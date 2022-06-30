Montana Sports Betting Guide – Compare the Best MT Sportsbooks
Montana was a trailblazer as it became the first state to approve sports betting. However, compared to other states, Montana sports betting has taken a different approach, focusing more on retail wagering.
In this in-depth guide, we cover everything from how to place a sports bet in Montana at the best MT sports betting sites and which promotions you can claim today!
List of the Best Sportsbooks in Montana
If you are looking to play at a top Montana sportsbook, then you should take inspiration from our carefully curated. The top 10 operators are also among the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.
- BetOnline – Overall best Montana sports betting site
- XBet – Superb site for placing a Montana sports bet with crypto
- MyBookie – Excellent Montana online sports betting site for news and tips
- BetUS – Best online sports betting in Montana site for bonuses
- Bovada – Boasts one of the best Montana sports betting apps
- Sportsbetting.ag – Good site for soccer coverage
- BUSR – Renowned for its range of horse racing markets
- Everygame – A mecca for sports betting enthusiasts in MT
- BetAnySports – Reliable site for making prop-style bets
- Jazz – Has a decent racebook complete with competitive odds
Legal Sports Betting in Montana Developments: A Timeline
Montana sports betting has been around for a few years now, but how did we get to this point? Our timeline illustrates the key turning points that ensured sports betting in Montana surfaced.
- 2020 – Sports betting in Montana formally launches.
- 2019 – The state votes to make online sports betting in Montana legal.
- 2018 – PASPA was declared unconstitutional, allowing the states in the USA the chance to set their gambling laws.
- 2005 – The legislation from 1972 was updated to make sports betting in Montana illegal.
- 1993 – Montana online sports betting was put on the back burner, as PASPA prohibited online sports betting activities across the US.
- 1986 – The Montana Lottery was launched following the results of a referendum.
- 1972 – The card games, raffles, bingo, and sports pool act was passed, which enabled licensed and regulated operators to host these games legally.
Reviews of the Best Betting Sportsbooks in Montana
Now that we have revealed the best online sportsbooks in the US, it’s time to put them to the test. Our series of reviews show how well they perform across key criteria, such as sports markets available as well as the strength of their live betting platforms.
1. BetOnline – Overall best Montana sports betting site
BetOnline ranked as the best Montana sports betting site. The bookie is stacked with plenty of markets and sports, so whether you are a basketball, martial arts, baseball, or soccer fan, there will be something here for you. It boasts plenty of experience and as far as Montana mobile sports betting options go, BetOnline has a strong product.
Markets are widely advertised for player futures, such as who will be named NBA MVP of the Year for the 2021/22 season. There are over 20 sports markets you can bet on, including tennis, swimming, rugby, badminton, and more.
BetOnline supports the most popular payment methods, such as credit and debit cards. You can also deposit and withdraw using the best cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.
The BetOnline promo code is worth tapping into, although it may not be as competitive as other sites. However, BetOnline players will be impressed with the quick processing of withdrawals.
Pros:
- Offers a good range of cryptocurrencies
- Good for making prop bets
- Excellent live betting platform
- Extensive range of sports markets
Cons:
- Could have a more competitive welcome bonus
2. XBet – Superb site for placing a Montana sports bet with crypto
XBet is one of the best Montana sportsbooks around, ranking second on our list. This platform is conducive for futures wagers, so you can bet on who will be the NFC division winners in the NFL, or who will be crowned World Series champions.
There is a big emphasis on in-play betting at XBet. You will be able to wager on the match as the action unfolds. Generally, there are more than a dozen prop bets per game, and there is a fairly extensive range of markets for eSports, most notably CS:GO.
This Montana sports betting site also has a dedicated section for horse racing. Here, you can make both pre-race, and in-play horse racing bets. Existing customers are usually rewarded with rebates of up to 7%.
While the welcome bonus is small, you wouldn’t want to overlook it and you will need to enter the XBet promo code at the cashier.
You can fund your account with a variety of methods, including MasterCard, VISA, Bitcoin, and Litecoin. Wire transfers and check payments are not listed on the website, but this may be arranged through the operator’s support team.
Pros:
- Great for making cryptocurrency deposits
- User-friendly sportsbook
- Quick payouts
- Good for in-play betting
Cons:
- No official mobile betting app
3. MyBookie – Excellent Montana online sports betting site for news and tips
MyBookie is another offshore sportsbook that is a big hitter in the WI sports betting arena. The MyBookie promo code is generous for new players and it is a trusted source of information for news and tips. Once you join, you will be able to bet with confidence.
Like most of the other offshore sites we have mentioned, MyBookie has a brilliant mobile app that supports Apple and Android devices. Within that, you will also find a live streaming platform, so you can watch your favorite teams on the move.
In terms of sports, all the usual disciplines, such as baseball, basketball, golf, football, tennis, ice hockey, squash, MMA/martial arts, Formula 1, and more, are very well represented within this Wisconsin sportsbook. You won’t have issues finding appropriate betting lines, such as totals, moneylines, spreads, and parlays across all sports.
MasterCard/VISA, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, BitcoinCash, and Ripple are among the supported payment methods. Typically, the minimum deposit limit varies from $20 for cryptos up to $100 for P2P transfers.
Pros:
- Wide range of sports covered
- Authoritative site for news and tips
- Brilliant iOS and Android mobile app
- Good range of betting lines
Cons:
- Deposit limits could be higher
4. BetUS – Best online sports betting in Montana site for bonuses
For those wanting to place a sports bet in Montana, BetUS has been instrumental and it is a big hitter, with over 25 years of experience in the field. BetUS is renowned for huge bonuses, so don’t hesitate to check out the BetUS promo code when you sign up for the site.
BetUS’ coverage of sports is very comprehensive, and this entails everything from soccer, NBA, and MLB through to tennis and cycling. The site is very user-friendly, and you can locate your preferred markets in a few clicks.
The app is very responsive and aesthetically pleasing from a design perspective. You won’t experience buffering issues, and you can fill in a betting slip seamlessly while on the move.
At BetUS, you can deposit and withdraw using credit cards, cash transfers, bank wires, and cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum. If you’re worried about providing your credit card information through an online form, you can fund your account via telephone by calling 1-888-51-BetUS (23887).
Pros:
- Last-minute bets feature
- Can make bets via phone
- Amazing welcome bonus
- Mobile app available
Cons:
- Rollover requirements for welcome bonus a bit on steep side
5. Bovada – Boasts one of the best Montana sports betting apps
If you are after a renowned sports betting site complete with a fabulous app, then Bovada delivers in bucketloads. This online betting site is great for live betting, and it also has an HD-quality live stream, so you won’t miss a single moment of the action while on the go. You can customize your bets with the prop builder function.
Bovada has no shortage of sports to wager on, including the NBA, NFL, and MLB. You will also be able to bet on more niche sports, such as snooker and handball.
You can access the Bovada bonus code with little hassle and it is one of the most competitive we have found.
Making deposits and withdrawals are very straightforward too. Accounts can be funded using Bitcoin Cash or Litecoin, and payments are usually processed within a matter of hours.
Pros:
- Superb mobile app
- Live streaming available
- Large number of sports markets
- 24/7 customer support
Cons:
- No email support
6. Sportsbetting.ag – Good site for soccer coverage
Don’t be fooled by the simplistic design of the site, Sportsbetting.ag packs a punch as one of the best Montana online sports betting sites. You will find tons of futures if you like to take a long-term view with your predictions.
Sportsbetting.ag has a racebook and there are plenty of lines for other sports, such as golf and hockey. Also, Sportsbetting.ag has a solid Esports library, with CS:GO, League of Legends, and Dota 2 among the most popular titles you can wager on. Here, you will be able to stream live matches from the biggest tournaments across the world.
Sportsbetting.ag accepts a wide range of crypto payments, including Bitcoin, Ripple, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Typically, you will need to deposit a minimum of $20 and the maximum amount usually imposed is $100,000. The Sportsbetting.ag promo code for new players shouldn’t be scoffed at either.
On the support side of things, there is a live chat facility at Sportsbetting.ag, so if you run into any difficulties online, you can speak to a bot and they will be able to tackle any queries.
Pros:
- Rewarding bonus
- Good range of soccer betting markets
- Re-bet feature
- Wide range of crypto options
Cons:
- Sportsbook needs modernizing
7. BUSR – Renowned for its range of horse racing markets
BUSR doubles up as one of the best offshore casinos, and MT residents will be pleased with the sports betting offering. The sports coverage extends to college football, and if you are a motorsports fan, you will find regular lines for NASCAR and Formula 1.
There is also a healthy dose of Esports options, so if you like LoL, or CS:GO, you will find plenty of pre-match and in-play lines.
Not only that, but if you prefer to bet with crypto, then the BUSR promo code will be to your liking. There is also a Refer your Friends section, where you can benefit from great rewards if you convince a friend to join the site.
BUSR is also widely considered one of the best racebooks. There is a full schedule for all the graded races for both thoroughbred and harness races in the US and across Europe.
And BUSR provides strong customer support. There is an extensive FAQs section, as well as a contact form, phone number, and live chat facility if you want to speak to a member of the team.
Pros:
- Good customer support options
- Fabulous site for horse racing
- Bitcoin accepted
- Healthy range of Esports options
Cons:
- Small number of payment methods for making deposits
8. Everygame – A mecca for sports betting enthusiasts in MT
Everygame is one of the most improved Montana online sports betting sites, so you can expect to find a wide range of sports to wager on. This includes mainstream options, such as soccer, NFL, and NBA, but also more niche sports, such as Aussie Rules and table tennis.
Esports are well represented at Everygame as you will notice markets for CS:GO and Dota 2. Like the main sports library, this will be separated into outright lines and top bets.
There is a neat section of the site entitled Hottest Bets, which draws the bettors’ attention to some of the most insightful picks outlined by Everygame.
Depositing is also straightforward at Everygame and you will have access to the latest e-wallets and cryptocurrencies. Skrill, Neteller, and ecoPayz are among the accepted options and you can also access support 24/7 should you need it.
The Everygame bonus code for new players is also quite tasty and with customer support available 24/7, it makes wagering at this MT sports betting site fun.
Pros:
- Politics and entertainment markets
- Host of ongoing promotions
- Good range of Esports lines
- Bitcoin payments accepted
Cons:
- Smaller welcome bonus compared to other sites
9. BetAnySports – Reliable site for making prop-style bets
Like some of the other Montana sports betting sites we have reviewed, Betanysports is a great option for horse racing enthusiasts. There is a great cash back section where you can receive rebates of up to 6% on your daily bet volume. This is regardless of whether you win or lose.
On the main sportsbook, you will find plenty of markets, including ones that don’t receive regular TV coverage, such as darts. There is even an Other Sports section, where you will find lines for handball and water polo.
The live betting section is quite immersive, so you can see what matches are in progress. There will be a breakdown of stats, so you can keep tabs on what is happening. However, the props builder section is one of the main selling points, as you can choose your preferred prop, and filling in the betting slip is easy.
The BetAnySports promo codes are probably more targeted towards ongoing players, nevertheless, new players will be happy with what they will encounter.
In terms of payments, Betanysports supports cryptocurrencies and there are no fees incurred for making deposits, however, the range is considerably smaller compared to other offshore sites.
Pros:
- Has casino games as well as sports betting markets
- Bitcopin accepted
- User-friendly sports betting site
- No fees for making cryptocurrency deposits
Cons:
- No mobile app
10. Jazz – Has a decent racebook complete with competitive odds
Jazz, from the outset, seems like a no-frills Montana sports betting site. However, it has the upper hand over its competitors when it comes to its college sports offering. Here, you will find regular season props and futures for college football and basketball.
There is a decent selection of sports, as you will find lines for cricket and rugby, while the fighting section incorporates MMA and boxing. For any given match, you will find the Moneyline and totals over/under section.
The Jazz bonus code exceeds that of some of its competitors, while the other ongoing promotions for existing players are quite generous.
Jazz excels as a racebook as you can place exotic style wagers, such as exacta, trifectas, and superfectas on the most prestigious races in the US.
In terms of payments, Jazz facilitates cryptocurrencies as well as P2P deposits, although there is a maximum $500 transaction limit placed here.
Pros:
- Facilitates cryptocurrency payments
- Live chat support
- Modern sportsbook
- Maximum $500 transaction limit for some payments
Cons:
- No live streaming
Comparing Sportsbooks in Montana
We have given you the lowdown on the best Montana online sports betting sites. It’s time to see how they compare across key performance indicators, which we have highlighted in our table.
Sportsbook
Sign-Up Bonus
Bonus Code
Sports to Bet On
Live Betting
Live Streaming
BetOnline
100% up to $1,000
BOL1000
21
✅
❌
XBet
100% match up to $500
XB100
23
✅
❌
MyBookie
50% match up to $1,000
MYB50
23
✅
✅
BetUS
125% up to $3,125
JOIN125
19
✅
❌
Bovada
75% up to $750
BTCSWB750
22
✅
✅
Sportsbetting.ag
50% up to $1,000
SB1000
26
✅
❌
BUSR
100% up to $1,000
SPORTS100FP
22
✅
❌
Everygame
100% up to $150
SB1000
18
✅
❌
BetAnySports
60% up to $1,000
N/A
20
✅
❌
Jazz
50% up to $1,000
JAZZ50
18
✅
❌
Is Sports Betting Legal in Montana?
So, is sports betting legal in Montana? In short, yes. The state has had sports betting fully functioning for over two years now. The laws passed in June 2019 enabled state regulators to establish a new sports betting market.
Governor Steve Bullock was initially quite conservative with his approach to sports betting in Montana, and the Montana Lottery is responsible for overseeing the entire legal betting market.
Retail sports betting venues are legal and Montana residents can freely bet in person, and there are over 300 venues where you can place a sports bet in Montana.
Bettors will need to place wagers at a licensed hotel or casino, and there is an available mobile app, however, customers can only use this on the premises of such establishments.
Who can Legally Bet on Sports in Montana?
To bet in Montana, you will have to be at least 18 years old. You must also be located within state lines to place a legal wager.
However, there are other alternatives, so you can use our recommended offshore sportsbooks. Once again, you will have to be 18 or older to register an account.
How to Bet on Sports Online in Montana
Betting on sports in Montana is straightforward. We have provided a simple step-by-step guide for how this can be achieved using the top Montana sports betting site on this page – BetOnline.
Step 1: Sign Up
Head over to BetOnline’s website and click the ‘Join Now’ button. You will need to enter a few details, such as your name, phone number, email address, and birthday to get registered.
Step 2: Verify Your Email
BetOnline requests all new players to verify their information. To do this, you will need to check your inbox, and then follow the link sent to you by BetOnline.
Step 3: Make Your First Deposit
You will be able to deposit as little as $10 to get started with BetOnline. The sportsbook accepts credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin. Remember, BetOnline will provide you with a 50% deposit match up to $1,000, and you will need to enter the promo code BOL1000.
Step 4: Begin Betting
Once you have completed the above steps, you can begin betting. Head over to the main sportsbook lobby and pick your preferred markets!
Previous Sports Betting Bills in Montana
Before Montana sports betting came to life in 2019, there were a couple of sports betting bills that Governor Bullock presided over.
2019
- HB 725: This was the bill that would eventually see the state lottery have control over the sports betting scene in Montana.
- SB 330: Governor Bullock vetoed this bill as it would have allowed taverns and bars to roll out sports betting.
Tax on Sports Betting Winnings in Montana
Montana sports betting winnings and the tax that needs to be paid out is closely connected to state income tax levels. It starts from as little as 1% for those who accrue up to $3,100 from gambling-related winnings.
For those who amass over $18,400, then they will have to pay up to 6.9% in taxes on their sports betting winnings.
Payment Methods available at Montana Sports Betting Sites
The best Montana sports betting online operators will have a wide range of methods used to make deposits. As you will see, they cover both modern and traditional methods.
Crypto Betting Sites
Bitcoin is the world’s leading cryptocurrency and a dominant banking option at our recommended sportsbooks. XBet, for example, provides many crypto options, including Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin, which can be used to access their crypto-focused bonus.
E-Wallet Betting Options
Offshore sportsbooks like Bovada will facilitate eWallets for deposits, such as Neteller and Skrill. Bovada also has PayPal as an option. Setting up an eWallet is simple, and it is free to use.
Traditional Payment Options
For most Montana sports betting sites, credit and debit cards are a go-to option for making deposits. However, you may notice that some sites may require members to have the cashier’s approval before using credit cards like Visa and MasterCard.
Bonuses Available at Montana Sportsbooks
A matched deposit is the most common welcome promo offered by Montana sports betting sites. Players will be rewarded for funding their accounts by matching their deposits up to a specific amount. For instance, a sports betting site offering a 100% matched deposit of up to $1,250 will give a player depositing $1,000 an additional $1,000 to spend.
No Deposit Bonuses
A No Deposit Bonus rewards players for merely signing up. In this case, a Montana sports betting site gives a player free credits to wager risk-free. However, the player often deposits funds to continue betting once the credits run out, securing a new player for the sportsbook.
Free Bets
Most of the offshore sportsbooks we have covered will be complete with some of the best free bets. However, there is usually some risk attached and you will have to fulfill wagering requirements, for example, x30 or x40 before you can collect your winnings.
So, if you wanted to bet $200 on an event with a 30x wagering requirement, then you would have to bet $600 before you can retrieve any potential winnings.
Popular Sports to Bet on in Montana
Montana is a hive of sports betting activity. While there are no professional teams to speak of, you will be able to wager on the biggest competitions, including the following sports:
NFL Betting
MT residents are spoiled when it comes to NFL options, and most sites will run specials throughout the regular season as well as have a whole host of match lines. BetOnline is widely considered to be one of the best NFL betting sites.
NBA Betting
Whether you want to place prop bets or spreads, most of our recommended sites will help in this department. Bovada and BetUS deliver with their variety of NBA betting lines.
MLB Betting
The MLB is huge business and Bovada will keep you on your toes, as you can get lines for the total over/under sections, as well as the Moneyline.
NHL Betting
The NHL always drums up huge excitement. While there is no Montana-based franchise, the Colorado Avalanche have a big fan base and they attract interest from a betting perspective.
NCAA Football Betting
College football has picked up in the last few years and Montana Grizzlies are usually well backed in the betting markets. They have competed in the Big Sky Conference since 1963.
NCAA Basketball Betting
College football is flourishing and the Montana State Bobcats have a good basketball program. In 2022, they reached the first round of March Madness, but they were knocked out by Texas Tech.
Golf Betting
MT residents can wager on a whole host of PGA tournaments throughout the season as well as on the Majors. XBet has plenty of futures odds to keep bettors entertained.
Horse Racing Betting
BUSR or BetUS are the places to visit to get your horse racing fix. Rebates are common here and MT residents can wager on the most prestigious thoroughbred races throughout the States.
DFS Betting
Daily Fantasy Sports is strictly prohibited in Montana, and it is one of nine states that forbids DFS. It is unclear when online fantasy sports betting in Montana will be legalized.
Live Betting with Montana Sportsbooks
Live betting has been a game-changer in the Montana sports betting arena. Bettors are put in control of their wagers and they will be able to keep abreast of what is going on in the markets as odds are constantly updated.
Indeed, live betting is a fundamental part of the mobile experience. Bovada has one of the best sports betting apps for MT residents, who wish to wager in play.
How Montana Sports Betting Compares to its Neighboring States?
If you are still asking at this point if online sports betting is legal in Montana, then the answer is yes. In some respects, it is in a stronger position than most states.
For example, Washington sports betting is far more conservative. Although sports betting arrived in Washington in 2020, the industry is controlled by the tribal casinos.
Casinos with Sports Betting in Montana
In-person sports betting is very popular in Montana. There are several casinos in the state which accept sports wagers and we have run through the top 5.
Diamond D Casino
Diamond D casino is open from Monday to Sunday 10am to 2am, and it is a popular sports betting destination. The full address is: 5500 N. Reserve, Missoula, MT 59808.
Grand Plaza Casino
Grand Plaza casino features 13 gambling machines and has a restaurant too. It is open Monday to Sunday 9am to 2am, and the address is: 2930 Harrison Ave, Butte, MT 59701.
Big John’s Casino
Big Jonn’s casino operates a sportsbook at this establishment, but you will need to contact them for further details about opening hours. The full address is: 2323 11th Ave S, Great Falls, MT 59405.
Cellar Casino
Situated in Miles City, Cellar Casino is a handy casino with a sportsbook that is also a great spot to tuck into some good food too. It is open Monday to Sunday 8am to 2am and the full address is: 719 Main St, Miles City, MT 59301.
Montana Lil’s Casino of Shelby
With one restaurant and 20 gaming machines, Montana Lil’s Casino of Shelby doubles up as a great sportsbook. You can bet here Monday to Sunday 8am to 11:30pm and the full address is: 455 McKinley Ave, Shelby, MT 59474.
The Best Sportsbook for Montana
Montana sports betting may have taken an unconventional route, but it is starting to thrive and there are plenty of choices for residents. However, the top site to place a sports bet in this state is BetOnline.
Here, you will find tons of sports markets and it is a very aesthetically pleasing site from a design point. Signing up to the site is very easy, so if you register, you could be betting within a matter of minutes.