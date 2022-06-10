A Guide to the Best Offshore Betting Sites for US Bettors

Sportsbooks and sports betting are becoming a lot more common across the United States of America now. Yet there are still multiple locations where it isn’t accessible at all within state borders. But this is of no barrier, because there are instead multiple offshore sportsbooks that cater to these people. These offshore betting sites allow people from all over the world to join them, as they are based on foreign soil, and if you want to discover all about the very best offshore sportsbooks, then you’re in the right place. Have a look at this full guide to these online betting platforms.

Best Offshore Betting Sites Reviewed

Now that you have a brief bit of insight into what we determine as the best offshore sportsbooks, you may want to find out more about what the top 5 offer. So, here, we will take a look as their respective sports markets, welcome offers, and other features incorporated into the sites.

1. BetOnline – One of the Best Offshore Betting Sites for Its Welcome Offer

If you’re the type of bettor who prefers an online sportsbook with an enjoyable welcome offer, then BetOnline is the platform to join. Signing up to the site will give you the chance to benefit from a 50% welcome bonus up to $1,000 by using the code BOL1000 when you deposit. And there’s also a 25% sports reload bonus to benefit from there, too. The welcome offer comes with wagering requirements of 10x for you to complete before withdrawing.

The BetOnline site is one that has been active for multiple years now, and it offers a sportsbook, poker room and casino section to enjoy. Live betting is also on hand, allowing you to engage in betting while events are taking place. Not only that, but various payment methods are supported by this, which makes it one of the best offshore betting sites when combined with everything else.

What We Like: Top-quality welcome offer and ongoing promotions

Top-quality welcome offer and ongoing promotions Great choice of sports betting markets

Great choice of sports betting markets Provides casino and poker room alongside sportsbook

Provides casino and poker room alongside sportsbook Long-running brand for more than 25 years

Long-running brand for more than 25 years Supports multiple payment methods What We Don’t: Fees to pay on some payment methods

2. XBet – One of the Top Offshore Betting Sites for Unique Markets

In today’s gambling world, we all want to be wagering at a site that provides a unique enough experience to us, don’t we? Well, you will find that this is definitely the case as a member of the XBet online sportsbook. Anyone registering to place bets there will get to access a series of unqiue markets and odds, ensuring that an entertaining time is had in full. At the same time, if you’re a fan of live betting activity, then there is a top-quality experience with this just waiting for you at XBet.

Signing up for an account and proceeding with a deposit will also allow you to receive the site’s welcome offer. This exists as a maximum of $500 altogether, which is provided on top of your first deposit. It’s a 50% bonus, and it comes with a wagering requirement of 7x to complete prior to being allowed a withdrawal. Just be sure to use the bonus code of XBET50 when making your initial transaction there.

What We Like: Fantastic selection of sports betting markets

Fantastic selection of sports betting markets Ideal website design

Ideal website design Inviting live betting experience

Inviting live betting experience High-quality compatibility with mobile devices

High-quality compatibility with mobile devices Odds boosts for selected wagers available What We Don’t: Limited number of banking options to utilize

3. MyBookie – For Those Looking at Offshore Sportsbooks with Early Odds

MyBookie is another well-known name in the sports betting world, and it provides an enjoyable offshore betting site. The fact that it offers early and competitive odds makes it all the more inviting for many people to sign up to and wager at. There are also multiple markets that can be accessed for betting purposes, and alongside this, the site is well-designed to ensure you can navigate around easily. It’s also viewable in a number of different languages, giving it worldwide appeal.

Further to this, MyBookie provides its newcomers with an inviting welcome bonus, which stands at 50% up to $1,000 altogether. That reward has a wagering requirement of 10x attached to it too, and you can claim this by using the promo code MYB50 on the cashier page when making your initial deposit. The bonus is credited in the form of free play funds.

What We Like: Early and competitive odds available

Early and competitive odds available Website is available in multiple languages

Website is available in multiple languages Appealing sports betting welcome offer

Appealing sports betting welcome offer Excellent customer service

Excellent customer service Supports cryptocurrency transactions What We Don’t: Withdrawals can sometimes be slower than other platforms

4. BetUS – Perfect for Those Seeking Out Offshore Betting Sites with Swift Payouts

While it is common for sports betting sites to accept deposits from gamblers in an instant, they often aren’t as forthcoming when it comes to players wanting to withdraw. Therefore, if you’re a player who likes to receive their payouts as swiftly as possible, the BetUS platform is definitely the one for you. It is also the case that BetUS places a wonderful focus on the horse racing and eSports markets, highlighting them on a frequent basis for bettors to engage in events.

At the BetUS offshore sportsbook, you can also receive a welcome offer when you register and deposit. This exists as a 125% sign-up bonus, with 100% being provided on the sportsbook and a 25% share on the platform’s casino. You’re required to use the promo code of JOIN125 for this, and it comes with wagering requirements of 10x rollover requirements. Should you deposit via cryptocurrency, you can receive a 200% reward instead, split into 150% for sports betting and 50% for the casino.

What We Like: Fantastic, quick and easy payouts

Fantastic, quick and easy payouts Variety of online promotions to claim

Variety of online promotions to claim Wonderful focus placed on eSports and horse racing events

Wonderful focus placed on eSports and horse racing events Provides 24/7 customer support to benefit from

Provides 24/7 customer support to benefit from Engaging website design What We Don’t: Can sometimes have vague T&Cs relating to promotions

5. Bovada – For Players Wanting Offshore Betting Sites with Various Payment Methods

It is common to want to be able to deposit and withdraw via a preferential payment method, and Bovada is one site that provides a good range of these to use. Cryptocurrencies are included alongside standard payment methods, and it provides excellent payouts, which benefit you. Bovada is also responsible for offering exceptional sports betting markets and odds, so you can have a thoroughly entertaining time there.

The welcome offer that Bovada provides exists as 50% up to $250, which has a rollover requirement of 5x the bonus and deposit amount on sports bets. Alternatively, if you transact via Bitcoin, you can receive a 75% bonus match up to $750. Just use the code BTCSWB750 in order to do so. This reward also has requirements of 5x to complete. Once you have signed up at Bovada, you can also engage in poker gaming and casino play from one and the same account.

What We Like: A top-rated sportsbook around the world

A top-rated sportsbook around the world Fantastic choice of payment methods

Fantastic choice of payment methods Speedy, exceptional withdrawals

Speedy, exceptional withdrawals Ideal sports betting markets and odds

Ideal sports betting markets and odds More than 30,000 daily markets What We Don’t: Lines may not be released until later on in the day

The Best Offshore Bookmaker List 2022

While many offshore betting sites exist that can be signed up to, it can be said that not all of them provide US bettors with a top-quality experience. It is vital that you, as the bettor, are able to register, deposit and place bets at a fantastic platform, which is why we have put together a collection of what we consider to be the top offshore betting sites. Take a look at these bookmakers and find out a little more about them below.

BetOnline – Ideal banking options XBet – Offers unique set of markets MyBookie – Specializes in current and live Vegas-style odds BetUS – Excellent eSports and horse racing markets Bovada – Exciting sports betting markets Sportsbetting.ag – Easy-to-use sports betting lobby BUSR – Exciting welcome bonus for newcomers Everygame – Top-tier sports nicely highlighted BetAnySports – Impeccable customer support Jazz Sports – Supports Bitcoin and other digital currencies

Top Offshore Sportsbooks USA Compared

Offshore sports betting sites can often look quite the same from a first glance, so it would likely be ideal to compare what each one is able to offer up. That’s why we are going to provide you with some details about each one in our top 10 list. This way, you’ll be informed on the number of sports available to bet on, what sports these are, what their welcome bonuses are, and more.

Sportsbook Total Sports Sports Available Welcome Bonus Payment Methods Live Betting? BetOnline 25 Baseball, Basketball, Boxing, Football, Golf, Hockey, Horse Racing, Martial Arts, Soccer, Tennis, Aussie Rules, Auto Racing, Cricket, Darts, Entertainment. Financials, Handball, Lacrosse, Lottery, Politics, Rugby League, Rugby Union, Surfing, Table Tennis, Wrestling 50% up to $1,000 Bitcoin, Altcoins, American Express, Visa, Mastercard, Discover, Person to Person, Money Order, Wire Transfer Yes XBet 21 Basketball, Baseball, Football, MMA, Boxing, Golf, Motor Sports, Tennis, Soccer, Aussie Rules, Cricket, eSports, Hockey, Rugby, Horse Racing, Surfing, Table Tennis, US Politics, Wrestling 50% up to $500 Mastercard, Bitcoin, Altcoins, Visa, Person to Person Yes MyBookie 21 Basketball, Baseball, Football, MMA, Boxing, Golf, Motor Sports, Tennis, Soccer, Aussie Rules, Cricket, eSports, Hockey, Rugby, Horse Racing, Surfing, Table Tennis, US Politics, Wrestling 50% up to $1,000 Mastercard, Bitcoin, Altcoins, Visa, Person to Person Yes BetUS 24 Basketball, Baseball, Ice Hockey, Football, Tennis, Golf, Soccer, Martial Arts, Horse Racing, Boxing, Table Tennis, NASCAR, Rugby, Motor Sports, eSports, Cricket, Darts, Cycling, Politics, Entertainment, Surfing, Handball, Novelty, Lacrosse, Financials 100% up to $2,500 on sports + 25% up to $625 on casino Bitcoin, Altcoins, Visa, Wire Transfer, American Express, Mastercard, Cash Transfer Yes Bovada 30 Aussie Rules, Badminton, Baseball, Basketball, Boxing, Cricket, Cycling, Darts, Entertainment, eSports, Football, Gaelic Games, Golf, Handball, Hockey, Horse Racing, Motor Sports, Numbers Game, Politics, Rugby League, Rugby Union, Snooker, Soccer, Specials, Table Tennis, Tennis, UFC/MMA, Virtual Sports, Volleyball, Winter Sports 50% up to $250 Bitcoin, Altcoins, Visa, Mastercard, MatchPay, Voucher, Zelle Yes Sportsbetting 31 Baseball, Basketball, Boxing, Football, Golf, Hockey, Horse Racing, Martial Arts, Soccer, Tennis, Aussie Rules, Auto Racing, Cricket, Cycling, Darts, Entertainment, Financials, Handball, Lacrosse, Lottery, Politics, Rugby League, Rugby Union, Snooker, Softball, Specials, Surfing, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Winter Sports, Wrestling 50% up to $1,000 Bitcoin, Altcoins, Mastercard, Discover, Visa, American Express, Person to Person, Wire Transfer, Money Order, Cashiers Check Yes BUSR 18 Football, Basketball, Hockey, Baseball, Golf, Horse Racing, MMA, Boxing, Tennis, Soccer, US Politics, Motor Sports, Table Tennis, eSports, Cricket, Aussie Rules, Wrestling, Rugby 100% up to $1,000 Visa, Bitcoin, Altcoins, Mastercard, Person to Person Yes Everygame 23 Soccer, Tennis, Basketball, Ice Hockey, Golf, American Football, Aussie Rules, Baseball, Boxing/UFC, Cricket, Cycling, Darts, eSports, Handball, Horse Racing, Motor Sports, Non Sporting, Rugby, Snooker, Stock Market, Table Tennis, Volleyball 100% up to $50 on first three deposits Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Skrill, Bitcoin, Altcoins, Neteller, ecoPayz, Money Global Yes BetAnySports 35% free play up to $700 Bitcoin, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, eChecks, Money Transfers Yes Jazz Sports 10 Football, Basketball, Hockey, Baseball, Soccer, Fighting, Golf, Tennis, Motor Racing, Horse Racing 50% up to $1,000 Bitcoin, Altcoins, Person to Person, Visa, Mastercard Yes

What Are Offshore Betting Sites?

So, how do you determine what offshore sports betting sites actually are? After all, aren’t they just like a standard betting platform that can be joined? Well, not totally as it happens, no. An offshore betting site is hosted, well, as its name suggests, offshore. That means that while some sportsbooks will have their servers and offices based within the United States, an offshore one will have such located outside of the country instead.

Offshore betting sites essentially provide an alternative to the ones operating with state borders. They serve as an ideal way of getting involved in sports betting if you are within a U.S. state that has not yet (or never intends to) legalized the activity of online sports gambling. Because they are based offshore, they are open for people from many countries to join and engage in betting on their favorite sports events.

Are Offshore Betting Sites Legal in the US?

Reading through this guide of the best offshore sports betting sites, you may be wondering whether or not it is legal to access and bet at these platforms from within the US. Well, as it happens, it is very much legal, indeed. The United States does not have any official law in place that restricts offshore betting platforms from providing their content to players based within the country. Therefore, you have nothing stopping you from signing up to such a sportsbook and making a deposit.

In some instances, these offshore sportsbooks can actually be a lot more secure and attractive for joining. As long as you’re signing up to one of the top offshore betting sites, such as those recommended to you here, you can expect a high-quality experience.

How to Choose Safe & Secure Offshore Betting Sites

If you are looking for the best offshore sports betting sites, then you can easily find a reliable and trustworthy one of these by browsing through the list that we have recommended. Each of these has been completely verified and reviewed, ensuring that when you sign up and deposit there, you are betting in a secure and fair environment. This makes it easier for you to locate a sports betting site that is catering to you.

Yet if you wish to locate such a sportsbook for yourself, then you need to know about certain things to watch out for. Without doing so, you risk joining a rogue sports betting platform, which could take advantage of you and your funds. You should always ensure that the sportsbook is licensed or has a high level of repute with its registered users. Furthermore, if you can see and read a privacy policy, as well as thorough terms and conditions, this always stands out as a good thing to have on hand. What’s more, the best offshore betting sites will always offer secure servers and allow you to transact in encrypted format.

How We Choose the Best Offshore Sportsbooks

Naturally, when we make our lists of recommended sports betting sites, we follow specific protocol. This means that we ensure that each platform that we suggest to you to join has certain features which benefit you when you sign up. So, what are these features that we seek out when looking for the top offshore sportsbooks?

Variety of Sports Having a choice of different sports and associated events to bet on is one of the key elements of an online sportsbook. If a site only offers three or four different sports, regardless of if they’re the most popular or not, then it doesn’t serve you or the sportsbook well. The sites that we recommend all come with 10 or more different sports to wager on.

Having a choice of different sports and associated events to bet on is one of the key elements of an online sportsbook. If a site only offers three or four different sports, regardless of if they’re the most popular or not, then it doesn’t serve you or the sportsbook well. The sites that we recommend all come with 10 or more different sports to wager on. Variety of Betting Markets It’s also not just a question of having a big collection of sports available, either. The betting markets associated with those sports need to be numerous at the same time. In this respect, we recommend only those offshore sportsbooks that come with a variety of betting markets, utilizing a strong selection of odds at the same time.

It’s also not just a question of having a big collection of sports available, either. The betting markets associated with those sports need to be numerous at the same time. In this respect, we recommend only those offshore sportsbooks that come with a variety of betting markets, utilizing a strong selection of odds at the same time. Bonuses Whenever you sign up to an online gambling site of any kind, you always want to have the opportunity to receive a bonus at some point. This is why it is ideal for the recommended platforms to offer welcome bonuses, ongoing rewards, reload perks, cashback, and so on.

Whenever you sign up to an online gambling site of any kind, you always want to have the opportunity to receive a bonus at some point. This is why it is ideal for the recommended platforms to offer welcome bonuses, ongoing rewards, reload perks, cashback, and so on. Software The software that each platform utilizes to be able to provide sports betting options is another key element. This needs to run smoothly and effectively, ensuring that you can place the bets that you want, when you want. The recommended offshore betting sites in our list all have top-quality software, allowing you to visit via desktop or mobile device and always gain access to the markets you want.

The software that each platform utilizes to be able to provide sports betting options is another key element. This needs to run smoothly and effectively, ensuring that you can place the bets that you want, when you want. The recommended offshore betting sites in our list all have top-quality software, allowing you to visit via desktop or mobile device and always gain access to the markets you want. Live Streaming and In-Play Betting All of the sportsbooks that we recommend come with in-play betting for you to engage in. This allows you to place bets on sporting events as they happen, providing a much more in-the-moment experience. Live streaming isn’t something that is as available at offshore sportsbooks, but through this, you have the chance of watching events live on your computer or mobile device.

All of the sportsbooks that we recommend come with in-play betting for you to engage in. This allows you to place bets on sporting events as they happen, providing a much more in-the-moment experience. Live streaming isn’t something that is as available at offshore sportsbooks, but through this, you have the chance of watching events live on your computer or mobile device. Betting Limits Different online sportsbooks also have different betting limits for their sports, and you need to be sure that the platform you’re joining caters to your wagering requirements. There is a wide betting range available at all of the sportsbooks we recommend, meaning that all types of bettors are catered to.

Different online sportsbooks also have different betting limits for their sports, and you need to be sure that the platform you’re joining caters to your wagering requirements. There is a wide betting range available at all of the sportsbooks we recommend, meaning that all types of bettors are catered to. Mobile ExperienceOne final thing that we look out for when it comes to suggesting top-quality offshore sports betting sites to join is whether you get an excellent mobile gaming experience as a bettor. You should be able to visit the site from your device’s web browser, or if there is an available mobile app through this, with ease. The mobile experience should be just as ideal as placing bets via a desktop computer.

Sports You Can Bet On

There are many sports that are provided via offshore sports betting sites, with different platforms offering different options. Therefore, you need to be signing up to one that caters to your betting needs specifically. Take a look at some of the popular sports that the best offshore sports betting sites provide wagering options on below.

Basketball

While the NBA is the primary basketball league that is available at most online sportsbooks, other options do also exist at some of them. This includes the NCAA, and various international basketball leagues and divisions. Therefore, you can wager on events taking place in Argentina, France, Italy, Turkey and many others in this sport category.

Baseball

Another exceptional and popular sport that many US gamblers like betting on is baseball. And you will find that this is available at all of the recommended online sportsbooks mentioned. Again, while Major League Baseball (MLB) is perhaps the most popular of these, you will also find that many betting sites have options for baseball leagues occurring within other countries.

Ice Hockey

There are many NHL fans, and we’re not only talking about within the United States here, either. Ice hockey is covered at many online sports betting platforms, and this includes alternative options such as the CHL. Usually, ice hockey also comes with a nice variety of markets for you to wager on, and this is true of all the sportsbooks we have recommended joining.

American Football

For many people, American football is a highlight of the sporting world, with the NFL being a central factor in this. Sportsbooks will, of course, provide betting on this particular professional league, but there are also often markets available on the CFL and the NCAAF alongside. This gives you the chance to wager on your favorite football teams, and once again, you’ll likely find a large range of markets available relating to American football.

Soccer

Without a doubt, soccer is loved the world over. And this is what makes it one of the most popular sports for betting on, too. Teams have been formed in many, many countries, meaning that you get the opportunity to wager on each of these at most sites. This includes top leagues such as the MLS, English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, and others. Big tournaments are also held relating to soccer at frequent instances, so you will likely always have something exciting to bet on when it comes to this sport.

Bonuses and Promotions

Bonuses can often provide you with an extra incentive to join a specific offshore sports betting site over all others. And there are various promotions of this nature to experience, with each offering something different. Take a look below at some of the more popular special offers provided to bettors at the best offshore betting sites.

Matched Deposits

Often provided as a welcome reward for new players to benefit from, matched deposits essentially match the amount that you deposit in bonus funds. More often than not, these will be described as a percentage and come with a maximum bonus amount possible from claiming the reward. Therefore, it isn’t uncommon to see promotions like 100% up to $1,000 as a match deposit on hand at a sportsbook.

Free Bets

It is also the case that some sports betting platforms will provide you with free bets. And sometimes, matched deposits will be provided in the form of free bets, too. These usually require you to make a deposit, place a wager of a certain amount on particular odds, and then once that has settled, you get the free bet from the platform.

No Deposit Bonuses

There may be instances where an online sportsbook will give you a bonus without you needing to make a deposit beforehand. These no deposit bonuses are not as common as the matched bonuses and are often smaller amounts. Generally speaking, they give you the chance to take a look at what the sportsbook is offering, place one or two wagers and see how everything operates. It’s a free way of testing things out with little risk to your funds.

Cashback

It’s not always about receiving bonus funds from a sportsbook. In fact, there are some people who prefer not to get bonuses, because they can be laden down with intense wagering requirements. It is for this reason that some sportsbooks offer cashback perks instead. Cashback promotions take your weekly net losses and then give you a percentage of them back in free bets to bet with. Such rewards come without wagering requirements.

Terms and Conditions Relating to Bonuses

It is also important to note that you should make it a priority to look into the terms and conditions surrounding a bonus or promotion before claiming it. Within these terms and conditions, you will be given information about the minimum deposit needed to receive such, whether a bonus code is required to trigger it, what the wagering requirements associated with it are, and more. A sportsbook should always give you simple access to the conditions, so you know what you’re getting involved in from the offset.

Take a look at the welcome bonuses, promotional codes, wagering requirements and more associated with the sportsbooks we have recommended.

Sportsbook Welcome Bonus Promo Code? Wagering Requirements Validity Period BetOnline 50% up to $1,000 BOL1000 10x 30 days XBet 50% up to $500 XBET50 7x 30 days MyBookie 50% up to $1,000 MYB50 10x 30 days BetUS 100% up to $2,500 on sports + 25% up to $625 on casino JOIN125 10x 14 days Bovada 50% up to $250 None 5x N/A Sportsbetting 50% up to $1,000 SB1000 10x 30 days BUSR 100% up to $1,000 SPORTS100FP 5x N/A Everygame 100% up to $50 on first three deposits 3XBOOST50 8x 100 days BetAnySports 35% free play up to $700 None 6x 30 days Jazz Sports 50% up to $1,000 JAZZ50 10x 30 days

Offshore Betting Site Deposits and Withdrawals

You will need to have money in your sports betting account to be able to place wagers on your favored sporting events. And for this to be the case, you need to deposit via one of the supported payment methods. Deposits, and withdrawals alongside, always occur via the website’s cashier page. You will find that there aren’t many offshore betting sites that accept PayPal. However, you will see the available payment methods for you, and you simply select one of them to proceed. Then, enter an amount to transfer into your account, as well as the details relating to the payment method you have chosen.

In most instances, deposits will take place instantly, allowing you to start placing your sports bets straight away. Popular methods for this include standard credit and debit cards, as well as Person to Person and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash. Withdrawals are usually swiftest when using cryptocurrencies too, often completing within 24 hours of the request being made. Other methods will take longer to complete.

Have a look at the accepted payment methods of the recommended offshore betting sites, as well as any fees associated with them and the payout times for them.

Sportsbook Accepted Methods Deposit Fees? Withdrawal Fees? Withdrawal Speed BetOnline Bitcoin, Altcoins, American Express, Visa, Mastercard, Discover, Person to Person, Money Order, Wire Transfer None Between $26 and $51 for Person to Person. $80 for a Money Order. Between $45 and 3% for a Bank Wire Transfer. Between $50 and 3% for a Check by Courier. Between 24 hours and 15 business days. XBet Mastercard, Bitcoin, Altcoins, Visa, Person to Person Mastercard: 4.9% Visa: 6% American Express: 6% Between $5 and $15 for eCheck. Between $75 and $160 for a Bank Wire Transfer. Between 2 and 10 business days. MyBookie Mastercard, Bitcoin, Altcoins, Visa, Person to Person Mastercard: 4.9% Visa: 6% Between $15 and $35 for a Bank Wire Transfer. Between 24 hours and 7 business days. BetUS Bitcoin, Altcoins, Visa, Wire Transfer, American Express, Mastercard, Cash Transfer None Small, unstated processing fee for all withdrawals except those done by cryptocurrency. Between 3 and 10 business days. Bovada Bitcoin, Altcoins, Visa, Mastercard, MatchPay, Voucher, Zelle Potential charges for credit card use. One free non-Bitcoin withdrawal every 90 days, and a fee of $100 on subsequent ones. Between 24 hours and 15 business days. Sportsbetting Bitcoin, Altcoins, Mastercard, Discover, Visa, American Express, Person to Person, Wire Transfer, Money Order, Cashiers Check Charge of 9.75% of total amount for credit and debit card deposits. Between $45 and 3% for Wire Transfer. Between $50 and 3% for Check by Courier. Between 24 hours and 15 business days. BUSR Visa, Bitcoin, Altcoins, Mastercard, Person to Person None Free for cryptocurrency transactions. At least $5 for all other methods. Between 24 hours and 7 business days. Everygame Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Skrill, Bitcoin, Altcoins, Neteller, ecoPayz, Money Global None $50 for Check by Courier. $50 + Bank Fees for Bank Wire Transfer. Between 48 hours and 15 business days. BetAnySports Bitcoin, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, eChecks, Money Transfers None Between $30 and $60 for Money Transfers. $60 for Bank Wire Transfer. $60 for Check by Courier. $100 for ACH Transfers. Between 48 hours and 6 business days. Jazz Sports Bitcoin, Altcoins, Person to Person, Visa, Mastercard Bitcoin and Altcoin transactions under $50 have a fee of $2. Small, unstated processing fee for all withdrawals except those done by cryptocurrency. Between 24 hours and 10 business days.

How to Get Started at a Sportsbook

Getting started at offshore betting sites is not a difficult process. Yet to give you some assistance with this, we will be utilizing the BetOnline site to give you step-by-step instructions for signing up, verifying your account and more. All sportsbooks tend to operate in roughly the same way as this one.

Step One – Sign Up for an Account

When you visit the online sportsbook, you will see a button with the word ‘Join’ written on it. You need to click on this and you will then be provided with a registration form to start filling out. This requires various pieces of information, including your phone number, your name, your location, and so on.

Step Two – Verify Your Account

An email will arrive in your inbox quite swiftly after you complete your registration, and this contains a link that you need to click. Doing so will verify your account and the email address, allowing you to start depositing and betting.

Step Three – Make a Deposit

You will then get to see the cashier page where you can proceed with making your initial deposit. Select one of the payment methods on display, enter an amount you would like to transfer and any details relating to the method. Then, complete the transaction to see the funds added to your sportsbook account.

Step Four – Place a Bet

With money now being transferred and active in your sportsbook account, you can go ahead and place wagers on the sporting events that you like. Simply select your favored sport and the event you want to bet on. Then, open the market(s) you would like to wager on and input an amount to stake on it. The bet will be added to your bet slip and become active when you hit ‘Place Bet’.

Bottom Line

Offshore sports betting is not something to be scowled at, but something to be embraced. It offers those people who want to get involved in wagering on their favorite sports but can’t within their state an opportunity to do so. With the recommended offshore sports betting sites listed here, you can get involved in some of the best quality platforms for this. Bonus offers and other promotions can be claimed along the way, and you will be able to deposit and withdraw through multiple supported payment methods. Why not get involved with offshore sports betting yourself?

FAQs