BC.Game Casino Bonus Codes 2022 – Claim a $12,420 Bonus

Get ready to claim up to 780% ($12,420 Max) on your first four deposits using the exclusive BC.Game bonus code “INSIDERS”. The enticing BC.Game bonus is available at a BCD unlock speed of 5%. BCD, short for BC Dollar, is an exclusive currency coined by the casino and is equivalent to USD.

This crypto online casino welcomes anyone in the US since it’s located offshore. Stick around to get information on the current BC.Game bonus offers, sweet codes for BC.Game, what they entail, how to claim them, and more. Let’s get started.

Visit BC.Game Casino now and claim up to 780% on your first four deposits up to a whopping $12,420.

How to Claim your Bonus with the BC.Game Casino Bonus Code

Visit BC.Game’s official website and click “Sign Up” to open an account. Complete the registration form and enter the BC.Game bonus code. Head over to the “My Wallet” menu and click. Click on the “Deposit” tab, copy the eWallet address or scan the QR code. Deposit your funds, enter the bonus code INSIDERS, and BC.Game crypto casino will credit your account with the bonus.

The Latest BC.Game Casino Bonus Codes

See the table below for a quick rundown of the main BC.Games bonus offers to look forward to:

Bonus Name Bonus Description Bonus Code Claim Casino Welcome Bonus Up to 780%, $12,420 Max INSIDERS Claim Here Rakeback Bonus Up to 20% rake N/A Claim Here Lucky Spin Up to 1 BTC N/A Claim Here

At the time we pieced together this BC.Game casino review, the operator had just launched its long-awaited sportsbook. A sports betting offer was understandably not yet available.

Top BC.Game Casino Bonus Codes & Offers

Players who join this online gaming site have plenty of BC.Game bonus code options to explore for extended gameplay. Not only that but if you’re lucky, random BC.Game sweet codes from the casino, also known as BC.Game shitcode 2022 offers, might fall into your lap.

Apart from affording players more wagering chances, some BC.Game bonus code packages also provide users with opportunities to earn crypto. Here is a full list of rewards to expect:

4-tier Welcome Bonus

Bonus amount : Up to 780%, $12,420 Max

: Up to 780%, $12,420 Max Deposits : 1st deposit up to 180%, $720 Max | 2nd deposit up to 200%, $1,200 Max | 3rd deposit up to 220%, $3,300 Max | 4th deposit up to 240%, $7,200 Max

: 1st deposit up to 180%, $720 Max | 2nd deposit up to 200%, $1,200 Max | 3rd deposit up to 220%, $3,300 Max | 4th deposit up to 240%, $7,200 Max Bonus code : INSIDERS

: INSIDERS Rollover : Wagering amount x 1% x 25%

: Wagering amount x 1% x 25% Min deposit : Varies from $30 to $150 depending on the deposit

: Varies from $30 to $150 depending on the deposit Bonus expiry: No expiry date

The up to 780% deposit BC.Game bonus code is the operator’s main offer. BC.Game commits to matching your first four deposits on the platform with the generous 4-tier bonus. Judging from the elaborate percentages, it’s clear the BC.Games bonus is among the best available at online casinos in 2022.

Plus, it’s a welcome deviation from the typical 100% up to 1BTC bonus offers we see from most crypto casinos. The playthroughs are quite high, though. Wagering $400, for example, unlocks 1 BCD (equal to $1).

Rakeback Bonus

Bonus amount : Up to 20% of the house edge

: Up to 20% of the house edge Deposits : N/A

: N/A Bonus code : N/A

: N/A Rollover : N/A

: N/A Min deposit : N/A

: N/A Bonus expiry: N/A

A Rakeback BC.Game bonus code is also on the cards for interested players above VIP Club 14 level. This BC.Game bonus works more like a cashback offer to put funds back into your coffers.

In this instance, the operator gives you 20% of the house edge on each game you get back. The icing on the cake is you get to claim these BC.Game codes every 30 minutes, depending on your wagering amount.

Lucky Spin Bonus

Bonus amount : Up to 1BTC

: Up to 1BTC Deposits : N/A

: N/A Bonus code : N/A

: N/A Rollover : N/A

: N/A Min deposit : N/A

: N/A Bonus expiry: N/A

Spinning BC.Game’s Mega Wheel offers a pretty easy way to rake in the coins. Any casino member can participate in this fantastic BC.Game code lucky draw and potentially win crypto coins pegged at up to 1BTC.

Where is Coco Bonus?

Bonus amount : At least 0.005 BDC

: At least 0.005 BDC Deposits : N/A

: N/A Bonus code : N/A

: N/A Rollover : N/A

: N/A Min deposit : N/A

: N/A Bonus expiry: N/A

Yet another exciting BC.Game bonus code that’s open to level 14 VIP players and above. COCO, an avatar designed by BC.Game crypto casino, randomly appears on the screen every 6 hours for a minute.

Your task is to try and click on COCO when it appears. If you’re lucky enough to do so, you get a juicy prize. The reward will be at least 0.005 BDC but can go higher depending on your VIP level.

Types of BC.Game Casino Bonuses & Promos

With the hundreds of games available at BC.Game, you may wonder how you’ll manage to bankroll playing most of them. The good news is players who join the online casino can look forward to a cascading list of BC.Game casino code and BC.Game shitcode 2022 promos. Below are some of the BC.Game bonus codes in-store.

BC.Game Casino Welcome Bonus

The first and primary offer is a BC.Game deposit bonus set to welcome new players joining the online casino. With online crypto casinos causing a stir in the market, players are drawn to platforms with attractive welcome offers.

BCGame ushers in new users with a unique up to 780% BC.Game casino code spread over your first four deposits. The operator matches your original outlay, and the percentage increases if you make a bigger deposit. If you max out every deposit, you can get as much as $12,420 in BCD.

BC.Game Casino Existing Customer Offers

Once signed up on a gaming site, players expect to get the best deals at every turn. Top online casinos that pay out real money use ongoing promotions to help their customers explore more games and get a more enjoyable gaming experience. Quite a few BC.Game casino code and sporadic BC.Game shitcode 2022 offers are up for the taking.

These include the Rakeback bonus that gives you 20% of the house edge on each game and up to a 1BTC lucky spin bonus. Rewards of at least 0.005 BDC are on the table with COCO. Also, a special BC.Game monthly bonus is reserved for VIP players based on their ranking and recent gameplay.

BC.Game Casino No Deposit Bonus

No deposit bonus codes for BC.Game remain some of the most coveted bonuses the online casino can offer players. As the term implies, players who claim the offer get to try out the casino without funding their accounts.

Due to the nature of BC.Game no deposit bonus offers, they don’t come by often. Hence there were no BC.Game casino no deposit bonus codes available at the time of writing. However, you’ll likely hit a lucky break if you constantly check the official BC.Game site for changes.

Who Can Claim a BC.Game Casino Bonus?

Any player in the US can claim any one of the BC.Game casino codes mentioned up the page, provided they meet the following pre-requisites:

You’re a new customer

Are at least 18 years old and above

Reside in the US

Enter a correct email address for KYC account verification

Provide a valid ID document like a national ID card, driver’s license, or passport

You may not open multiple accounts with BC.Game

BC.Game Casino Bonus Codes & Offers T&Cs

Online casinos attach terms and conditions to their bonus offers. This fine print serves as guidelines on how best to use the promos. However, it’s not unusual for players to overlook some critical requirements. Unfortunately, such an omission isn’t without drawbacks and can cost you the bonus.

As such, here are some key T&Cs you must remember when claiming the BC.Game casino code:

Number of Deposits

The BC.Game casino code is spread over four deposits. Essentially, it means the operator will match the first four deposits you make on the platform. That’s an interesting move considering most crypto casinos restrict such offers only to the first deposit.

To sweeten the deal, the percentage BC.Game is willing to match rises with each deposit to boost your bankroll further. For example, the minimum percentage you receive for your BC.Game first deposit bonus is 80%, and the maximum is 180%.

Rollovers/Wager Requirements

The BC.Game casino code doesn’t come with conventional wagering requirements like 25x or 30x. Instead, the operator adds a few twists, starting with locking the bonus funds when they hit your player account.

To unlock the bonus, players must wager on different games using the format; wager amount x 1% x 25%. For example, if you wager $500 on any game, you unlock 500 x 1% x 25%, which is 1.25BCD. While a 400x wagering requirement is steep, it’s set off by benefits like the absence of BC.Game withdrawal restrictions.

Min/Max Deposit

Our BC.Game review uncovered how the minimum and maximum deposits vary with each deposit. The casino puts forward a range of minimum deposit limits that determine the bonus you get.

If you deposit between $30 and $80 for the first deposit, you’re eligible for 80% of the bonus. If you deposit between $80 and $400, you get 100% of the bonus. If you deposit $400 and above, you get the maximum 180% deposit match bonus, and so forth.

Eligible Games

We love that the BC.Game casino code doesn’t restrict games you play using the bonus. You’re more than welcome to explore the 6,000+ games available on the platform with the bonus. That’s a pretty good deal considering some casinos only allow players to use bonus offers on selected games or titles.

Expiry Date

We like that the BC.Game casino code doesn’t come with any time limits. That brilliant move eliminates pressure on gamers to meet bonus deadlines, especially considering the massive bonus and relatively higher playthroughs.

Players have all the time in the world to use the main BC.Game bonus anytime they like. Also, we couldn’t readily pick up expiry dates linked to other BC.Game offers.

BC.Game Casino Login: How to Sign Up & Claim a Welcome Bonus

Grabbing the BC.Game welcome offer and exploring thousands of games is pretty straightforward. New players tend to make some mistakes, though. Here’s a step-by-step outline of the process:

Step 1. Sign Up for a BC.Game Casino account

The BC Casino login process is simple. Your first step is to visit the BC.Game official website. Once you land on the home page, BC Casino gives you seven ways to sign up. After clicking on the “Sign up” button, you can use Facebook, Google, Telegram, MetaMask, Scatter, TronLink, or Email to register.

Step 2. Enter the Promo Code

The operator prompts players to enter the BC.Game casino code early in the sign-up process. That’s different from other casinos that tend to require players to enter the promo code while making a deposit. Make sure you enter the correct promo code “INSIDERS” in the space provided and click “Sign Up.”

Step 3. Verify your Email

Proceed to enter the required details, ensuring the information you provide is accurate. Remember the site is going to verify this information.

Step 4. Click on My Wallet

Next, you must look for the BC Casino “Wallet” tab in the top right corner. Click to reveal the different payment methods available on the site. Proceed to pick a payment option you’re most comfortable with. A window with your chosen wallet address will appear on the screen, and you must copy this address.

Step 5: Deposit

Open your crypto wallet, select the same coin you chose before, and click “Send.” BC.Games prompts you to paste the address, which you must. Enter the amount you want to send. Click “Send,” and the transaction is initiated.

Mistakes to Avoid when Claiming a BC.Game Casino Bonus

Operators that make the casino registration process as hassle-free as possible don’t have trouble landing new players. That’s why claiming the BC.Game casino code is quite simple, even for a first-timer. Though the process is cut-and-dried, there are still some pitfalls to avoid that can compromise your eligibility for the BC.Game casino code:

Open just one account: You or anyone with whom you stay in the same house or share the same IP address cannot open another BC Casino account to claim bonuses. Don’t be underage: Not falling within the required age limit, which the operator can pick up on when reviewing identification documents. Meet the minimum deposit requirements: Not depositing the minimum initial deposit required to activate the welcome bonus. Check the playthroughs: Not adhering to the stipulated wagering calculations when using the welcome bonus offer.

Read our other online casino reviews…

Claiming the BC.Game casino code will undoubtedly jumpstart your wagering experience the right way. Here are other online casinos that offer equally enticing bonus offers for a rewarding gaming experience.

Slots.lv Casino – With over 2,500 slots and exciting casino games, Slots.lv is a haven for gaming fanatics.

– With over 2,500 slots and exciting casino games, Slots.lv is a haven for gaming fanatics. BetOnline – Look forward to an extensive game selection you won’t find anywhere else powered by top providers.

– Look forward to an extensive game selection you won’t find anywhere else powered by top providers. MyBookie – A top choice for casino, live casino, poker, and sports betting.

BC.Game Casino Review (4.1/5)

We give BC. Games an overall 3.5 out of 5 rating for its commitment to offering a world-class gaming service. The operator is a hit among gamers looking to explore crypto casinos for the first time. We appreciate how it welcomes new players with an elaborate BC.Game casino code.

Although we believe the operator could structure the deal better, the additional bonus offers, 6,000+ games, live casino titles, and fresh web design will keep players glued to the site.

What we like: Generous BC.Game bonus code of up to 780%

6,000+ casino games to play

No time limits on the welcome bonus

Community chat in 13 languages

Daily free spins What we don’t: Confusing wagering requirements

No BC.Game app

BC.Game Casino Games (4/5)

This is one area in which BC.Games leaves most of the competitors in the dust. For an operator that has been around for just 5 years, it boasts no less than 6,000 casino games. The best part is you can use the main BC.Game casino code to enjoy any of these games.

The casino designs unique in-house games exclusive to the operator, featuring a very low 1% house edge. Slots form the bulk of the games, a move we often see with most online casinos. With almost 5,000 slots on the lineup, players are kept entertained.

Table game lovers will also have their hands full with the countless titles available in multiple variants. BC.Game Casino includes classic games like blackjack and baccarat on the list. A decent number of available table games are live, giving players a real-life casino gaming experience.

Players can also play Bitcoin Cash Games like keno and poker, which have a 1% house edge when wagering with crypto.

We respect how the operator gives ample focus to both quality and quantity. You can tell the casino means business by the software studios powering its game library. We’re talking industry greats like NetEnt, Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, and Playtech. With such a remarkable lineup, expect a top gaming experience.

BC.Game Casino App & Mobile Site (3/5)

BC.Game is a mobile-friendly casino that allows players to wager while on the move. Though we didn’t see a standalone BC.Game app, players can access the mobile casino from their respective device browsers. The casino’s website is compatible with all major operating systems, including Android and iOS.

BC.Game ensures your gaming experience isn’t compromised by the device you use. You can expect to perform pretty much all functions on the mobile site as you would on a native real money casino app. That includes signing up and claiming the welcome offer.

Of course, the operator can’t squeeze all 6,000 games on the mobile interface, but you’ll still find a decent selection available.

BC.Game Casino Deposits & Withdrawals (4/5)

Players will find over 40 crypto payment methods to pick from, making gambling on the site much more manageable. Since it’s a crypto online casino, fiat payment methods like credit cards are only available for players to acquire crypto. Deposits are instant, and withdrawals process quickly—in just 10 minutes!

You can use the ever-popular Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Ripple payment methods. Funding your account or requesting withdrawals is pretty easy using the MyWallet function. The operator also designed its own currency (BDC) that players can use. It’s equivalent to USD and can be swapped for other currencies.

Payment methods available at BC.Game Casino:

Payment Method Deposits Withdrawals Payout Speed Visa ❌ ❌ N/A MasterCard ❌ ❌ N/A Bitcoin ✅ ✅ Under 10 Minutes Litecoin ✅ ✅ Under 10 Minutes Bitcoin Cash ✅ ✅ Under 10 Minutes Ethereum ✅ ✅ Under 10 Minutes ACH Transfers ✅ ✅ N/A

BC.Game Casino Security & Safety (4/5)

Is BC.Game legit? When playing money games, you want to know you’re dealing with a safe gambling platform. A casino’s gaming license provides assurances that it will abide by fair gambling practices.

Fortunately, BC.Game holds a Curacao gambling license, one of the reputable gaming authorities known for upholding fair operations. Being a crypto casino already gives the BC.Game that competitive edge where safety and anonymity are concerned. It’s a decentralized gaming platform that has digitized its operations for safe gambling.

BC.Game Casino Customer Support (4/5)

Responsive customer support is critical to any casino’s operations. Players need to know a fully-fledged support team is waiting in the wings to offer the necessary assistance. What’s even more appealing is the social media page forum that randomly dishes out a BC.Game bonus code – or two, to users.

The BC.Game Casino support team deserves a high rating in our books, owing to the following responsive support channels:

24/7 customer support

Live chat available

Email: help.bc.game

Social media pages: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

FAQs section

FAQs