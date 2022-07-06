Montana Online Casinos – Compare the Best Real Money Online Casinos in Montana
There are several different ways to enjoy playing slots and table games across Montana. In this guide, we’ll be providing you with a list of the best Montana online casinos as well as the top land-based establishments.
By continuing to read this guide on MT online casinos you’ll learn about the different ways to fund your account as well as the casino games available online. We’ll also outline the main player bonuses and show you where you can get more information.
Montana Online Casinos
Top Montana Online Casinos 2022
Our team of casino experts has analyzed hundreds of sites to find the top 10 best Montana online casinos. Due to the inability of operators to obtain a license in the State, all of these sites are located offshore, but they also have an established track record of supporting US players.
- Wild Casino – Best Montana Online Casino Overall.
- BetOnline – One of the Best MT Online Casinos for Crypto.
- Bovada – A Top Casino for Online Poker.
- Ignition – Provides Fast Payouts with Cryptocurrencies.
- MyBookie – One of the Best Montana Online Casinos for 3D Slots.
- XBet – Play Table Games Directly from Your Mobile.
- BigSpin – One of the Best Online Roulettes Sites in Montana.
- Cafe Casino – Offers a Great Variety of Jackpot Slots in MT.
- Las Atlantis – One of the Best Providers of Poker in Montana.
- MyB Casino – A Top-Rated Live Casino in Montana.
Timeline of Casino Legislation in Montana
The laws on Montana online casinos are fairly limited and very restrictive. Here are significant moments in the history of Montana casino laws:
- 1889 – All forms of gambling in Montana are outlawed.
- 1937 – The Hickey Act legalizes land-based casino table games once approval from county authorities is gained.
- 1973 – Card games, bingo, raffles, and sports pools are legalized.
- 1976 – Video Keno is allowed following a ruling by the Montana Supreme Court.
- 1985 – The Video Poker Machine Act is passed, allowing operators holding a liquor license to offer five machines in one establishment.
- 1989 – Senate Bill 431 centralizes gambling regulation in the State.
- 1991 – The number of video poker machines permissible with a liquor license increased from five to 20.
- 2005 – Montana casino laws are updated to ban online casino gambling.
Reviews of the Best Montana Online Casinos
The best Montana online casinos offer you hundreds of exciting games, a variety of convenient payment methods, and one or more welcome bonuses. Get to know these operators better through these brief overviews:
1. Wild Casino – Best Montana Online Casino Overall
Wild Casino is one of the best Montana online casinos as it lets you play hundreds of slots and table games using your favorite digital device. No matter whether you connect to the platform using a computer or mobile device, you’ll be able to play the latest and hottest slots from Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, and other providers.
You can fund your casino account using both USD and cryptocurrency. There are numerous Wild Casino bonus codes that you can use with your first deposit and the ones after that. Moreover, you can get rewarded with even more prizes through the casino’s loyalty program.
Pros
- Hundreds of games by Betsoft and other providers
- Accepts USD and crypto payments
- Live tables from two providers
- 24/7 live chat support
Cons
- No dedicated Android or iOS apps
2. BetOnline – One of the Best MT Online Casinos for Crypto
BetOnline, like all other featured Montana online casinos, let you pay using both USD and cryptocurrency. By paying with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and other supported coins and tokens, you’ll benefit from faster transfers and better bonuses. In addition, you’ll also unlock higher payment limits, with maximums reaching $500k.
This casino offers hundreds of exciting games, as well as frequent tournaments and races where you can win additional prizes for reaching the top of the leaderboard. For some of these competitions, you can even claim BetOnline Casino bonus codes to enhance the value of your payments.
Pros
- Monthly Blackjack tournaments with $1 million prize pools
- Single Bitcoin deposits of up to $500k accepted
- Hundreds of online and jackpot slots available
- Live tables with variable betting limits
Cons
- Does not accept eWallet payments
3. Bovada – A Top Casino for Online Poker
Bovada is one of the best Montana online casinos on which to play online Poker. Through a dedicated platform that is also available through Android and iOS apps, you’ll be able to play a variety of games and participate in frequent tournaments. Some of these competitions are free to enter, and you can use dedicated Bovada bonus codes to boost the value of your bankroll.
Beyond Poker, Bovada offers an extensive selection of virtual and live games. This site also provides a range of specialty titles, including online keno and bingo.
Pros
- A dedicated Poker platform with tournaments
- Offers downloadable Android and iOS apps
- Live casino games with high table limits
- Online keno and bingo varieties
Cons
- No live craps available
4. Ignition – Provides Fast Payouts with Cryptocurrencies
Ignition is owned and operated by the same operator that is responsible for Bovada. As a result, many of the games and features available on this site are very similar. This includes the Ignition Poker platform that is available online as well as through a downloadable desktop platform.
One of the more popular features of this Montana online casino is its ability to process payouts within around 15 minutes. This is one of the fastest processing times available but is only valid for crypto payments. Ignition bonus codes, meanwhile, provide an exciting way to get rewarded whenever you place a deposit.
Pros
- Crypto payouts processed within 15 minutes
- Accepts USD and crypto payments
- A dedicated Poker platform
- Generous Poker bonuses
Cons
- Welcome offers are split between Poker and other games
5. MyBookie – One of the Best Montana Online Casinos for 3D Slots
By partnering with Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, and other top slot providers, MyBookie is renowned for offering a great selection of 3D slots. Just as easy to play as other slots, these games feature entertaining animations and 3D visuals that enhance your overall experience. In addition, some of the available titles include the best Bitcoin slots that offer higher RTPs.
When you first join this casino, you’ll be able to use MyBookie Casino bonus codes to get free spins and other bonuses. You can use these offers on slots and other eligible games, including virtual and live table games.
Pros
- 3D slots featuring entertaining animations
- A very good selection of virtual table games
- Great choice of ongoing player bonuses
- Mobile-friendly website
Cons
- A limited choice of USD payment methods
6. XBet – Play Table Games Directly from Your Mobile
XBet is one of the few remaining Montana online casinos to offer downloadable apps for Android and iOS devices. In addition, it provides a mobile-optimized website that is accessible across operating systems. No matter if you connect via phone, tablet, or computer, you’ll be able to enjoy 50+ table games and 150+ online slots.
To make your casino experience even better, there are several XBet Casino bonus codes that you can use whenever you place a deposit. For your convenience, this casino accepts payments in both USD and cryptocurrency.
Pros
- Virtual table games, including variants
- Play on mobile or computer
- Accepts Bitcoin and Ethereum
- User-friendly interface
Cons
- Does not accept PayPal payments
7. BigSpin – One of the Best Online Roulettes Sites in Montana
BigSpin has partnered with Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, and other top providers to offer a range of virtual and live Roulette games. Most of these games are based on either the European or American versions of the game and normally include both standard and racetrack bets. This makes the casino one of the best Roulette sites in the US.
In addition to being one of the best MT online casinos, BigSpin is one of the best new casinos in the US. This is thanks, in part, to its range of virtual and live games as well as its generous welcome and ongoing bonuses.
Pros
- 20+ virtual and live Roulette games
- Offers welcome and ongoing promotions
- 150+ slots by Betsoft and Nucleus Gaming
- 24/7 live chat support
Cons
- No French Roulette
8. Cafe Casino – Offers a Great Variety of Jackpot Slots in MT
Cafe Casino has partnered with several top-tier providers to offer an extensive choice of jackpot slots. These games are just as easy to play as other slots but offer the added advantage of having one or more mega prizes.
There are many ways to get rewarded when you join any of the Montana online casinos listed in this guide. By joining this casino, for example, you can start by claiming Cafe Casino bonus codes to boost the value of each deposit. You can also collect loyalty points every time you place a real money wager through the Cafe Casino Perks program.
Pros
- 40+ jackpot slots with prizes reaching $100k+
- Collect points through the loyalty program
- A very good selection of specialty games
- Also offers games with hourly and daily jackpots
Cons
- A small collection of live dealer titles
9. Las Atlantis – One of the Best Providers of Poker in Montana
Until recently, Las Atlantis did not offer live games but made up for this with an extensive variety of virtual table games. Today, even though live games have been introduced, you’ll still be able to play several table and video poker titles, including Tri Card, Caribbean Stud, and Hold’em.
Whilst all MT online casinos offer one or two welcome offers to entice new players, this casino normally offers five or more. You can browse through our updated list of Las Atlantis bonus codes to find the one that best suits your preferences.
Pros
- A great variety of online Poker variants
- A choice of welcome offers and promos
- 150+ slots by RealTime Gaming
- No additional payment fees
Cons
- No live keno available
10. MyB Casino – A Top-Rated Live Casino in Montana
Many of the sites listed on this MT online casinos guide rank among the best live casinos in the country. MyB Casino is one of these, offering 30+ tables provided by Visionary iGaming. By joining this casino, you’ll be able to choose your favorite Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, or Super 6 Poker table and play with your ideal betting limits.
In addition to live games, MyB Casino offers an extensive choice of virtual table games, including many exciting variants. These and other games, including slots, are normally eligible for ongoing bonuses available to both new and existing players.
Pros
- Play table games with professional dealers
- Enjoy playing virtual table game variants
- A very good choice of offers and rewards
- Mobile-optimized website
Cons
- No slot tournaments available
Comparing Montana Online Casinos
It can be difficult to pick a single site to join since all the Montana online casinos listed in this guide are bursting with great features and games. In fact, you can join multiple sites and take advantage of different offers and games. Here is an overview of the main features and bonuses offered by our recommended sites:
Is it Legal to Play at Montana Online Casinos?
As we’re writing this guide on Montana online casinos, it is illegal to play on any online sites. However, states normally prosecute casino operators rather than individual players. This means that you should be able to play in offshore casinos without needing to worry.
The only other alternative to playing on the best online casinos is to visit land-based casinos scattered across the State. There are just under 50 facilities available, including several that are owned by Native American tribes.
Who Can Legally Play at Montana Online Casinos?
Since MT online casinos are not yet legal, there are no rules on who can join offshore sites. However, in line with international standards, these featured sites will not accept anyone that is below the age of 18 years. To ensure this, users will need to verify their identity using a government-issued ID.
How to Register & Play at Montana Online Casinos
Even though account registration is required to ensure that all players are residents of the US and are 18 years and over, this process can be completed in just a couple of minutes. In the following step-by-step tutorial, we’ll provide you with an overview of how to do this using Wild Casino.
Step 1: Register an Account
Begin registering your Wild Casino account by visiting the website and clicking on ‘Join Now’. A registration form will appear, and you’ll be able to enter your details, including a valid email address.
Step 2: Confirm Email Address
An automated email will be sent to your address to ensure that it’s correct. Click on the link found within the email to complete this step.
Step 3: Place a Deposit
Visit the ‘Cashier’ page and browse through the available payment methods until you find the one that you wish to use. Click on it and follow the on-screen instructions to enter the amount you wish to pay and any eligible promo codes.
Step 4: Play Casino Games
Once you’ve completed your first payment and received your Wild Casino welcome bonus, you’re ready to play the hundreds of games available. Use the navigation bar to find your favorite genre and browse through the list until your find the game that you wish to play.
When Will Online Casinos be Legal in Montana?
Many residents look forward to the day when Montana online casinos become legal. Unfortunately, it’s unclear if or when this will happen. Whilst state legislators have been working tirelessly to introduce online sports gambling laws, it looks like Montana’s online casino laws are still years away.
Tax on Online Casino Winnings in Montana
The laws of the state require residents and non-residents to pay tax on winnings derived from gambling. As a resident, you would be liable to pay a 6.9% tax on all winnings that you get from Montana online and land-based casinos. Moreover, you will also be liable to a 24% federal tax applicable to all residents of the country.
Before calculating your tax, you should be able to deduct itemized losses. Gambling winnings below certain thresholds may also be tax-free according to state or federal laws. We recommend that you speak to a tax specialist to get the most appropriate guidance.
Payment Methods Available at Montana Casino Sites
The best MT online casinos have made depositing and withdrawing funds from your account simple and convenient. You can pay using both USD and cryptocurrency and access a wide selection of popular payment methods. Here are some of the ones that are available:
Crypto at Montana Casinos
Just like when using the best Bitcoin casinos, these Montana online casinos, including BetOnline and Wild Casino, accept payments in a wide variety of cryptocurrencies. When you opt for this payment method, you’ll benefit from faster transfers, lower costs, and the possibility of unlocking higher-value bonuses.
eWallets at Montana Casinos
Funding an account with an eWallet is quick and secure, but it can be difficult to find Montana online casinos that accept this payment method. Since it can be expensive to fund your eWallet account, many residents prefer to use alternative banking options, such as Vanilla Visa.
Traditional Payment Methods
Whilst a growing number of players are using cryptocurrencies, many still prefer to use debit/credit cards, payment vouchers, or other banking options. Fortunately, most of the Montana online casinos listed in this guide are also top credit card casinos in the country and provide a great choice of traditional payment methods.
Bonuses Available at Montana Online Casinos
You can start getting rewarded by any of the listed MT online casinos just as soon as you register a new account. There are hundreds of exciting casino bonuses to choose from, but these are the most popular ones:
Matched Deposit Bonuses
Get rewarded every time you place a deposit by taking advantage of matched deposit offers. These bonuses top up the value of your payment by a certain percentage, providing you with a higher-value bankroll to use on slots and other eligible games. Some of the best reload bonus casinos in the US include Wild Casino and BetOnline.
No Deposit Bonuses
You can get rewarded by some of the best Montana online casinos even if you’re not placing a deposit. Top sites, including Ignition and MyBookie, provide this bonus to players who refer their friends or complete registration. Whilst finding a no deposit bonus can be tricky, you can get rewarded for small payments, such as the ones offered by $10 deposit casinos.
Free Spins
Play the latest or most popular online slots for free by making use of free spin casino bonuses. This offer gives you the unique opportunity to play eligible slots without risking your own funds. However, you should be able to withdraw any winnings once you’ve fulfilled all the applicable terms and conditions, such as the wagering requirement.
Popular Online Casino Games to Play in Montana
Just as soon as you’ve completed registration and placed your first deposit, you’ll be able to play hundreds of games on Montana online casinos. These games are divided into different categories, and the following are some of the most popular ones:
Online Slots at Montana Casino Sites
Slots are a great way to experience casinos as they don’t require any prior knowledge and can be played instantly. There are thousands of games available, but the majority of the best online slots in the US are provided by Betsoft, RealTime Gaming, Rival Gaming, and other well-known developers.
Gold Rush Gus and the City of Riches is one of the slots that is quickly gaining popularity across Montana and the rest of the US. Developed by Woohoo, this game features Gus in the middle of a tropical jungle as he searches for the legendary City of Riches. As you join him on this adventure, you’ll be able to trigger free spins, collect lost keys, and stand a chance of winning the progressive jackpot with every spin.
You can play Gold Rush Gus and the City of Riches on many of the best MT online casinos, including Ignition, Bovada, and Cafe Casino.
Table Games at Montana Casino Sites
If you’re looking to combine luck and skills, you’ll be eager to sit at one of the virtual table games available at the best MT online casinos. There are lots of different games available, and, in addition to classic rules, you’ll find a great variety of variants. These provide optional side bets, better player odds, or faster gameplay.
The most popular table games found at Montana online casinos are the following:
- Roulette – Place inside, outside, or racetrack bets to play the world’s favorite casino wheel game.
- Blackjack – You can play the fast-paced game of 21 on all sites and the best Blackjack apps.
- Baccarat – Play 007’s favorite casino game and pick between the Banker, the Player, or a Tie.
- Poker – Combine the best Poker hand and play directly against the dealer.
- Craps – Roll the dice and play multiple rounds without needing to wait for other players.
Online Live Dealer Casino Games in Montana
Whilst virtual table games are a fun way to play popular games without needing to wait for other players, live casino games offer a realistic Vegas experience from the comfort of your computer or mobile.
Hosted by professional dealers and broadcast in real time from professional studios, these games offer an unrivaled immersive experience where you can play table game classics and variants.
Here are some of the most popular games available on MyB Casino, Bovada, and other top live casinos:
- Live Blackjack – The best live Blackjack sites offer a variety of tables with various betting limits and optional side bets.
- Live Roulette – Use the user-friendly interface to place bets on the real table and watch the real wheel spin in 4K.
- Live Poker – No matter how many players are at your table, you’re always playing the dealer in this fast-paced version of Poker.
- Live Baccarat – Explore fresh variants, such as No Commission Baccarat or Speed Baccarat, to enjoy a different experience based mostly on the classic rules.
- Live Keno – Whilst lotteries are fun, waiting for the result is not. Live Keno removes the waiting time, providing you with instant results and potential jackpot prizes.
- Live Craps – Enjoy the sounds and realistic experience of a real craps table and a robotic arm to roll them on your behalf.
How Playing Online Casinos in Montana Compares to Playing in Neighboring States
With MT online casinos being forbidden from basing themselves in the State, offshore casinos provide the only real alternative to playing online slots and table games. Below, we compare this State’s online casino laws with some of its neighbors:
- Washington State online casinos face the same barriers as MT online casinos. Land-based establishments are permitted, but online operators are not allowed.
- Perhaps unsurprising given what the State is known for, Nevada online casinos can obtain a state license and operate freely within the rules.
- California online casinos are banned from operating, but a limited number of land-based facilities do operate.
Land-Based Casinos in Montana
If you live close enough, you can travel to one of the approved land-based casinos in Montana. There are 47 establishments across the State, and these are the best three overall:
Grey Wolf Peak Casino
- Address: 20750 US-93, Missoula, MT 59808.
- Opening hours: 10.00 am – 2.00 am.
Home to over 300 slot machines, Grey Wolf Peak Casino provides an entertaining experience to residents of Western Montana. Whilst there is a limited choice of additional games, such as tables, the casino does offer a fully-stocked bar offering plenty of drinks and cocktails.
Glacier Peaks Casino
- Address: 46 Museum Loop, Browning, MT 59417.
- Opening hours: 10.00 am – 12.00 am.
Glacier Peaks Casino is a fully-fledged casino and hotel that offers over 300 slots and other entertaining machines. Some of the available specialty games accept minimum wagers of just one cent, and there are also games that accept high wagers.
Silver Wolf Casino
- Address: 300 MT-25, Wolf Point, MT 59201.
- Opening hours: 11.00 am – 11.00 pm.
Owned by the Fort Peck Sioux and Assiniboine Tribes, The Silver Wolf Casino offers over a hundred slot machines, but a limited number of other games. There is also a restaurant and cafe on-site, but there are no additional entertainment or accommodation options.
The Best Online Casino in Montana
There are several reasons to join Wild Casino if you live in Montana. This top-rated casino offers hundreds of exciting games, including both virtual and live titles. It also provides generous bonuses that are suitable for either new or existing players.
