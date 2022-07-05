Minnesota Sports Betting Guide – Comparing the Best MN Sportsbooks
The future of Minnesota sports betting is uncertain with no legislation passed to legalize sportsbooks at the time of writing. However, that doesn’t mean online sports betting has been completely closed off to Minnesota residents thanks to offshore sportsbooks. In this article we intend to show you how to play at the best offshore sportsbooks in MN and uncover some of the most competitive bonus packages.
Top Minnesota Sportsbooks
List of the Best Minnesota Sportsbooks
If you want to play at the best Minnesota sports betting sites, then our carefully curated list of the top 10 sportsbooks should provide some inspiration. Scroll below to find out our results which illustrate the best offshore sportsbooks to play at in the state:
- BetOnline – Best overall Minnesota sports betting site
- XBet – Crypto-friendly Minnesota online sports betting site
- MyBookie – Fabulous MN sports betting platform for in-play wagers
- BetUS – Delivers the best bonuses of any Minnesota sports betting site
- Bovada – Boasts one of the most complete MN sports betting apps
- Sportsbetting.ag – Good site for soccer coverage
- BUSR – Reliable horse racing betting site
- Everygame – A mecca for sports betting enthusiasts
- BetAnySports – Great site for making prop-style bets
- Jazz – Offers competitive odds for a racebook
Timeline: Legal Minnesota Sports Betting Developments
Over the past few years, there has been a lot of friction within the state, which has mainly come from the Minnesota Indian Gaming Association, who objected to plans to make sports betting legal.
The subject of Minnesota sports betting remains up in the air, but here is what we know so far.
- 2019 – Two new bills are introduced. This included offering sports betting to Indian casinos, while the second revolved around mobile wagering. However, these were blocked by the Indian tribes.
- 2020 – Bills from 2019 are carried forward, but no progress is made. There were tentative talks of mobile gaming requiring in-person registration to try and appease the tribal leaders, but they rejected this.
- 2021 – Five sports betting bills surface in 2021, but none of them receive a hearing. Hope was then raised that a new bill would be tabled in 2022, which would raise the chances of Minnesota sports betting being legalized.
- 2022 – Senator Karla Bingham tells an ABC affiliate that Minnesota needs to join the other 33 states that have already introduced sports betting, which sparks hope that Minnesota could follow suit.
Reviews of the Best Sportsbooks for Minnesota
It’s time to shine a light on the best online sportsbooks in the US. They have been put through their paces and assessed on key criteria, such as sports markets available and the respective strengths of their live betting products.
1. BetOnline – Best overall Minnesota sports betting site
BetOnline ranked as the best Montana sports betting site. The bookie is stacked with plenty of markets and sports, so whether you are a basketball, martial arts, baseball, or soccer fan, there will be something to cater to everyone’s tastes. It boasts plenty of experience and as far as Minnesota sports betting options go, BetOnline has a strong product.
There are plenty of markets covering pre-match options as well as player futures, such as who will be named NBA MVP of the Year for the 2021/22 season. There are over 20 sports markets you can bet on, including tennis, swimming, rugby, badminton, and more.
BetOnline supports the most popular payment methods, such as credit and debit cards. You can also deposit and withdraw using the best cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.
The BetOnline promo code is also tempting, although it may not be as competitive as other sites. However, BetOnline players will be impressed with the quick processing of withdrawals.
Pros:
- Good for making prop bets
- Excellent live betting platform
- Extensive range of sports markets
- Offers a good range of cryptocurrencies
Cons:
- Could have a more competitive welcome bonus
2. XBet – Crypto-friendly Minnesota online sports betting site
XBet is one of the best sites for sports betting in Minnesota, ranking second on our list. This platform is very user-friendly and it is easy to navigate your way over to the futures section of the site. Here, you can bet on who will be the NFC division winners in the NFL, or who will be crowned World Series champions.
Live betting is a focal point of playing at XBet. Wagering on the action is very straightforward here, and there is also a fairly extensive range of eSports markets, which include CS:GO.
This Minnesota sports betting site is also well covered when it comes to horse racing. Here, you can make both pre-race and in-play horse racing bets. Existing customers are usually rewarded with rebates of up to 7%.
While the welcome bonus is relatively small, you won’t want to overlook it and you will need to enter the XBet promo code at the cashier.
You can fund your account with a variety of methods, including MasterCard, VISA, Bitcoin, and Litecoin. Wire transfers and check payments are not listed on the website but this may be arranged through the operator’s support team.
Pros:
- Quick payouts
- User-friendly sportsbook
- Great for making cryptocurrencies
- Good for in-play betting
Cons:
- No official mobile betting app
3. MyBookie – Fabulous MN sports betting platform for in-play wagers
MyBookie is another offshore sportsbook that is a powerhouse in the MN sports betting arena. The MyBookie promo code is rather lucrative for new players and it is a trusted source for the latest news and tips. Once you join, you will be able to bet with confidence, as you can glean useful nuggets of information from the site’s in-house content team.
Like many offshore sites, MyBookie has a brilliant mobile app that supports Apple and Android devices. Within that, you will also find a live streaming platform, so you can watch your favorite teams on the move.
You can expect to find all the typical mainstream and niche sports, which includes but is not limited to: baseball, basketball, golf, football, tennis, ice hockey, squash, MMA/martial arts, Formula 1 and more.
You won’t have issues finding appropriate betting lines, such as totals, moneylines, spreads, and parlays across all sports.
MasterCard/VISA, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, BitcoinCash, and Ripple are among the accepted payment methods. Typically, the minimum deposit limit varies from $20 for cryptos up to $100 for P2P transfers.
Pros:
- Authoritative site for news and tips
- Wide range of sports covered
- Brilliant iOS and Android betting apps
- Good range of betting lines
Cons:
- Deposit limits could be higher
4. BetUS – Delivers the best bonuses of any Minnesota sports betting site
BetUS is one of the most experienced operators for sports betting in Minnesota. With over 25 years of experience in the field, no stone has been left unturned to make it a standout site. Well, this is certainly the case with their bonus package, so you should check out the BetUS promo code upon signing up for the site.
BetUS’ coverage of sports is very detailed and includes everything from soccer, NBA, and MLB through to tennis and cycling. The site is very user-friendly and you can locate your preferred markets in a few clicks.
The app is very responsive, so you won’t experience buffering issues and you can fill in a betting slip seamlessly while on the move.
At BetUS, you can deposit and withdraw using credit cards, cash transfers, bank wires, and cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum. If you’re worried about providing your credit card information through an online form, you can fund your account via telephone by calling 1-888-51-BetUS (23887).
Pros:
- Can make bets via phone
- Last-minute bets feature
- Amazing welcome bonus
- Mobile app available
Cons:
- Rollover requirements for welcome bonus a bit steep
5. Bovada – Boasts one of the most complete MN sports betting apps
Mobile betting has taken on greater significance at Minnesota sports betting sites, and Bovada delivers in this department. Aside from a slick live betting product, Bovada has a fully functioning live stream in place, so bettors can catch all the action on the move.
Bovada has tons of sports to bet on and for those, who like to make prop-style bets, there is a customized button available. NFL, snooker, and handball are just a few of the sports you can wager on at Bovada.
Accessing the Bovada bonus code is stress-free and it is one of the most generous provided by offshore betting sites.
You can also make deposits and withdrawals using some of the latest crypto options at Bovada. This includes Bitcoin Cash or Litecoin, and payments can be processed in as little as a few hours.
Pros:
- Superb mobile app
- Large number of sports markets
- 24/7 customer support
- Live streaming available
Cons:
- No email support
6. Sportsbetting.ag – Good site for soccer coverage
While the simplistic design might be off-putting, Sportsbettting.ag is still a terrific option for those targeting places to indulge in sports betting in Minnesota. You will find tons of futures if you like to take a long-term view with your predictions.
Sportsbetting.ag has a racebook and there are plenty of lines for other sports, such as golf and hockey. Also, Sportsbetting.ag has a solid Esports library, with CS:GO, League of Legends, and Dota 2 among the most popular titles you can wager on. Here, you will be able to stream live matches from the biggest tournaments across the world.
Sportsbetting.ag accepts a wide range of crypto payments, including Bitcoin, Ripple, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Typically, you will need to deposit a minimum of $20 and the maximum amount usually imposed is $100,000. The Sportsbetting.ag promo code for new players shouldn’t be scoffed at either.
When it comes to customer support, there is a live chat facility at Sportsbetting.ag. So, if you run into any difficulties while playing online, you can speak to a bot and they will be able to tackle any queries.
Pros:
- Decent range of soccer lines
- Rewarding bonus
- Re-bet feature
- Wide range of crypto options
Cons:
- Sportsbook needs modernizing
7. BUSR – Reliable horse racing betting site
Apart from priding itself as one of the best offshore casinos, MN residents will be happy with the sports betting offering at BUSR. The sports coverage is extensive, as it has markets for everything from college football to motorsports, including lines for NASCAR and Formula 1.
There is also a healthy dose of Esports options, so if you like LoL, or CS:GO, you will find plenty of pre-match and in-play lines.
If you like to bet with crypto, then the BUSR promo code will ensure you are handsomely rewarded. There is also a Refer your Friends section, where you can benefit from great rewards if you convince a friend to join the site.
BUSR is also widely considered one of the best racebooks. There is a full schedule for all the graded races for both thoroughbred and harness races in the US and across Europe.
And let’s not forget about the quality of BUSR’s customer support. There is an extensive FAQs section, as well as a contact form, phone number, and live chat facility if you want to speak to a member of the team.
Pros:
- Fabulous horse racing site
- Good site for customer support options
- Bitcoin accepted
- Healthy range of Esports options
Cons:
- Small number of payment methods for making deposits
8. Everygame – A mecca for sports betting enthusiasts
Everygame is one of those up-and-coming online sports betting in Minnesota sites that have caught the eye. Here, you can expect to find a wide range of sports to wager on. This includes mainstream options, such as soccer, NFL, and NBA but also more niche sports, such as Aussie rules and table tennis.
Esports are well represented at Everygame as you will notice markets for CS:GO and Dota 2. Like the main sports library, this will be separated into outright lines and top bets.
There are some neat features, such as Hottest Bets, which draw the bettors’ attention to some of the most insightful picks outlined by Everygame.
Depositing is also straightforward at Everygame and you will have access to the latest e-wallets and cryptocurrencies. Skrill, Neteller, and ecoPayz are among the accepted options and you can also access support 24/7 should you need it.
The Everygame bonus code for new players is also worthwhile, and with customer support available 24/7, wagering at this online sports betting in Minnesota sports betting site is fun.
Pros:
- Host of ongoing promotions
- Politics and entertainment markets
- Bitcoin accepted
- Good range of Esports lines
Cons:
- Smaller welcome bonuses compared to other sites
9. BetAnySports – Great site for making prop-style bets
Betanysports is a great option for horse racing enthusiasts. There is a great cash back section where you can receive rebates of up to 6% on your daily bet volume. This is regardless of whether you win or lose.
You will find plenty of options in the main sports lobby, including ones that don’t receive regular TV coverage, such as darts. There is even an Other Sports section, where you will find lines for handball and water polo.
The live betting section is quite immersive, so you can see what matches are in progress. There will be a breakdown of stats, so you can keep tabs on what is happening. However, the props builder section is one of the main selling points, as you can choose your preferred prop, and filling in the betting slip is easy.
The BetAnySports promo codes will keep new players happy. In terms of payments, Betanysports supports cryptocurrencies, and there are no fees incurred for making deposits. However, the deposit range is considerably smaller compared to other offshore sites.
Pros:
- Bitcoin accepted
- Has casino games as well as sports betting markets
- User-friendly site
- No fees for making cryptocurrencies
Cons:
- No mobile app
10. Jazz – Offers competitive odds for a racebook
Jazz, from the outset, may seem like a basic Minnesota sports betting site but this couldn’t be further from the case. When it comes to college sports betting, Jazz has the edge when it comes to serving regular season props and futures for college football and basketball.
There is a decent selection of sports, as you will find lines for cricket and rugby, while the fighting section incorporates MMA and boxing. For any given match, you will find the Moneyline and totals over/under section.
The Jazz bonus code exceeds that of some of its competitors, while the other ongoing promotions for existing players are quite generous.
Jazz excels as a racebook as you can place various types of exotic wagers, such as exacta, trifectas, and superfectas on the most prestigious races in the US.
In terms of payments, Jazz facilitates cryptocurrencies as well as P2P deposits, although there is a maximum $500 transaction limit placed here.
Pros:
- Live chat support
- Facilitates cryptocurrency payments
- Modern sportsbook
- Maximum $500 transaction limit
Cons:
- No live streaming
Comparing Sportsbooks in Minnesota
We have given you an overview of the best sportsbooks in Minnesota. Let’s see how they fare across key performance indicators, which we have drawn attention to in our handy table:
|Sportsbook
|Sign-Up Bonus
|Bonus Code
|Sports to Bet On
|Live Betting
|Live Streaming
|BetOnline
|100% up to $1,000
|BOL1000
|21
|✅
|❌
|XBet
|100% match up to $500
|XB100
|23
|✅
|❌
|MyBookie
|50% match up to $1,000
|MYB50
|23
|✅
|✅
|BetUS
|125% up to $3,125
|JOIN125
|19
|✅
|❌
|Bovada
|75% up to $750
|BTCSWB750
|22
|✅
|✅
|Sportsbetting.ag
|50% up to $1,000
|SB1000
|26
|✅
|❌
|BUSR
|100% up to $1,000
|SPORTS100FP
|22
|✅
|❌
|Everygame
|100% up to $150
|SB1000
|18
|✅
|❌
|BetAnySports
|60% up to $1,000
|N/A
|20
|✅
|❌
|Jazz
|50% up to $1,000
|JAZZ50
|18
|✅
|❌
Is Sports Betting Legal in Minnesota?
Sports betting in Minnesota is currently illegal, and it appears that nothing will happen before 2023 at least. There are still plenty of hurdles to overcome and things will only become clearer when a sports betting bill is passed.
In the meantime at least, offshore sportsbooks remain a great alternative for MN residents, as they are run outside of the state and licensed in a different country.
Who can Legally Bet on Sports in Minnesota?
To bet on sports, individuals must be at least 21 years old and wager within state lines. However, to bet at racetracks, you will need to be 18 years old.
Alternatively, you can use one of our recommended offshore sportsbooks to place wagers at.
How to Bet on Sports Online in Minnesota?
Let’s guide you through the process of betting on sports in Minnesota, using the top-rated site on this page – BetOnline.
Step 1: Create an Account
Head over to BetOnline’s website and click the ‘Join Now’ button. You will need to enter a few details, such as your name, phone number, email address, and birthday to get registered.
Step 2: Verify Your Email
BetOnline asks all new players to verify their information. To do this, you will need to check your inbox, and then follow the link sent to you by BetOnline.
Step 3: Make Your First Deposit
You will be able to deposit as little as $10 to get started with BetOnline. The sportsbook accepts credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin. Remember, BetOnline will provide you with a 50% deposit match up to $1,000, and you will need to enter the promo code BOL1000.
Step 4: Start Betting
Once you have completed the process, you can start betting. Pick the markets that appeal the most to you!
When will Betting Be Legal in Minnesota?
Minnesota sports betting remains in limbo, and it is unclear when this will change. Bill HF 778 has been tabled and if it is successful, then sports betting could come to Minnesota in 2023.
The 2022 Ballot to Legalize Sports Betting in Minnesota
At the moment, Bill HF 778 is being analyzed and deliberated over by the Minnesota Tax Committee. Initially, there was a session held on May 23, 2022, however, a decision has been adjourned, so things remain up in the air. Let’s see who is advocating and contesting the new sports bill.
Supporters for Legal Betting
The prospective sports betting bill has received strong backing from the professional teams in the state, such as Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Wild, as it could create more commercial opportunities.
Opponents for Legal Sports Betting
The state tribes have been very vocal about expressing their disapproval, as they are worried about the impact it will have upon tribal casinos. Any bill would need to be amended to improve the chances of a breakthrough.
Current Situation – Who Won?
At the moment, there’s a deadlock between the two sides, and until there are concessions made by lawmakers, the tribal faction won’t give up any ground.
Previous Sports Betting Bills in Minnesota
Minnesota has failed with several attempts to get sports betting over the line. We have run through some of the bills that have been brought forward.
2022
- HF 778 – This is sitting with the State’s Tax Committee. Should it pass, then Tribal Casinos would be allowed to have retail sports betting, and online sports betting would be legalized.
2019
- SF 1894 – This sports gambling bill, which would have seen a fixed tax rate (6.75%) levied on net revenues, was unsuccessful.
- HF 1278 – An attempt to sanction mobile and retail sports betting also failed to get enough signatures.
Tax on Sports Betting Winnings in Minnesota
As things stand now, MN residents won’t have to pay tax on any winnings accrued from gambling. However, should HF 778 see the light of day, then winnings will be deducted as taxable income. The variable income rate is between 5.35% and 9.85%, so it is conceivable that sports-gambling related winnings will be taxed like this.
Payment Methods Available at Minnesota Betting Sites
The best Minnesota sports betting sites will be stacked with plenty of payment options, covering both traditional and modern methods.
Crypto Betting Options
Bitcoin is the most high-profile cryptocurrency, and it is widely accessible at our recommended sportsbooks. XBet, for example, provides many crypto options, including Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin, which can be used to access their crypto-focused bonus.
E-Wallet Betting Options
E-wallets are easy to facilitate and free to use. At offshore sportsbooks, such as Bovada, bettors can use Neteller and Skrill.
Traditional Payment Options
The majority of Minnesota sports betting sites will have credit and debit card options for players. Some sites, however, may require approval before using credit cards, such as Visa and MasterCard.
Bonuses Available at Minnesota Sportsbooks
Although only offshore sports betting sites are available, the operators you can play at will be brimming with bonuses and promotions for new players to tap into. We have outlined three of the most popular options for MN players.
Matched Deposit Bonuses
The most common offer is a matched deposit, which will match what you put into the account, usually 50% or 100%. This will be up to a set amount. These offers suit all players, especially for those who like to splash the cash, as this will mean a bigger deposit, which is what is matched.
No Deposit Bonuses
A No Deposit Bonus rewards players for merely signing up. In this case, a Minnesota sports betting site gives a player free credits to wager risk-free. However, the player often deposits funds to continue betting once the credits run out.
Free Bets
Most of the offshore sportsbooks we have referred to will contain some of the best free bets. However, there is usually some risk attached and you will have to fulfill wagering requirements, for example, x30 or x40 before you can collect your winnings.
So, if you wanted to bet $200 on an event with a 30x wagering requirement, then you would have to bet $600 before you can retrieve any potential winnings.
Popular Sports to Bet on in Minnesota
Minnesota has a rich sporting history, so it will be easy to bet on your favorite teams here.
NFL Betting
Minnesota is home to the Minnesota Vikings, and they have a large following, despite never winning the Super Bowl. Bovada is one of the best NFL betting sites for making prop bets that you can use throughout the regular season.
NBA Betting
The Timberwolves are the team to follow inside the state. Throughout the season, games will be on daily, so you can find handicap lines, as well as point totals at BetOnline.
MLB Betting
The Minnesota Twins are the only MLB team in the state, and throughout the regular season, BetUS will have plenty of pre-match lines for bettors to tuck into.
NHL Betting
For NHL betting, the Minnesota Wild is the team to keep tabs on. BetUS comes into its own, especially with its in-play lines throughout the regular NHL season.
NCAA Football Betting
The state of Minnesota has 27 teams competing in the NCAA. BUSR will track the fortunes and downturns of the Golden Gophers, who have a strong football program.
NCAA Basketball Betting
College sports take center stage in Minnesota. The Minnesota Golden Gophers compete in the Big Ten Conference, and BUSR is a great sports betting destination.
Golf Betting
The PGA Tour swings from coast to coast each week, and you will find tons of sites scrambling to post odds for each event. At XBet, you can find odds for Majors, as well as regular run-of-the-mill competitions, along with odds for the winner, first-round leader, and cut betting.
Horse Racing Betting
You can bet on huge horse racing events in Minnesota. For MN residents, you can bet on meets at Canterbury Park and Running Aces, and at BetUS, you will be able to bet on the biggest thoroughbred races.
Daily Fantasy Sports
Attempts to legalize DFS in the past have failed, however, this could change should online sports betting be given the go-ahead.
Live Betting With Minnesota Sportsbooks
Live betting has been a game-changer in the Minnesota sports betting arena, and bettors will be informed of what is going on in the markets, with odds constantly updated by sportsbooks.
Indeed, live betting is a fundamental part of the mobile experience. Bovada has one of the best betting apps for MN residents, who wish to wager in play.
Bets that are Illegal in Minnesota
While Minnesota is quite liberal when it comes to residents playing casino games, sports betting is still illegal. Instead, you will have to play at our recommended offshore sportsbooks.
How Minnesota Sports Betting Compares to its Neighboring States
The states surrounding Minnesota are a bit of a mixed bag. However, like Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota don’t offer sports betting to their residents. However, the picture is different in Iowa and South Dakota.
The Best Sportsbook for Minnesota Players
Minnesota sports betting at locally based sportsbooks may still be some way from materializing but that shouldn’t stop you from playing at offshore sites. We think the best site in the state for wagering at is BetOnline.
Here, you will see the sports lobby is stacked with plenty of markets and it is excellent for live betting. It is also very user-friendly, so if you want to get involved, make sure you sign up today.
