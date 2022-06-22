North Carolina Online Casinos – Compare the Best Real Money Online Casinos in NC

If you want to learn more about North Carolina online casinos, this article is for you. In this guide, we cover all the essential information, from gambling laws and taxes to how to play casino games online in the Tar Heel State.

We also rank and review the ten best NC online casinos to help you find your ideal gambling site. So, keep reading to find out which sites topped our list and where to find the most exciting promos up for grabs.

Best North Carolina Online Casinos

List of the Best North Carolina Online Casinos

Before we get into the finer details of gambling in NC, let’s look at our experts’ list of the ten best North Carolina online casinos:

Wild Casino – The Best Overall North Carolina Online Casino BetOnline – Leading NC Casino for Gambling Selection Bovada – An Exciting Gambling Site with a Downloadable App Ignition – NC Gambling Site with the Best Live Casino MyBookie – Excellent Online Casino for New Games XBet – Best NC Online Casino for New Players Big Spin – Top Gambling Site for Reload Bonuses Cafe Casino – Leading NC Casino for Video Poker Las Atlantis – North Carolina Casino with Exciting Slots MyB – North Carolina’s Top Casino for BetSoft 3D Slots

The Best North Carolina Online Casinos Reviewed

While a list of the best North Carolina online casinos is handy, knowing why they topped our list is helpful too. So, let’s look at our reviews of our top five casinos:

1. Wild Casino – The Best Overall North Carolina Online Casino

When looking for one of the best real money online casino in North Carolina, head to Wild Casino. While the site only launched in 2017, it provides a large selection of features often found at more established sites.

Firstly, Wild Casino offers over 15 payment methods, making it simple for players to deposit and withdraw funds. So, whether you want to use Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, Litecoin, or Bitcoin, Wild Casino accepts it all. Further, the site ranks as one of the best Bitcoin casinos in the state.

Once players have made their first deposit, they can take advantage of Wild Casino’s exciting welcome promo package that takes the form of a matched deposit. Further, players can enjoy several other exciting promos when using Wild Casino promo codes.

Following claiming these rewards, NC players can explore Wild Casino’s exciting casino games. In addition to providing over 300 games, Wild Casino ensures each is of the highest quality by working with leading software developers like BetSoft and FreshDeck Studios to create them. As a result, gamers can discover over 240 video slots, table games, and a selection of high-quality live dealer games that place the site as one of North Carolina’s top gambling sites.

2. BetOnline – Leading NC Casino for Gambling Selection

While there are many North Carolina online casinos, only a few offer the selection of gambling markets like those found at BetOnline. In addition to holding a license from Panama, the site features nearly 500 casino games. As a result, gamers can find over 100 slots that include jackpot and progressive options and various table games. Further, BetOnline caters to high rollers by providing tables that take above-average bets, making it one of the best high payout casinos in the state.

Further, NC players will find only the best gaming options since BetOnline works with top developers, including Nucleus Gaming and BetSoft, to create these games.

However, there is more to BetOnline than casino games. Instead, bettors will find one of North Carolina’s best online sportsbooks on the site. As a result, bettors can wager on their favorite sports like the NFL, MMA, NHL, and NBA. Further, BetOnline is one of the best UFC betting sites in NC. Additionally, sports bettors can place live bets, which allow them to place wagers even after the game has begun.

Finally, BetOnline provides several exciting promos that make it easier for players to experience this wide assortment of gambling options. For instance, players with BetOnline promo codes can access matched deposits like the Welcome bonus.

3. Bovada – An Exciting Gambling Site with a Downloadable App

When looking for a real money online casino in North Carolina that comes with an outstanding reputation, you can’t go wrong with Bovada. Since the online casino launched in 2011, it has grown to offer NC players several fantastic features.

Firstly, Bovada has an outstanding online casino packed with exciting slots and various table games, including American and European Roulette. Further, the site is home to an exceptional live dealer suite and provides a high RTP of 97.8% sitewide.

But, Bovada caters to sports fans too by offering an extensive sportsbook. As a result, NC bettors can wager on several sports, like the NHL, UFC, and NBA. Further, Bovada is one of the best NFL betting sites in the Tar Heel State.

Another highlight of this site is that Bovada provides players with a downloadable app compatible with iOS and Android devices. Since the app combines functionality and ease of use, making it simple to gamble on the go, our experts rank it as one of the best gambling apps.

Lastly, players using Bovada bonus codes can claim several exciting promos and matched deposits designed to boost the bankroll. Further, there are various bonuses for crypto players too.

4. Ignition – NC Gambling Site with the Best Live Casino

Occasionally, a North Carolina online casino offers players a unique and exciting casino experience that is also safe and accessible. As a result, Ignition, which offers all this and more, is on our list.

Firstly, Ignition uses SSL encryption, providing players with a secure site to deposit and withdraw funds. Further, the casino offers several banking options, including various crypto options, and clears payouts in as little as 24 hours.

When using an Ignition promo code, players making their first deposit can access one of the casino’s exciting bonuses, including a welcome promo, a crypto bonus, and a tell a friend reward.

Once players have boosted their bankrolls, they can explore Ignition’s over 280 games, including 22 specialty games, 28 table games, and 218 exciting slots. However, while Ignition doesn’t feature a sportsbook, it does feature one of the most extensive live dealer suites, offering NC gamers 36 different live dealer games to explore. Further, the site ranks as one of the best online blackjack casinos.

5. MyBookie – Excellent Online Casino for New Games

Another NC online casino that caught our attention is MyBookie. Although known predominantly as a sportsbook, the site has one of the most overlooked casinos.

NC gamers can discover over 250 casino games, including several exciting slots and table games. Further, gamers can explore jackpots, a live casino, and an excellent video poker suite that includes options like All American and Deuces Wild.

However, the online casino does make it easy for gamers to wager wherever they go. While MyBookie doesn’t have an app, developers have optimized the site to ensure it functions seamlessly on computers and mobile devices.

Another exciting aspect of MyBookie is the site’s generous bonuses. So, make sure you equip yourself with a MyBookie promo code to take advantage of the site’s free spin bonuses and matched deposits.

North Carolina Online Casinos Compared

When comparing the features of each of the best North Carolina online casinos, finding the perfect site for you becomes simple. So, to help you do this, we created the handy table below:

Casino Games Available Number of Games Software Providers Payment Method Welcome Bonus Wager Requirement Wild Casino Slots, blackjack, craps, roulette, poker, baccarat, live casino 250+ Fresh Deck Studios, Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming VISA, MasterCard, American Express, PayPal, Discover, Person to Person, Bank Wire, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, USD Coin 250% deposit match up to $1,000 on first deposit 35X BetOnline Roulette, slots, blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat, progressive jackpots, live casino, sports betting 491 Magma, BetSoft, Fresh Deck Studios, Concept Gaming, Visionary iGaming VISA, MasterCard, Person to Person, Dogecoin, eCheck, Wire Transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000 30X Bovada Slots, roulette, blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat, progressive jackpots, live casino, sports betting 200+ Visionary iGaming, RealTime Gaming, Rival, Revolver Gaming VISA, MasterCard, American Express, PayPal, MatchPay, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin 125% deposit match up to $1,250 25X Ignition Slots, blackjack, roulette, craps, baccarat, poker, live casino, progressive jackpots, virtual sports 200+ Rival Gaming, RealTime Gaming Visa, MasterCard, American Express, PayPal, Zelle, MatchPay, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum 150% Deposit match up to $1,500 25X MyBookie Slots, live casino, blackjack, roulette, jackpot slots, video poker, baccarat, andar bahar, craps, three card rummy, 200+ BetSoft, Nucleus Gaming, Visionary iGaming Wire transfer, credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum 150% match deposit up to $750 40X XBet Slots, roulette, blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat, live casino, sports betting 200+ Magma, Fresh Deck Studios, BetSoft, Concept Gaming, Visionary iGaming Credit card, Debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin 200% deposit match up to $500 40X Big Spin Slots, roulette, blackjack, roulette, craps, poker, baccarat, live casino 213 BetSoft, Concept Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios, Visionary iGaming, Magma Credit card, Debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple 200% deposit match up to $1,000 30X Cafe Casino Slots, roulette, blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat, progressive jackpots, live casino 300+ RealTime Gaming, Rival, Makitone Gaming Credit card, Debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum 250% deposit match up to $1,500 40X Las Atlantis Slots, live casino, video poker, roulette, blackjack, keno 250 RealTIme Gaming, Visionary iGaming Credit card, Debit card, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Neosurf, PayID, Bank Wire 280% Slots Bonus (Up to $14,000) 35X MYB Slots, roulette, blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat, live casino, sports betting 200+ BetSoft, Concept Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios, Visionary iGaming, Magma Credit card, Debit card, Wire Transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin 200% deposit bonus up to $1,000 40X

Who Can Play at an Online Casino in North Carolina?

Although anyone can visit North Carolina online casinos, those wanting to sign up and play must first meet a few requirements. For instance, players will need a computer and a steady internet connection. Further, players must be of legal gambling age, which in the Tar Heel State is 21 or older. So, to legally use a North Carolina online casino site, make sure you’re older than 21 years.

How to Play at a Online Casino From North Carolina

While most NC online casinos are relatively straightforward to use, navigating them at first can be challenging. However, by following the quick steps below, anyone can learn to operate these sites with ease.

1. Signing Up for an Account

Firstly, launch the Wild Casino website, navigate to the orange “Join Now” button and click it. Then fill in ‌your details on the “create account” page that opens before hitting the “Create Account” button.

2. Account Verification

Unlike most other online casinos, Wild Casino doesn’t require players to verify their accounts straight away. As a result, once you have completed the sign-up, you can access your account immediately. So, sign in and move on to our next step.

3. Make Your Initial Deposit and Add in the Promo Code

While you won’t need to do an account verification, you’ll need to deposit funds into your Wild Casino account. So, first, click the “Cashier” tab on the home screen before selecting “Deposit” and then your preferred payment method from the menu. Then fill in your relevant bonus code into the box provided. Finally, make your deposit and complete your payment.

4. Choosing a Game and Placing Your First Bet

Finally, you can start playing your favorite online casino games in North Carolina. So, browse the ‌gambling options and choose a game you want to wager on by clicking it. Then fill in your wager value on the bet slip before clicking “Place Bet.”

Timeline of Casino Legislation in North Carolina

Since the establishment of North Carolina, gambling has held a prominent place in the state’s history. Besides passing many bills, lawmakers repealed a few, leaving the Tar Heel State with a rich and fascinating gambling timeline. So, let’s take a closer look at NC’s casino history:

1764: North Carolina banned all forms of gambling. 1939: Lawmakers introduced new legislature allowing pari-mutuel wagering on greyhound and horse racing. 1954: The state ended pari-mutuel wagering by repealing the racing law passed in 1939. 1979: State lawmakers permitted charitable bingo and raffles, provided the prizes came in below $10. 1988: The U.S. government passed the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, legalizing Class III casino gambling on Indian Reservations. 1994: The Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians signed a gaming compact with North Carolina, allowing them to build tribal casinos. 1997: North Carolina opened its first land-based casino. 2006: State lawmakers implemented the North Carolina Educational Lottery, scratch cards, and multi-jurisdictional games. 2007: The Tar Heel State prohibited all video poker machines. 2013: The Cherokee Indians signed a new gaming compact with the state which allowed live table games at Tribal casinos. 2019: NC legalizes retail sports betting. 2021: North Carolina and the Catawba Nation sign a gaming compact. Additionally, State Senator Jim Perry filed SB 688, a bill set to legalize mobile sports betting in North Carolina. However, this bill is yet to be voted on.



Is Playing at Online Casinos Legal in North Carolina?

While residents of the Tar Heel State can legally visit Tribal casinos and retail sportsbooks, the rest of their gambling options remain somewhat limited. So, are online casinos legal in North Carolina? Unfortunately not. In addition to pari-mutuel wagering, DFS, commercial land-based casinos, and mobile sports betting, online gambling to win real money in NC is prohibited. Further, those caught participating in these activities face penalties that include a rather hefty fine.

However, the Tar Heel State may see a change in June 2022 as State Senator Jim Perry introduced bill SB 688 in April 2021. Further, the bill will legalize mobile, and online sports betting in North Carolina if passed, with the House set to vote on the legislation in June 2022.

But, until the bill sees movement, residents of NC can still participate in their favorite casino games using the best offshore sites like those on our North Carolina casinos list. Further, sports lovers can wager on their top teams using the best offshore sportsbooks. Because offshore online casinos in North Carolina base themselves outside the US, federal and state gambling laws do not govern them. As a result, these sites are legal for use.

When will Online Casinos be Legal in North Carolina?

Presently, the state classifies NC online gambling as a Class II misdemeanor. Further, while SB 688, if passed, may legalize online sports betting in 2022, this legislature holds no room for online casino gambling. However, the hope is that this could someday pave the way for legal gambling at North Carolina online casinos.

Tax on Online Casino Winnings in North Carolina

While there is no permitted gambling at online casinos in NC, the state imposes a 5.50% tax on winnings from playing at land-based establishments. Further, as per the IRS, the state withholds an additional 24% federal gambling tax.

Payment Methods Available at North Carolina Casino Sites

While the best online casinos in NC provide many features, one of the most favored is a variety of banking options that make it simple for players to deposit and withdraw funds. So, let’s review the best payment methods found at NC online casinos:

Crypto Casinos

When using a North Carolina casino online, most players use cryptocurrency to fund their casino accounts. In addition to being safe and secure, crypto has few fees, making it a popular choice. As a result, many North Carolina online casinos accept several forms of crypto, including Ripple, Ethereum, Dash, Dogecoin, Bitcoin, and Litecoin.

So, for the best Ethereum casinos, head to MYB, BetOnline, or Bovada.

E-Wallet Casinos

In addition to crypto, e-Wallet services offer a level of fraud protection, making it another popular choice among players funding their NC online casino accounts. As a result, many North Carolina online casinos work with e-Wallet providers like PayForIt, EcoPayz, PayPal, Neteller, and Skrill.

So if you want to pay using eCheck or Neteller, head to BetOnline. But, to use PayPal, Bovada is your best bet.

Casinos Taking Traditional Payment Methods

While almost any North Carolina online casino takes e-Wallets and crypto payments, some also enable players to fund their accounts using more traditional payment methods. As a result, players can deposit and withdraw using credit cards, debit cards, bank wire transfers, and cashier’s checks.

So, while most North Carolina online casinos on our list accept Visa and MasterCard, BigSpin and Ignition take bank wire transfers.

Bonuses Available at North Carolina Online Casinos

Because there are so many NC online casinos, these sites compete to sign up new players by offering the best casino bonuses. So, let’s take a look at some of the top North Carolina online casino bonus options available:

Matched Deposits

While there are multiple promos offered, the Matched Deposit is the most common. In this case, the NC online casino rewards players for funding their accounts by matching their deposits up to a specific amount. For instance, a North Carolina online casino offering a 100% matched deposit up to $2,000 will give a player depositing $1,500 an additional $1,500 to spend.

Free Spins

Another typical promo for a real money online casino in North Carolina with a large selection of slots is Free Spins. In this case, the casino gives the player a set number of chances to spin the reels for free. Further, the casino allows the player to keep any winnings earned from the free spins.

No Deposit Bonuses

Although the Matched Deposit requires players to make a deposit, the NC online casino no deposit bonus rewards them for merely signing up. In this case, the casino gives the player credits to explore the site risk-free. However, the player often deposits funds to continue playing once the credit runs out, securing a new player for the site. But, keep in mind that these promos are rare, and finding an online casino that pays real money without a deposit in NC is slim.

Popular Games to Play at Online Casinos in North Carolina

While online casinos for North Carolina players offer exciting promos to encourage new sign-ups, their games keep the players coming back. So, let’s look at the most popular casino games offered by NC online casinos:

Slots at North Carolina Casino Sites

Without a doubt, any online casino offering real money in North Carolina worth visiting has an exciting selection of slots. In addition to providing instant rewards, slots are fun and easy to play, making them popular among gamers. As a result, the best North Carolina online casinos feature a range of slot games to enjoy. For instance, Wild Casino offers exciting slot tournaments, while BetOnline is one of the state’s best high-limit slots sites.

Table Games at North Carolina Casino Sites

Besides slots, a worthwhile online casino in NC offers a selection of table games designed to test a player’s skill and luck. As a result, many North Carolina online casinos provide options, including Sic Bo, Pai Gow, Craps, Baccarat, Caribbean Stud, Big Six Wheel, Roulette, Poker, Video Poker, Blackjack, and Keno.

So, for the best online roulette casinos, try Ignition, Bovada, or Wild Casino.

Live Casinos in North Carolina

When visiting an online casino for North Carolina players, another exciting option to test out is the site’s live dealer games. Besides offering a unique take on traditional table games, live dealer games provide online players with an authentic casino experience. In this case, the North Carolina online casino live streams table games as they play out in real-time. Further, gamers watching online can participate and wager bets by communicating with the dealer over live chat.

So, for the best live casinos, visit Ignition, Bovada, or Wild Casino.

How Does North Carolina Online Casinos Compare to Online Casinos in its Neighboring States

While visiting an online casino for real money in NC is somewhat tricky, gamers in the state have other options. Besides using an offshore online casino, they can head to neighboring states to try out their options.

For instance, bettors can hop across to test out Tennessee’s best online casinos or Georgia’s best sports betting sites.

Land-Based Casinos in North Carolina

While players might find it difficult to visit an online casino in North Carolina, they do have three land-based gambling establishments available. However, since the state only permits the building of Tribal casinos on Reservation land, all three of these gambling venues are Tribal casinos. Further, because these Tribes have gaming compacts with the state, permitting them to offer Class III gaming, players will find various Vegas-style casino games on offer. So, let’s look below for a list of the North Carolina casinos:

Casino Address Opening Hours Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel 777 Casino Parkway, Murphy 6am – 9pm Catawba Two Kings Casino 538 Kings Mountain Blvd. Kings Mountain 24/7 Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort 777 Casino Drive, Cherokee 24/7

Best Online Casino in North Carolina

Although the state has legislation in the pipeline to legalize online sports betting, the same cannot be said for online casino gambling. However, gamers in the state still have options and can visit any leading offshore North Carolina online casinos on our list.

While we recommend any of these sites, our first pick is Wild Casino. So, don’t miss out on your favorite casino games. Instead, sign up with Wild Casino and claim a generous welcome promo while you’re at it!

FAQs