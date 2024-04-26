Countries
Arts & Media, Local

Crimora Players present ‘Larceny and Old Lace’ to benefit Staunton resident with stage 4 cancer

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Carla Coffey, Irene Cash and Eric Cash perform in this weekend’s performances of “Larceny and Old Lace” at the Crimora Community Center. Photos by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

“Larceny and Old Lace” returns to the Crimora Players stage this weekend in a show to benefit Staunton resident Chrystal DeSarno, who was diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer in January.

DeSarno is a graduate of Wilson Memorial High School.

The theater group performed the production, written by Van Vandagriff, in 2017.

Eric Cash returns in the role of “Harold.” He said most of the lines, six years later, came right back to him on stage.

“This one’s funny. I like interacting with “Charlie.” When he’s all dressed up in costume, he is hilarious. I carry the story of the show, but he’s all the action,” Eric Cash said of his character’s uncle, who thinks he is a pirate.

Cash said the production is funny from start to finish, as are all of Crimora Players’ theater shows.

He encourages audience members to pay attention to details on stage such as where the money is hidden each time.

“I hope that they enjoy the comedy. Today the environment in society is just so stressful,” Eric Cash said. “I hope they get two hours here to relax, laugh and get some wholesome entertainment for all of the family.”

Eric Cash plays the nephew of “Aunt Gertie,” portrayed by his off-stage grandmother Irene Cash, who founded Crimora Players in 1995, and “Aunt Millie,” portrayed by Irene’s daughter, Carla Coffey.

“I like a play that’s a lot of action,” Irene Cash said of bringing “Larceny” back to the stage.

Crimora Players repeats productions sometimes in order to save money on costs and donate more to the individual benefitting from the show.

“I hope they learn not to steal,” Irene Cash said of what she hopes audience members take away from seeing the show.

When performed in 2017, a character named “Leslie” gets away with the money, but this year’s production has a surprise ending.

“We’ve had a good time with it,” Irene Cash, who will be 87 in September, said.

This weekend’s meal will be ham, green beans, buttered potatoes, apple sauce and a variety of cake slices.

“There’s something in this play for everybody to laugh at,” Eric Cash said. “And a good meal.”   

Tickets are $15 per person and include a meal. Tickets are available at the door and by emailing [email protected] or calling Irene at 540-943-9967 or calling/texting Teresa at 540-487-0526.

“Larceny and Old Lace” will be performed Friday, April 26, 2024 and Saturday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 28 at 1:30 p.m. Doors open one hour prior and a meal will be served. All performances will be at the Crimora Community Center, 1648 New Hope and Crimora Road, Crimora, Virginia.

The next Crimora Players show will be July 26 to 28, 2024.

