Charlottesville Reading Series to host essayist, UVA professor B. Brian Foster

The Charlottesville Reading Series will host an in-person reading on Friday, at 7 p.m. at New Dominion Bookshop.

The event will feature a reading and audience Q&A with essayist B. Brian Foster.

The event will be free to attend and open to the public.

B. Brian Foster is a writer, storyteller and sociologist from Shannon, Miss. He earned his PhD in sociology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and currently works as an associate professor of sociology at the University of Virginia.

His award-winning book I Don’t Like the Blues: Race, Place, and the Backbeat of Black Life chronicles Black community life and blues tourism in Clarksdale, Miss.

He has also directed two award-winning short films and written for The Bitter Southerner, CNN, Delish.com, Esquire, the Ford Foundation, Veranda magazine and The Washington Post, among others.

His latest book, in conjunction with photojournalist Richard Frishman, is Ghosts of Segregation: American Racism, Hidden in Plain Sight.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 East Main St. on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

The Charlottesville Reading Series was founded by Julia Hoppe and Amie Whittemore in 2014.

For more information about the series, visit readingseries.org.