Dream come true: Rockbridge County native SJ McDonald’s video to debut on CMT

Nashville country music artist and Rockbridge County native SJ McDonald is hoping someone will pinch her, because she got some news that seems too good to be true, and she’s afraid she just might be dreaming.

McDonald has been selected as Country Music Television’s Next Up Now artist for May.

“Every little singing cowgirl’s dream is to have a music video on CMT, and that dream is coming true tomorrow with the official premiere of the “Break a Cowboy” music video,” McDonald shared on social media.

AFP wrote about McDonald’s journey and her “Break a Cowboy” song and video earlier this year.

The Nashville artist said she pictures Rockbridge County when she writes a song pulling from memories that include riding a tractor with her dad.

For “Break a Cowboy,” McDonald did the photo shoot and the cover photo on her parent’s farm in Virginia.

“I got to show the world, whether they know it or not, a little piece of Rockbridge County,” she told AFP.

“The end goal for me is to have my songs on the radio and make a living on tour on a tour bus,” McDonald said. “I want to go pedal to the floor, city to city, just sharing country music as long as I physically can.”

Airtimes on CMT on Tuesday include 9:09 a.m., 1:31 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. McDonald said the video should air multiple times in May as the artist of the month.

“Thank you CMT and Leslie Fram for believing in me and giving me a shot,” McDonald said in her post. “I am jaw dropped to be the CMT Next Up Now artist for May.”

“Break A Cowboy” on YouTube

