. BetAnySports – Good site for making prop-style bets
Of the sports betting in Maine sites we have reviewed, BetAnySports will serve horse racing enthusiasts well. There is a great cash back section where you can receive rebates of up to 6% on your daily bet volume. This is regardless of whether you win or lose.
On the main sportsbook, you will find plenty of markets, including ones that don’t receive regular TV coverage, such as darts. You will see the Other Sports section, where you will find lines for handball and water polo.
The live betting section is quite immersive, so you can see what matches are in progress. There will be a breakdown of stats, so you can keep tabs on what is happening. However, the props builder section is one of the main selling points, as you can choose your preferred prop, and filling in the betting slip is easy.
The BetAnySports promo codes are probably more targeted toward ongoing players, nevertheless, new players will be happy with what they will encounter.
In terms of payments, Betanysports supports cryptocurrencies and there are no fees incurred for making deposits, however, the range is considerably smaller compared to other offshore sites.
Pros:
- Bitcoin accepted
- No fees for making cryptocurrency deposits
- User-friendly site
- Has casino games as well
Cons:
- No mobile app
10. Jazz – Decent racebook with competitive odds
Jazz, from the outset, seems like a no-frills Maine sports betting site. However, it has the edge over its competitors when it comes to its college sports markets. Here, you will find regular season props and futures for college football and basketball.
There is a decent selection of sports, as you will find lines for cricket and rugby, while the fighting section incorporates MMA and boxing. For any given match, you will find the Moneyline and totals over/under section.
The Jazz bonus code surpasses the promotion available at some of its competitors, while the other ongoing promotions for existing players are quite generous.
Jazz excels as a racebook as you can place exotic style wagers, such as exacta, trifectas, and superfectas on the most prestigious races in the US.
In terms of payments, Jazz facilitates cryptocurrencies as well as P2P deposits, although there is a maximum $500 transaction limit placed here.
Pros:
- Live chat support
- Maximum $500 transaction limit
- Modern sportsbook
- Facilitates cryptocurrency payments
Cons:
- No live streaming
Comparing Sportsbooks for Maine Players
Now, we have put the best sites for sports betting in Maine through their paces, let’s see how they fare across key performance indicators. Our handy table explains more.
You can find tons of lines along with competitive odds, and it is very user-friendly. So, what are you waiting for? Make sure you sign up today to see what all the fuss is about.
Sportsbook
Sign-Up Bonus
Bonus Code
Sports to Bet On
Live Betting
Live Streaming
BetOnline
100% up to $1,000
BOL1000
21
✅
❌
XBet
100% match up to $500
XB100
23
✅
❌
MyBookie
50% match up to $1,000
MYB50
23
✅
✅
BetUS
125% up to $3,125
JOIN125
19
✅
❌
Bovada
75% up to $750
BTCSWB750
22
✅
✅
Sportsbetting.ag
50% up to $1,000
SB1000
26
✅
❌
BUSR
100% up to $1,000
SPORTS100FP
22
✅
❌
Everygame
100% up to $150
SB1000
18
✅
❌
BetAnySports
60% up to $1,000
N/A
20
✅
❌
Jazz
50% up to $1,000
JAZZ50
18
✅
❌
Is Sports Betting Legal in Maine?
Who can Legally Bet on Sports in Maine?
How to Bet on Sports Online in Maine
Step 1: Sign Up
Step 2: Verify Your Email
Step 3: Make your First Deposit
Step 4: Start Betting
When will Betting Be Legal in Maine?
The 2022 Ballot to Legalize Sports Betting in Maine
Supporters for Legal Betting
Opponents for Legal Sports Betting
Current Situation – Who is the Likely Winner?
Previous Maine Sports Betting Bills
Tax on Sports Betting Winnings in Maine
Payment Methods Available at Maine Sports Betting Sites
Crypto Betting Options
E-Wallet Betting Options
Traditional Payment Options
Bonuses available at Maine Sportsbooks
Matched Deposit Bonuses
No Deposit Bonuses
Free Bets
Popular Sports to Bet on in Maine
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
NHL Betting
NCAA Football
NCAA Basketball
Golf Betting
Horse Racing Betting
DFS Betting
Live Betting with Maine Sports Betting Sites
How Maine Sports Betting Compares to its Neighboring States
The Best Betting Site for Maine
FAQs
Is sports betting legal in Maine?
Can you bet on sports online in Maine?
Does Maine allow online horse racing betting?
When will sports betting be legal in Maine?
Will you have to be a resident to bet on sports?
Who regulates legal sports betting in Maine?
What’s the minimum age for betting in Maine?
How do you bet on sports in Maine?
Currently, Maine sports betting isn’t legal as there are no retail sportsbooks and all forms of mobile wagering are not permitted.
Nevertheless, the passing of a sports betting bill in May 2022 suggests that sports betting could be arriving any time soon, however, no fixed date has been set. This comes following tethering requirements, which was a bone of contention. There had been concerns that tethering, which would link mobile sportsbooks to in-state venues, would be “anti-competitive”.
Maine also has two casinos, however, sports betting at this kind of establishment is strictly prohibited.
In the meantime, this shouldn’t stop you from playing at the best offshore sportsbooks we have referred to throughout the guide.
To bet in Maine, you have to be at least 21 years old and you will have to bet within state lines.
However, there are other alternatives, so you can use offshore sportsbooks and play freely there without fear of prosecution.
Sports betting in Maine is a simple process. We have illustrated this by providing a step-by-step guide for the top-rated sportsbook on this page – BetOnline.
First, visit BetOnline’s website and click the ‘Join Now’ button. You will need to enter a few details, such as your name, phone number, email address, and birthday to get registered.
BetOnline requires all new players to verify their information. To do this, you will need to check your inbox, and then follow the link sent to you by BetOnline.
You can now deposit as little as $10 to get started with BetOnline. The sportsbook accepts credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin. Remember, BetOnline will provide you with a 50% deposit match up to $1,000, and you will need to enter the promo code BOL1000.
Once you have completed all the above steps, you can begin betting. Make your way to the sportsbook lobby and place a few wagers on your preferred markets.
Although many of the major hurdles have been cleared to bring sports betting to Maine, and a bill has been signed by Gov. Mills, nothing has been set in stone.
There are a few issues concerning the rules of how sports betting in Maine will operate. While sports betting is supposed to come into effect in July 2022, bettors could wait a long time. It is feared that sports betting in Maine may not go live until 2024.
Despite being previously vetoed, the signing of sports betting bill LD 585 means that the 2022 session could start in late July or early August, and it is hoped it will go live before the start of the NFL session.
The prospective sports betting has received strong support from the Senate, so it could spark more commercial opportunities.
Governor Mills had been a vocal critic of sports betting in Maine. She previously vetoed a sports betting bill, although in the past couple of months she caved in.
While there had been a standoff between Gov. Mills and the Senate, it seems that the Senate has won, although it remains to be seen when sports betting will go live in Maine.
Maine sports betting has been an uphill battle, but here’s a look back at some of the past bills that have been proposed.
2022
2021
2020
Gambling taxes are likely to be set at 10% under the new bill. State taxes are divided into three brackets, and it is brought in line with living costs and inflation.
Those after good sports betting in Maine options will be encouraged to join a site depending on their payment methods. The sportsbooks we have referred to on this page cover traditional and more modern payments.
Bitcoin is one of the leading cryptocurrencies, and it is widely accessible at our recommended sportsbooks. XBet, for example, provides many crypto options, including Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin, which can be used to access their crypto-focused bonus.
E-wallets are easy to facilitate and free to use. At offshore sportsbooks, such as Bovada, bettors can use Neteller and Skrill.
The bulk of Maine sports betting sites will have credit and debit card options for players. Some sites, however, may require approval before using credit cards, such as Visa and MasterCard.
While offshore operators are currently the only option available, they will still be stacked with great bonus offers for you to tap into, so let’s see what these are.
The most common offer is a matched deposit, which will match what you put into the account, usually 50% or 100%. This will be up to a set amount. These offers suit all players, especially for the big spenders, as this will mean a large deposit, which is what is matched.
A No Deposit Bonus rewards players simply for signing up. In this case, a Maine sports betting site gives a player free credits to wager risk-free. However, the player often deposits funds to continue betting once the credits run out.
Many of our offshore sportsbooks will be loaded with the best free bets. However, there is usually some risk attached and you will have to fulfill wagering requirements, for example, x30 or x40 before you can collect your winnings.
So, if you wanted to bet $200 on an event with a 40x wagering requirement, then you would have to bet $8000 before you can retrieve any potential winnings.
Maine is lively when it comes to sports betting options, however, you won’t find any professional teams to wager on. Let’s assess the types of sports you can bet on in the state.
The NFL is huge throughout the season as all roads lead to the Super Bowl. BetOnline is one of the best NFL betting sites, as you can bet on totals, moneylines, and much more.
Whether it is prop bets or spreads, Maine sports betting sites will cater to your needs. Bovada and BetUS have a great variety of betting lines to tuck into.
Similarly, there are plenty of betting opportunities available for wagering on the MLB. MyBookie and Bovada facilitate great odds, and they are both superb for in-play betting.
The NHL is always fast-paced during the regular season, and there are always a host of betting options, which can be found at the likes of MyBookie, who post their odds early.
Jazz is a great source for college football betting. The Maine Black Bears have been involved in the collegiate scene since 2007.
Jazz also comes into its own, especially around the time of March Madness. The college basketball program is strong, and the Maine Black Bears have been around since 1904.
Golf is always hugely popular, especially around the time of the Majors. However, each week, you will find a regular spate of lines for the biggest PGA Tour tournaments, which includes outright winner, as well as top-five or top-10 finishes. XBet and BetOnline have a good selection here.
BUSR is a reliable site to get your horse racing fix. Rebates are common here at Maine online sports betting sites, and residents can wager on the most prestigious thoroughbred races throughout the States.
Daily Fantasy Sports are legal in Maine, as DFS isn’t recognized as a form of gambling. At DraftKings and FanDuel, you can tap into a wide range of markets and compete for big cash prizes.
Live betting has transformed sports betting in Maine. Here, bettors are put in control of their wagers, and the top sportsbooks will constantly update their odds to reflect the action.
Bovada is one of the best sports betting apps for those residents who prefer to wager in play.
Maine borders New Hampshire, which legalized sports betting in 2019. Although the state is allowed to offer up to 10 retail licenses, it has an existing deal with DraftKings.
Although Maine is still waiting to formally launch sports betting, there are some positive signs. However, our top-rated site for placing a sports bet in the state is BetOnline.
You can find tons of lines along with competitive odds, and it is very user-friendly. So, what are you waiting for? Make sure you sign up today to see what all the fuss is about.